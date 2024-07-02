You are here

War on Gaza

Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria and North Korea of providing support for Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, Noa Argamani, on a motorcycle from southern Israel, in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP)
Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, Noa Argamani, on a motorcycle from southern Israel, in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria and North Korea of providing support for Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria and North Korea of providing support for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel
  • Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: Victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel sued Iran, Syria and North Korea on Monday, saying their governments supplied the militants with money, weapons and know-how needed to carry out the assault that precipitated Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, seeks at least $4 billion in damages for “a coordination of extrajudicial killings, hostage takings, and related horrors for which the defendants provided material support and resources.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the allegations, while Syria and North Korea did not respond.
The United States has deemed Iran, Syria and North Korea to be state sponsors of terrorism, and Washington has designated Hamas as what’s known as a specially designated global terrorist.
Because such countries rarely abide by court rulings against them in the United States, if the lawsuit’s plaintiffs are successful, they could seek compensation from a fund created by Congress that allows American victims of terrorism to receive payouts. The money comes from seized assets, fines or other penalties leveled against those that, for example, do business with a state sponsor of terrorism.
The lawsuit draws on previous court findings, reports from US and other government agencies, and statements over some years by Hamas, Iranian and Syrian officials about their ties. The complaint also points to indications that Hamas fighters used North Korean weapons in the Oct. 7 attack.
But the suit doesn’t provide specific evidence that Tehran, Damascus or Pyongyang knew in advance about the assault. It accuses the three countries of providing weapons, technology and financial support necessary for the attack to occur.
Iran has denied knowing about the Oct. 7 attack ahead of time, though officials up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have praised the assault.
Iran has armed Hamas as a counter to Israel, which the Islamic Republic has long viewed as its regional archenemy.
In the years since the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran and Israel have been locked in a shadow war of attacks on land and at sea. Those attacks exploded into the open after an apparent Israeli attack targeting Iran’s embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, during the Israel-Hamas war, which sparked Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel in April.
Neighboring Syria has relied on Iranian support to keep embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in power amid a grinding civil war that began with the 2011 Arab Spring protests. Like Iran, Syria also offered public support for Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack.
North Korea denies that it arms Hamas. However, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during the Oct. 7 attack
South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang’s F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.
The lawsuit specifically cites the use of the F-7 grenade in the attack as a sign of Pyongyang’s involvement.
“Through this case, we will be able to prove what occurred, who the victims were, who the perpetrators were — and it will not just create a record in real time, but for all of history,” said one of the attorneys, James Pasch of the ADL, also called the Anti-Defamation League. The Jewish advocacy group frequently speaks out against antisemitism and extremism.
Hamas fighters killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250 during the Oct. 7 attack. Israel invaded Gaza in response. The war has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It doesn’t say how many were civilians or fighters.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of over 125 plaintiffs, including the estates and relatives of people who were killed, plus people who were physically and/or emotionally injured. All are related to, or are themselves, US citizens.
Under US law, foreign governments can be held liable, in some circumstances, for deaths or injuries caused by acts of terrorism or by providing material support or resources for them.
The 1976 statute cited in the lawsuit, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, is a frequent tool for American plaintiffs seeking to hold foreign governments accountable. In one example, a federal judge in Washington ordered North Korea in 2018 to pay $500 million in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died shortly after being released from that country.
People held as prisoners by Iran in the past have successfully sued Iran in US federal court, seeking money earlier frozen by the US
The new lawsuit joins a growing list of Israel-Hamas war-related cases in US courts.
Last week, for example, Israelis who were taken hostage or lost loved ones during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack sued the United Nations agency that aids Palestinians, claiming it has helped finance the militants by paying agency staffers in US dollars and thereby funneling them to money-changers in Gaza who allegedly give a cut to Hamas.
The agency, known as UNRWA, has denied that it knowingly aids Hamas or any other militant group.
 

 

Red Sea disruptions to continue into Q3, Maersk CEO says

Red Sea disruptions to continue into Q3, Maersk CEO says
Red Sea disruptions to continue into Q3, Maersk CEO says

Red Sea disruptions to continue into Q3, Maersk CEO says
  • Maersk and other shipping companies have diverted vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope since December to avoid attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea, with the longer voyage times pushing freight rates higher
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: The coming months will be challenging for carriers and businesses, as disruptions to container shipping via the Red Sea continue into the third quarter, Danish shipping company Maersk said on Monday.
Maersk and other shipping companies have diverted vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope since December to avoid attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea, with the longer voyage times pushing freight rates higher.
“The longer that this lasts, the more our costs will get deeply ingrained,” Maersk said in a statement, citing comments made by CEO Vincent Clerc at “a recent online event with customers.”
“We don’t know yet exactly how much of these costs we will recover and for how long. The higher rates we are seeing right now are of a temporary nature,” Clerc said.
Maersk expects to have missing positions or ships that differ in size from what the company would normally have on a given string, it said, adding that this would reduce the company’s ability to carry the current demand.

