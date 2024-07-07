You are here

Netherlands mount Euros comeback against Turkey to set up England semi

Netherlands mount Euros comeback against Turkey to set up England semi
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands, second right, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal scored his side first goal during the quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP)
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP
Netherlands mount Euros comeback against Turkey to set up England semi

Netherlands mount Euros comeback against Turkey to set up England semi
  Netherlands overcame the pressure from the stands and Turkey's energetic style, as well as a flurry of late chances, to reach the Euros semi-finals for the first time since 2004
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: The Netherlands struck two second-half goals in seven minutes to come from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and set up a Euro 2024 semi-final clash with England.
Samet Akaydin sent Turkey ahead in the first half but Stefan de Vrij headed the Netherlands level and Murt Muldur turned into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo after 76 minutes to hand the Dutch victory.
The build-up to the quarter-final clash in Berlin was overshadowed by a diplomatic row between Turkey and Germany after their last-16 hero Merih Demiral was banned for two matches for making a controversial salute.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the match at the Olympiastadion as a result, along with tens of thousands of fans who greeted every sustained Dutch period of possession with a barrage of whistles.
Netherlands overcame the pressure from the stands and Turkey's energetic style, as well as a flurry of late chances, to reach the Euros semi-finals for the first time since 2004.
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella deployed five at the back, hoping his young side could catch Netherlands on the counter-attack.
It was the 1988 Euros champions who carved out the first chance, with Gakpo and Memphis Depay linking up well before the latter blazed over.
Koeman captained the Netherlands to glory 36 years ago but until their convincing 3-0 win over Romania in the last 16, the Dutch looked incapable of challenging for the trophy, sneaking through their group in third place.
They reverted to that weaker self in the first half after their early incursions, allowing Turkey to firmly establish themselves in the game.
Montella's side began to pin the Netherlands back with a string of set pieces, eventually capitalising after 35 minutes when Arda Guler recycled a corner which was only half-cleared.
The 19-year-old Real Madrid playmaker swirled in a cross dripping with temptation with his weaker right foot, and Akaydin, who returned from suspension to replace the banned Demiral, powered home a far post header.
Turkish fans, unsurprisingly filling three-quarters of the stadium given their large diaspora in Germany, roared and ignited flares in celebration.
Koeman had to shake things up at the interval and brought on Wout Weghorst, the team's saviour against Poland in their opening fixture, for Steven Bergwijn.
The burly Burnley striker made a rapid impact, giving the Netherlands a target to hit up front, which they looked for with regularity.
Guler continued to probe at the other end and was scythed down by Nathan Ake as he threatened to break free.
The youngster took the resulting free-kick himself and crashed a low effort against Bart Verbruggen's post with the goalkeeper scrambling.
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was booked for fouling the rapid Baris Alper Yilmaz as he flew past him on the right wing.
Turkey, in their first quarter-final at a major tournament since 2008, almost grabbed a second but Verbruggen saved well from Kenan Yildiz's stinging low effort from the edge of the box.
With 20 minutes to go, Weghorst forced a smart save from Mert Gunok, but the Turkish goalkeeper was eventually beaten by De Vrij after 70 minutes.
Memphis Depay swung in a cross after a short corner and Inter Milan defender De Vrij met it with a towering header to level the score.
Just six minutes later Netherlands went ahead when Denzel Dumfries swept in a dangerous low cross which Muldur bundled into his own net under heavy pressure from Euros joint-top scorer Gakpo. It was the 10th own goal of the tournament.
Although Weghorst was not directly involved in either goal, his presence in the box unsettled a Turkey defence that largely kept the Netherlands at bay in the first half.
Turkey should have levelled but Zeki Celik and Kerem Akturkoglu had efforts blocked and the Netherlands lived to fight another day -- against England on Wednesday in Dortmund.

Topics: Euro 2024 Netherlands Switzerland

End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal Euros exit

End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal Euros exit
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal Euros exit

End beckons again for Ronaldo after Portugal Euros exit
  Striker is without a goal in his last nine major tournament matches
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP

BERLIN: Time is up — again — for Portugal’s aging superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after an inglorious Euro 2024 exit.

France ousted the 2016 winners 5-3 on penalties after a goalless quarterfinal in Hamburg on Friday and Ronaldo was ineffectual at best, damaging to his own side’s aspirations at worst.

In the 2022 World Cup when former coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench for the team’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland, a bright Portugal future shimmered on the horizon.

However, his successor Roberto Martinez has backed the 39-year-old, now playing in Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr, to the hilt and beyond.

Maintaining the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward as their figurehead, Portugal swept through Euros qualification with a 100 percent record and were among the favorites in Germany.

However, they have badly under-performed with Ronaldo failing to find the net in five appearances this summer. The striker is without a goal in his last nine major tournament matches.

