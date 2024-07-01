You are here

Lebanon army receives additional $20 million from Qatar in support to troops

Lebanese Army troops take part in a military parade on the eastern outskirts of Beirut. (File/AFP)
Lebanese Army troops take part in a military parade on the eastern outskirts of Beirut. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
Lebanon army receives additional $20 million from Qatar in support to troops

Lebanese Army troops take part in a military parade on the eastern outskirts of Beirut. (File/AFP)
  • Support comes at a crucial time, with the Israeli military and Hezbollah trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border in parallel with the Gaza war
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has received an additional $20 million from Qatar in support of Lebanese troops, Lebanon’s state agency NNA said on Monday.
The support comes at a crucial time, with the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border in parallel with the Gaza war. The Lebanese army is not involved in the hostilities but one Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli shelling in December.
A security source told Reuters that the new Qatari aid was a continuation of an earlier $60 million package announced in 2022 that was distributed in instalments to soldiers to support their salaries.
The source said $100 would be distributed to each soldier every month.
A five-year economic meltdown has slashed the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar, driving down most soldiers’ wages to less than $100 per month.
The amount is barely enough to afford a basic subscription to a generator service that could offset the 22-hour cuts in the state electricity grid.
To supplement their low salaries, many troops have taken extra jobs and some have quit, raising concerns that the institution — one of few in Lebanon that can rally national pride and create unity across its fractured sectarian communities — could be fraying.

Topics: Lebanon Qatar Lebanese army

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, according to four officials familiar with the matter.

The negotiations are the latest attempt to mend diplomatic ties between the East African neighbors, whose relationship soured in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km of coastline from Somaliland in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle insurgents.

Spokespeople for the Somali government, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry, and the government and intelligence service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Somaliland, which has struggled to gain international recognition despite governing itself and enjoying comparative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991, said it was not involved in the talks. The goal of the negotiation was unclear, and expectations of a resolution were low, two officials said.

“Despite rumors that Somalia has softened its stance on refusing to engage in dialogue until Ethiopia withdraws the (agreement), it seems unlikely,” one of the officials said.

Topics: Turkiye Somalia Ethiopia

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture

Israel PM condemns release of Gaza hospital chief who claimed torture
  • Netanyahu said he had ordered the Shin Bet intelligence agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

DEIR EL-BALAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday freed the head of Gaza’s biggest hospital who said he was tortured during seven months in detention, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon after criticized the release as a “serious mistake.”
Tensions over the freeing of Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya became public almost as soon as he was sent back to Gaza with dozens of other Palestinians held since the October 7 attacks that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
The World Health Organization expressed concern after Abu Salmiya was detained on November 23 with other hospital staff.
Israel’s military has accused Hamas of using hospitals, including Al-Shifa, as a cover for military operations, which the militant group denies.
Netanyahu said he had ordered the Shin Bet intelligence agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday.
“The release of the director of Shifa Hospital is a serious mistake and a moral failure. The place of this man, under whose responsibility our abductees were murdered and held, is in prison,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
The decision was made “without the knowledge of the political echelon,” he added.
The agency had said earlier that it had decided on the release with the Israeli military “to free up places in detention centers.”
It said it “opposed the release of terrorists” who had taken part in attacks on Israeli civilians “so it was decided to free several Gaza detainees who represent a lesser danger.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a hard right member of Netanyahu’s coalition, earlier called Abu Salmiya’s release “with dozens of other terrorists” a “security abandonment.”
Israeli raids and a weeks-long battle earlier this year have devastated Al-Shifa. Other clinics and medical institutions have also suffered damage, leading to condemnation from UN agencies, NGOs and foreign governments.
Abu Salmiya said he and other prisoners were put through “severe torture” in Israeli prisons during their detention.
“Several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine,” according to Abu Salmiya, who said his thumb was still broken.
“For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day,” he added.
“Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation.”
The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

After crossing back to Gaza, five detainees were admitted to Al-Aqsa hospital at Deir Al-Balah and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Yunis, a medical source said.
An AFP correspondent at Deir Al-Balah saw some detainees in emotional reunions with their families.
Hamas denied that it used hospitals as a shield for its operations. It called in a statement on the United Nations and countries to “stop this massacre” of prisoners in Israeli jails. It called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to “reveal the fate of thousands of Palestinian detainees” in Israel.
Abu Salmiya was not the only top medical practitioner detained.
The Gaza European hospital in Khan Yunis said the head of its orthopaedic unit, Bassam Miqdad, was among those freed on Monday.
In May, Palestinian rights groups said a senior Al-Shifa surgeon had died in an Israeli jail after being detained. The Israeli army said it was unaware of the death.
The war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan

Iraqi police arrest 3 militants for arson in Kurdistan
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi police on Monday announced the arrest of three suspected members of a militant group accused of arson attacks in the country’s north.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, where the Turkish army is conducting operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is listed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara and several Western allies.

