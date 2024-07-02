You are here

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group. (SPA)
  • Meeting focused on enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people
RIYADH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting focused on enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in the reconstruction and development efforts.
Mustafa expressed gratitude to the IsDB for its unwavering support and assistance to the Palestinian people.
A high-level Palestinian delegation accompanied Mustafa, including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wael ZaKout, IsDB Alternate Governor Naser Qatam, and Iyad Joudeh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Investment Fund.

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza's second largest city

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city
In all, five children and three women were among the dead, according to hospital records and a relative who survived
The order also prompted a panicked evacuation from European General Hospital

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: The Hamdan family — around a dozen people from three generations — fled their home in the middle of the night after the Israeli military ordered an evacuation from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
They found refuge with extended relatives in a building further north, inside an Israeli-declared safe zone. But hours after they arrived, an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday afternoon hit the building in the town of Deir Al-Balah, killing nine members of the family and three others.
In all, five children and three women were among the dead, according to hospital records and a relative who survived.
Israel’s order on Monday for people to leave the eastern half of Khan Younis has triggered the third mass flight of Palestinians in as many months, throwing the population deeper into confusion, chaos and misery as they scramble once again to find safety.
About 250,000 people live in the area covered by the order, according to the United Nations. Many of them had just returned to their homes there after fleeing Israel’s invasion of Khan Younis earlier this year — or had just taken refuge there after escaping Israel’s offensive in the city of Rafah, further south.
The order also prompted a panicked evacuation from European General Hospital, one of the main medical facilities still operating in the Gaza Strip. Videos circulating on social media shows people wheeling a hospital bed down a street from the hospital.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that the hospital could no longer function because so many of its staff had evacuated. Hours after issuing the initial evacuation orders, the military said the facility itself was not included, though it is located within the zone.
On Tuesday, cars loaded with personal belongings streamed out of eastern Khan Younis, though the number of those fleeing was not immediately known. The new exodus comes on top of the 1 million people who fled Rafah since May, as well as tens of thousands who were displaced the past week from a new Israeli offensive in the Shujaiyah district of northern Gaza.
“We left everything behind,” said Munir Hamza, a father of three children who on Monday night fled his home in an eastern district of Khan Younis for the second time. “We are tired of moving and displacement.
Once we settle in a place and start to cope,” the Israeli military “forces people to move again,” he said. “This is unbearable.”
Nowhere safe
Up to 15 members of the Hamdan family fled their Khan Younis home and arrived late on Monday at their extended family’s building in Deir Al-Balah, said Asmaa Salim, a relative who lived in the building.
The building was located inside the extended humanitarian zone that the Israeli military had declared when it began its offensive in Rafah in May, telling Palestinians to evacuate there for safety.
The strike came around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Associated Press video shows an entire floor of the building gutted. “Almost everyone inside was martyred, only two or three survived,” Salim told the AP.
A list of the dead posted at the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said those killed included the family patriarch, 62-year-old dermatologist Hossam Hamdan, as well as his wife and their adult son and daughter. Four of their grandchildren, aged 3 to 5, and the mother of two of the children were also killed. A man and his 5-year-old son who lived in the building and a man on the street outside were also killed in the strike, which wounded 10 other people, including several children.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the strike.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it estimates that some 1.8 million Palestinians are now in the humanitarian zone it declared, covering a stretch along Gaza’s coast running about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles). Much of that area is now blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation and medical facilities with limited access to aid, UN and aid groups say. Families live amid mountains of trash and streams of water contaminated by sewage.
The amount of food and other supplies getting into Gaza has plunged since the Rafah offensive began. The UN says fighting, Israeli military restrictions and general chaos — including looting of trucks by criminal gangs in Gaza — make it near impossible for it to pick up truckloads of goods that Israel has let in. As a result, cargo is stacked up uncollected just inside Gaza at the main Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, near Rafah.
The Norwegian Refugee Council said last week that it surveyed nearly 1,100 families who fled Rafah and 83 percent of them reported having no access to food and more than half had no access to safe water.
On Tuesday, more families fleeing Khan Younis were trying to find space in the zone. Um Abdel-Rahman said she and her family of four children — the youngest 3 years old — walked for hours during the night to reach the zone only to find no place to stay.
“There is no room for anyone,” she said. “We are waiting and have nothing to do but wait.”
Some crowded into empty lots around a largely destroyed housing complex in the western part of Khan Younis that lies within the “humanitarian zone.”
Among them was Noha Al-Bana, who has been displaced four times since fleeing Gaza City in the north early in the war.
“We have been humiliated,” she said. “No proper food, no proper water, no proper bathrooms, no proper place for sleep. … Fear, fear, fear. There is no safety. No safety at home, no safety in the tents.”

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says
LONDON: The cost of reconstructing the Gaza Strip could reach $50 billion, according to a UN Development Program official.

Abdullah Al-Dardari, director of the UNDP Regional Office for Arab States, highlighted the critical situation following any potential ceasefire.

