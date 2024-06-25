‘There aren’t many white, male anchors left,’ says British presenter Tom Bradby

You are here

Updated 25 June 2024
Arab News
  • ITV’s main competitiors - the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky News - recently announced a more diverse lineup of presenters for their election coverage than in previous years
  • Statistics show that white journalists make up the vast majority of Britain's news industry
LONDON: A top British news presenter has said “there aren’t many white, male anchors” left in the industry ahead of his hosting of UK election coverage.

Journalist and ITV presenter Tom Bradby made the remarks in an interview with Radio Times.

The News at Ten host said: “There aren’t many white male anchors left, dare I say, so I feel a bit less nervous about that (the lineup) than, possibly, I should.”

ITV’s rivals, including the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky News, recently announced a more diverse lineup of presenters for their election coverage than in previous years.

Radio Times asked Bradby, 57, whether he felt “exposed to the winds of change” as he might be considered “pale, male and stale.”

He replied: “I don’t particularly because that’s not my decision. That will be someone else’s decision.”

“You just put your head down, do a good job and try to be as nice as you can to everyone around you.

“As you get older you think: ‘Will I be remembered as somebody who was decent to work with?’ Because that’s what you want to be remembered for.

“It’s much easier to have that perspective when you’re older.”

Bradby presented ITV’s election night coverage in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He will be the only white, male presenter anchoring solo on election night on Britain’s major channels.

Statistics released in 2023 by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism revealed that white journalists comprised 94 percent of Britain’s journalistic workforce.

Black journalists in British newsrooms represented only 0.2 percent of the journalistic workforce despite making up 3 percent of the British population, according to the Reuters Institute’s data.

Asian Britons make up 2.5 percent of the journalistic workforce and 7 percent of the population.

A survey earlier this year by FT Strategies, the consulting arm of the Financial Times, found that diversity and inclusion in Britain’s news industry were “still not a priority in practice.”

SAN FRANCISCO: US media giant NBCUniversal on Wednesday announced that it will use the AI version of a legendary sports broadcaster to narrate personalized daily recaps of Olympic game events.
Narration by Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels generated using artificial intelligence will voice the recaps that will be personalized to individual viewers of NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
Well-known broadcaster Michaels has worked a combined nine Olympic Games for NBC Sports and ABC Sports during his career, according to NBCUniversal.
“When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” Michaels said in a release.
“Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.’“
The AI was trained on the voice of Michaels along with his past appearances on NBC broadcasts, according to the company.
“We’re bringing the best of sports together with the best of technology to deliver fans a personalized Olympics experience in a way that’s never been possible before,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in the release.
The collaboration with Michaels comes as musicians, actors, and others whose livelihoods depend on their likenesses or voices strive to make sure AI models are not trained on such material without their permission.
NBCUniversal estimated that nearly 7 million different personalized versions of the daily Olympic recap could be streamed across the United States during the Olympic Games in Paris.
The technology will mine NBC Sports clips to create daily playlists showcasing top moments from the prior 24 hours and tease what is in store for the day ahead.
A team of NBCUniversal editors will review all the content for accuracy and quality assurance, the company said.
NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Olympic Games, starting with the opening ceremony on July 26.

LONDON: Saudi anime studio Manga Productions on Wednesday announced a partnership with PepsiCo to feature the popular anime UFO Robot "Grendizer" on PepsiCo's Tasali potato chip packets.

Starting in August, the iconic character from the eponymous series will appear on Tasali potato chips sold across the Gulf countries and Jordan.

Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or Misk, said that the new partnership “reflects our dedication to meeting the aspirations of ‘Grendizer’ fans and enhancing the presence of the beloved character in the markets.

“Grendizer,” also known as “Goldrake” and “Goldorak,” is a popular Japanese animated television series and manga created by Go Nagai in the mid-1970s. It has achieved cult status worldwide.

