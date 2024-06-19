AI goes mainstream as ‘AI PCs’ hit the market

You are here

TORONTO, Canada: A new line of PCs specially made to run artificial intelligence programs hit stores on Tuesday as tech companies push toward wider adoption of ChatGPT-style AI.
Microsoft in May announced the new AI-powered personal computers, or “AI PCs,” which will use the company’s software under the Copilot Plus brand.
The idea is to allow users to access AI capabilities on their devices without relying on the cloud, which requires more energy, takes more time, and makes the AI experience clunkier.
The PCs feature a neural processing unit (NPU) chip that helps deliver crisper photo editing, live transcription, translation, and “Recall” — a capability for the computer to keep track of everything being done on the device.
However, Microsoft removed Recall last minute over privacy concerns and said it would only make it available as a test feature.
For now, the devices built by hardware makers like HP and ASUS run exclusively on a new line of processors called Snapdragon X Elite and Plus, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm.
“We are redefining what a laptop actually does for the end user,” Qualcomm’s senior vice president Durga Malladi told AFP at the Collision tech conference in Toronto.
“We believe this is the rebirth of the PC.”
At the May launch, Microsoft predicted over 50 million AI PCs would be sold in 12 months, given the appetite for ChatGPT’s powers.
Such a result would give a much needed boost to PC sales, which declined for two years from the halcyon days of the coronavirus pandemic before returning to growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Best Buy, the US retail giant, said it had trained tens of thousands of staff to sell and maintain the new line of AI PCs.
Some industry experts are more hesitant about their promise, predicting the actual benefit of upgrading to an AI laptop isn’t compelling enough yet and will need more time.
“AI’s evolutionary features aren’t revolutionary enough to disrupt traditional buying patterns,” said analysts from Forrester.
“For most information workers, there aren’t enough game-changing applications for day-to-day work to drive rapid AI PC adoption.”
Microsoft has aggressively pushed out generative AI products since ChatGPT’s release in late 2022, with new AI features available across products including Teams, Outlook and Windows.
Feeling the pressure, Google quickly followed suit while Apple entered the game earlier this month, announcing its own on-device AI capabilities rolling out to premium iPhones in the coming months and year.
The latest MacBooks and iPads already have the capability to run high-performing AI features, but Apple has been slower to highlight those powers.
“I guess we missed the boat to name it an AI PC,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, joked recently about the latest generation of MacBook.

SEOUL: South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose skill and nonchalance won the Internet at the Paris Olympics, has landed her first acting role — as an assassin.
The 32-year-old took silver in the women’s 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanour, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, turned her into a worldwide online sensation.
As videos of her shooting went viral, she drew praise from celebrities such as Elon Musk.
“She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on his social media platform X at the time.
Now she will play an assassin in “Crush,” a spinoff short-form series of the global film project “Asia,” a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP on Friday.
Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, the company said in a separate statement, saying it was excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo.”
Since winning silver, a short clip showing Kim at the Baku World Cup in May has gone viral, spawning fan art, endless memes and multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop.
Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August to assist her in managing her extracurricular activities and she has since been featured in a magazine photoshoot for Louis Vuitton.

NEW YORK: Police have arrested a teen girl they say took an empty New York City subway train on a brief joyride before they crashed it and fled.
They are looking for a male companion they believe was also pictured on the train.
Surveillance photos released by the New York Police Department on Tuesday show one person dressed all in pink, including a pink shower cap, and another in a blue tank top.
Police arrested the 17-year-old girl Wednesday around noon. They have charged her with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
The pair boarded an unoccupied train parked at the Briarwood subway station in Queens just after midnight on Sept. 12 and somehow got it running, police said in a news release.
They crashed it into another parked train and ran, police said. It was unclear how much damage the prank caused. No injuries were reported.

