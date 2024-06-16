Swedish diplomat in ‘seventh heaven’ following release from Iran

STOCKHOLM: Swedish citizen Johan Floderus said he was in seventh heaven following his release from an Iranian prison on Saturday, in a recording published on the Swedish government’s website on Sunday.
Sweden and Iran carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday with Sweden freeing a former Iranian official convicted for his role in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, while Iran released two Swedes being held there.
“I’m in the sky but emotionally I’m in seventh heaven. I have been waiting for this for almost 800 days,” Floderus said in a recording of a telephone call between him and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson while he was on the flight back to Sweden.
Floderus, a European Union employee, was arrested in Iran in 2022 and charged with spying for Israel and “corruption on earth,” a crime that carries the death penalty.
He said he had dreamt of the day of his release endless times. “Only to later wake up on that damn concrete floor,” he said. “Now it is starting to sink in that I have left Iranian airspace and I am on my way back home again.”
In a radio interview earlier on Sunday, Kristersson dismissed criticism from the wife of Swedish-Iranian dual national, Ahmadreza Djalali, who remains in an Iranian jail after Tehran refused to include him in the exchange.
“I have a lot of respect for her disappointment, but don’t really understand the criticism. The alternative would have been to leave the two Swedes who could now come home,” he told Swedish radio.
UK must tackle racists and people who take law into their hands head on, says former Tory chancellor and author of 'The Boy from Baghdad' Nadhim Zahawi
In wide-ranging interview, Zahawi describes PM Starmer’s decision to remove Margaret Thatcher’s portrait from office as “vindictive” and “petty” behavior
DUBAI: Britain is still the most tolerant place on earth, but it must tackle head on both the scourge of racism in society and those who are intent upon taking the law into their own hands, former Conservative MP and minister Nadhim Zahawi said.
His remarks follow a summer of unrest in the UK, where a knife attack in the town of Southport that killed three children and injured 10 sparked nationwide riots, exploited by far-right fringe groups to whip up hatred against immigrants.
“We have to address the racists head-on,” said Zahawi, appearing on the first episode of the new season of the Arab News current affairs program “Frankly Speaking.”
“And I think it’s important that we send a very clear message that taking things into your own hands and going out and antagonizing, bullying, beating people just because of their background or color is completely unacceptable.
“And we have to deliver that message very, very clearly. It’s incumbent on the leadership, from the prime minister down, to do that.”
Zahawi, who was a Conservative member of parliament for Stratford-upon-Avon from 2010 to 2024 and who served as chancellor of the exchequer in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, also spoke of his own struggles growing up in the UK as an Iraqi refugee.
In his new memoir, “The Boy from Baghdad,” Zahawi chronicles his family’s escape from the Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein in the late 1970s, the struggles of building a new life in Britain, and the onset of serious financial difficulties.
“I talk about my sort of impostor feeling that just because I came from a privileged family background in Iraq, landing in the UK in 1978-79, but not having the same financial struggles as, say, a refugee today that would land in the UK,” he said.
“We had different financial struggles much later on, which I address in the book, and pretty dire ones, including the bank taking away our home. But because of success and maybe because I don’t conform to the stereotype of what brown people should do in politics in the UK, that they should be socialist or they should be leftwing Labour.”
Indeed, Zahawi also had to contend with racial discrimination. Does he believe Britain has always had a racism problem?
“In the 1980s, it was very different to today, including my own party,” he said. “I think the Conservative Party of the ’80s was a bit of a closed shop for people of my background, but I persevered.
“There are always going to be elements of racism. But I think, if you look at the evidence, the UK has dealt with it in a much better way than pretty much every other country around us in Europe.”
Because of his own experiences as a refugee who made his fortune and rose to the front bench of politics, it seems somewhat jarring that he would go on to support the Conservative government’s scheme to deport failed asylum-seekers to Rwanda.
“So, let me just unpack some of that,” said Zahawi.
“The net increase in migration into the UK was about 740,000 people last year. Clearly, our public services cannot cope with a city the size of Bath being built every year to be able to accommodate that level of migration.
“We’ve been promising, prime minister after prime minister, that we would bring down migration numbers. David Cameron said it would be tens of thousands. It has gone on one trajectory, and that’s up. And that has to be our priority, this government’s priority.”
Of particular concern to UK authorities — and especially to those who took part in the summer’s rioting — are the irregular migrants arriving in Britain on small boats, crossing the English Channel from northern France.
