You are here

  • Home
  • Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents

Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents

A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on February 22, 2024. (AFP)
1 / 5
A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on February 22, 2024. (AFP)
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents
2 / 5
A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on February 22, 2024. (AFP)
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents
3 / 5
Swiss artist Anne Francey instructs a group of young people with disabilities during a session of collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on February 22, 2024. (AFP)
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents
4 / 5
Artistic bricks are displayed at the inauguration of the '1001 Bricks Fresco', a participatory artwork by more than 500 inhabitants of Tunis led by Swiss artist Anne Francey, illustrating the diversity of the city, with the bas relief installed on the edge of the medina, the old town listed by UNESCO, in the capital's El-Hafsia district on June 7, 2024. (AFP)
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents
5 / 5
A group of young people with disabilities participate in the creation of a collaborative work of art at an institute that offers educational, artistic and social programs in La Marsa, a suburb of Tunis, on February 22, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q9g4

Updated 19 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents

Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates ‘invisible’ talents
  • Supported by a Swiss foundation, the project utilized clay bricks for their availability and wide use in Tunisian construction
Updated 19 June 2024
AFP
Follow

TUNIS: In the old medina of Tunis, a wall installation titled “1001 Bricks” showcases the talents of “invisible” creators, including art students, people with disabilities and school dropouts.
Led by Swiss artist Anne Francey, the project took shape over a year through workshops that culminated in a large bas-relief made of carved and painted clay bricks, reimagining the cityscape.
The massive artwork now graces a square in the UNESCO-listed old town of the Tunisian capital.
Its main creators are “the invisible, all these people who are on the margins of society, who have disabilities” and whom “we tend keep in the shadows and not really acknowledge,” said Francey, 68.
Despite challenges, the project engaged a wide spectrum of 550 participants including art professionals, students and members of AGIM, an association for people with motor disorders.
Mohamed Boulila, an AGIM trainer, said all those who contributed to the project left a personal touch.
“We have the power to do things despite everything and show society that we shouldn’t only be considered disabled,” Boulila, who also lives with a disability, said during a workshop.

Samia Souid, 56, a longtime teacher at AGIM, said the project had a positive impact on youths.
“Children who cannot speak expressed their feelings and their ideas” through the project, she said.
Each group of creators “imagined a metaphorical city,” with AGIM participants focusing on a city of challenges, producing sculptures akin to contemporary art.
Supported by a Swiss foundation, the project utilized clay bricks for their availability and wide use in Tunisian construction.
The initiative follows Francey’s 2019 project “1001 Hands,” inspired by the “One Thousand and One Nights” fairytale, emphasising stories that intersect endlessly, she said.
Francey noted the rarity and difficulty, on a global scale, of such a “participatory art project,” since it challenges the tradition of top-down artworks.
The installation helped blend the creations of “people of all social status,” from architecture students to youths in reintegration — people facing unemployment, substance abuse and other forms of social invisibility.
It is “a way of coming together around a constructive project that makes us dream of a harmonious society despite the hardships the country is going through,” she said.

Beyond that, the mural is a statement on public space, as the square it occupies has endured years of neglect, serving as a garbage dump and parking lot until recent renovations.
Raouf Haddad, a 42-year-old porter in the commercial neighborhood of Hafsia, said he checks in on the artwork every day and helps whenever needed.
“The entire medina should have initiatives like this,” he said.
“There are collapsing roofs and walls, alleys devoid of public lighting where people cannot pass.”
He hopes the square will one day become like Batman Alley — a once-neglected passageway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo which artists turned into a tourist attraction with a myriad of graffiti tags.
For now, however, what matters most is that “1001 Bricks will lead to new projects” in a neighborhood full of “abandoned and unexploited public spaces,” said Firas Khlifi, a 28-year-old project manager working on children’s awareness on global warming in the neighborhood.
The installation “will bring more animation because there are several festivals” in the medina each year likely to use the square for artistic performances and exhibitions, said Khlifi.
“With families there and children playing, it will increase the community’s commitment and belonging to the project.”
 

