Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers

Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers

Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
Kouchouk was serving as a deputy to Mohamed Maait
The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday

CAIRO: Egypt is expected to change its foreign, finance, petroleum, electricity and supply ministers in a long-awaited new cabinet, with Ahmed Kouchouk leading the finance ministry, state TV said on Tuesday, citing local channel ExtraNews.
Kouchouk was serving as a deputy to Mohamed Maait, finance minister since 2018 and a central figure in Egypt’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.
At the foreign ministry, Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union Badr Abdelatty would replace Sameh Shoukry, who had held the foreign ministry post since 2014, state TV reported.
Sherif Farouk, chairman of state postal company Egypt Post, was set to take over at the supply ministry, replacing veteran minister Ali Moselhy, the reports said.
The supply ministry oversees Egypt’s trade in wheat and other commodities, as well as a sprawling subsidy system that tens of millions of Egyptians are eligible for.
The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid

Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
AFP
Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid

Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
  • “A new power line from Israel has been directly connected to a water desalination plant managed by UNICEF in Khan Yunis,” said a statement from the Israeli army
  • A source at Gaza’s Electricity Distribution Corporation said the beleaguered utility was “preparing for the possibility of them (Israel) operating the line“
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said Tuesday it has connected a water desalination plant in southern Gaza to its electrical grid, in an easing of its siege of the Palestinian territory, but is not yet supplying power.
The Israeli military agency responsible for civilian operations in the Palestinian territories said it could take up to two weeks to start supplying electricity to the desalination plant in Khan Yunis, which is suffering from critical water shortages.
“A new power line from Israel has been directly connected to a water desalination plant managed by UNICEF in Khan Yunis,” said a statement from the Israeli army and the COGAT agency, referring to the United Nations children’s fund.
A source at Gaza’s Electricity Distribution Corporation said the beleaguered utility was “preparing for the possibility of them (Israel) operating the line.”
Col. Elad Goren of COGAT told a press briefing that Israel would provide electricity “once they will fix the lines from the Gazan side... in a week or two.”
He said the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority would pay for the electricity, as it did before the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.
Israel has faced international criticism over the impact of its military assault against Hamas on Gaza’s civilian population.
Goren said infrastructure decisions were made at a political level, and that the return of the power line was based on the need to increase the desalination plant’s capacity.
UNICEF has welcomed an agreement with Israel to begin supplying the Khan Yunis plant again.
“This is an important milestone, and we are very much looking forward to seeing it implemented,” UNICEF spokesman in the Palestinian territories, Jonathan Crickx, told AFP.
Water has been scarce for Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants since the war erupted with the Hamas attacks on Israel. Sixty percent of the territory’s water distribution systems have been damaged, Crickx said.
After the Hamas attack, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced “a complete siege” on Gaza with “no electricity, no water, no gas.” Aid groups say Gaza is now gripped by a humanitarian crisis.
“Currently, the plant is only producing 5,000 cubic meters of water a day. With the new power line from Israel, the plant will ramp up production to 20,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day,” the Israeli statement said.

Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says

Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says

Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
  • Louise Wateridge, an UNRWA aid worker, said that a pile of waste weighing an estimated 100,000 tons was building up near people’s tents in central Gaza
  • “It’s among the population and it’s building up without anywhere to go. It just keeps getting worse”
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Louise Wateridge, an UNRWA aid worker, said that a pile of waste weighing an estimated 100,000 tons was building up near people’s tents in central Gaza
“It’s among the population and it’s building up without anywhere to go. It just keeps getting worse”

GENEVA: Mounds of trash rotting in the heat are piling up close to where displaced people are sheltering in Gaza, a UN official said on Friday, raising fears about the further spread of disease.
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans who had fled to southern Gaza earlier in the more than 8-month conflict have been uprooted again since Israel expanded its military operations against Hamas to the southern city of Rafah in early May.
Louise Wateridge, an aid worker with United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), said that a pile of waste weighing an estimated 100,000 tons was building up near people’s tents in central Gaza.
“It’s among the population and it’s building up without anywhere to go. It just keeps getting worse. And with the temperatures rising, it’s really adding misery to the living conditions here,” she told journalists via video link from Gaza.
Israel has refused repeated requests to allow UNRWA to empty the main landfill sites, she said, meaning temporary ones are emerging, she added. Even if permission is granted, Wateridge said UNRWA’s humanitarian missions such as trash collection have all but halted due to Israeli refusals to allow fuel imports.
Israel’s COGAT, a branch of the military tasked with coordinating aid deliveries into Palestinian territories, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israel, which launched its Gaza military operation after deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, says it has expanded efforts to facilitate aid flows into Gaza and blames aid agencies for distribution problems inside the enclave. It controls fuel shipments into Gaza and has long maintained that there is a risk they are diverted to Hamas.
The World Health Organization’s Tarik Jašarević said the trash, along with the rising heat, a lack of clean drinking water and sanitation services, was adding to disease risks.
“It can lead to a number of communicable diseases appearing,” he said, mentioning that around 470,000 cases of diarrhea have been reported since the start of the war.
Wateridge, who arrived back in Gaza on Thursday after a four-week absence, said the situation had deteriorated significantly. She described the living conditions as “unbearable” with people sweltering under plastic sheets and cowering in bombed out buildings.
1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator

1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator

1.9 million now displaced in Gaza: UN humanitarian coordinator
  • “Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza,” Sigrid Kaag told the UN
  • “Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering”
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said Tuesday that 1.9 million people were now displaced in the territory, adding she was “deeply concerned” by reports of new evacuation orders for Khan Yunis.
The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory’s second city of Khan Yunis.
“Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza... I’m deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Yunis,” Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.
“Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes life shattered, their lives upended. The war has not merely created the most profound of humanitarian crises. It has unleashed a maelstrom of human misery,” Kaag added.
She said that not enough aid was reaching the war-torn strip, and that the opening of new crossings, particularly to southern Gaza, was necessary to avert a humanitarian disaster.
Kaag said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt should be re-opened, and also pleaded with the international community to do more to fund relief efforts.
The war started after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,925 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
Israel has not specifically said there will be a military operation in southern Gaza, but so far nearly every evacuation order has heralded major battles.

Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces

Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces

Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces
  • Protests in the Turkish-controlled border strip followed a rampage a day earlier against Syrian businesses and properties in central Turkiye
  • Hundreds of Syrians demonstrated throughout the Ankara-controlled area, with some armed protesters attacking Turkish trucks and military posts
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

AZAZ, Syria: Clashes between armed protesters and guards of Turkish positions in Syria’s north killed seven people, a medical source and a war monitor said Tuesday in a revised toll.
The protests Monday in the Turkish-controlled border strip followed a rampage a day earlier against Syrian businesses and properties in central Turkiye, where a Syrian man had been accused of harassing a child.
“Seven protesters have been killed... during exchanges of fire with people guarding Turkish positions,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Six were killed in the city of Afrin and one in Jarablus, said the British-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.
It did not specify whether the protesters killed were armed or not.
A medical source in northern Syria also told AFP seven people had been killed in the violence.
Calm prevailed on Tuesday morning, AFP correspondents in the area said.
On Monday, hundreds of Syrians demonstrated throughout the Ankara-controlled area, with some armed protesters attacking Turkish trucks and military posts, and taking down Turkish flags.
Some even attempted to storm crossing points, clashing with Turkish border guards.
According to the Syrian Observatory, four border crossings with Turkiye have been shut in the wake of the violence.
The protests also extended to the rebel-held Idlib region, near the Turkish-controlled area, an AFP correspondent and the Observatory said.
Earlier Tuesday, Turkish authorities said they detained 474 people after the anti-Syrian riots.
Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.
Pro-Turkish forces in Syria now control two vast strips of territory along the border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported early rebel efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad at the start of the war in 2011.
But he has reversed course in recent years, with top officials from both countries meeting in Russian-mediated talks.
On Friday, Erdogan had pointed to a possible meeting with Assad, saying it was “not impossible.”
Turkiye, which hosts some 3.2 million Syrian refugees, has been shaken several times by bouts of xenophobic violence in recent years, often triggered by rumors spreading on social media and instant messaging applications.

Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister

Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister

Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister
  • A group of men targeted Syrian businesses and properties in Kayseri on Sunday, with videos on social media showing a grocery store being set on fire
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

Istanbul: Turkish authorities said Tuesday they had detained over 470 people after anti-Syrian riots in several cities sparked by accusations that a Syrian man had harassed a child.
“474 people were detained after the provocative actions” carried out against Syrians in Turkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.
Tensions escalated from Sunday following violence in a central Anatolian city after a Syrian man was accused of harassing a child.
A group of men targeted Syrian businesses and properties in Kayseri on Sunday, with videos on social media showing a grocery store being set on fire.
In one of the videos a Turkish man was heard shouting: “We don’t want any more Syrians! We don’t want any more foreigners.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused the opposition of stoking tensions while condemning the latest bout of violence against the Syrians as “unacceptable.”
But the violence spread to several other cities late on Monday including Istanbul and authorities have often called for calm.
Turkish police boosted security around the Syrian consulate in Istanbul, deploying an armored truck and patrolling the vicinity, according to an AFP journalist.