In a statement, the PKK’s political bureau “rejected” what it said were “baseless allegations.”

It called on “the Iraqi state and the Ministry of the Interior to act responsibly in the face of directives coming from Turkish intelligence” and to “identify the real perpetrators” of the fires.

The fires in 2023 and 2024 struck markets and shopping centers in Kirkuk, Irbil, and Dohuk, Iraqi Ministry of Interior spokesman Moqdad Miri said during a press conference on Monday, saying that the suspects made “confessions.”

One suspect was arrested at the end of May, and “chemical products” used to start fires were found in his vehicle, Miri said.

“The entity responsible for execution ... is the PKK organization, a banned organization,” he added.

He added that the objective was to “harm the commercial interests of a country with which they are in direct opposition,” and “impact the security and economic situation” of the autonomous region.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, has a presence in northern Iraq, as does Turkiye, which has operated from several dozen military bases there against the PKK.

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan

Lufthansa halts night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

Lufthansa halts night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lufthansa halts night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

Lufthansa halts night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation
  • The spokesperson said the change had begun on June 29 and that daytime flights would operate as before
  • In March, the Lebanese government said it would file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s alleged disruption of its navigation systems
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Lufthansa Group has halted night flights to and from Beirut until July 31 due to the situation in the Middle East, a spokesperson said on Monday.
The spokesperson said the change had begun on June 29 and that daytime flights would operate as before.
Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also said it would move its Beirut night flights to the daytime until the end of July “due to the political developments at the border between Lebanon and Israel.”
The airlines did not give detailed information about the nature of the threat.
In March, the Lebanese government said it would file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s alleged disruption of its navigation systems that it said affected the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.
Swiss International Air Lines on Monday said the change in its schedule was not related to any potential GPS interference on its aircraft flying to Beirut.
“Our pilots are trained to handle any such situations and our aircraft have several other systems on board when one system is no longer to be trusted,” a spokesperson for Swiss said.
Previously its crews did not stay overnight in Lebanon after flying from Zurich, but instead stayed on board the aircraft when preparing for the return flight, the spokesperson added.

Topics: War on Gaza Lufthansa Beirut

Egypt’s renewable power ambitions face grid hurdle

Egypt’s renewable power ambitions face grid hurdle
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Egypt’s renewable power ambitions face grid hurdle

Egypt’s renewable power ambitions face grid hurdle
  • Officials touted Egypt’s potential in wind and solar power as well as green hydrogen at a two-day Egypt-EU investment conference
Updated 01 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt wants to accelerate the provision of renewable energy that could ease electricity shortages and supply green power to Europe, but faces challenges in funding updates to its grid and unlocking investments for new wind and solar plants.
Officials touted Egypt’s potential in wind and solar power as well as green hydrogen at a two-day Egypt-EU investment conference in Cairo at the weekend, hoping to secure financing and benefit from Europe’s efforts to diversify and decarbonize its energy supplies.
“I think this industry represents the future for both sides,” Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told the conference, adding that Egypt should manufacture renewable components such as solar panels, wind turbines and electrolyzers.
Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said Egypt was reviewing its clean energy targets and would aim for a 58 percent share of renewables in power generation by 2040.
He said that since 2014, Egypt had spent more than 116 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.42 billion at current exchange rates) on upgrading its transmission network, as it looked to expand into renewables.
“We are ready with the infrastructure,” said Shaker, adding that the government was offering several incentives to investors and could get approvals from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to raise the maximum heights for wind turbines from the ground to the tip of their blades to 220 meters from 150 meters.
Expansion of installed renewable capacity largely plateaued after the inauguration of the major Benban solar plant in 2019, according to data from Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), putting in doubt an earlier target of 42 percent of power generation through renewables by 2030.
Less than 12 percent of Egypt’s installed capacity of nearly 60GW is from renewables, the data shows.
Most power is generated by gas, and a gas shortage has contributed to daily power cuts that were extended to three hours last week, as well as causing outages at fertilizer and chemicals factories.
Egypt has signed many MoUs for renewable energy and green hydrogen development since hosting the COP 27 climate summit in 2022. It has ambitions to export electricity to regional neighbors, as well as to Europe through a subsea cable to Greece.
But analysts say Egypt needs to adapt and extend its grid to the sites of potential projects to make them viable.
“We have a shortage in fuel today which means we have the power cuts, which makes more renewables the sensible way forward ... but these need to be connected (to the grid) and this is where the challenge is,” said Hamza Assad, Southern and Eastern Mediterranean climate strategy head for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is helping finance Egypt’s energy transition.
When those connections, or transmission lines, might be built is unclear, partly because of a cap on public investments imposed this year to contain Egypt’s heavy debt burden, people with knowledge of the sector said. An Egyptian cabinet spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grid development would cost billions in the longer term if major scaling up and the needs of green hydrogen is included, though needs this year would be a fraction of this, said Heike Harmgart, EBRD’s managing director for the region.

Topics: Egypt Renewable Energy

