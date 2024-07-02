Saudi minister of defense arrives in Turkish capital on state visit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived on Tuesday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Khalid will hold several meetings to discuss bilateral relations, enhance joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and discuss issues of common interest, SPA said.
Upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, His Highness was received by the Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industries Authority, Professor Khaluk Gurgun, and a number of senior officials.
UN announces World Conjoined Twins Day after Saudi request
RIYADH: The UN has declared Nov. 24 will be World Conjoined Twins Day following a request from Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
From this year the day will be observed annually after an initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Bahrain, Morocco, Qatar and Yemen.
The day aims to raise awareness of conjoined twins and celebrate achievements in the field of conjoined-twin separation surgery.
The permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, delivered a speech at the UN Generally Assembly while presenting the draft resolution for adoption.
He said the resolution aimed to increase awareness about conjoined twins at various stages of their lives. He also noted Saudi Arabia’s leading role in conducting conjoined-twin separation operations.
The Kingdom’s Conjoined Twins Program has treated around 139 sets of conjoined twins from countries around the world since its launch in 1990. Operations carried out under the program are fully sponsored by the Saudi government.
Al-Wasil stressed the need to foster “international and regional cooperation to ensure conjoined twins’ wellbeing and access to the highest quality healthcare, while promoting their human rights.”
He expressed his gratitude to representatives of UNICEF and the World Health Organization for their support throughout the resolution’s drafting and negotiation phases.
Burkinabe conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for possible separation
RIYADH: Burkinabe conjoined twins Khadijah and Hawaa arrived in the Saudi capital for a possible separation surgery at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital.
Accompanied by their mother, the girls were airlifted from Burkina Faso to the Kingdom by the defense ministry’s medevac, following the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, extended his thanks to the Saudi leadership for the gesture that embodies the Kingdom’s great medical capabilities and humanitarian sense towards needy groups around the world.
The twins’ mother thanked the Saudi government and people for the warm welcome and hospitality, expressing her confidence in the experienced Saudi medical team.
The Kingdom is a world leader in one of the most complex surgical procedures in modern medicine. Since its launch in 1990, Saudi Arabia’s Conjoined Twins Program has treated about 139 cases of conjoined twins from countries around the world. Al-Rabeeah, who heads the medical team, has conducted 61 operations on conjoined twins born to poor families from 26 countries.
King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital plays a crucial role in the program. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and advanced technology, the hospital is staffed by a highly skilled medical team specializing in complex pediatric care.
Operations carried out under the program are fully sponsored by the Saudi government.
According to medical studies, about 60 percent of conjoined twins are stillborn, while some 40 percent of those who survive birth then die within a few days. About 70 percent of conjoined twins are girls.
Saudi leadership offers condolences after passing of Kuwait’s Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Sheikha Suhaira died aged 79 and was the widow of Sheikh Fahad Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences on Monday to Kuwait’s emir after the passing of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The king and crown prince sent cables of condolences to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah while the Kingdom’s crown prince sent a separate cable to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.
Sheikha Suhaira died aged 79 and was the widow of Sheikh Fahad Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait News Agency reported.
Saudi driving influencer urges women to get behind the wheel
TikTok star Balqees tells viewers of her driving content to ‘invest’ in themselves
RIYADH: Balqees, a trailblazing Saudi female driving enthusiast, is channeling the power of social media to empower women to get their license to drive — and do it well.
“I began driving and developing a fascination for it as a teenager, seeing it as a way to make life easier and, honestly, an adventure,” she told Arab News.
Her love and enthusiasm for driving only grew stronger after she left the Kingdom to pursue her studies. Upon her return in 2010, Balqees became a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment on the road.
Recognizing the need for more accessible and engaging driving education for women, Balqees created a TikTok account to share her knowledge and expertise with the masses.
“My team was very supportive of me and insisted that I open a TikTok account, even though I was initially skeptical about whether that was my target audience,” she explained.
The decision proved to be a game-changer, as Balqees’ account on TikTok (@b9ths10) has since amassed nearly 600,000 followers, indicating a market for such content tailored toward women in the region.
Balqees’ videos are meticulously produced, tackling topics like safe driving, common driving mistakes and obstacles in an engaging and informative manner. She also demonstrates and explains what to do in tricky situations on the road.
“We work very hard on our videos as one video takes days to create and produce, but the team helps and supports me,” she noted.
Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.
Balqees, Saudi driving influencer
Despite facing naysayers, Balqees has remained steadfast in her determination to contribute her perpsective on the skill.
“Not all people in my life were supportive, as many were asking me to stop having big dreams and give up on my passions, but I didn't listen to the negativity and continued doing what I like to do and didn’t give up,” she said with unwavering resolve.
Balqees’ perseverance has paid off in remarkable ways. Her compelling content and infectious enthusiasm for driving have attracted the attention of major brands, both in the automotive industry and beyond, making her a prominent voice in the community.