He emphasized that the most dangerous phase would be the day after a ceasefire, as displaced individuals and those who had lost their homes anxiously awaited the start of the reconstruction process.

Earlier in May, a UN report highlighted that Israel’s war on Gaza had depleted much of the physical and human capital in the enclave.

The report by the UN Development Program, titled “War in Gaza: Expected Socioeconomic Impacts on the State of Palestine,” outlined the widespread damage caused by the conflict, including the destruction of about 80,000 homes, resulting in significant, and possibly longlasting, displacement and homelessness among the population; the depletion and pollution of natural resources; and the destruction of infrastructure such as water and sanitation systems, educational institutions and health care facilities.

Al-Dardari said that the early recovery program’s costs were estimated at about $2 billion.

Meanwhile, the UN has estimated that up to 250,000 people are affected by the Israeli military’s order on Tuesday for civilians to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other areas near Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Al-Dardari stressed the need to have a mechanism in place to ensure a sufficient number of ready-made temporary homes for Gaza immediately after a ceasefire, along with essential health, education, drinking water, sanitation and electricity services.
 

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
AMMAN/ISTANBUL: Turkiye closed its main border crossings into northwest Syria on Tuesday after Turkish troops came under fire from Syrians angered by violence against their compatriots in Turkiye, a Syrian opposition source and residents said.
In Turkiye, police detained 474 people involved in attacks targeting the Syrian community across the country overnight, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, in spreading unrest that began late on Sunday.
Properties and vehicles owned by Syrians were vandalized and set on fire in the central city of Kayseri, stoked by social media reports that a Syrian man had sexually abused a female child relative. Yerlikaya said the incident was being investigated.
The violence spread to the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Konya, Bursa and an Istanbul district, Turkiye’s MIT intelligence agency said in a statement. There were social media reports of some injuries among Syrians.
Subsequently, hundreds of angry Syrians took to the streets in several towns in the rebel-held northwest Syria, an area where Turkiye maintains thousands of troops and has carved out a sphere of influence that has stopped Syrian President Bashar Assad from regaining control.
Late on Monday, Turkiye responded to the unrest by closing until further notice the Bab al Hawa border crossing, a main trade and passenger conduit for more than 3 million inhabitants, along with Bab al Salam and other smaller crossings, a border official told Reuters.
The Syrian border city of Afrin was the scene of the most violent clashes, with at least four people killed in an exchange of fire between armed protesters and Turkish troops. Elsewhere, there were skirmishes and armed clashes, with civilians hurling stones at Turkish convoys in several towns, and tearing down the Turkish flag on some offices.
Several Turkish officials described the unrest in Syria as “provocations,” with the Foreign Ministry saying: “It is wrong to use the sad events that took place in Kayseri ... as the basis for some provocations beyond our borders.”
In a speech on Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the “chaos plan” on groups associated with terrorist organizations, and vowed to reveal the “dirty hands” behind the recent incidents.
“We know who is playing in these games staged with the remnants of the terrorist organization. Neither us, nor our Syrian brothers, will fall into this sly trap...we will not give in to racist vandalism,” Erdogan said following the cabinet meeting.
Erdogan said more than 670,000 people have returned to areas in northern Syria, where Turkiye has been operating to create safe zones over the past decade.
He added, the refugee issue will be solved humanely and morally in line with the economic realities of Turkiye, which is hosting more than 3 million Syrian war refugees.
Erdogan said last Friday a meeting with Assad was possible to help restore bilateral relations. Turkiye severed ties with Syria after the 2011 Syrian civil war and supported rebels looking to oust Assad.