PARIS: The EU has blocked imports of an in-demand Algerian hazelnut spread that became popular in France after social media influencers raved about it.
“Incredible texture,” “good enough to die for,” and “so so very good” are some of the eulogies for El Mordjene Cebon spreading across TikTok while the jars can be found in small shops in France for more than 10 euros ($11).
But El Mordjene, which resembles creamy peanut butter, was not to the taste of the European Union.
“Algeria does not meet the conditions for a third country to export products to the European Union containing dairy inputs intended for human consumption,” the French agriculture ministry told AFP.
The ministry said it has opened a probe into how El Mordjene continues to be sold in France.
“I’ve struggled to get my hands on it, and I hope they will put it back on sale in France and Europe,” said Benoit Chevalier, an influencer with 12 million followers on TikTok.
French supermarket chain Carrefour is the only retailer to have indicated that its interest in selling the product, telling AFP on Monday that it hoped to have it on shelves “as soon as possible while respecting European food import regulations.”
A small shop in the southern city of Marseille was selling a jar for 30 euros. The shopkeeper, who declined to give his name, said he had been selling the product since 2022.
In France, El Mordjene Cebon is up against market behemoth Nutella, made by Italy’s Ferrero, which has three-quarters of the market for spreads, according to France’s supermarket federation.
In Algeria, the product’s international success is a source of national pride.
Algerians “are crazy for it,” said Rabie Zekraoui, a 23-year-old store owner in the capital Algiers. “We only have one crate left,” adding that “we must support Algerian products.”
Is Cebon behind all the social media buzz?
“All this makes us very happy but the reality is that we have nothing to do with it,” said Amine Ouzlifi, spokesman for the company, which is based in Tipaza, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) west of Algiers.
 

 

Neuroscientist Liz Chrastil got the unique chance to see how her brain changed while she was pregnant and share what she learned in a new study that offers the first detailed map of a woman’s brain throughout gestation.
The transition to motherhood, researchers discovered, affects nearly every part of the brain.
Although the study looks at only one person, it kicks off a large, international research project that aims to scan the brains of hundreds of women and could one day provide clues about disorders like postpartum depression.
“It’s been a very long journey,” said Chrastil, co-author of the paper published Monday in Nature Neuroscience. “We did 26 scans before, during and after pregnancy” and found “some really remarkable things.”
More than 80 percent of the regions studied had reductions in the volume of gray matter, where thinking takes place. This is an average of about 4 percent of the brain — nearly identical to a reduction that happens during puberty. While less gray matter may sound bad, researchers said it probably isn’t; it likely reflects the fine-tuning of networks of interconnected nerve cells called “neural circuits” to prepare for a new phase of life.
The team began following Chrastil — who works at the University of California, Irvine, and was 38 years old at the time — shortly before she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization.
During the pregnancy and for two years after she gave birth, they continued doing MRI brain scans and drawing blood to observe how her brain changed as sex hormones like estrogen ebbed and flowed. Some of the changes continued past pregnancy.
“Previous studies had taken snapshots of the brain before and after pregnancy, but we’ve never witnessed the brain in the midst of this metamorphosis,” said co-author Emily Jacobs of the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Unlike past studies, this one focused on many inner regions of the brain as well as the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer, said Joseph Lonstein, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at Michigan State University who was not involved in the research. It’s “a good first step to understanding much more about whole-brain changes that could be possible in a woman across pregnancy and postpartum,” he said.
Research in animals has linked some brain changes with qualities that could be helpful when caring for an infant. While the new study doesn’t address what the changes mean in terms of human behavior, Lonstein pointed out that it describes changes in brain areas involved in social cognition, or how people interact with others and understand their thoughts and feelings, for example.
The researchers have partners in Spain and are moving forward with the larger Maternal Brain Project, which is supported by the Ann S. Bowers Women’s Brain Health Initiative and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Eventually, they hope scientists can use data from a large number of women for things like predicting postpartum depression before it happens.
“There is so much about the neurobiology of pregnancy that we don’t understand yet, and it’s not because women are too complicated. It’s not because pregnancy is some Gordian knot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a byproduct of the fact that biomedical sciences have historically ignored women’s health.”

CHONBURI: Thailand’s latest Internet celebrity, baby hippo “Moo Deng,” is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.
Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.
“Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season — which is a low season — we’d be getting around 800 visitors each day,” said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.
But the zoo is now getting 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays, and welcomed 20,000 visitors over the weekend, he said — most of them lining up to see Moo Deng.
“Moo Deng fever means we will have organize better so all visitors can see her,” Narungwit said.
On Monday morning, the pink-cheeked hippo, whose siblings are called Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, was sitting happily in a bowl of vegetables and other snacks.
“I left home in Bangkok from 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,” said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad. “I’m only here to see her.”
Moo Deng’s grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday as Thailand’s oldest hippo.