“Social media is a sea full of opportunities, and we should watch it to benefit from and exchange experiences and make a profit,” she added.
Balqees’ message to young women who are still hesitant to start driving is one of empowerment and self-belief: “Invest in yourself and learning experiences because you are the only one who will save yourself.”
Balqees stands as an example of what can be achieved when women are given the freedom to pursue their passions and dreams.
Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and the transformative impact that women can have on society when they are empowered to take the wheel.
Reconnect with ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Batman’ and more at Jeddah’s new entertainment destination
Comic book displays, virtual and augmented reality games
Several visitors hail venue as ideal for both adults, children
JEDDAH: Warner Bros. Discovery’s new indoor entertainment destination in Jeddah is showcasing six concept zones inspired by some of cinema’s most iconic stories.
The venue includes “Batman,” “Tom and Jerry” and “Harry Potter” zones, alongside areas for shoppers.
Enthusiasts will be able to delve into Batman’s storied history and evolution with comic book displays, as well as interactive virtual and augmented reality games.
The zone featuring Harry Potter’s Magical World zone resembles Hogwarts from the movies. It includes interactive games inspired by the films, including a broomstick ball-throwing contest, and a store replicating the experience of Harry Potter buying his first wand.
Walid Jabbour, managing director of EventBox, said: “The ‘Warner Brothers Discovery Celebration’ is a unique event that brings together the best of Warner Bros. — from 100 years of history encompassing animation studios, ‘Harry Potter,’ movies, and superheroes — all in one place here in Jeddah.”
He added: “What makes it truly special is that it’s the first time such a comprehensive gathering of Warner’s iconic properties is taking place in Jeddah.
“Bringing this grand spectacle to our audience underscores our commitment, and the enthusiastic response from visitors affirms that having ‘Batman,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ and more all in one location is truly extraordinary.”
Young visitors will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite heroes and characters from Warner Bros. Discovery, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash from the “Justice League,” as well as Tom, Jerry, and the Scooby-Doo gang.
Julene Muller, event art director, told Arab News: “The energy and excitement from the crowd have been phenomenal, making this event a vibrant celebration for all ages.”
She added: “There’s always something new to discover, with various experiences, walkthroughs, and plenty of photo opportunities available. And of course, the Batmobile remains a favorite among visitors.”
Aleksandar Radulovic, a crew member of the Tom and Jerry Mini Orchestra, explained: “We are aiming to bring the music of the classic cartoons to life. These are the cartoons we grew up with, and now we want to share them with the younger generation.”
Their ensemble consists of a drummer, trombonist, pianist, bassist, and percussionist who plays the xylophone and produces other effects.
“Everything is meticulously organized, and we’re thrilled to be here. We originally collaborated on these ‘Tom and Jerry’ projects with Warner Bros., starting two years ago in Riyadh,” he added.
Fahad Nazer, a father of three, said: “The fully air-conditioned indoor entertainment area is a lifesaver this summer. My kids explored all the concept zones and had a fantastic time.
“The staff was extremely helpful and supportive, especially with the games, so I didn’t have to worry about my children getting lost.”
He said the crowd control was “impressive with five different time slots for booking tickets, which manages the flow very well and ensures kids can enjoy interactive games with shorter lines.”
Another visitor, Mohammed Harbi, said: “My son was thrilled to train with Superman and Batman. It’s amazing that Jeddah now has such a unique entertainment venue; having Warner Bros. here was a pleasant surprise.
“Experiencing it not only brought joy to our children but also allowed us to reminisce about our own childhood days with the ‘Tom and Jerry’ show. I never imagined we’d have such attractions in the city, and the tickets are affordable.
“However, it was challenging for me with a 9-month-old baby since they don’t allow strollers.”
The entertainment zone is open until Aug. 16.
Highlights and attractions
The “Celebrate Every Story” event features four shows across three stages. On the main stage, there is “Looney Tunes: Get in the Game,” an interactive sports-themed show where Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck compete to become the new team captain of Team Looney Tunes.
The “Tom and Jerry Mini Orchestra Performance” displays classic animations of the iconic cat and mouse duo on a large screen with a live orchestra playing their memorable tunes and sound effects.
The “Justice League Training Show,” allows guests to train alongside Justice League members and assist in saving the day during a live stage event. At the “Scooby-Doo: Mystery at the Mall” show visitors can help Scooby and the gang solve a mysterious case.
At the “Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Experience” zone visitors can explore the iconic Batmobile from the movie “Batman Returns,” the Keaton Mobile and impressive life-sized figures of Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman.
The Animation Zone is a must-visit for cartoon lovers. It brings to life the worlds of “Looney Tunes" and “Scooby-Doo,” with interactive games and mystery-solving adventures.
The Celebration Zone allows visitors to take photographs and relive pivotal moments from the history of Warner Bros.