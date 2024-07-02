Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah

RIYADH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting focused on enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in the reconstruction and development efforts.
Mustafa expressed gratitude to the IsDB for its unwavering support and assistance to the Palestinian people.
A high-level Palestinian delegation accompanied Mustafa, including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wael ZaKout, IsDB Alternate Governor Naser Qatam, and Iyad Joudeh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Investment Fund.
