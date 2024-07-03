Russia’s Dagestan bans niqab over ‘threats’ after attacks

MOSCOW: Russia’s southern Dagestan region on Wednesday issued a temporary ban against wearing the niqab in the Muslim-majority republic, citing security reasons after a recent attack against churches and synagogues.
This veil — which hides the entirety of a woman’s face with the exception of the eyes — is “temporarily prohibited until the elimination of existing threats,” said Dagestan’s highest religious body.
Last month, gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan, killing 22 people.
The attacks came just three months after Daesh fighters killed more than 140 in an assault on a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest terror attack in Russia for almost two decades.
Few details have surfaced about the identities and motivations of the attackers in Dagestan.
The incidents had echoes of the kind of insurgent violence that struck the North Caucasus during the 1990s and 2000s, however, the Kremlin has dismissed fears of a renewed wave of violent unrest.
In the 1990s, Moscow fought two wars for control of the neighboring Chechnya region, with President Vladimir Putin touted his success in quashing the insurgency at the start of his presidency.
Militants from Dagestan are known to have traveled to join Daesh in Syria.
Polish man charged in Denmark over assault on prime minister Frederiksen
The prime minister suffered minor whiplash but was otherwise unharmed Henrik Karl Nielsen, a lawyer for the suspect said the suspect had no recollection of the episode
COPENHAGEN: A Polish man was charged on Wednesday with assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last month, his lawyer said. A 39-year-old man walked up to Frederiksen in a downtown Copenhagen square on June 7 and punched her on her right upper arm. The prime minister suffered minor whiplash but was otherwise unharmed. Henrik Karl Nielsen, a lawyer for the suspect, who has not been named, told The Associated Press in an email that he will not plead guilty. He said the suspect had no recollection of the episode. Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and she canceled her work program for the following days, including her appearance at events connected to the European Parliament elections. The man was charged with assault against a civil servant or a person carrying out a public duty, Nielsen said. If found guilty, the man faces fines or up to eight years in jail. A trial has been set for Aug. 6 and 7 in Copenhagen. Danish media has said that the man was probably under the influence of drugs and intoxicated at the time of the late afternoon incident.
What the UK general election might mean for the Middle East
Perceived inaction on Gaza has hung over the election contest between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer
If the polls prove correct and Labour sweeps to power, analysts predict a far closer UK-Gulf relationship
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It was clear from the moment that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood outside 10 Downing Street on May 22 and announced that he was calling a snap general election that the next six weeks would not go well for his ruling Conservative party.
For many, the raincloud that burst over Sunak’s head as he spoke seemed to sum up the past 14 years, which, riven by factional infighting, saw no fewer than four leaders in the eight years since Theresa May succeeded David Cameron in 2016.
Adding to the comedy of the moment was the soundtrack to the announcement, courtesy of a protester at the gates of Downing Street, whose sound system was blasting out the ’90s pop hit “Things Can Only Get Better” — the theme tune of Labour’s 1997 election victory.
Headline writers were spoiled for choice. Contenders included “Drown and out,” “Drowning Street” and — probably the winner — “Things can only get wetter.” That last one was also prescient.
In theory, under the rules governing general elections, Sunak need not have gone to the country until December. The reality, however, was that both Sunak and his party were already trailing badly in the polls and the consensus at Conservative HQ was that things could only get worse.
As if to prove the point, in one early Conservative campaign video, the British Union Flag was flown upside down. A series of mishaps and scandals followed, with some Conservative MPs found to have been betting against themselves and the party.
Judging by the steady slide in support for the government, the electorate has neither forgotten nor forgiven the chaos of the Boris Johnson years, typified by the illegal drinks parties held in Downing Street while the rest of the nation was locked down during COVID-19 restrictions.
Nor has the electorate forgotten the failure to deliver on the great promises of Brexit, the shock to the UK economy delivered by the 44-day premiership of Liz Truss, and the inability of the government to control the UK’s borders — which was, after all, the chief reason for leaving the EU.
On the day the election was announced, a seven-day average of polls showed Labour had twice as much support as the Conservatives — 45 percent to 23 percent.
Compounding the government’s woes was the rise of Reform UK, the populist right-wing party making gains thanks largely to the failure of Sunak’s pledge to reduce immigration and “stop the boats” carrying illegal migrants across the English Channel.
On 11 percent, Reform had overtaken the Lib Dems, Britain’s traditional third-placed party, and the vast majority of the votes it seemed certain to hoover up would be those of disenchanted Conservative voters.
By the eve of today’s election, a poll of 18 polls carried out in the seven days to July 2 showed Labour’s lead had eased only very slightly, to 40 percent against the Conservatives’ 21 percent, with Reform up to 16 percent.
A “mega-poll” carried out by The Economist predicts Labour will win 465 of the 632 seats in England, Scotland and Wales, which would give the party its biggest majority since the Second World War.
The Conservative party, which won 365 seats in 2019, is on course to implode, returning for the new Parliament on July 9 with just 76 MPs, the smallest number in its history.
After the polls close tonight at 10pm, there is a very good chance that Sunak may even lose his own seat, the constituency of Richmond and Northallerton, which the Conservatives have held for 114 years.
