Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Supporters hold portraits of Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian visits the shrine of the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran on July 6, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before parliament in early August as the Islamic republic’s ninth president, state media reported Sunday.
“The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on August 4 or 5,” said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament’s presiding board.
“The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.”
Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.
The swearing-in ceremony takes place after the president-elect receives an official endorsement by the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the last 35 years.
Pezeshkian won a runoff election on Friday against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast.
Turnout was 49.8 percent, Eslami added, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round.
On Sunday, Iranian newspapers published front-page photos of Pezeshkian and called for “unity” under the president-elect.

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Reuters
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
  • Protestors briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way
  • Small groups with megaphones and banners also protested outside the houses of a number of ministers and coalition lawmakers
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Protests aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to reach a hostage deal with Hamas began across the country on Sunday, with demonstrators blocking roads and picketing at the homes of government ministers.
Protests began at 6:29 am (0329 GMT), corresponding to the time of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel, according to Israeli media.
The demonstrators took to the streets, blocking rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country. They briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Efforts to secure a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after nine months of war have gained momentum in recent days, with officials expressing optimism but saying gaps remain between the sides.
Gaza health authorities say more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive launched in response to Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Small groups with megaphones and banners also protested outside the houses of a number of ministers and coalition lawmakers.
“Total failure! Total failure!” a small crowd yelled outside the house of cabinet minister Ron Dermer, a member of Netanyahu’s inner circle.
At Kibbutz Or Haner, near the border with Gaza, protesters hung a black balloon for every person killed in the attack and a yellow balloon for every hostage still held in Gaza. Some Israelis disagree with the protesters’ aims, and are pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to spurn a deal and keep fighting until all the country’s objectives have been met.

Hamas says it's waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
  • Israel is in talks with Qatari mediators, Palestinian official says
  • At least 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, Gaza health officials say
  • Israeli military says it killed 30 gunmen in Rafah
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month war in Gaza.
“We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation’s response,” one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.
The three-phase plan was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.
Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ongoing ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris.
“They have discussed with them Hamas’ response and they promised to give them Israel’s response within days,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Sunday.
Israel’s government made no immediate comment on the timing of its deliberations.
Hamas, which controls Gaza, has dropped a key demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing an agreement. Instead, it said it would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase, a Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
A Palestinian official close to the peace efforts has said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel and would end the war. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will travel to Qatar next week for negotiations, a source familiar with the matter said. The conflict, triggered by an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas fighters, has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Hamas killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages in the worst assault in Israel’s history, according to official Israeli figures.

15 killed in Gaza strikes
Protesters took to the streets across Israel on Sunday to pressure the government to reach an accord to bring back Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.
They blocked rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country, picketed politicians houses and briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Meanwhile, fighting continued to rage across Gaza, which has been largely reduced to rubble in the conflict.
Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in separate Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Sunday.
An Israeli air strike on a house in the town of Zawayda, in central Gaza, killed at least six people and wounded several others, while six others were killed in an air strike on a house in western Gaza, the health officials said.
Tanks deepened their raids in central and northern areas of Rafah on the southern border with Egypt. Health officials there said they had recovered three bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the eastern part of the city.
The Israeli military said on Sunday its forces have killed 30 Palestinian gunmen in Rafah during close combat and air strikes.
In Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, the military said its forces killed several Palestinian gunmen, and located weapons and explosives.
The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces in several locations across the Gaza Strip with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items
Updated 18 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items
  • Operation ‘Green Justice’ was to target the regional network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon Basin
Updated 18 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE-led operation has uncovered vast environmental crimes in the Amazon basin, with $32 million worth of items seized and 25 suspects arrested.

Operation “Green Justice” targeted regional criminal networks in the Amazon basin.

It dealt a serious blow to organized crime groups in the area, state-run WAM reported.

Regional law enforcement agencies from the UAE, Brazil, Peru and Colombia, along with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Environmental Systems Research Institute took part in the operation.

The mission, also coordinated by the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate, seized 2.4 tonnes of items related to illegal wildlife and marine catches, 37 illegal fishing items, 229 illegal mining items and more than 10,498 cubic meters of illicitly cut wood. The illegal goods were estimated to be worth more than $32 million.