Despite boasting strong options to replace him, including Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos, Martinez refused to take Ronaldo off against France.

Didier Deschamps substituted Les Bleus icon Kylian Mbappe as he struggled to make an impact but Ronaldo remained even as the game passed him by.

In the last 16 win over Slovenia, Ronaldo missed a penalty in extra-time and burst into tears, a distracting sideshow, but Martinez praised the forward’s emotional reaction after the game as a sign of his passion.

However, many suspect those tears were not for Portugal but for himself, as he failed to break the record for the oldest player ever to score at a European Championship.

Ronaldo also ended his run of scoring at every major international tournament he has competed in, and could not extend his record of 14 Euros goals.

He took 23 shots without success in Germany, and perhaps the most damning was a glittering opportunity in extra-time against France.

Spritely winger Francisco Conceicao cut the ball back to the forward, a few yards out from goal, but somehow he fired his team’s clearest chance high over the bar.

It was the kind of chance that Ronaldo has dispatched a hundred times in his career.

Ronaldo’s presence heavily conditions the way Portugal plays.

His teammates, including creative geniuses Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, often resort to crosses to try and find him.

Ronaldo no longer has the pace to consistently break in behind the defense, limiting the passing options of the team’s playmakers.

Martinez not only did not seem powerful enough to leave Ronaldo out of his plans altogether but could not even bring himself to substitute the forward at the tournament, except for in the shock 2-0 defeat by Georgia.

Ronaldo started that match even though Portugal were guaranteed to win the group, while virtually every other regular was rested.

The coach said after elimination by France that no decision had been made over Ronaldo’s future at the international level.

“We just finished the game, everything is still too raw, we’re suffering a defeat as a team, there’s no individual decisions at this point,” Martinez told reporters.

One of the reasons the Spanish coach may not feel powerful enough to cut the cord is the “cult of Cristiano” which is evident among the team’s supporters.

To attend a Portugal match is to swim in a sea of maroon Ronaldo “7” shirts, with some fans wearing masks of their talisman’s face.

Even opposition fans come to watch the Ronaldo circus, though there is more sulking and pouting than goals now.

“(Our fans) mostly wanted to see Ronaldo, that’s why they flocked to the match,” noted Slovenia midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin of a March friendly in which they beat Ronaldo and Portugal 2-0.

Although at the Euros they were eventually eliminated by Portugal on penalties, they exposed Ronaldo’s inadequacies once more at this level and France finished the job.

Ronaldo admitted these will be his last Euros, but as Portugal now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup, their chances will surely be magnified without the preening, past-it hitman.

Topics: Euro 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals

England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals
Updated 06 July 2024
AP
England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals

England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner as England swept all of their penalties to win the shootout 5-3
  • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier saved from Manuel Akanji, who took Switzerland’s first penalty kick
Updated 06 July 2024
AP

DUESSELDORF, Germany: Three years on from losing the European Championship final on penalties, England beat Switzerland in a shootout to reach the semifinals of Euro 2024.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner as England swept all of their penalties to win the shootout 5-3 after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Saturday.
England converted their first four penalties and Alexander-Arnold won the game with the fifth, blasting his shot into the top corner. Another who scored was Bukayo Saka, who missed the last penalty kick of the final shootout in 2021.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier saved from Manuel Akanji, who took Switzerland’s first penalty kick.
England go on to play Turkiye or the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a spot in the final.
Switzerland, which have never reached the semifinals of a major tournament, exit the European Championship on penalties in the quarterfinals for the second time running after defeat to Spain three years ago.
It was the second game in a row that England left it late to win, after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time in the last 16.
The quarterfinal went to extra time after England forward Saka scored with a shot off the post in the 80th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo’s goal five minutes earlier for Switzerland.
The Swiss had the better chances to win in extra time, including substitute Xherdan Shaqiri hitting the frame of the goal direct from a corner.
England were without captain and striker Harry Kane for the shootout after he collided with manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline while challenging for a ball and appeared to be hurt. He was replaced by Ivan Toney.

Topics: Euro 2024 England Switzerland Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah mourns Egypt teammate Ahmed Refaat who died after a heart attack

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah mourns Egypt teammate Ahmed Refaat who died after a heart attack
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah mourns Egypt teammate Ahmed Refaat who died after a heart attack

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah mourns Egypt teammate Ahmed Refaat who died after a heart attack
  • 31-year-old winger who played for Egyptian Premier League club Modern Future was reported to have had a rare medical condition
  • Former Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz said: ‘Thank you, my good friend, for all what you did for football, Egypt and me’
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News

BEIRUT: Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was among the first to mourn Egypt national football teammate Ahmed Refaat, who died following a heart attack early on Saturday.
The 31-year-old winger, who played for Egyptian Premier League club Modern Future, was reported to have had a rare medical condition that caused the cardiac arrest.
After news of Refaat’s death went viral on Saturday, Salah mourned his teammate on his X handle. He wrote: “May God grant patience to his family and all his loved ones.”