“Forty thousand are coming in illegally on these small boats,” said Zahawi. “Now, the problem with that is ... the unfairness of that, the perception that this is really bad, it’s unfair. Why should these people get to jump the queue to come into the UK? That poisons the well of goodwill with the British public. And so, Rwanda, in my view, was a good deterrent.”
Owing to repeated defeats in the UK’s highest courts over its human rights implications, the Rwanda scheme never got off the ground, and was immediately scrapped by the new Labour administration, which has pledged to tackle the smuggling gangs at the source.
If Europe wants to prevent hundreds of millions of migrants arriving on its doorstep, however, Zahawi says governments would do well to imitate the development agendas of the UAE, China, and others in helping countries in Africa and beyond to stabilize and prosper.
“In Libya and anything south of Libya, there are about half a billion people who will come under pressure and are capable of movement for political reasons, for environmental reasons, or economic reasons,” he said.
“Clearly, Europe cannot absorb half a billion people. So, we have to have some really serious work done upstream in those countries to stabilize them, to allow them to become prosperous.
“The UAE is doing a lot of that work. We should look at what they’re doing and see if we can partner with them, because the work they’re doing in Africa is second only to China and the investment China is making in Africa.”
In July, Zahawi’s party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, suffered the worst election defeat in the party’s 190-year history, losing to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour by a landslide.
Despite pledging to put “country first, party second,” Sir Keir has already ruffled feathers among his Tory rivals after deciding to remove a portrait of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from his office at 10 Downing Street.
Although he denied moving the portrait for ideological or party political reasons, opponents have used the new PM’s choice of decor to accuse him of pettiness. “I just think this sort of, dare I say, vindictive type behavior,” said Zahawi. “I thought it’s petty, honestly.”
In early September, Zahawi faced a backlash of his own after posting a photograph on social media of a homeless person sleeping on the pavement in Mayfair, one of the British capital’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
Although Zahawi insists he was merely drawing attention to the high rates of rough sleeping, critics pointed out that homelessness had risen significantly under Conservative rule, and attacked Zahawi’s personal wealth.
“I just happened to be walking through Hertford Street, and I saw this poor, tragic human being lying on the pavement in the morning, and I wanted to highlight that this really is an issue. And it’s heartbreaking,” said Zahawi.
“But then you’ve got the Twitter pile-on from the lefties, who then attack your success, as if I’m somehow affronted by this just because it happens to be Mayfair. No.”
Zahawi says he is concerned the scale of rough sleeping on London’s streets, combined with rates of crime and antisocial behavior, leaves foreign visitors with a bad impression.
“The perception around the world, in the UAE, of their citizens going to England and getting mugged or hurt by some of these criminal gangs, at the moment is reaching a level that I think is deeply damaging to the image of the UK and to London,” he said.
Another recent controversy involved Zahawi’s stance on Iraq. Although he did not have a hand in the UK’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 — indeed, this was the work of a Labour government, and long predated Zahawi’s election to parliament — the Guardian newspaper criticized him for refusing to condemn the war in his new memoir.
Zahawi has since clarified that he supported the toppling of Saddam, but not the way the post-war situation was handled. Indeed, analysts are united in the view that these failures led directly to the emergence of Daesh.
“What Saddam did to the Kurds and the Shiite community in the south was abominable,” he said, referring to the regime’s successive bouts of repression.
“It was murderous. It was criminal. The Anfal program alone is responsible for 182,000 innocent souls being murdered, 4,000 Kurdish villages burnt to the ground. And so I think it’s only right that the world helped these unfortunate souls, these communities, depose such an evil tyrant.
“Post war, I think actually we really made a terrible error of judgment. And I would very easily explain to those interested that I think Tony Blair should have been much more robust to our most important ally, the US, by saying, look, show me the plan.”
He highlighted the de-Baathification campaign and the disbanding of the Iraqi army as particularly grave errors that sparked the extremist insurgency that followed.
“You send home 700,000 men with no hope of a job, no way to put food on the table, and a gun in their pocket. What do you think is going to happen? The end is Daesh. That was a terrible, terrible decision,” he said.
“It’s right to be able to almost disaggregate those two things and say, actually, the removal of an evil dictator was right. But we never really planned for the day after properly. And we have to take part of that responsibility in the UK.”
Returning to domestic affairs, Zahawi says he is concerned about the prospect of growth in the UK economy unless the tax burden can be reduced, inflation brought under control, and the flight of wealthy individuals abroad can be stemmed.
“If you really care about the British economy, why are you exporting talent? Second only to China in losing millionaires,” he said.
