Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state

Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state
Above, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, where he will attend the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum. (ANJ)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state

Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has called on Japan to recognize a Palestinian state.

He told a press conference in Tokyo: “That is the only solution; the apartheid, annexation and oppression committed by Israel are not feasible solutions.”

Aboul Gheit was speaking at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, where he will attend the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum.

He said that the Israeli occupation, oppression and persecution of Palestinians and Arabs since 1967 caused Hamas to attack Israel on Oct. 7.

“Israel has the urge and desire to suppress Palestinian hopes of independence,” he added. “We, however, are calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Aboul Gheit said that the Palestinian Authority is the recognized governing entity of the Palestinian people and that it was “natural” that the authority would return to Gaza with the help of the international community.

Two requirements were necessary to achieve this: “An international military force to help the PA take control of Gaza and an international consortium to help rebuild the horrific destruction in Gaza.”

The Arab League chief reminded the audience that millions of Palestinians are living in tents without hygiene, running water and daily necessities. “The PA should rule Gaza,” he said, adding that the position of Hamas had shifted because of the conflict in the enclave.

“Hamas itself came to the conclusion that the military confrontation was damaging the Palestinian population, so it had to seek to change its ideology,” Aboul Gheit said. “Europe and the Western world had to prevail over Israel. Hamas was helped by Israel to divide the Palestinians. They succeeded until this moment.”

All Israel will achieve through its war is killing, he said, adding that Hamas will attempt to regain its standing. “We need a political course to reconcile the differences between Hamas and the PA, and between both of them and Israel.”

Aboul Gheit also noted that resistance is praised in some instances and condemned in others.

“When you resist the Nazi occupation in Europe, like in France, Denmark and Norway, it is a resistance and they are freedom fighters, but in Palestine and Africa, it is terrorism. We need one name for that.”

Aboul Gheit warned that Israeli extremists want to expel Palestinians from their lands and populate the territories with settlers from Israel and the rest of the world.

“That will never happen,” he said. “On the contrary, the idea of a Palestinian state is gaining strength, and many European countries have recognized a Palestinian state. The Western world, at last, has had a change of heart.”

Now, he wants Japan, which he describes as “a very honorable and respected country,” to also have a change of heart and recognize a Palestinian state.

Topics: Arab League Palestine Japan Ahmed Aboul Gheit

Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts

Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts
Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters
Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts

Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts
Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI:The Iranian Navy frigate Sahand entirely sank in shallow waters on Tuesday in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Nournews agency said, after it was briefly repositioned following its initial capsizing on Sunday.
“The Sahand warship, which was rebalanced on the water with great difficulty on Monday, has now sunk after the rope holding the ship broke,” said Nournews, a news agency affiliated to the Supreme National Security Council.
On Sunday, state media said the ship had capsized during repairs at a wharf due to water ingress and that efforts were being made to rebalance it.
The Iranian-built stealth warship was first launched in 2018 and is equipped with a flight deck for helicopters, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and electronic warfare capabilities according to local media.
Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.
It launched its first locally made destroyer in 2010 as part of a program to revamp its navy equipment, which dates from before the 1979 Islamic revolution and is mostly US-made.
In 2021, the Iranian Navy ship Kharg sank after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman during a training mission, without causing casualties.

Topics: Iran Ship Sahand

UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
  • At least 65 migrants bodies were discovered in a mass grave in southwest Libya
Updated 53 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said on Tuesday that his office was following up on reports of a mass grave discovered in the desert along the Libya-Tunisia border, giving a speech where he denounced a series of disturbing developments in Libya.
“I urge the authorities to respond swiftly to our inquiries, and to investigate these crimes fully,” Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, denouncing “widespread” violations against migrants and refugees. “The loved ones of those who died have every right to know the truth.”
In March, at least 65 migants’ bodies were discovered in a mass grave in southwest Libya, the International Organization for Migration said.

Topics: Lybia Tunisia migrants

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
AP
A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden
  • UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew are safe
Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
AP

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, the latest assault by the group on the crucial maritime trade route.
The captain of the ship reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, close to the country’s border with Oman, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The ship, whose name and flag were not released, and all crew are safe, the UKMTO said in a warning to mariners.
The explosion took place in the farthest reaches of the waterway earlier targeted by the rebels, the center said.

 

It did not elaborate on what caused the explosion, though the Houthis have been known to use drones and missiles as well as bomb-carrying drone boats.
The Houthis did not immediately comment. However, it can take hours or even days before they acknowledge carrying out an attack. The last reported Houthi attack in the region took place June 28.
The rebels have targeted more than 60 vessels by firing missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed a total of four sailors. They seized one vessel and sank two since November. US-led airstrikes have targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the rebels say.
The Houthis maintain that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain as part of rebel support for the militant group Hamas in its war against Israel in the Gaza Strip. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the Israel-Hamas war — including some bound for Iran.

