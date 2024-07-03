You are here

Leaders of Russia and China to meet in Central Asian summit in a show of deepening cooperation

Leaders of Russia and China to meet in Central Asian summit in a show of deepening cooperation
Putin and Xi will meet Thursday for the second time in as many months as they attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Updated 35 sec ago
AP
Leaders of Russia and China to meet in Central Asian summit in a show of deepening cooperation

Leaders of Russia and China to meet in Central Asian summit in a show of deepening cooperation
  • Putin and Xi last got together in May when the Kremlin leader visited Beijing to underscore their close partnership
  • Putin wants to show that Russia is not isolated over Western sanctions from the invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Thursday for the second time in as many months as they travel to Kazakhstan for a session of an international group founded to counter Western alliances.
Putin and Xi last got together in May when the Kremlin leader visited Beijing to underscore their close partnership that opposes the US-led democratic order and seeks to promote a more “multipolar” world.
Now they’ll be attending a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Kazakh capital of Astana. A look at the summit:
What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization?
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 by China and Russia to discuss security concerns in Central Asia and the wider region, Other members are Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Observer states and dialogue partners include Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Who’s attending this year?
Besides Putin and Xi, and summit host President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, other leaders there will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Emomali Rakhmon of Tajikistan, and President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will attend because his nation is becoming a full member.
Iran is still choosing a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash in May, with a runoff election Friday, so acting President Mohammad Mokhbar will attend.
Other guests of the SCO include President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
Also present will be UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is visiting Central Asia. Guterres wants “to position the UN as an inclusive organization that’s talking to all the big clubs,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
What SCO leaders won’t be there?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is sending his foreign minister. Indian media reports speculated the recently reelected Modi was busy with the parliament session that began last week. He attended the recent Group of Seven summit in Italy, and some reports also speculated he wants to balance India’s relationship with Russia and the West.
What are their goals?
Putin wants to show that Russia is not isolated over Western sanctions from the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
An arrest warrant has been issued for him by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for abductions of children from Ukraine. Kazakhstan is not party to the Rome Statute and thus is not obliged to arrest him.
For Putin, the meeting is about “prestige and the symbolic optics that he’s not alone,” Gabuev said.
The meeting is another chance for Putin and Xi to demonstrate the strong personal ties in their “strategic partnership” as they both face soaring tensions with the West. They have met more than 40 times.
Putin’s meeting with Xi in May showed how China has offered diplomatic support to Moscow and is a top market for its oil and gas. Russia has relied on Beijing as a main source of high-tech imports to keep its military machine running.
The SCO helps China project its influence, especially across Central Asia and the Global South. Xi called for “bridges of communication” between countries last week and wants to further promote China as an alternative to the US and its allies.
Erdogan could use the meeting to hold talks with Putin, who has postponed several visits to Turkiye. The leader of the NATO member has balanced relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the war began, frequently offering to serve as a mediator.
For host Kazakhstan and the other Central Asian nations, the meeting is a way to further their cooperation with bigger, more powerful neighbors. Kazakhstan, for instance, frequently engages with both neighboring Russia and China, while also pursuing links with the West, with visits this year from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
What will be discussed?
Countering terrorism is a key focus. Russia had what it has called two terrorist attacks this year, with more 145 people killed by gunmen at a Moscow concert hall in March, and at least 21 people were killed in attacks on police and houses of worship in the southern republic of Dagestan in June. In the March violence, the US warned Russian officials about the possibility of an attack — information that was dismissed by Moscow.
The SCO is not a collective security or economic alliance, and there are “significant security differences between its members,” said Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London and a former British ambassador to Belarus. The “principal value” of the organization lies in the optics of non-Western countries gathering together, he added.
Gabuev agreed, saying the SCO is a place for conversation rather than a platform where “collective decisions are made, implemented and have an impact.”
This year, close Moscow ally Belarus will become a full member of the organization, and its admission indicates how Russia wants to bolster blocs of non-Western countries. Gould-Davies said the SCO is raising its profile “by growing its membership rather than by deepening its cooperation.”
Are there tensions within the SCO?
Political differences among some of SCO members — such as India and Pakistan over disputed Kashmir — also make it difficult to reach collective agreement on some issues.
China has backed Moscow amid the fighting in Ukraine, but at a meeting of the SCO in 2022, Putin referred to Beijing’s unspecified “concerns” over the conflict. India’s Modi then called for an end to the fighting without voicing explicit disapproval of Moscow’s action.
The Central Asian countries balance relations with Russia and China while also remaining on good terms with Western nations. None of the five former Soviet republics in Central Asia have publicly backed the war, although all abstained on a UN vote condemning it.
Guterres may use the meeting to talk to Putin about how Russia is “disrupting the coherence of the UN,” Gabuev said. Russia has vetoed UN Security Council sanctions on monitoring North Korea and a vote on stopping an arms race in outer space.
With Guterres unlikely to visit Moscow, the Astana meeting is likely his best chance to speak to Putin, Gabuev added.
Will Ukraine be discussed?
Neither Ukraine nor any of its Western backers are attending, and major talks — or breakthroughs — on the war are not expected.
But because it’s rare these days for any meeting to include the heads of Russia, China, Turkiye and the UN, the possibility of talks about the war might be raised, at least on the peripheries of the summit, probably behind closed doors.
There could be “a lot of sideline discussions on Ukraine, as it is a big issue which concerns all of us,” a senior Kazakh official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to talk publicly, and thus spoke on condition of anonymity.
Gabuev said Putin will try to show there’s a “big club of countries” that are “ambivalent” toward the war in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia ukraine war China

Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations

Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations
  • Regional courts have mostly agreed in recent years that the eugenics law constituted a violation of Japan’s constitution
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s top court will issue a ruling Wednesday on a defunct eugenics law under which the government forcibly sterilized around 16,500 people, causing decades of suffering for the victims.
The Supreme Court is hearing five appeal cases from victims seeking compensation and an apology after the government sought a single ruling on different decisions made by lower courts.
Japan’s government acknowledges that around 16,500 people were forcibly sterilized under a eugenics law in place between 1948 and 1996.
The law allowed doctors to sterilize people with inheritable intellectual disabilities to “prevent the generation of poor quality descendants.”
Another 8,500 people were sterilized with their consent, according to authorities, although lawyers say even those cases were likely “de facto forced” because of the pressure individuals faced.
A 1953 government notice said physical restraint, anaesthesia and even “deception” could be used for the operations.
“I’ve spent an agonizing 66 years because of the government surgery. I want my life back that I was robbed of,” said Saburo Kita, who uses a pseudonym.
Kita was convinced to undergo a vasectomy when he was 14 at a facility housing troubled children.
He couldn’t bring himself to tell his wife when he was married years later, only confiding in her shortly before she died in 2013.
“Only when the government faces up to what it did and takes responsibility will I be able to accept my life, even just a little,” Kita, now 81, told a news conference last year.

Although the operations were still carried out, the number slowed to a trickle in the 1980s and 1990s before the law was scrapped in 1996.
That dark history was thrust back under the spotlight when a woman in her 60s sued the government in 2018 over a procedure she had undergone at age 15, opening the floodgates for similar lawsuits.
The government, for its part, “wholeheartedly” apologized after legislation was passed in 2019 stipulating a lump-sum payment of 3.2 million yen (around $20,000 today) per victim.
However, survivors say that is too little to match the severity of their suffering and have taken their fight to court.
Apart from Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling, several other cases are at different stages in lower courts.
Regional courts have mostly agreed in recent years that the eugenics law constituted a violation of Japan’s constitution.
However, judges have been divided on whether claims are valid beyond a 20-year statute of limitations.
Some have said that applying such limitations is extremely cruel and unfair, ordering the state to pay damages. But others have dismissed cases, saying the window for pursuing damages had closed.
“If the Supreme Court decides that the statute of limitations isn’t applicable at all, then basically all plaintiffs in subsequent cases, and victims who haven’t sued yet or aren’t even aware of damage they had suffered, can benefit,” Kita’s lawyer, Naoto Sekiya, told AFP.
Critics say the eugenics law laid the foundation for discriminatory attitudes against people with disabilities that linger still.
“The ruling will hopefully pave the way for active steps to be taken by the government to eliminate the kind of eugenic mentality that it created,” Sekiya said.
 

 

Topics: Japan eugenics law sterilizations

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying, think tank says

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying, think tank says
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying, think tank says

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying, think tank says
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Cuba is building a new radar site likely to be capable of spying on the United States’ nearby Guantanamo Bay naval base, a Washington think tank found using satellite images, the latest upgrade to the country’s surveillance capabilities long thought to be linked to China.
The base, under construction since 2021 but previously not publicly reported, is east of the city of Santiago de Cuba near the El Salao neighborhood, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report published on Monday and later referenced by the Wall Street Journal.
Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio denied that Cuba was harboring Chinese military interests on the island.
“(The) Wall Street Journal persists in launching an intimidation campaign related to #Cuba. Without citing a verifiable source or showing evidence, it seeks to scare the public with tales about Chinese military bases that do not exist and no one has seen, including the US embassy in Cuba,” de Cossio said on social media.
Cuba’s proximity to the US and its southern military bases makes it a good location for China, Washington’s top strategic rival, to seek to collect signals intelligence. CSIS called the new site a “powerful tool” that once operational will be able to monitor air and maritime activity of the US military.
The facility, known as a circularly disposed antenna array with a diameter of approximately 130 to 200 meters could be able to track signals as far as 3,000-8,000 nautical miles (3,452 – 9,206 miles) away, CSIS said.
“Access to such an outpost would provide China with a highly strategic vantage point near Naval Station Guantanamo Bay,” it said, referring to the key US military base 45 miles (73 km) east of Santiago, Cuba`s second largest city.
Such arrays were used heavily during the Cold War, but Russia and the US have since decommissioned most of their sites in favor of more advanced technology, CSIS said. However, the think tank said China has been actively building new such arrays, including on reef outposts in the South China Sea.
Last year, Biden administration officials said Beijing has been spying from Cuba for years and made a push to upgrade its intelligence collection capabilities there beginning in 2019, allegations that both Beijing and Havana have denied.
State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel declined to comment on the report, but told a briefing on Tuesday that the US was “closely monitoring” China’s presence in Cuba.
“We know that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is going to keep trying to enhance its presence in Cuba and the United States is going to keep working to disrupt it,” Patel said without giving details.
The White House National Security Council and the US Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China’s embassy in Washington said the US had repeatedly “hyped up” the idea of China’s spying and surveillance from Cuba.
“Such claims are nothing but slander,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.
CSIS also said satellite images from March 2024 show Cuba’s largest active signals intelligence site at Bejucal, located in the hills near Havana and linked to suspected Chinese intelligence activity for years, has undergone “major updates” in the past decade, calling it a “clear indication of an evolving mission set.”
“Collecting data on activities like military exercises, missile tests, rocket launches, and submarine maneuvers would allow China to develop a more sophisticated picture of US military practices,” CSIS said.
It said certain radar systems installed in Cuba in recent years are in range to monitor rocket launches from Cape Canaveral and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, a likely interest for China as it seeks to catch up to US space launch technology.

