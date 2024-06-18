You are here

YouTube tests context 'notes' feature for videos

X has a similar feature called Community Notes through which it allows select contributors to add context to posts including tags such as "misleading" and "out of context." (AFP/File)
X has a similar feature called Community Notes through which it allows select contributors to add context to posts including tags such as “misleading” and “out of context.” (AFP/File)
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
YouTube tests context 'notes' feature for videos

YouTube tests context ‘notes’ feature for videos
  Notes will allow users to provide additional context on videos
Updated 18 June 2024
Reuters
LONDON: Alphabet’s YouTube will soon allow users to add ‘notes’ that will provide context on some of its videos as part of a new feature that will be initially rolled out in the United States, it said on Monday.
YouTube will invite certain users and creators, as part of the initial test phase, to write notes that are meant to provide “relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context” on videos.
The notes, for instance could clarify when a song is meant to be a parody, point out when a new version of a product being reviewed is available, or let viewers know when older footage is mistakenly portrayed as a current event.
Social media platform X has a similar feature called Community Notes through which it allows select contributors to add context to posts including tags such as “misleading” and “out of context.”
The notes feature on YouTube will be available initially on mobile to users in the US and in English. In this phase, third-party evaluators will rate the helpfulness of notes, which will help train the systems, before a potential broader rollout, YouTube said.
Viewers in the US will start to see notes on videos in the coming weeks and months.

Topics: Youtube

Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying

Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying
Updated 21 September 2024
Reuters
Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying

Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying
  • Restrictions apply only to official devices, not personal phones
  • Telegram heavily used in Ukraine and Russia since 2022 invasion
Updated 21 September 2024
KYIV: Ukraine has banned use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by government officials, military personnel and critical workers because it believes its enemy Russia can spy on both messages and users, a top security body said on Friday.
The National Security and Defense Council announced the restrictions after Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency, presented the council with evidence of Russian special services’ ability to snoop on the platform, it said in a statement.
But Andriy Kovalenko, head of the security council’s center on countering disinformation, posted on Telegram that the restrictions apply only to official devices, not personal phones.
Telegram is heavily used in both Ukraine and Russia and has become a critical source of information since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
But Ukrainian security officials have repeatedly voiced concerns about its use during the war.
Based in Dubai, Telegram was founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov, who left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his social media platform VKontakte, which he has sold.
Durov was arrested upon landing in France in August as part of an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on Telegram.
The Security Council statement said Budanov had provided evidence that Russian special services could access Telegram messages, including deleted ones, as well as users’ personal data.
“I have always supported and continue to support freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security,” Budanov said in his own statement.
After the decision was announced, Telegram issued a statement saying it had never disclosed anyone’s data or the contents of any message.
“Telegram has never provided any messaging data to any country, including Russia. Deleted messages are deleted forever and are technically impossible to recover,” Telegram said.
It said every instance of what it described as “leaked messages” had been proven to be “the result of a compromised device, whether through confiscation or malware.”
According to the Telemetrio database, about 33,000 Telegram channels are active in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who sits on the security council, as well as military commanders and regional and city officials all regularly publish updates on the war and report important decisions on Telegram.
Ukrainian media have estimated that 75 percent of Ukrainians use the app for communication and found that 72 percent saw it as a key source of information as of the end of last year.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Telegram app

IDF to review video of soldiers throwing Palestinian bodies from building

IDF to review video of soldiers throwing Palestinian bodies from building
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News
IDF to review video of soldiers throwing Palestinian bodies from building

IDF to review video of soldiers throwing Palestinian bodies from building
  • Israeli forces are reported to have knocked over pedestrians after 10-hour assault on Qabatiya
  • Neither identities nor cause of death were immediately known
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The Israeli Defense Forces have confirmed they are “reviewing” a video which appears to show their soldiers throwing the bodies of three Palestinians from a building in the West Bank.

According to an Associated Press journalist on the scene and obtained video footage, the soldiers allegedly killed the three men before pushing them from the top of a structure in Qabatiya.

“This is a serious incident that does not coincide with IDF values and the expectations from IDF soldiers,” said a statement from the organization.

No formal investigation has yet been launched.

The incident happened following a 10-hour military assault on Qabatiya, where Israeli forces reportedly knocked over pedestrians as they hurtled through the town in armored vehicles.

Israel claimed its troops killed four militants in the assault. However, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah reported only one confirmed death, with 10 people hospitalized.

This is the latest in a series of alleged violations by the Israeli military, with human rights groups expressing concern over excessive force used against Palestinians.

In the video, soldiers are seen standing on the ground while troops peer over the roof of the building before pushing a body over the edge. In a second instance, soldiers are shown swinging a body over the side by its limbs, and in a third the body is kicked to the edge before falling.