“Now, I know wealth is not the only proxy, as I said, to talent. But it’s a pretty good proxy. And we’re only second to China in losing people to Abu Dhabi and Dubai and elsewhere around the world. And we’re importing low-skilled labor.”
Having stood down ahead of the last general election, Zahawi is now free to return to his business ventures. One new acquisition he is said to be keen on is The Daily Telegraph — one of the Western world’s oldest conservative-leaning publications.
“It would be an honor and a privilege to lead a great newspaper like The Daily Telegraph and it is one of our great products,” he said.
The sale has met with controversy, however, after a UAE-backed bid to buy the paper was effectively blocked when the UK government published proposed laws banning foreign states or government officials from holding any direct stakes in newspaper assets.
Although he remains in the running to buy the paper, Zahawi feels the country was sending out the wrong signal. “The UK should always be open for business,” he said.
“The way you protect particular sectors of the economy, if they require protection, whether it’s nuclear or media, is through regulation, good regulation, not legislation.”
Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden's farewell summit
The leaders are planning joint coast guard operations that will see Australian, Japanese and Indian personnel spend time on a US coast guard vessel
Updated 22 September 2024
CLAYMONT, Delaware: Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States are taking new security steps in the Indian Ocean as outgoing US President Joe Biden hosts counterparts from the Quad grouping established due to shared concerns about China.
Biden welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a four-way meeting near his Delaware hometown on Saturday to stress the importance of maintaining the Quad, which he sees as a signature foreign policy achievement, before he leaves office after the Nov. 5 US presidential election.
Leaders from the four nations were rolling out plans to expand an Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness launched two years ago to include the Indian Ocean region, senior Biden administration officials said.
The leaders are planning joint coast guard operations that will see Australian, Japanese and Indian personnel spend time on a US coast guard vessel. The countries also plan increased military logistics cooperation, the officials said.
While the White House said the Quad summit was directed at no other country and that Beijing should find no issue with the initiative, Biden started the summit’s group session with a briefing on China.
He described the country as shifting tactics, but not strategy, while continuing to test the United States in the South China and East China Seas as well as the Taiwan Strait.
“We believe (Chinese leader) Xi Jinping is looking to focus on domestic economic challenges and minimize the turbulence in China diplomatic relationships, and he’s also looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China’s interest,” Biden said in remarks carried on an official event feed.
Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including territory inside exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. It also claims territories in the East China Sea contested by Japan and Taiwan. China also views self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.
Xi has objected to the Quad grouping, seeing it as an effort to encircle Beijing and ramp up conflict.
Analysts said new maritime security initiatives would send a message to Beijing. They said it also represents a further shift of emphasis of the Quad’s activities to security issues, reflecting growing concerns about China’s intentions.
The leaders are also stepping up work to provide critical and security technologies, including a new open radio access network, to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, regions of intense competition with China.
A health initiative by the leaders is aimed at combating cervical cancer, officials said.
Lisa Curtis, an Asia policy expert at the Center for a New American Security, and a former administration official, said India, which is not part of any military alliance, has been worried about perceptions that the Quad could be militarizing the Indo-Pacific.
“But I think China’s recent maritime aggression could be changing the equation for India and could be prompting India to become a bit more open to the idea of Quad security cooperation,” she said.
Analysts and officials say Biden hosting the Quad is part of efforts to institutionalize the body ahead his departure from office and that of Kishida, who is stepping down after a leadership contest next week and elections in Australia by next year.
Asked about the group’s staying power, Biden grasped Modi by the shoulder and said the group was here to stay.
The Quad met at foreign minister level under the previous administration of Donald Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris in November, and enjoyed bipartisan support, as reflected by the formation of a congressional Quad Caucus ahead of the summit. Biden elevated the Quad to the leader level in 2021.
Sullivan expresses worry over escalating Israel-Lebanon tension, calls Hezbollah strike as justice served
Sullivan said the risk of further escalation is “acute,” following the Israeli strike as well as the detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon this month that killed at least 39 and injured roughly 3,000
Updated 21 September 2024
Reuters
WILMINGTON, Delaware: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday said he was worried about escalation between Israel and Lebanon but that the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah leader brought justice to the Iran-backed group.
Sullivan, speaking with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, said he still sees a path to a ceasefire in Gaza but that the US is “not at a point right now where we’re prepared to put something on the table.”
Sullivan said the US is continuing to work with Qatar and Egypt as the two countries talk with Hamas, but that Washington, as it talks with Israel, is not in a position to propose a deal that could be accepted by both parties.