 

 

Hunger grips Yemen even more. The UN says more than half of households aren’t eating enough

A man displaced from Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeidah receives food ration from a charity food distribution in Sanaa. (REUTERS)
A man displaced from Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeidah receives food ration from a charity food distribution in Sanaa. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hunger grips Yemen even more. The UN says more than half of households aren't eating enough

A man displaced from Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeidah receives food ration from a charity food distribution in Sanaa. (REUTERS)
  • The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured much of northern Yemen including Sanaa in 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: More than half of households in Yemen are not eating enough due to poor economic conditions and a months-long pause in food assistance to millions of people in the rebel-held north, the United Nations food agency said Monday.
The World Food Program update said “severe food deprivation” has reached the highest it’s ever seen in parts of northern Yemen including Al Jawf, Al Badya, Hajjah, Amran, and Al Hodeidah. WFP stopped food assistance to the north in December, citing limited funding and the lack of agreement with the rebel authorities on downscaling the program.
WFP also said the southern part of Yemen, controlled by the internationally recognized government, also has “historic highs” of insufficient food consumption.
Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 and has pushed the economy to the brink of collapse, affecting exports and the value of the local currency.
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured much of northern Yemen including Sanaa in 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to try to restore the government to power. Much of the south including Aden is governed by the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, a United Arab Emirates-backed group that is an ally of the internationally recognized government.
Yemen is experiencing an economic divide fueled by the rivalry between the Houthi and the STC governments, who have established separate and independent central banks and different versions of the Yemeni currency, the riyal.
As of Monday, the Yemeni riyal had depreciated in Aden to an all-time low of YER 1,841 to the US dollar, but stayed stable in Sanaa at YER 530 to the US dollar, according to the Yemen Press Agency. Economists have attributed the significant devaluation in currency in STC-controlled areas to low foreign currency reserves and a decline in crude oil export revenue.
That affects people’s purchasing power. In May, essential food items were available in markets across Yemen but the most vulnerable communities could not afford them, WFP said, noting price hikes in sugar, vegetable oil, wheat flour, and red beans.

 

US expects no ‘fundamental change’ after Iran election

Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US expects no 'fundamental change' after Iran election

Vedant Patel. (Twittter @StateDeputySpox)
  • “We have no expectation that these elections, and whatever the outcome might be, will lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction or lead the Iranian regime to offer more respect for human rights and more dignity for its citizens”
Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday it expected no “fundamental change” from Iran no matter who wins the presidential election runoff and said it did not consider the first round free and fair.
Masoud Pezeshkian, billed as a reformist within the cleric-led Islamic republic, placed first in the election and will go to a runoff Friday against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.
“These elections in Iran are not free and fair,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“We have no expectation that these elections, and whatever the outcome might be, will lead to a fundamental change in Iran’s direction or lead the Iranian regime to offer more respect for human rights and more dignity for its citizens.”
Patel also cast doubt on the official figures on turnout, which were already low.
“Even the Iranian government’s official numbers about turnout, like most other things as it relates to the Iranian regime, are unreliable,” he said.
Iranian authorities said that slightly more than 40 percent of the 61 million electorate took part — a record low turnout for the Islamic republic — and more than one million ballots were spoiled.
The poll had been scheduled to take place in 2025 but was brought forward by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
 

 

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
Updated 01 July 2024
Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is 'serious cause for concern,' says Russia's UN envoy

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
  • Vasily Nebenzia tells Arab News he hopes both sides realize the consequences of their belligerent rhetoric and all-out war can be prevented
  • He also laments lack of progress in talks between Moscow and the Taliban on improving women’s rights in Afghanistan
Updated 01 July 2024
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Russia’s ambassador to the UN on Monday expressed hope that all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah can still be avoided. But for this to happen, he added, both sides need to “demonstrate understanding of the consequences of that potentially dangerous development.”

Vasily Nebenzia told Arab News: “We hear belligerent rhetoric about Lebanon from the Israeli leadership, and also replies from Hezbollah saying that they are ready to resist any attempts to invade Lebanon. This has been going on for some time and that gives us a serious cause of concern.

“That will be not the first but one of the next spillovers of the crisis that in fact originated in Gaza. In fact, it originated decades ago. Now, it has already spread to the region, be it Yemen and the Red Sea, and now Lebanon.

“I sincerely hope, wish, this war could be prevented.”

Nebenzia was speaking at a press conference during which he set out Moscow’s agenda as it assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of July.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council to discuss Lebanon will take place on July 24. During such meetings the council has for years been discussing the full implementation of Resolution 1701, which it adopted in 2006 with the aim of resolving the war that year between Israel and Hezbollah.

Nebenzia expressed hope that the council will not be forced to have an emergency meeting before then to discuss the present situation along the Blue Line, the demarcation line established by the UN in June 2000 to determine whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon.