Topics: Yemen United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say
Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say
Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters

GAZA: The handcuffed bodies of three Palestinian men freed from Israeli custody have been found near Gaza’s border with Israel, and an uncle of one of them and a witness said they had been attacked by Israeli forces shortly after their release.
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen, an uncle of one of the detainees, Kamel Ghabayen, said he set out at 5 a.m. on Sunday looking for his nephew following his arrest by Israeli forces on Saturday.
“I found him left on the ground along with the other two martyrs. They were without clothes, and their hands had plastic cuffs put on them by the Israeli army,” Ghabayen said.
The bodies were found near the Israeli border fence on Sunday in the vicinity of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, he said.
Reuters could not independently confirm what happened to the three men or the reason for their arrest. In response to Reuters requests for comment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: “From a review conducted the IDF is unfamiliar with an incident in which the suspects were killed by IDF fire.”
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said one of the men had lost a leg and his body was “in pieces” after what he said was an attack by Israeli forces carried out shortly after their release.
Abdel Hadi Ghabayen said that when he tried to recover the man’s dismembered leg the Israelis “started shooting at me, so I stopped.” He later carried the bodies of the three on his truck to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The three — Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hejazi and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Aby Hejaz — were among several Palestinians detained on Saturday and held for questioning, according to one of the men, Mahmoud Abu Taha.
Abu Taha said they came under fire shortly after their release.
“We reached Karkar Street (in Gaza). After 10 minutes of being there, we found a bomb thrown at the people with me. Thank God I was at the front. The bomb hit 6 or 7 people who were detained with us. Thank God I am alive,” he said.
The war began on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military offensive since then, according to Gaza health officials.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel prison Palestinians Hamas

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks
  • Hamas warned that the latest raids and displacement in Gaza City could lead to the collapse of long-running negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release
  • Israeli troops were again battling militants in areas that the army said had been largely cleared months ago in northern Gaza
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli forces advanced deeper into the Gaza Strip’s largest city in pursuit of militants who had regrouped there, sending thousands of Palestinians fleeing on Monday from an area ravaged in the early weeks of the nine-month-long war.
Hamas warned that the latest raids and displacement in Gaza City could lead to the collapse of long-running negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release, after the two sides had appeared to have narrowed the gaps in recent days.
Israeli troops were again battling militants in areas that the army said had been largely cleared months ago in northern Gaza. The military ordered evacuations ahead of the raids, but Palestinians said nowhere feels safe. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced, often multiple times. Hundreds of thousands are packed into sweltering tent camps.
Israel ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza in the first weeks of the war and has prevented most people from returning. But hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain, living in shelters or the shells of homes.
“We fled in the darkness amid heavy strikes,” said Sayeda Abdel-Baki, a mother of three who had sheltered with relatives in the Daraj neighborhood. “This is my fifth displacement.”
Residents reported artillery and tank fire, as well as airstrikes. Gaza’s Health Ministry, with limited access to the north, did not immediately report casualties.
Israel issued additional evacuation orders for areas in other neighborhoods of central Gaza City. The military said it had intelligence showing that militants from Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group were in the area, and called on residents to head south to the city of Deir Al-Balah.
Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of hiding among civilians. In Shijaiyah, a Gaza City neighborhood that has seen weeks of fighting, the military said troops raided and destroyed schools and a clinic that had been converted into militant compounds.
The war has decimated large swaths of urban landscape and sparked a humanitarian catastrophe.
Obstacles to a deal
Israel and Hamas seem to be the closest they have been in months to agreeing to a ceasefire deal that would pause the fighting in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.
CIA Director William Burns returned to the region Monday for talks in Cairo, according to Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV, which is close to the security services. An Israeli delegation was also heading to the Egyptian capital, Israeli media reported.
But obstacles remain, even after Hamas agreed to relent on its key demand that Israel commit to ending the war as part of any agreement. A key part of that shift, officials told The Associated Press, is the level of destruction caused by Israel’s rolling offensive.
Hamas still wants mediators to guarantee that negotiations conclude with a permanent ceasefire, according to two officials with knowledge of the talks. The current draft says the mediators — the United States, Qatar and Egypt — “will do their best” to ensure that negotiations lead to an agreement to wind down the war.
Israel has rejected any deal that would force it to end the war with Hamas intact — a condition Netanyahu reiterated Sunday.
Hamas on Monday said it is “offering flexibility and positivity” to facilitate a deal, while accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “putting more obstacles in the way of negotiations.”
Meanwhile, Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, warned mediators of “catastrophic consequences” if Israel continued its operations in Gaza City, saying Netanyahu and the army would bear “full responsibility” for the collapse of the talks, the group said in a subsequent statement.
The two officials said there’s also an impasse around whether Hamas can choose the high-profile prisoners held by Israel that it wants released in exchange for hostages. Some prisoners were convicted of killing Israelis, and Israel does not want Hamas to determine who is released. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the sensitive talks with the media.
Bombing keeps responders from bodies
Inside Gaza, residents saw no end to their suffering.
Maha Mahfouz fled her home with her two children and many neighbors in Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood. She said their area was not included in the latest evacuation orders but “we are panicked because the bombing and gunfire are very close to us.”
Fadel Naeem, the director of the Al-Ahli hospital, said patients fled the facility even though there was no evacuation order for the surrounding area. He said those in critical condition had been evacuated to other hospitals in northern Gaza.
Marwan Al-Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, said it received 80 patients and wounded people from Al-Ahli who were packed into “every corner.”
“Many cases require urgent surgeries. Many cases suffer from direct shots in the head and require intensive care. Fuel and medical supplies are dwindling,” he said in a text message. He said the hospital also received 16 bodies of people killed in the Israeli incursion, half of them women and children.
Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for the Civil Defense first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, said the neighborhoods of Tufah, Daraj and Shijaiyah had become inaccessible because of Israeli bombing. In a voice message, he said the military shelled houses in Gaza City’s Jaffa area and first responders “saw people lying on the ground and were not able to retrieve them.”
The war has killed more than 38,000 people in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.
Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. The militants took roughly 250 people hostage. About 120 are still in captivity, with about a third said to be dead.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas

Latest updates

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
China hits back at NATO’s ‘smears and attacks’ ahead of summit
China hits back at NATO’s ‘smears and attacks’ ahead of summit
Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown

