Change of dates for International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

RIYADH: Following a change of start date, the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will now take place from Oct. 3 to 12.

It is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, which said that it aims to promote the hobby of falconry with an exhibition about the birds, hunting and related activities, and through the event introduce younger generations to the heritage of the Kingdom and the nation’s cultural and civilizational identity.

The event will also feature a platform, described as the first of its kind in the country, for selling hunting weapons. Saudi companies, representing more than 55 global brands, will showcase weapons and ammunition, organizers said, including special and rare editions for hunting enthusiasts.

The Saudi Falcons Club also announced a change of dates for the Melwah Racing event, which will now take place between Oct. 7 and 12 at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. This competition holds great importance for falconers, as it serves as a precursor to the Saudi Falcons Club Cup and the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, and gives falconers a chance to assess and develop their birds’ abilities.

Meanwhile, AlUla Falcons Cup, considered the world’s richest falconry event, will take place from Feb. 9 to 15, 2025, in the heritage village of Mughayra. This competition, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, is expected to attract elite falconers from the Kingdom and around the world.