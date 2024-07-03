You are here

Change of dates for International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition
The event is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, which said that it aims to promote the hobby of falconry with an exhibition about the birds, hunting and related activities. (SPA/File)
Change of dates for International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

Change of dates for International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition
  • Saudi Falcons Club also confirms dates for the Melwah Racing event and the 2025 AlUla Falcons Cup
RIYADH: Following a change of start date, the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will now take place from Oct. 3 to 12.

It is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, which said that it aims to promote the hobby of falconry with an exhibition about the birds, hunting and related activities, and through the event introduce younger generations to the heritage of the Kingdom and the nation’s cultural and civilizational identity.

The event will also feature a platform, described as the first of its kind in the country, for selling hunting weapons. Saudi companies, representing more than 55 global brands, will showcase weapons and ammunition, organizers said, including special and rare editions for hunting enthusiasts.

The Saudi Falcons Club also announced a change of dates for the Melwah Racing event, which will now take place between Oct. 7 and 12 at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. This competition holds great importance for falconers, as it serves as a precursor to the Saudi Falcons Club Cup and the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, and gives falconers a chance to assess and develop their birds’ abilities.

Meanwhile, AlUla Falcons Cup, considered the world’s richest falconry event, will take place from Feb. 9 to 15, 2025, in the heritage village of Mughayra. This competition, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, is expected to attract elite falconers from the Kingdom and around the world.

Ithra launches national Formula 1 schools competition

Ithra launches national Formula 1 schools competition
Ithra launches national Formula 1 schools competition

Ithra launches national Formula 1 schools competition
  • The program aims to develop awareness of various sciences, technology and mathematics according to high-precision educational and engineering standards
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, is set to host the third Formula 1 in Schools National Competition from July 4-13.

Twenty Saudi teams with 120 students will compete at the center’s headquarters in Dhahran, vying for a chance to represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage.

The competition serves as a qualifying round, with the top three teams earning the right to represent the Kingdom at the international competition in November, where they will face teams from 40 countries. 

These 20 teams emerged victorious from regional competitions across six regions of the Kingdom, which initially involved 270 students.

More than 38 local and international coaches provided intensive training to the participants, guiding them in designing model cars that simulate Formula 1 vehicles.

The program aims to develop awareness of various sciences, technology and mathematics according to high-precision educational and engineering standards.

It offers students a comprehensive journey that combines scientific imagination with purposeful competition, culminating in a final product showcased globally.

The competition offers a variety of events for visitors and students, including an exhibition dedicated to Formula 1 driver attire, artistic installation of a full-scale replica of a Formula 1 car made from 10,000 water bottles and recycled materials, in addition to an interactive pit stop experiences, both real and virtual.

Visitors can also participate in designing their own car box covers in an art workshop and try their hand at interactive driving simulations using eight different Formula 1 simulation modes.

Panel discussions will cover various topics related to car manufacturing and design, featuring influential figures in the world of Formula 1 who will share their inspiring stories.

The Formula 1 in Schools program, supported by Ithra, is one of the world’s leading educational initiatives for school students.

It aims to raise awareness of STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among students globally.

The program covers topics including physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacturing, branding, graphic design, sponsorship, marketing, leadership, teamwork, media skills, and financial strategies. Students apply their learning in a creative and competitive environment, mirroring Formula 1 teams on a smaller scale.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Hajjaj, CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Hajjaj, CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Hajjaj, CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia

Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Hajjaj, CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Al-Hajjaj is the CEO of Engie Saudi Arabia, a global low-carbon energy provider, a role he took over in May 2023.
Al-Hajjaj oversees a robust business portfolio exceeding SR33 billion (approx. $9 billion) focused on critical sectors for Saudi Arabia’s future. These include desalination, low-carbon energy solutions and clean energy projects. This directly translates to employing over 2,000 individuals across the Kingdom.
He has over 15 years of experience in international companies as well as at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, where he has actively contributed for the past five years.
He began his professional career with Schneider Electric in 2006, holding various leadership positions for the next decade. He directed their solar energy business across the Middle East, underlining his early commitment to sustainable solutions. 
In 2016 he joined General Electric, where he oversaw corporate transformation and led the power conversion unit business in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Recognizing the significance of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Al-Hajjaj joined the Ministry of Investment (previously the General Investment Authority) in 2018. As director general for developing and attracting investment, he was instrumental in driving investment and enhancing competitiveness within the Kingdom’s energy, water and waste management sectors. He also contributed to regional investment development initiatives within the ministry.
Al-Hajjaj earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and a master’s degree in engineering systems management from the University of Dayton in the US.

Saudi man jailed for 7 years, fined SR1 million for financial fraud

A Saudi citizen received a seven-year prison sentence and was fined SR1 million after being arrested for financial fraud.
A Saudi citizen received a seven-year prison sentence and was fined SR1 million after being arrested for financial fraud.
Saudi man jailed for 7 years, fined SR1 million for financial fraud

A Saudi citizen received a seven-year prison sentence and was fined SR1 million after being arrested for financial fraud.
  • The total money seized amounted to around SR18 million and the man was referred to the competent court
RIYADH: A Saudi citizen received a seven-year prison sentence and was fined SR1 million ($266,565) after being arrested for financial fraud and breach of trust, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

“Investigation procedures revealed that the accused deceived the victims into making financial investments through one of his shell companies, taking advantage of the similarity in name with one of the companies practicing the same activity, by concluding investment agreements,” said the SPA report.

The total money seized amounted to around SR18 million and the man was referred to the competent court, which issued the ruling against him for seven years’ imprisonment and the SR1 million fine.

The Public Prosecution emphasized the importance of verifying investment methods and “knowing the sources of these activities before investing in them,” and stressed “that any attack on other people’s funds by financial fraud requires strict criminal accountability,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia and Estonia working to develop political, economic coordination, says foreign minister

Saudi Arabia and Estonia working to develop political, economic coordination, says foreign minister
Saudi Arabia and Estonia working to develop political, economic coordination, says foreign minister

Saudi Arabia and Estonia working to develop political, economic coordination, says foreign minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday that a deal signed with Estonia on political consultations with the Kingdom would boost coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the countries were working to develop cooperation in many fields, explore opportunities for economic, cultural and technical cooperation, increase trade and investment opportunities and promote innovation, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry reported in a statement.

During a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, Prince Faisal said that the value of bilateral trade between the two countries last year amounted to $72 million, and exports from the Kingdom amounted to $21 million, while imports from Estonia amounted to $51 million.

He added that his country was looking forward to more economic growth between both countries.

The discussion session with his Estonian counterpart covered many issues, including common challenges, the war in the Gaza Strip, and ways to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by finding a sustainable, peaceful solution.

Prince Faisal praised Estonia’s vote in favor of the UN General Assembly’s resolution on Palestine’s membership of the world body, noting that “this step is important in keeping hope alive for a two-state solution,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi minister held talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, where he conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the government and people of Estonia, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed existing cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop it, as well as regional and international developments.

During his earlier meeting with Tsahkna, Prince Faisal discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and the two sides “signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations to take joint relations toward broader horizons,” the ministry said.

The meetings were attended by the Kingdom’s non-resident ambassador to Estonia, Nesreen Alshebel, and Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators

Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators
Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators

Saudi Arabia to host ITU 2025 symposium for regulators
  • International Telecommunication Union announced the selection of the Kingdom as the host of the symposium
  • Symposium gathers together ministers and heads of national bodies regulating the communications and technology sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, or CST, has been selected to host the Global Symposium for Regulators 2025 event in Riyadh.

The International Telecommunication Union announced the selection of the Kingdom as the host of the symposium on Wednesday.

Confirming the announcement, the CST said: “The ITU selected Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, to host the upcoming GSR 2025 in Riyadh.

“Since its launch in the year 2000, this global annual event targets senior officials, policymakers, regulators and industry players from around the world, and brings together heads of national ICT regulatory authorities and the leaders of private sector from over 193 countries where it represents an international platform to discuss aspects related to policies and digital regulations,” the CST added.

The selection of the Kingdom represented by the CST to host the event reflected the international community’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s active role and contributions in achieving the goals set by the ITU, it said.

“This selection reflects the global recognition of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role and contributions in achieving the ITU goals toward the ICT sector,” the CST said on its official website.

Organized by the ITU, the symposium gathers together ministers and heads of national bodies regulating the communications and technology sector, and represents the largest international event held annually for the ICT regulators.

Focusing on workers in the digital field from 193 countries, the symposium discusses the most prominent challenges and solutions to issues of digital policies and regulations at the international level.