Asked how recent rounds of talks with the Taliban had gone, and in particular whether Moscow had pushed the administration to improve women’s rights in Afghanistan, Nebenzia said the group have their own ideas about the issue and he lamented the lack of progress.

“That’s the reality we are facing with the Taliban and their women and girls’ policies,” he said.

“They justify it by Islamic arguments, which are in fact not Islamic, which many Islamic countries are trying to explain to them, but they would not listen.”

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon
Updated 01 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon

Opposition MPs call for state of emergency in southern Lebanon
  • UNIFIL mobilizes organizations to support remaining communities in the south
  • Arab League official says Hezbollah no longer to be labeled a terrorist organization
Updated 01 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Several independent MPs, reformists, and opposition parties urged Lebanon’s caretaker government on Monday to declare a state of emergency in southern Lebanon and hand over control to the military.

They asked parliament to adopt a “roadmap to de-escalate and spare Lebanon a war that the Lebanese do not want, and the official legitimate Lebanese institutions have not decided to wage.”

Ashraf Rifi MP called for immediate action to stop all “unauthorized military activities and its apparatuses” in southern Lebanon. 

At a press conference held by the MPs, Rifi, speaking on the group’s behalf, also said the Lebanese Armed Forces should be deployed to confront any threats.

The MPs urged the government to step up diplomatic moves to return to the armistice agreement signed in 1949 and to implement UN Resolution 1701 in full.

Their appeal comes amid fears of military escalation in the region by Israel against Hezbollah.

Rifi said the ongoing war has cost “us the lives of hundreds of Lebanese, thousands of destroyed residential units, in addition to the economic and environmental damages caused by daily Israeli attacks.”

He said that he and his fellow MPs “strongly oppose Lebanon’s participation in a war it has no connection to, and they (represent) the majority of Lebanese.”

Rifi emphasized “the need to separate the Lebanese and Palestinian tracks regarding what is happening in Gaza.”

He added: “We strongly condemn Israel’s actions at all levels, including systematic killing, displacing people, and colonization.

“We want to protect our country and prevent it from being dragged into a broader war that has no goal other than strengthening Iran’s position in the regional equation, does not benefit the Palestinian cause, and destroys Lebanon.

“We will not accept that armed groups, whether local or foreign, operating on Lebanese territory, impose the logic of the unity of the arenas, which is rejected by the majority of the Lebanese, as it brings hostility to Lebanon from the Arab and international communities, the latest of which is Cyprus and the EU.”

He also stressed “the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 in all its aspects by all parties, supporting the Lebanese Army and security institutions to control the international borders in the south, east, and north, and implementing international resolutions 1559, 1680, and other international treaties and related Taif Agreement provisions.”

Rifi urged opposition MPs to “convene a parliamentary debate on the ongoing war in the south and its potential escalation and to endorse the points of the initiative they put forward.”

The appeal came as UNIFIL and various other organizations met in Shama to discuss security and support for communities affected by fighting in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL said the needs of displaced people “are great and require a comprehensive approach.”

It added said the meeting was strongly supported by UNIFIL Sector West Commander Brig. Gen. Enrico Fontana, who stressed the importance of “complementarities between humanitarian organizations and UNIFIL in efforts to support both the displaced and the remaining communities in southern Lebanon.”

Fontana spoke about improving essential services such as waste management, water, electricity, and education.

He said there was a noticeable upward trend in demand for firefighting equipment, humanitarian aid, medical services and medicines.

The meeting included five UN agencies, the representative of the Humanitarian Forum of Lebanese International Non-Governmental Organizations and 11 international NGOs including Mouvement Social, Oxfam, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children and American East Refugee Aid.

Three national non-governmental organizations — Imam Sadr Foundation, NUSANED, Najee, and the International Committee of the Red Cross — also participated.

In another development, a top Arab League official confirmed that the bloc “no longer classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

Hossam Zaki, the league’s assistant secretary-general, made the announcement in a televised statement broadcast by Al-Qahira news channel on Saturday evening.

Zaki, who visited Lebanese officials last week, said that “previous decisions of the Arab League labeled Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, resulting in a communication breakdown. However, the agreement of member states not to use this language allowed for communication with the party.”

The Arab League “does not have official terrorist lists, and its efforts do not involve categorizing entities as terrorist organizations,” said Zaki.

In March 2016, the Arab League labeled Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and “urged them to stop promoting extremism and sectarianism, meddling in other countries’ internal affairs, and backing terrorism in the region.”

The decision was met with reservations from the governments in Lebanon and Iraq.

Zaki’s visit to Lebanon last week, which aimed to contain the escalation in the south, included a meeting with the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad. 

Also on Monday, Israeli aircraft violated Lebanese airspace over Beirut and its suburbs as well as Mount Lebanon.

Three Hezbollah members were also killed an Israeli strike that targeted a house in the border town of Houla.