 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Divers find remains of Finnish WWII plane that was shot down by Moscow with a US diplomat aboard
Offbeat
Divers find remains of Finnish WWII plane that was shot down by Moscow with a US diplomat aboard
Officer removed from duty after ramming runaway cow: UK police
Offbeat
Officer removed from duty after ramming runaway cow: UK police

Viral Korean Olympic shooter scores first acting role as assassin

Viral Korean Olympic shooter scores first acting role as assassin
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Viral Korean Olympic shooter scores first acting role as assassin

Viral Korean Olympic shooter scores first acting role as assassin
  • The 32-year-old took silver in the women’s 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanour turned her into a worldwide online sensation
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

SEOUL: South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose skill and nonchalance won the Internet at the Paris Olympics, has landed her first acting role — as an assassin.
The 32-year-old took silver in the women’s 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanour, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, turned her into a worldwide online sensation.
As videos of her shooting went viral, she drew praise from celebrities such as Elon Musk.
“She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on his social media platform X at the time.
Now she will play an assassin in “Crush,” a spinoff short-form series of the global film project “Asia,” a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP on Friday.
Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, the company said in a separate statement, saying it was excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo.”
Since winning silver, a short clip showing Kim at the Baku World Cup in May has gone viral, spawning fan art, endless memes and multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop.
Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August to assist her in managing her extracurricular activities and she has since been featured in a magazine photoshoot for Louis Vuitton.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Special How the convergence of AI and 5G is transforming Saudi Arabia’s smart technologies graphic
Saudi Arabia
How the convergence of AI and 5G is transforming Saudi Arabia’s smart technologies
MCN Academy fosters talent development in Saudi through program for graduates
Media
MCN Academy fosters talent development in Saudi through program for graduates

Empty NYC subway train crashed by two teens who stole it for a joyride

Empty NYC subway train crashed by two teens who stole it for a joyride
Updated 19 September 2024
AP
Follow

Empty NYC subway train crashed by two teens who stole it for a joyride

Empty NYC subway train crashed by two teens who stole it for a joyride
Updated 19 September 2024
AP

NEW YORK: Police have arrested a teen girl they say took an empty New York City subway train on a brief joyride before they crashed it and fled.
They are looking for a male companion they believe was also pictured on the train.
Surveillance photos released by the New York Police Department on Tuesday show one person dressed all in pink, including a pink shower cap, and another in a blue tank top.
Police arrested the 17-year-old girl Wednesday around noon. They have charged her with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
The pair boarded an unoccupied train parked at the Briarwood subway station in Queens just after midnight on Sept. 12 and somehow got it running, police said in a news release.
They crashed it into another parked train and ran, police said. It was unclear how much damage the prank caused. No injuries were reported.

Topics: NYC Subway

Related

Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo
Offbeat
Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo
Shy penguin wins New Zealand’s bird election after campaign filled with memes and tattoos
Offbeat
Shy penguin wins New Zealand’s bird election after campaign filled with memes and tattoos

EU bans Algerian spread toasted on social media

This picture shows Algeria's chocolate hazelnut spread
This picture shows Algeria's chocolate hazelnut spread "El Mordjene" for sale in Algiers, on September 15, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 18 September 2024
AFP
Follow

EU bans Algerian spread toasted on social media

This picture shows Algeria's chocolate hazelnut spread "El Mordjene" for sale in Algiers, on September 15, 2024. (AFP)
  • French supermarket chain Carrefour is the only retailer to have indicated that its interest in selling the product, telling AFP on Monday that it hoped to have it on shelves “as soon as possible while respecting European food import regulations”
Updated 18 September 2024
AFP

PARIS: The EU has blocked imports of an in-demand Algerian hazelnut spread that became popular in France after social media influencers raved about it.
“Incredible texture,” “good enough to die for,” and “so so very good” are some of the eulogies for El Mordjene Cebon spreading across TikTok while the jars can be found in small shops in France for more than 10 euros ($11).
But El Mordjene, which resembles creamy peanut butter, was not to the taste of the European Union.
“Algeria does not meet the conditions for a third country to export products to the European Union containing dairy inputs intended for human consumption,” the French agriculture ministry told AFP.
The ministry said it has opened a probe into how El Mordjene continues to be sold in France.
“I’ve struggled to get my hands on it, and I hope they will put it back on sale in France and Europe,” said Benoit Chevalier, an influencer with 12 million followers on TikTok.
French supermarket chain Carrefour is the only retailer to have indicated that its interest in selling the product, telling AFP on Monday that it hoped to have it on shelves “as soon as possible while respecting European food import regulations.”
A small shop in the southern city of Marseille was selling a jar for 30 euros. The shopkeeper, who declined to give his name, said he had been selling the product since 2022.
In France, El Mordjene Cebon is up against market behemoth Nutella, made by Italy’s Ferrero, which has three-quarters of the market for spreads, according to France’s supermarket federation.
In Algeria, the product’s international success is a source of national pride.
Algerians “are crazy for it,” said Rabie Zekraoui, a 23-year-old store owner in the capital Algiers. “We only have one crate left,” adding that “we must support Algerian products.”
Is Cebon behind all the social media buzz?
“All this makes us very happy but the reality is that we have nothing to do with it,” said Amine Ouzlifi, spokesman for the company, which is based in Tipaza, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) west of Algiers.
 

