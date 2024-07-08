You are here

Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine 'resume direct dialogue': CCTV

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2024. (China Daily via Reuters)
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (2nd R) speaks to China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (3rd L) after arriving in Beijing. (X: @PM_ViktorOrban)
AFP
  • Orbán later met with Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • His previously unannounced visit comes on the heels of similar trips last week to Moscow and Kyiv
AFP
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told visiting Hungarian leader Viktor Orban that world powers should help Russia and Ukraine re-start direct peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“The international community should create conditions and provide assistance for the two sides to resume direct dialogue and negotiations,” Xi told Orban, adding: “Only when all major powers exert positive energy rather than negative energy can the dawn of a ceasefire in this conflict appear as soon as possible.”

Orban, who has recently visited Moscow and Kyiv, said earlier his unannounced trip to the Chinese capital was a “Peace mission 3.0.”

The visit comes a day before NATO is due to hold a summit to mark its 75th anniversary, with setbacks in Ukraine set to dominate discussions, and follows Orban’s surprise trips to Russia and Ukraine in the past week.

CCTV said Xi and Orban’s talks “focused on in-depth communication on the Ukrainian crisis.”

“Xi Jinping appreciated Orban’s efforts to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and elaborated on China’s views and propositions,” the broadcaster reported.

“Xi Jinping stressed that it is in the interests of all parties to cease fire and seek a political solution as soon as possible,” CCTV said in a readout.

“The current focus is to abide by the three principles of ‘no spillover of the battlefield, no escalation of the war, and no fueling of the flames by all parties’ to cool down the situation as soon as possible,” it added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China Hungary Viktor Orban Xi Jinping

Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes

Monsoon storms batter India with floods and lightning strikes
AFP
  • Many streets were under water in the coastal city after hours of heavy rain, with several bus and train services suspended
AFP
NEW DELHI: Intense monsoon storms battered India on Monday, flooding parts of the financial capital Mumbai, while lightning in the eastern state of Bihar killed at least 10 people, government officials said.
Mumbai’s city council ordered schools and colleges shut Monday as a precautionary measure, reporting that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall.”
Many streets were under water in the coastal city after hours of heavy rain, with several bus and train services suspended.
In Bihar, 10 people were killed in separate lightning strikes on Sunday, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a statement, asking people to “stay indoors during bad weather.”
Monsoon rains across South Asia from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies, but also bring widespread death and destruction.
The number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years, however, and experts say climate change is exacerbating the problem.
Floods have also swamped the northeastern state of Assam, with eight people killed in the last 24 hours, Assam’s Disaster Management Authority said Sunday.
That takes the death toll from the downpours since mid-May to 66.
In the northern state of Uttarakhand, authorities issued warnings of heavy rain.
The ferocious storms also bring frequent lightning strikes.
In 2022, nearly 3,000 people died from lightning strikes across India, according to the national crime records bureau.

South Korea to withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse

South Korea to withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse
AP
  • Doctors’ strikes suffered a setback after a Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan
AP

SEOUL: South Korea says it’ll withdraw its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve the country’s long medical impasse.
Health Minister Cho KyooHong said Monday the government has decided not to suspend their licenses of the strikers, regardless of whether they return to their hospitals or not.
More than 13,000 junior doctors, who are medical interns and residents, walked off the job in February in protest of the government’s plan to sharply boost school admissions. Their walkouts have significantly burdened operations of university hospitals where they had worked while training.
Their strikes suffered a setback after a Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan.
The government later withdraw its plan to suspend licenses of doctor who returned to their hospitals but didn’t do so on others who remained off the job.

Topics: South Korea

Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, security service says

Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, security service says
Reuters
  • ‘Ukrainian intelligence intended to recruit a Russian military pilot for a monetary reward and the provision of Italian citizenship’
Reuters

Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) blocked an attempt by Ukraine to organize the hijack of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, the service said on Monday.

“Ukrainian intelligence intended to recruit a Russian military pilot for a monetary reward and the provision of Italian citizenship, to persuade him to fly and land a missile carrier in Ukraine,” the FSB said on its website.

Reuters could not independently verify the details. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

During the operation, Russia received information that helped Russian forces to strike the Ozerne airfield in northwestern Ukraine, the FSB added in its statement.