Saudi Arabia announces $10 million in aid for Lebanon

Saudi Arabia announces $10 million in aid for Lebanon
BEIRUT: Saudi’s Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari said on Tuesday the Kingdom would provide $10 million to Lebanon through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
KSrelief and Lebanon’s High Relief Commission signed a pact in Beirut to launch 28 projects across the country.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the strong fraternal relationship between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia had deepened and solidified over the years.
The Kingdom, he said, “has always been by Lebanon’s side and supported it in times of hardship, serving as a safety valve that has preserved the unity of the Lebanese, regardless of their sect, denomination, or political party.”
Mikati said the gesture represented Saudi Arabia’s keenness for stability in Lebanon.
“I am confident that the Kingdom has been and will remain the bigger brother of Lebanon,” he said.
Mikati added: “Saudi constants toward Lebanon are reflected by the Kingdom’s actions and deeds, through the Taif Agreement, which we adhere to fully, and which still serves as the appropriate framework for managing Lebanon’s affairs.
“In all the meetings I held with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he expressed his support for Lebanon to emerge from its crisis, but on the condition that the required structural reforms are implemented and that Lebanese institutions play their full role, especially concerning electing a new president.
“This responsibility falls on us, the Lebanese, and what is required of us first and foremost is to carry out our duties with the support of friendly countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia.”
The prime minister continued: “The person who led Saudi Arabia and its youth to the leadership and pioneering positions … will not find it difficult to be a support for his brothers in Lebanon. We look forward to the Kingdom’s care and fraternal gesture toward my country Lebanon so that it can rise again.”
Ambassador Bukhari said the Saudi support was a continuation of the “commitment of the leadership in Saudi Arabia,” led by King Salman and the crown prince, “to help humanitarian efforts and promote stability and development in Lebanon with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”
The Kingdom’s support “comes as a continuation of the solidarity approach adopted by the Kingdom toward the Lebanese people, based on the duty of true Arab brotherhood and teachings of Islam,” he added.
Saudi Arabia has already launched 129 relief, humanitarian and development projects for Lebanon, covering many sectors.
Bukhari said KSrelief was a leading international organization with the purpose of providing relief to communities hit by disasters and crises.
“Since its establishment, KSrelief launched more than 7,000 humanitarian projects with a total value of $129.68 billion in 169 countries,” Bukhari added.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Khair, head of the Higher Relief Committee, signed a pact of joint cooperation with Abdulrahman Al-Quraishi, director of KSrelief in Lebanon.
The Kingdom’s support coincided with ongoing hostilities between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
On Tuesday, an Israeli guided missile targeted farmers in Al-Zalutiyah, a town in the western sector, killing a Lebanese civilian. An Israeli drone also launched three missiles at Taybeh power plant, causing a fire and a power outage.

Stranded Yemeni pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will return home by land

Stranded Yemeni pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will return home by land
AL-MUKALLA: Hundreds of Yemeni pilgrims trapped in Saudi Arabia will return to Houthi-held areas of Yemen by land, as the militia refuses to release Yemenia Airways aircraft that would transport them home, Yemen’s government said on Tuesday.
Yemen’s Ministry of Endowments and Guidance said that Yemeni pilgrims stranded at Jeddah airport were sent back to their hotels in Makkah and will be transported home by road to their districts under Houthi control.
Other pilgrims will be flown on Yemenia Airways flights from Jeddah to government-controlled Aden, then transported by bus to Sanaa and other Houthi-held Yemeni provinces, according to Yemen’s official news agency SABA.
Last week, Yemen’s Houthis seized three Yemenia flights at Sanaa airport and blocked them from going to Jeddah to bring back Yemeni pilgrims, stranding at least 1,000 people in Saudi Arabia.
The Yemeni government branded the Houthis’ capture of jets as “piracy” and urged the international community to put pressure on the Houthis to free the three planes and another plane that had been taken earlier.
The Houthi Supreme Political Council on Monday resisted requests to allow flights to carry pilgrims by applauding its authorities for taking the planes, claiming that the measure was intended to “preserve the company, its assets, and its capabilities.”
The Houthis claim they would administer the firm from Sanaa, repair the aircraft, and reschedule flights from Sanaa and other Yemeni airports, accusing the Yemeni government of mismanaging it.
This comes as the Houthis have increased their assaults on government troops in Marib, Taiz and Hodeidah over the past 48 hours, despite the militia’s negotiators meeting the Yemeni government in Muscat for UN-brokered prisoner exchange negotiations.
On Monday, the government’s Giants Brigades repelled a Houthi incursion in the Al-Abedia region of the central province of Marib, killing and injuring many assailants, according to a military source who spoke to SABA agency.
In their assault on government soldiers, the Houthis deployed canons, drones and medium weaponry in an effort to capture control of fresh regions in Marib province.
The Houthi attack in Marib occurred one day after the Houthis attacked the Giants Brigades forces in the western province of Hodeidah, killing two soldiers and injuring seven.
Yemen’s army said on Monday that its soldiers stopped a Houthi incursion attempt north of Taiz, forcing the Houthis to leave after brief fighting.
Despite a considerable decline in hostilities since the UN-brokered ceasefire came into effect in April 2022, the Houthis have continued to wage fatal attacks on government soldiers in Marib, Taiz, Dhale, Hodeidah and other disputed regions.
In a separate development, the militia said on Monday that its troops had carried out four operations against four “American, British and Israeli” ships in international waters off Yemen and the Mediterranean.
The first operation saw the militia’s missile troops firing cruise missiles against the “Israeli” MSC Unific ship in the Red Sea, according to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea.
He said that their troops targeted the “US” oil ship Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time, employing ballistic and cruise missiles.
In the third operation, a “British landing ship” called Anvil Point was targeted in the Indian Ocean with cruise missiles, while a fourth missile targeted a ship called Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean, which was attacked because the ship’s parent company violated the militia’s ban on sailing into Israeli ports.
The US Central Command said on Tuesday that its forces had destroyed one Houthi radar site in a Yemeni location controlled by the Houthis, marking the latest wave of attacks by US and UK aircraft against Houthi military targets in Yemen.
Since November, the Houthis have launched missiles, drones and explosive-laden ships into the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and have recently announced plans to expand their attacks into the Mediterranean in what the Yemeni militia refers to as a campaign against Israeli ships to force Israel to end its military operations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