“Could that change over the course of the coming days? It could,” Sullivan said.
Hezbollah overnight said 16 of its members including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and another top commander, Ahmed Wahbi, were among the 37 people that Lebanon’s health ministry said were killed in an Israeli airstrike in a Beirut suburb on Friday.
The Israeli airstrike, which the Lebanese health ministry said killed three children and seven women, was the deadliest in its conflict with Hezbollah since Oct. 8, when the group began firing rockets into Israel in sympathy with Palestinians in the nearly year-old Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza.
Sullivan said the Friday strike served justice to Aqil, who was wanted by the US for two 1983 Beirut truck bombings that killed more than 300 people at the American embassy and a US Marines barracks.
“Any time a terrorist who has murdered Americans is brought to justice, we believe that that is a good outcome.”
Sullivan said the risk of further escalation is “acute,” following the Israeli strike as well as the detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon this month that killed at least 39 and injured roughly 3,000. Those attacks were widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.
“While the risk of escalation is real, we actually believe there is also a distinct avenue to getting to a cessation of hostilities and a durable solution that makes people on both sides of the border feel secure,” Sullivan said.
An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza City on Saturday
killed at least 22 people
including 13 children and six women, Gaza’s health ministry said. Israel said it was targeting a Hamas command center it said was embedded in the school.
Israel's military offensive drives Arab and Muslim vote in US presidential race, Arab-American convention confirms
Speakers were pressed by attendees on whether they would denounce Israel’s violence
Updated 21 September 2024
RAY HANANIA
DEARBORN, IL: Community anger over US support for Israel’s bombardment in the Gaza Strip spilled open among Arab and Muslim voters and activists during a convention organized by the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan last week.
The ADC’s Annual National Convention, which ran from Sept. 12-15, was hosted outside Washington for the first time — an intentional choice aimed at answering the Wall Street Journal’s accusations that Dearborn was the city of terrorists in the US, ADC Chairman Safa Rifka told Arab News.
Dearborn is a “city of fantastic citizens, proud American citizens” and “we wanted to make a statement that it is the capital of Arab America,” he said.
The majority of the nearly 1,000 attendees demanded that Democratic officeholders support the third-party candidacy of Dr. Jill Stein, who many believe is the only presidential contender to strongly criticize the actions of Israel’s government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
More than 50,000 Gazans have been killed during the near yearlong war, but independent sources banned by Israel’s government from entering Gaza contend the number is in excess of 150,000.
Speaker after speaker were pressed by audience members on whether they would stand up and denounce Israel’s violence.
“The Gaza war dominates our concerns,” Rifka said “Clearly the community is concerned about how the elected officials in this country will respond to the carnage.”
Several attendees, activists and elected officials told The Ray Hanania Radio Show that the US government needed to do more than simply criticize Hamas for its assault on Oct. 7, which provoked Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
A few attendees expressed support for Republican candidate Donald Trump and others said they were hoping for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to not only condemn Hamas’ violence but also expand it to condemn the military campaign by Netanyahu’s government.
Michigan State Rep. Alabas Farhat said that when he and his colleagues called for a ceasefire, “dozens of representatives and elected officials” signed the letter.
“I think the Arab community right now has said very loudly, very clearly, they want a nominee for a ceasefire,” he said.
Many attendees believe it is still not too late for candidates to take action. With roughly six weeks until the election, Illinois State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid said that not only was the door open but there was a need for candidates to “change policy, protect lives and to earn the support of so many people who care deeply about this issue.”
“People need to vote in November and people need to engage with their elected officials to let them know where they stand,” he said.
Amid growing frustrating and political uncertainty, Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman said it was important not to give up.
Her biggest concern, she said, was the growing idea of “nihilism” and “cynicism” and “the idea that nothing matters, nothing will change, so there’s no point in trying.”
“That is making us surrender before we’ve even tried. My goal is to make sure nobody gives up,” she said.
The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network on Thursday at 5 p.m. EST and again on Mondays in Michigan on WNZK AM 690 radio. It is also broadcast on Facebook.com/ArabNews and on Youtube, and podcast at ArabNews.com/rayradioshow. For more information on the host, visit www.Hanania.com.
Trump says 'too late' for another debate against Harris
Updated 21 September 2024
WILMINGTON, US: US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday rejected a proposal from Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to face off in another debate, saying it was “too late” to do so.
“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late, voting has already started,” the Republican said at a rally in North Carolina, with early voting already underway in three states.