 

Topics: El Mordjene Cebon Algeria France Algerian hazelnut

Related

German news media demand access to war-torn Gaza
Media
German news media demand access to war-torn Gaza
X drops out of global media brands ranking
Media
X drops out of global media brands ranking

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways
Updated 17 September 2024
AP
Follow

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways

Scientists show how pregnancy changes the brain in innumerable ways
  • Although the study looks at only one person, it kicks off a large, international research project that aims to scan the brains of hundreds of women
Updated 17 September 2024
AP

Neuroscientist Liz Chrastil got the unique chance to see how her brain changed while she was pregnant and share what she learned in a new study that offers the first detailed map of a woman’s brain throughout gestation.
The transition to motherhood, researchers discovered, affects nearly every part of the brain.
Although the study looks at only one person, it kicks off a large, international research project that aims to scan the brains of hundreds of women and could one day provide clues about disorders like postpartum depression.
“It’s been a very long journey,” said Chrastil, co-author of the paper published Monday in Nature Neuroscience. “We did 26 scans before, during and after pregnancy” and found “some really remarkable things.”
More than 80 percent of the regions studied had reductions in the volume of gray matter, where thinking takes place. This is an average of about 4 percent of the brain — nearly identical to a reduction that happens during puberty. While less gray matter may sound bad, researchers said it probably isn’t; it likely reflects the fine-tuning of networks of interconnected nerve cells called “neural circuits” to prepare for a new phase of life.
The team began following Chrastil — who works at the University of California, Irvine, and was 38 years old at the time — shortly before she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization.
During the pregnancy and for two years after she gave birth, they continued doing MRI brain scans and drawing blood to observe how her brain changed as sex hormones like estrogen ebbed and flowed. Some of the changes continued past pregnancy.
“Previous studies had taken snapshots of the brain before and after pregnancy, but we’ve never witnessed the brain in the midst of this metamorphosis,” said co-author Emily Jacobs of the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Unlike past studies, this one focused on many inner regions of the brain as well as the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer, said Joseph Lonstein, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at Michigan State University who was not involved in the research. It’s “a good first step to understanding much more about whole-brain changes that could be possible in a woman across pregnancy and postpartum,” he said.
Research in animals has linked some brain changes with qualities that could be helpful when caring for an infant. While the new study doesn’t address what the changes mean in terms of human behavior, Lonstein pointed out that it describes changes in brain areas involved in social cognition, or how people interact with others and understand their thoughts and feelings, for example.
The researchers have partners in Spain and are moving forward with the larger Maternal Brain Project, which is supported by the Ann S. Bowers Women’s Brain Health Initiative and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Eventually, they hope scientists can use data from a large number of women for things like predicting postpartum depression before it happens.
“There is so much about the neurobiology of pregnancy that we don’t understand yet, and it’s not because women are too complicated. It’s not because pregnancy is some Gordian knot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a byproduct of the fact that biomedical sciences have historically ignored women’s health.”

Topics: pregnancy Scientists brain

Related

In India’s Gujarat, mothers navigate pregnancy with dream baby apps
World
In India’s Gujarat, mothers navigate pregnancy with dream baby apps
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
World
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN

Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo

Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo

Thai baby hippo Internet star draws thousands to her zoo
  • Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters

CHONBURI: Thailand’s latest Internet celebrity, baby hippo “Moo Deng,” is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.
Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.
“Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season — which is a low season — we’d be getting around 800 visitors each day,” said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.
But the zoo is now getting 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays, and welcomed 20,000 visitors over the weekend, he said — most of them lining up to see Moo Deng.
“Moo Deng fever means we will have organize better so all visitors can see her,” Narungwit said.
On Monday morning, the pink-cheeked hippo, whose siblings are called Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, was sitting happily in a bowl of vegetables and other snacks.
“I left home in Bangkok from 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,” said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad. “I’m only here to see her.”
Moo Deng’s grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday as Thailand’s oldest hippo.

Topics: Thai Hippo

Related

EV Auto Show 2024: Riyadh set for key exhibition, spotlighting Saudi green goals
Business & Economy
EV Auto Show 2024: Riyadh set for key exhibition, spotlighting Saudi green goals
Update Yemeni Houthis claim downing third US drone in September 
Middle-East
Yemeni Houthis claim downing third US drone in September 

Latest updates

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
France set to finally get new government
France set to finally get new government
‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
Saudi expat remittances hit 25-month peak to reach $3.44bn
Saudi expat remittances hit 25-month peak to reach $3.44bn
Israeli forces deepen raid in Rafah, kill 14 people across Gaza
Israeli forces deepen raid in Rafah, kill 14 people across Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.