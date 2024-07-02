Riyadh conference to highlight customer experience trends

RIYADH: The fourth E3 Customer Experience Conference will launch in Riyadh on Tuesday, July 9, to discuss the latest trends and technologies to improve customer experiences, enhance innovation, and facilitate exchanging experiences among specialists.

Organized by the National Customer Experience Academy, or NCXA, the two-day conference will be attended by approximately 750 participants from more than 30 countries.

A statement from NCXA said: “The conference is an opportunity to engage with global customer experience leaders across different sectors such as telecom, government, banking, healthcare, e-commerce and retail.”

The conference will be held under the slogan “Transforming Experiences, Empowering Success,” and will be accompanied by a hackathon organized by the NCXA.

Abdulaziz Alosime, a member of the board of directors of NCXA, told Arab News: “The Saudi market witnesses a remarkable growth, and focuses strongly on customer satisfaction. Estimates show that it has approached much closer to SR50 billion ($13.3 billion).

“The hackathon aims to improve interaction with customers by developing innovative solutions, encouraging innovation, discovering talent, and enhancing cooperation and knowledge between the participating university students and teams of professionals in the public and private sectors,” Alosime added.

The conference will discuss topics related to modern technologies in the sector, such as automated chat and artificial intelligence, virtual experiences, as well as data analyses that maximize customer interactions and enhance loyalty. Many specialized sessions and workshops will be held.

Alosime, who is also CEO of Right Decision KSA noted that the conference is organized to help achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enabling richer customer experiences, making the Kingdom a global leader in this field and enhancing opportunities for communication and cooperation among stakeholders.

NCXA is a non-profit academy under the umbrella of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., and is the first academy specialized in customer experience in the Middle East and North Africa region.