Either way, the Conservative party will be thrust into further turmoil as the battle begins to select the party’s next leader who, as many commentators are predicting, can look forward to at least a decade in opposition.
The return of Labour, a completely regenerated party after 14 years in the wilderness, is likely to be good news for Britain’s relationships in the Middle East, as Arab News columnist Muddassar Ahmed predicted this week.
Distracted by one domestic or internal crisis after another, the Conservatives have not only neglected their friends and allies in the region but, in an attempt to stem the loss of its supporters to Reform UK, have also pandered to racial and religious prejudices.
“The horrific scenes unfolding in Gaza, for example, have rocked Muslims worldwide while pitting different faith communities against one another,” Ahmed wrote.
“But instead of working to rebuild the relationships between British Muslims, Jews and Christians, the Conservative government has branded efforts to support Palestinians as little more than insurgent ‘hate marches’ — using the horrific conflict to wedge communities that ought to be allied.”
On the other hand, Labour appears determined to reinvigorate the country’s relationship with a region once central to the UK’s interests.
January this year saw the launch of the Labour Middle East Council (LMEC), founded with “the fundamental goal of cultivating understanding and fostering enduring relationships between UK parliamentarians and the Middle East and North Africa.”
Chaired by Sir William Patey, a former head of the Middle East Department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and an ambassador to Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Sudan, and with an advisory board featuring two other former British ambassadors to the region, the LMEC will be a strong voice whispering in the ear of a Labour government that will be very open to what it has to say.
Writing in The House magazine, Sir William predicted “a paradigm shift in British foreign policy is imminent.”
He added: “As a nation with deep-rooted historical connections to the Middle East, the UK has a unique role to play in fostering a stable and prosperous region.”
The role of the LMEC would be “to harness these connections for a positive future. We will work collaboratively to address pressing global issues, from climate change to technological advancement, ensuring that our approach is always one of respect, partnership, and shared progress.”
David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, has already made several visits to the region since Oct. 7. In April he expressed “serious concerns about a breach in international humanitarian law” over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.
It was, he added, “important to reaffirm that a life lost is a life lost whether that is a Muslim or a Jew.” In May, Lammy called for the UK to pause arms sales to Israel.
In opposition, Labour has hesitated to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but this has been a product of its own internal and domestic tensions. Starmer has brought the party back on track after years of accusations by UK Jewish activist groups that under his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn it was fundamentally antisemitic.
Whether the charges were true, or whether the party’s staunch support of the Palestinian cause was misrepresented as antisemitism, was a moot point. Starmer knew that, in the run-up to a general election, this was hard-won ground that he could not afford to lose.
Nevertheless, even as he has alienated some Muslim communities in the UK for his failure to call for a ceasefire, he has spoken out repeatedly against the horrors that have unfolded in Gaza.
Crucially, he has consistently backed the two-state solution, and the creation of “a viable Palestinian state where the Palestinian people and their children enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we all take for granted.”
In broader terms, Lammy has also made clear that Labour intends to re-engage with the Middle East through a new policy of what he called “progressive realism.”
Less than a week before Sunak called his surprise general election, Lammy spoke of the need for the UK to mend relations with the Gulf states, which he saw as “hugely important for security in the Middle East” and “important in relation to our economic growth missions.”
Because of missteps by the Conservative government, he added, relations between the UAE and the UK, for example, were at “an all-time low. That is not acceptable and not in the UK’s national interests (and) we will seek to repair that.”
In an article he wrote for Foreign Affairs magazine, Lammy went further.
China, he said, was not the world’s only rising power, and “a broadening group of states — including Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — have claimed seats at the table. They and others have the power to shape their regional environments, and they ignore the EU, the UK, and the US ever more frequently.”
Lammy expressed regret for “the chaotic Western military interventions during the first decades of this century,” in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, which had proved to be a “recipe for disorder.”
As shadow foreign secretary, he has traveled extensively across the MENA region, to countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the UAE, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
All, he wrote, “will be vital partners for the UK in this decade, not least as the country seeks to reconstruct Gaza and — as soon as possible — realize a two-state solution.”
For many regional observers, Labour is starting with a clean sheet, but has much to prove.
“It is an acknowledged fact among scholars that foreign policies don’t radically change after elections,” Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, professor in global thought and comparative philosophies at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, told Arab News.
“Therefore, I don’t expect major shifts once Labour forms the government in the UK.
“That said, the composition of the Labour party and its ‘backbench’ politics are likely to shift the language and probably even the code of conduct, in particular with reference to the question of Palestine. For a Labour leader it may be that much more difficult to be agnostic about the horrific human rights situation in Gaza.”
For political analysts advising international clients, however, the implications of a Labour victory extend beyond the situation in Gaza.
“In an attempt to secure political longevity, the party will renegotiate key policy priorities in the Middle East,” said Kasturi Mishra, a political consultant at Hardcastle, a global advisory firm that has been closely following the foreign policy implications of the UK election for its clients in business and international politics.
“This could include calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, ending arms sales to Israel, reviving trade and diplomacy with the Gulf states and increasing the UK’s defense spending in the region,” Mishra told Arab News.