 

 

Topics: cuba US China

Italy seizes Chinese-made military drones destined for Libya

Italian Carabinieri police officers hold a road check point in Valsamoggia near Bologna. (AFP file photo)
Italian Carabinieri police officers hold a road check point in Valsamoggia near Bologna. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Italy seizes Chinese-made military drones destined for Libya

Italian Carabinieri police officers hold a road check point in Valsamoggia near Bologna. (AFP file photo)
  • The material was seized from a container ship coming from the southern Chinese port of Yantian and on its way to Benghazi, an eastern Libya port controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, the daily said, citing “strong” US suspicions
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

ROME: Italian authorities intercepted and seized two Chinese-made military drones that were destined for Libya and disguised as wind turbine equipment, Italy’s customs police and customs agency said on Tuesday.
The disassembled drones were found in six containers at the port of Gioia Tauro in the southern region of Calabria, concealed among replicas of wind turbine blades, a joint statement said.
The material was impounded given that civil war-stricken Libya is subject to an international arms embargo, it added.
It appeared to confirm a report last month by Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper indicating that the interception took place in Gioia Tauro on June 18, after a tip-off from US intelligence.
The material was seized from a container ship coming from the southern Chinese port of Yantian and on its way to Benghazi, an eastern Libya port controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, the daily said, citing “strong” US suspicions.
Libya descended into chaos after the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, and is split between rival administrations in the east and west.

 

Topics: Libya Italy China drones

Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government

Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government

Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday expressed concern over the political situation in France, where Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally came out well ahead in a first-round vote of national snap elections.

The comments mark the first time Scholz, a Social Democrat, has expressed a clear political preference with regard to France.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Germany and France form the backbone of the European Union and a political change in either country could shift the balance in the entire bloc.

Germany itself is seeing rising support for the far-right Alternative for Deutschland, which currently score second in opinion polls, although national elections are not due until autumn next year.

July 7 will see the second round of France’s parliamentary election.

KEY QUOTES

Scholz described the situation in France as “depressing.”
“In any case, I am keeping my fingers crossed that the French, whom I love and appreciate so much, the country that means so much to me, will succeed in preventing a government led by a right-wing populist party from being formed,” Scholz said. 

Topics: Germany France

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge
Updated 03 July 2024
AP
Follow

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal involving terrorism charge
  • Rushdie, who detailed the attack and his recovery in a memoir, had spent years in hiding after the Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for his death over Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses,” which Muslims consider blasphemous
Updated 03 July 2024
AP

NEW YORK: The man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie rejected a plea deal Tuesday that would have shortened his state prison term but exposed him to a federal terrorism-related charge, the suspect’s lawyer said.
Hadi Matar, 26, has been held without bail since the 2022 attack, in which he is accused of stabbing Rushdie more than a dozen times and blinding him in one eye as the acclaimed writer was onstage, about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.
Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, confirmed that Matar, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, rejected the agreement Tuesday in Mayville, New York.
The agreement would have had Matar plead guilty in Chautauqua County to attempted murder in exchange for a maximum state prison sentence of 20 years, down from 25 years. It would have also required him to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, which could result in an additional 20 years, attorneys said.
Rushdie, who detailed the attack and his recovery in a memoir, had spent years in hiding after the Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for his death over Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous. The author reemerged into the public the late 1990s and has traveled freely over the past two decades.
Matar was born in the US but holds dual citizenship in Lebanon, where his parents were born. His mother has said that her son had become withdrawn and moody after visiting his father in Lebanon in 2018.
Rushdie wrote in his memoir that he saw a man running toward him in the amphitheater, where he was about to speak about the importance of keeping writers safe from harm. The author is on the witness list for Matar’s upcoming trial.
Representatives for Rushdie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

 

Topics: Salman Rushdie Iran