The timings of the operation and the alleged strikes on the Ozerne airfield in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr were both unclear.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 20 missing
AP
  • Officials say about 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo
AP

JAKARTA: A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday.
About 33 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo’s Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson.
He said rescuers saved two injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. Rescuers are still searching for 20 others who were reported missing, he said.
Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Topics: Indonesia

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall

Texas residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to landfall
AP
  • Beryl remained a tropical storm as it churned toward the middle Texas coast
  • Along the Texas coast, many residents and business owners take the typical storm precautions
AP

MATAGORDA, Texas: Beryl began lashing coastal Texas with rain and intensifying winds Sunday as residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders and prepared for the powerful storm that has already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.
Beryl remained a tropical storm late Sunday as it churned toward the middle Texas coast but was expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was projected to come ashore around Matagorda Bay, an area about 161 kilometers south of Houston.
Tropical storm winds extended 185 kilometers from the center, and the hurricane center warned residents to be prepared for possible flash flooding in parts of middle, upper and eastern Texas as well as Arkansas as the storm gradually turns to the north and then northeast later Monday.
Texas officials warned the storm would cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worry that not enough coastal residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path were heeding warnings to leave.
“One of the things that kind of trigger our concern a little bit, we’ve looked at all of the roads leaving the coast and the maps are still green,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is serving as the state’s acting governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is traveling overseas. “So we don’t see many people leaving.”
Along the Texas coast, many residents and business owners took the typical storm precautions, but also expressed uncertainty about the storm’s intensity.
In Port Lavaca, Jimmy May fastened plywood over the windows of his electrical supply company and said he wasn’t concerned about the possible storm surge. He recalled that his business had escaped flooding in a previous hurricane that brought a six-meter storm surge.
“In town, you know, if you’re in the low-lying areas, obviously, you need to get out of there,” he said.
At the nearby marina, Percy Roberts showed his neighbor Ken Waller how to properly secure his boat as heavy winds rolled in from the bay Sunday evening.
“This is actually going to be the first hurricane I’m going to be experiencing,” Waller said, noting that he’s a little nervous but feels safe following Roberts’ lead. “Pray for the best but expect the worst, I guess.”
Farther down the coast in Freeport, Mark Richardson, a 64-year-old retiree, said homeowners were busy “trying to tie everything down” and worried that Beryl had people unsure about where along the Texas coast it would make landfall. He spent Sunday morning on the beach and said ocean swells were quickly rising.
“The ocean is getting very angry, very fast,” he said.
The earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic’s record warmth.
Three times in its one week of life, Beryl has gained 56 kph in wind speed in 24 hours or less, the official weather service definition of rapid intensification.
Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water of the Atlantic and Caribbean, and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the rest of the storm season, experts said.
Texas officials warned people along the entire coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. The hurricane warning extended from Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, to Sargent, south of Houston.
Beryl lurked as another potential heavy rain event for Houston, where storms in recent months have knocked out power across the nation’s fourth-largest city and flooded neighborhoods. A flash flood watch was in effect for a wide swath of the Texas coast, where forecasters expected Beryl to dump as much as 25 centimeters of rain in some areas.
Potential storm surges between 1.22 meters and 2.13 meters above ground level were forecast around Matagorda. The warnings extended to the same coastal areas where Hurricane Harvey came ashore in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane, far more powerful than Beryl’s expected intensity by the time the storm reaches landfall.
Those looking to catch a flight out of the area could find that option all but impossible as Beryl closed in. Hundreds of flights from Houston’s two major commercial airports had been delayed by midafternoon Sunday and dozens more canceled, according to FlightAware data.
In Corpus Christi, officials asked visitors to cut their trips short and return home early if possible. Residents were advised to secure homes by boarding up windows if necessary and using sandbags to guard against possible flooding.
The White House said Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent emergency responders, search-and-rescue teams, bottled water, and other resources along the coast.
Several coastal counties called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Local officials also banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the Fourth of July holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.
Beryl earlier this week battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.
Before hitting Mexico, Beryl wrought destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados. Three people were reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.
Beryl would be the 10th hurricane to hit Texas in July since 1851 and the fourth in the last 25 years, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Topics: weather Hurricane Beryl Texas US