The initiative is part of the promotional campaign for the July release of the “Grendizer U” television series, created by Japanese animation studio Gaia and directed by Mitsuo Fukuda, the acclaimed author of award-winning anime classics “Shin Seiki GPX Cyber Formula” and “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED.”

The show has long enjoyed widespread popularity in Arab countries, first airing in war-torn Lebanon on Tele Liban in 1979. The enduring popularity of the show led Manga Productions to acquire the global distribution and marketing rights, excluding Japan.

Ahmed El-Sheikh, CEO at PepsiCo Middle East, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, saying: “At PepsiCo, we are committed to embedding ourselves in both the traditional and popular culture of the Kingdom.

“By embracing the growing popularity of animated content in Saudi Arabia, we aim to create a unique and nostalgic appeal for our consumers.

“This partnership with Manga Productions allows us to bring ‘Grendizer’ back to life on Tasali chips, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.”

MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkiye's former foreign minister and distinguished Arab News columnist Yasar Yakis died on Wednesday. He was 86.
Yakis had been undergoing cancer treatment at a private hospital in Ankara for some time.
A former diplomat, Yakis served as foreign minister in the first government formed by the Justice and Development Party, also known as the AKP, in 2002. He was decorated by the Saudi government with the Order of King Abdul Aziz (1st Degree) in 1992 for his contribution to the improvement of Saudi-Turkish relations.
“At a time when global politics lacks adults in the room, heavyweights of the caliber of Yasar Yakis will certainly be missed,” said Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas.
“As a columnist for our newspaper, he always added insight, context and a rational voice to our coverage. He will be dearly missed, our condolences to his family,” said Abbas.
Yakis penned a regular column for Arab News since February 2017. He brought vast global knowledge and long years of experience as his country’s chief diplomat, as well as a deep understanding of Arab affairs.
Born in 1938, Yakis’ first posting abroad was as deputy consul at the consulate general in Antwerp, Belgium. Throughout his career, Yakis held various posts, including ambassadorships in Riyadh, Rome, Cairo, Damascus and Lagos, as well as being Turkiye’s permanent representative to NATO in Brussels. He was a senior associate member at St. Antony’s College, Oxford University, between 2012 and 2014.
In 1985, Yakis founded and chaired the Coordination Committee of the Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
In 1988, he was appointed as the Turkish ambassador to Riyadh, followed by an ambassadorial post in Cairo and as permanent representative of Turkiye to the UN Office and other international organizations in Vienna. From 1992 to 1995, he was deputy undersecretary for economic affairs.
He retired from the Foreign Ministry in 2001 and entered politics as a founding member of the AKP. He served as deputy chairman and member of the Central Decision and Administration Board. He was elected to parliament in 2002 and was quickly appointed minister of foreign affairs in the same year.
Known as a prominent intellectual who was fluent in French, English and Arabic, Yakis was often quoted in the Turkish and Arabic media thanks to his objective and in-depth insights, backed by his diplomatic experience.
Yakis was often present at ambassadorial events in Ankara. He was always accompanied by his beaming wife and their unwavering love was evident to an outsider’s eye.
What struck one the most about these meetings was his attentive listening and his ability to learn from everyone, while humbly sharing his own diplomatic experience with others.
He recently wrote his memoirs, detailing his private life and decades-long diplomatic experiences. His only child was Ayse Basak Yakis, who is an associate professor at King’s College London.
Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador and the head of delegation to Turkiye from 2006 to 2011, wrote on the social media platform X: “A man of great culture and remarkable wisdom, always open to discussion with foreign ambassadors. I learned a lot from him.”
Ozdem Sanberk, one of Turkiye’s most experienced diplomats and a former ambassador to the UK, had his first six months of military service with Yakis in Istanbul. Talking to Arab News, Sanberk recalled that Yakis enjoyed each free moment by reading classic novels from around the world.
Sanberk said: “He was telling us that, due to his own family conditions, he couldn’t read all the Russian classics at an early age. So, he felt the need to compensate for those years by reading extensively. He also asked to serve his second stage of military service in the eastern part of Turkiye to concentrate more on reading. He even had his books placed on a horse’s back and had them transported to the place where he would serve in the military. He had a great talent for learning new languages and an insatiable thirst for learning. His intellectual deepness was great.”
Sanberk also said that Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had lost one of its most distinguished Middle East experts. “Yakis served as a diplomat in some of the most pivotal countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region,” he said.

Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel is looking to use Elon Musk's Starlink to maintain Internet connectivity should there be a potential all-out-war with Lebanese Hezbollah on the northern border that causes power outages in Israel, a newspaper report said on Tuesday.
The Calcalist financial daily said that the finance and communications ministries were seeking to utilize Starlink’s 5,000 low-orbit satellites to ensure stable data and information flow for state authorities during emergencies.
Both ministries did not immediately comment to Reuters.
In February, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi gave permission to Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, to operate in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Iran-backed Hezbollah began attacking Israel shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, and the sides have been trading blows in the months since then. Hezbollah has said it will not stop until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant headed to Washington on Sunday to discuss the next phase of the Gaza war and escalating hostilities on the border with Lebanon, where exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have stoked fears of wider conflict. A full war in the north could lead to missile attacks on Israel’s power grid and other infrastructure.

Arab News
LONDON: A new investigation has suggested that the Israeli military views some Gaza-based journalists as "legitimate targets."

The Guardian, in collaboration with the Paris-based non-profit Forbidden Stories, revealed that some members of the armed forces consider journalists working for Hamas-controlled or affiliated outlets as legitimate targets not covered by the same international protections as civilians.

Media watchdogs Committee to Protect Journalists and Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism reported that around 30 percent of the 108 media workers killed since Oct. 7 in Gaza were employed by outlets affiliated with or closely tied to Hamas.

This includes the largest Hamas-run outlet in Gaza, Al-Aqsa media network, which employs hundreds of people across its TV station, radio, and newspaper arms.

The report, authored by Harry Davies, Manisha Ganguly, David Pegg, Hoda Osman, Bethan McKernan, and award-winning Israeli journalist and film director Yuval Abraham, noted that while “Al-Aqsa’s programming is unmistakably pro-Hamas, anti-Israel and, at times, antisemitic … simply working (for the media outlet) does not make someone a legitimate target to be killed.”

Janina Dill, a professor at the University of Oxford and expert in the laws of war, said: “Reporting the news is not direct participation in hostilities.

“Even if they reported the news in a biased way, even if they did propaganda for Hamas, even if Israel fundamentally disagrees with how they report the news. That is not enough.”

Since 2019, Israel has designated Al-Aqsa network as a terrorist organization, calling it “a propaganda arm of Hamas and a central platform for the distribution of inciting messages by the terror organization.”

The media group has also been sanctioned by the US since 2010.

Its offices, evacuated after Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 to avoid Israeli retaliation, have been previously bombed by Israel over accusations of being used for military purposes.

The report detailed how Israeli soldiers were given a “permissive approach” to targeting, with Hamas-affiliated media being told they existed in a “grey zone” and that some in the Israeli military hold the view that “anyone getting paid by Hamas” could be considered a legitimate target.

“Hamas invests a lot of resources in its propaganda teams. They often won’t do an activity if they don’t have a photographer. They must document everything,” an unnamed military intelligence officer said. “So some will tell you: ‘Look, a Hamasnik is Hamasnik.’”

An Israeli military spokesperson denied the report’s accusations, stating that while it “does not target civilian objects,” the outlet “employs terrorists and affords them the facade of journalists.”

The spokesperson claimed that the Israeli military killed six Al-Aqsa workers who were alleged members of Hamas’s armed wing but did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Experts warned that this approach puts Israel in a “troubling position” as it is often difficult to distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Many press freedom organizations expressed concerns about the military’s efforts to silence critical reporting.

Irene Khan, the UN’s special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, stated that Israel had “spread disinformation about journalists being linked to militants” and failed to meet the “burden of proof” to make such claims.