Egyptian press reported that in March Refaat collapsed on the pitch during a match against Al-Ittihad of Alexandria. He was rushed to hospital and recovered after being placed an induced coma for nine days.
His club Modern Future confirmed that the winger was taken to hospital on Saturday, but was pronounced dead.
Ashraf Eissa, head of the medical team following Refaat’s case, said that the footballer’s heart stopped in the early hours of Saturday.
Former Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz paid tribute to Refaat, telling Cairo 24: “One gifted, gentle and natural football talent. His game was gracious and skilful which helped him bring magic to football stadiums. Was my privilege to share my life with Ahmed Refaat. He will remain in my heart and prayers. Thank you, my good friend, for all what you did for football, Egypt and me.”
Last month Refaat confirmed during a TV interview that he would not be able to play football again.
The Egyptian Football Association offered condolences to Refaat’s family and relatives following his death.

Topics: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Ahmed Refaat heart attack

Emotional Nagelsmann lauds returned belief despite Germany’s Euros exit

Emotional Nagelsmann lauds returned belief despite Germany’s Euros exit
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
Emotional Nagelsmann lauds returned belief despite Germany's Euros exit

Emotional Nagelsmann lauds returned belief despite Germany’s Euros exit
  • “A few months ago it would have been unthinkable for us to come back from a goal down,” Julian Nagelsmann said
  • “From March onwards, it was clear that the fans felt something. When we see the videos of fans, it’s emotional. We would have liked to have given the supporters even more“
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany: An emotional Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann said Saturday the team’s “belief in ourselves has returned” despite a 2-1 extra-time elimination by Spain in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.
Germany pushed Spain all the way in Stuttgart on Friday, coming from a goal down to send the game into extra time when Florian Wirtz scored an 89th-minute equalizer.
The host nation had a penalty claim denied late before conceding a Mikel Merino goal in the 119th minute.
The tearful coach praised the team after almost a decade of failures at major tournaments and said the performances, built on passionate home support, had bridged gaps between fans and the national team.
“The faith has grown, (the fans) believe in us again,” Nagelsmann told reporters at Germany’s base camp in the Bavarian village of Herzogenaurach.
“A few months ago it would have been unthinkable for us to come back from a goal down.
“You can tell I’m fighting back tears because it was very emotional. I’ve always said we need the fans behind us across the country.
“From March onwards, it was clear that the fans felt something. When we see the videos of fans, it’s emotional. We would have liked to have given the supporters even more.”
Nagelsmann took over in September after Hansi Flick became the first coach in Germany history to be sacked.
After two successive World Cup group stage eliminations and a last 16 loss to England at the Euros in 2021, Germany won just three of 11 games in 2023, giving rise to fears of a disastrous showing on home soil.
The 36-year-old coach however steadied the ship, bringing in a host of new players and dropping several big names from the squad.
Friday’s loss was Germany’s first defeat in 2024 after an eight-game run which included wins over France, the Netherlands and Denmark.
Asked if he had successfully reset the nation’s hopes, Nagelsmann said: “I think we all saw that the hard drive has been cleaned.
“I don’t know if it has definitely been completely erased, but it definitely has been cleaned.
“We are much more solid and our belief in ourselves has grown.”
Considered young for a national coach, the former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig manager was only given a nine-month contract when appointed.
In April, the coach however extended his deal by two years, taking him past the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Speaking immediately after the match, Nagelsmann said “we want to become world champions” and on Saturday told reporters he wishes the next major tournament was sooner.
“That’s the bitter thing about being a national coach, there’s too much time between tournaments for you to get back on the attack.
“I’m very happy I extended my deal. I’m looking forward to attacking again but I need a couple of days before I’m ready.”

Topics: Euro 2024 Germany Julian Nagelsmann

Saudi national team beats UAE to win Arab Diar Championship

Saudi national team beats UAE to win Arab Diar Championship
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi national team beats UAE to win Arab Diar Championship

Saudi national team beats UAE to win Arab Diar Championship
  The Saudi team qualified for the final match after beating their Syrian counterpart 2-0
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News

TAIF, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi national team won the Arab Diar Championship for West Asian U-19 teams, after defeating UAE 1-0 at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Taif Governorate on Friday night.
The team qualified for the final match after beating their Syrian counterpart 2-0, state news agency SPA reported.
Talal Haji scored the winning goal in the 43rd minute of the first half, bringing victory and gold medals to the team.

The UAE came in second and was awarded silver medals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