Photos captured by AP during Thursday’s raid show an Israeli army bulldozer near the buildings where the bodies were dropped. Other journalists at the scene also witnessed the bodies being pushed.

Neither the identities of the dead nor the cause of their deaths were immediately known.

The AP reporter who witnessed the raid said they saw a blindfolded and shirtless Palestinian man kneeling before an Israeli army jeep and armed soldiers.

Topics: War on Gaza IDF

Gazan journalist Shrouq Al Aila to receive CPJ's International Press Freedom Award

Gazan journalist Shrouq Al Aila to receive CPJ’s International Press Freedom Award
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News
Gazan journalist Shrouq Al Aila to receive CPJ's International Press Freedom Award

Gazan journalist Shrouq Al Aila to receive CPJ’s International Press Freedom Award
  Despite having been displaced repeatedly by relentless Israeli bombardment, Al Aila continues to cover the war in Gaza
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian journalist Shrouq Al Aila, who has been covering Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, is set to receive a 2024 International Press Freedom Award in November, the Committee to Protect Journalists announced on Thursday.

Al Aila, 29, is among four awardees who “have withstood extraordinary challenges to continue reporting on their communities while experiencing war, prison, government crackdowns, and the rising criminalization of their work,” CPJ said in a statement.

A journalist, producer and researcher, Al Aila assumed leadership of Ain Media, a Gaza-based independent production company, after Roshdi Sarraj, her husband and the firm’s co-founder, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in October.

On Oct. 7, the Israeli military launched a bombing campaign across the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. The hostilities have so far killed at least 41,272 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to the enclave’s health authority.

The onslaught has displaced more than 90 percent of Gaza’s population at least once, devastated the health, sanitation and water services, and annihilated entire residential neighborhoods.

Repeatedly displaced by the Israeli bombardment, Al Aila continues to cover the war and its devastating impact on Gaza’s residents.

Al Aila and her late husband Sarraj were on a business trip in Saudi Arabia when the war started in their hometown Gaza, prompting them to quickly return to report on the developments.

On Oct. 22, Sarraj was killed in an Israeli airstrike, and Al Aila swiftly assumed responsibility and headed their company, Ain Media.

Alongside Al Aila, CPJ’s International Press Freedom Awards this year will also recognize journalists Quimy de Leon from Guatemala, Alsu Kurmasheva who was detained in Russia, and Samira Sabou from Niger.

Topics: Palestinian journalist Gaza

'Regulation not legislation': Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale

‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
'Regulation not legislation': Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale

‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
  • Former MP, channeling late PM Margaret Thatcher, insists ‘UK should always be open for business’
  • Zahawi’s comments part of exclusive Arab News interview to be broadcast this weekend
Updated 32 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has criticized the UK government for blocking the sale of The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator to a UAE-led media company earlier this year, calling the decision “a terrible error of judgment.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News for the season premiere of “Frankly Speaking,” Zahawi expressed disappointment at the decision.

“If Margaret Thatcher (had a say, she) would have said the UK should always be open for business.

“The way you protect particular sectors of the economy, if they require protection, whether it’s nuclear or media, it’s through regulation — good regulation — not legislation.”

The sale of the titles was halted due to government concerns over foreign ownership in critical sectors like the media.

Zahawi, who served as chair of the Conservative Party until January 2023, said he disagreed with colleagues who opposed the sale, especially given the growing economic ties between the UK and the UAE.

He said RedBird IMI, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments and US-based RedBird Capital led by former President of CNN Commercial Worldwide Rani Raad, deserved credit for securing what he called an “incredible sale” of The Spectator for £100 million ($133 million) to Sir Paul Marshall, a hedge fund tycoon and major investor in GB News.

Zahawi, who founded and served as CEO of market research firm YouGov, declined to comment on the ongoing discussions regarding the sale of The Telegraph and dismissed those who questioned his own possible involvement in a takeover.

“I won’t comment on a live commercial process,” he said. “Suffice to say that it would be an honor and a privilege to lead a great newspaper like The Daily Telegraph.”

RedBird IMI, which owns The National, Sky News Arabia and holds stakes in Euronews and other media companies, took control of The Telegraph and The Spectator in December 2022 after repaying a £600 million debt owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Bank.

However, UK legislation passed in April aimed at curbing foreign state ownership of newspapers prevented the group from assuming full control.

In September, reports surfaced that Zahawi, who acted as a mediator between RedBird IMI and potential buyers, had allegedly approached former Conservative Party treasurer Sir Mohamed Mansour, an Egyptian-born businessman, to help finance his own bid for the broadsheet.

He was also reported to have held talks with the Reuben family, property billionaires with a stake in Newcastle United Football Club.

In the interview, Zahawi also reflected on his personal journey from Baghdad to the UK, sharing experiences of financial hardship, racism and political awakening during his time at university. He discussed his new book, “The Boy from Baghdad,” his views on the Labour Party, the recent riots in the UK and the country’s immigration policies.