“This renegotiation is important at a time when the UK finds itself increasingly uncertain of its global position.
“The Middle East has significant geopolitical and security implications for the West. Labour policy-makers recognize this and are likely to deepen British engagement with the region to reshape its soft power and influence.”
Mishra highlighted Lammy’s multiple trips to the region as a foretaste of a Labour’s intention to strengthen ties with the Gulf states, “which have been neglected in post-Brexit Britain.
“Given the influential role of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in regional security and the potential to collaborate with them on climate mitigation and other international issues, it is clear that he will seek to forge partnerships.
“His doctrine of progressive realism combines a values-based world order with pragmatism. It is expected that he will favor personalized diplomacy, more akin to that of the UAE, India and France.”
Banksy-funded migrant rescue ship blocked by Italian authorities
The Louise Michel ship had been told to take 37 people rescued at sea to Pozzallo in Sicily
“Our rescue ship MV Louise Michel has been detained for 20 days in the port of Lampedusa,” the Louise Michel charity wrote on X
Reuters
ROME: A rescue ship funded by British street artist Banksy has been grounded at port for 20 days for ignoring migrant disembarkation orders from Italian authorities, the charity running the vessel said on Wednesday.
The Louise Michel ship had been told to take 37 people rescued at sea to Pozzallo in Sicily, but instead took them to the island of Lampedusa, saying the sea was too rough to reach its prescribed destination.
“Our rescue ship MV Louise Michel has been detained for 20 days in the port of Lampedusa,” the Louise Michel charity wrote on X.
“We were informed that the ship is now detained for not following the order to disembark in Sicily,” it added.
Italy’s right-wing government has faced criticism for restricting the activities of charity rescue ships, including orders to take migrants to distant ports, increasing their fuel costs and taking them away from search and rescue areas.
Banksy, who keeps his identity secret, is known for his social and political activism. The charity and the 30-meter-long rescue vessel he is sponsoring are named after Louise Michel, a 19th century French feminist anarchist.
Russian missiles and drones strike eastern Ukraine's Dnipro in a daylight attack that kills 5
Blasts blew out some windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, photos published by local officials showed
A video posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a missile with a fiery trail streaking over buildings
AP
KYIV: A Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday killed five civilians and injured 47 others, including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.
Blasts blew out some windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, photos published by local officials showed. Mayor Borys Filatov said the daytime attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens. Debris struck the intensive care unit of a children’s hospital, and a fire broke out in another hospital.
A video posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a missile with a fiery trail streaking over buildings in Ukraine's fourth-largest city, and debris flying into the air from its impact.
The war, now in its third year since Russia invaded its neighbor, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded around 20,000 others, the United Nations says.
In the Kharkiv region in the northeast, Russian shelling struck a village council building, killing one person and injuring two others, regional head Oleh Suniehubov said.
Elsewhere in the region, a Russian glide bomb struck a residential building in the village of Ruska Lozova, injuring at least two people. Others could be trapped under rubble, Syniehubov said.
Also Wednesday, Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund under an ongoing credit facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
The credit program foresees the disbursement of $16 billion, but Ukraine must pass IMF reviews of its progress on key economic and fiscal benchmarks before each part is released.
The latest funds will be used for welfare payments and the salaries of doctors and teachers, among other things, Shmyhal said.
UN rights chief warns about rise of far-right in Europe
Far-right parties made gains in the European Parliament last month
“In Europe we have unfortunately seen an increase in hate speech, an increase in discriminatory speech,” Turk said
Reuters
GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday called for vigilance in the face of far-right political gains in Europe, citing narratives that dehumanize migrants and asylum seekers.
“We need to be very vigilant because especially history tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other, is a harbinger for what’s to come,” Volker Turk told reporters at a press conference in Geneva. “It’s an alarm bell we need to ring.”
Far-right parties made gains in the European Parliament last month and France is holding a run-off election this weekend where opponents of its far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally are seeking to block them from power.
As an Austrian, whose country became a hotbed of anti-Semitism in the 1930s and participated in the Holocaust after its annexation by Nazi Germany in 1938, Turk has previously cited a desire to prevent future atrocities as part of his inspiration to run for the top UN rights job.
Formerly a senior official at the UN refugee agency, Turk fought for years to boost their protections.
“In Europe we have unfortunately seen an increase in hate speech, an increase in discriminatory speech, and it’s important that political leaders are very clear that there should be zero tolerance for hate speech and for any attempt to denigrate others,” he said.
Turk blamed the rise of populist, extremist politics on the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, including rising living costs, that have “disenfranchised, disillusioned, a large segment of the population.
“The traditional political parties never are self-reflective about how they actually could do their job in order to respond to legitimate grievances that populations and constituencies have,” he added.
Turk, who is nearly half way through his four-year term as UN rights chief and whose job is to speak out against attacks on freedoms, said he had hoped to use his position to make an impact on global issues like climate change.
However, he said wars including those in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan had forced him into “crisis management” mode.
“We have seen the normalization of things that, frankly, were quite unthinkable, even a couple of years ago,” he said.