As a result of the operation, 25 suspects were charged with a range of environmental crimes, WAM said.

'Bulldozed and shelled': Gaza's farming sector ravaged by war

’Bulldozed and shelled’: Gaza’s farming sector ravaged by war
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
AFP
’Bulldozed and shelled’: Gaza’s farming sector ravaged by war

’Bulldozed and shelled’: Gaza’s farming sector ravaged by war
  • Israel has killed at least 38,098 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Tank tracks still fresh on his field in southern Gaza’s coastal area of Al-Mawasi, Nedal Abu Jazar lamented the damage war has wrought on his trees and crops.
“Look at the destruction,” the 39-year-old farmer told AFP, holding an uprooted tomato plant.
He pointed to his greenhouse’s metal frame and its white plastic sheeting strewn across the plot, inside an area designated a humanitarian zone by the Israeli army.
“People were sitting peacefully on their farmland ... and suddenly tanks arrived and fired at us, and then there were (air) strikes.”
Abu Jazar said the Israeli operation in late June destroyed about 40 dunams (10 acres) of land and killed five laborers.
His is not an isolated case. Across Gaza, 57 percent of agricultural land has been damaged since the war began, according to a joint assessment published in June by the UN’s agriculture and satellite imagery agencies, FAO and UNOSAT.
The damage threatens Gaza’s food sovereignty, Matieu Henry of the Food and Agriculture Organization told AFP, because 30 percent of the Palestinian territory’s food consumption comes from agricultural land.
“If almost 60 percent of the agricultural land has been damaged, this may have a significant impact in terms of food security and food supply.”
The Gaza Strip exported $44.6 million worth of produce in 2022, mainly to the West Bank and Israel, with strawberries and tomatoes representing 60 percent of the total, according to FAO data.
That number fell to zero after the October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 38,098 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The damage assessment on the agricultural land comes as the UN’s hunger monitoring system estimated in June that 96 percent of Gaza faces high levels of acute food insecurity.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it “does not intentionally harm agricultural land.”
In a statement, it said Hamas “often operates from within orchards, fields and agricultural land.”

The impact is worse in the Palestinian territory’s north, where 68 percent of agricultural land is damaged, although the southern area encompassing parts of Al-Mawasi has seen the most significant increase in recent months due to military operations.
UNOSAT’s Lars Bromley told AFP the damage is generally “due to the impact of activities such as heavy vehicle activity, bombing, shelling, and other conflict-related dynamics, which would be things like areas burning.”
Near the southern city of Rafah, 34-year-old farmer Ibrahim Dheir feels helpless after the destruction of 20 dunams (five acres) of land he used to lease, and all his farming equipment with it.
“As soon as the Israeli bulldozers and tanks entered the area, they began bulldozing cultivated lands with various trees, including fruits, citrus, guava, as well as crops like spinach, molokhia (jute mallow), eggplant, squash, pumpkin and sunflower seedlings,” he said, before listing more damage in a testimony of the area’s past agricultural abundance.
Dheir, whose family exported its produce to the West Bank and Israel, now feels destitute.
“We used to depend on agriculture for our livelihood day by day, but now there’s no work or income.”

Farmer Abu Mahmoud Za’arab also finds himself with “no source of income.”
The 60-year-old owns 15 dunams (3.7 acres) of land on which crops and fruit trees used to grow.
“The Israeli army passed through the land, completely wiping out all trees and crops,” he told AFP.
“They bulldozed and shelled the land, turning it into barren pits.”
The harm done to farmland in Gaza will last far beyond tank tracks and explosions, said Bromley of UNOSAT.
“With modern weaponry, a certain percentage is always going to fail. Tank shells won’t explode, artillery shells won’t explode ... so clearing that unexploded ordnance is a massive task,” he said.
It will require “probing every centimeter of the soil before you can allow the farmers back onto it.”
Despite the risks, Dheir wants to return to farming.
“We want the war to stop and things to return to how they were so we can farm and cultivate our lands again.”
 

 