The full “Frankly Speaking” interview will be available on Sunday on Arab News’ website and social media platforms.

Topics: The Telegraph Nadhim Zahawi UK

Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race

Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race

Fake celebrity endorsements, snubs plague US presidential race
  • A database from the nonprofit News Literacy Project has so far listed 70 social media posts peddling fake “VIP” endorsements and snubs
  • Elon Musk-owned X has emerged as a hotbed of political disinformation after the platform reinstated accounts of known purveyors of falsehoods, researchers say
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift did not endorse Donald Trump. Nor did Lady Gaga or Morgan Freeman. And Bruce Springsteen was not photographed in a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt. Fake celebrity endorsements and snubs are roiling the US presidential race.
Dozens of bogus testimonies from American actors, singers and athletes about Republican nominee Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris have proliferated on social media ahead of the November election, researchers say, many of them enabled by artificial intelligence image generators.
The fake endorsements and brushoffs, which come as platforms such as the Elon Musk-owned X knock down many of the guardrails against misinformation, have prompted concern over their potential to manipulate voters as the race to the White House heats up.
Last month, Trump shared doctored images showing Swift threw her support behind his campaign, apparently seeking to tap into the pop singer’s mega star power to sway voters.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump posted on social media this AI-generated image claiming to show his Democratic rival Kamala Harris addressing a gathering of communists in Chicago. Trump accuses Harris of being a communist. (X: @realDonaldTrump)

The photos — including some that Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, said bore the hallmarks of AI-generated images — suggested the pop star and her fans, popularly known as Swifties, backed Trump’s campaign.
What made Trump’s mash-up on Truth Social “particularly devious” was its combination of real and fake imagery, Farid told AFP.
Last week, Swift endorsed Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, calling the current vice president a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”
The singer, who has hundreds of millions of followers on platforms including Instagram and TikTok, said those manipulated images of her motivated her to speak up as they “conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”
Following her announcement, Trump fired a missive on Truth Social saying: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!“

A combination image posted by Trump haters on social media shows a doctored picture of Bruce Springsteen campaigning against Donald Trump (right frame). The image was apparently a tampered version of a real picture shared on social media (left). (Social media photos)

A database from the News Literacy Project (NLP), a nonprofit which recently launched a misinformation dashboard to raise awareness about election falsehoods, has so far listed 70 social media posts peddling fake “VIP” endorsements and snubs.
“In these polarizing times, fake celebrity endorsements can grab voters’ attention, influence their outlooks, confirm personal biases, and sow confusion and chaos,” Peter Adams, senior vice president for research at NLP, told AFP.
NLP’s list, which appears to be growing by the day, includes viral posts that have garnered millions of views.

 

Among them are posts sharing a manipulated picture of Lady Gaga with a “Trump 2024” sign, implying that she endorsed the former president, AFP’s fact-checkers reported.
Other posts falsely asserted that the Oscar-winning Morgan Freeman, who has been critical of the Republican, said that a second Trump presidency would be “good for the country,” according to US fact-checkers.
Digitally altered photos of Springsteen wearing a “Keep America Trumpless” shirt and actor Ryan Reynolds sporting a “Kamala removes nasty orange stains” shirt also swirled on social media sites.
“The platforms have enabled it,” Adams said.
“As they pull back from moderation and hesitate to take down election related misinformation, they have become a major avenue for trolls, opportunists and propagandists to reach a mass audience.”

In particular, X has emerged as a hotbed of political disinformation after the platform scaled back content moderation policies and reinstated accounts of known purveyors of falsehoods, researchers say.
Musk, who has endorsed Trump and has over 198 million followers on X, has been repeatedly accused of spreading election falsehoods.
American officials responsible for overseeing elections have also urged Musk to fix X’s AI chatbot known as Grok — which allows users to generate AI-generated images from text prompts — after it shared misinformation.

Grok, the AI chatbot of X (formerly known as Twitter), allows users to generate AI-generated images from text prompts.

Lucas Hansen, co-founder of the nonprofit CivAI, demonstrated to AFP the ease with which Grok can generate a fake photo of Swift fans supporting Trump using a simple prompt: “Image of an outside rally of woman wearing ‘Swifties for Trump’ T-shirts.”
“If you want a relatively mundane situation where the people in the image are either famous or fictitious, Grok is definitely a big enabler” of visual disinformation, Hansen told AFP.
“I do expect it to be a large source of fake celebrity endorsement images,” he added.
As the technology develops, it’s going to become “harder and harder to identify the fakes,” said Jess Terry, Intelligence Analyst at Blackbird.AI.
“There’s certainly the risk that older generations or other communities less familiar with developing AI-based technology might believe what they see,” Terry told AFP.
 

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump Kamala Harris Taylor Swift News Literacy Project (NLP) disinformation grok

