You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed joins board of directors of function fitness firm iF3

Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed joins board of directors of function fitness firm iF3

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed has joined the board of directors at US-based International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3), the firm announced on Tuesday. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed has joined the board of directors at US-based International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3), the firm announced on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Prince Khaled, who is president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, is a dedicated athlete. The SFA joined as a member of iF3 last month. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Prince Khaled, who is president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, is a dedicated athlete. The SFA joined as a member of iF3 last month. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctydy

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed joins board of directors of function fitness firm iF3

Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed joins board of directors of function fitness firm iF3
  • Saudi Sports for All Federation joined iF3 as a member last month
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed has joined the board of directors at US-based International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3), the firm announced on Tuesday.

Prince Khaled, who is president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, is a dedicated athlete. The SFA joined as a member of iF3 last month.

Prince Khaled, who is also on the board of directors at the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Saudi Universities Sports Federation, said he sees physical activity and sports participation as integral to his daily life, having found functional fitness in 2016.

He credited his fitness routine as one of the main drivers of his continued physical and mental health, and said it helps with his other physical pursuits, which range from obstacle and endurance-based challenges to golf, tennis, and running.

Prince Khaled also serves on the Saudi Arabian Health in All Policies committee, tasked with ensuring that health and wellness metrics are considered in all of the country’s policy formation.

He expressed his excitement about joining the iF3 board, and said that he will begin work immediately.

“I hope to play a role in the iF3’s aims to increase awareness, participation, and proliferation of functional fitness globally, and contribute to the board’s successful track record of establishing a global footprint,” he said.

iF3 President Gretchen Kittelberger welcomed the prince to the board.

“We are thrilled to have Prince Khaled joining the iF3 board of directors,” she said.

“His love and understanding for the sport, coupled with his experience in the sports governance sector and his knowledge of business, make him an invaluable asset to iF3. We know he will make a lasting impact on the iF3 board and help us elevate our sport to the next level.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation

Related

Saudi Sports for All celebrates success of Ramadan events
Corporate News
Saudi Sports for All celebrates success of Ramadan events
Saudi Sports for All Federation, ASICS Arabia sign partnership
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation, ASICS Arabia sign partnership

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Updated 16 sec ago
Follow

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Updated 16 sec ago
“I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” Vekic said
Vekic becomes the second woman representing Croatia to reach the last four at the All England Club

LONDON: Donna Vekic persevered to win the biggest match of her career.
The 28-year-old Croatian, slowed in recent years by injuries, reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 43rd appearance at a major tournament by beating qualifier Lulu Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
“I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” Vekic said in an on-court interview.
Vekic becomes the second woman representing Croatia to reach the last four at the All England Club, after Mirjana Lucic in 1999.
The 23-year-old Sun, who played college tennis at the University of Texas, was making her debut at the grass-court tournament and is the first player from New Zealand to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Open era.
“It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable,” said Vekic, who had knee surgery in 2021. “She really pushed me to my limits.”
She will next play either No. 7 Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro.
Serving for the second set at 5-3, Vekic committed five double-faults to help Sun break, but Vekic broke right back to force a deciding set, which the veteran player dominated.
On Center Court, No. 1 Jannik Sinner was playing No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Sinner won in five sets for his first Grand Slam title.

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

DORTMUND: England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday’s final. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match.
Match facts
— Both teams conceded the opening goal in their quarterfinals before coming back to win, with England beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and the Netherlands winning 2-1 against Turkiye.
— After a win on penalties in his 100th game in charge of England, manager Gareth Southgate defending his often-cautious tactics as the kind of “streetwise” style successful teams use. The backlash from England fans, including some who threw plastic cups at him after a group-stage game, is “quite difficult” to deal with, he added.
— The Netherlands will be by far the highest-ranked team England has faced after group games with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, followed by knockout games with Slovakia and Switzerland.
— The referee for the game is Felix Zwayer, who once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) in 2021 while playing for Borussia Dortmund for criticizing Zwayer.
Team news
— England has relied on the right-footed Kieran Trippier at left wing back, but his tendency to cut inside has meant England has made little use of the left wing all tournament. Left-footed Luke Shaw came off the bench against Switzerland for his first minutes since February after injury. Shaw says he’s fit to start against the Netherlands if Southgate picks him.
— Southgate has to choose whether to stick with Ezri Konsa in the center of defense after he replaced the then-suspended Marc Guéhi against Switzerland. Guéhi is eligible again.
— There’s scrutiny of Harry Kane’s fitness after the England captain went off with cramp in extra time against Switzerland. Ivan Toney came off the bench and scored one of England’s five successful penalties in the shootout.
— Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could keep his lineup unchanged for the third game in a row, with Memphis Depay starting alongside Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn up front.
By the numbers
— England has played a full hour more than the Netherlands in the last 10 days, after beating Slovakia in extra time and then Switzerland on penalties. The Dutch wrapped up their wins over Romania and Turkiye without needing extra time.
— The Netherlands scored the opening goal in only one of its five games so far at Euro 2024, against Romania in the last 16. England last scored the opening goal against Denmark in the group stage.
— The Netherlands hasn’t reached a European Championship final since it won the tournament in 1988 and was last a semifinalist in 2004.
— England’s first shot on target against Switzerland was Bukayo Saka’s goal to level the score in the 80th minute. One round earlier, Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick was England’s first shot on target. That came in the fifth minute of second-half added time.
— Dutch forward Gakpo is the top-scoring player left at Euro 2024 with three goals. What was initially thought to be a fourth against Turkiye was instead ruled to be an own-goal. Kane and Bellingham are England’s top scorers with two.
What they’re saying
“I don’t really understand the criticism. What he’s done for the country, for us as players as well, he really took us to the next level ... I’ve got a lot to thank him for because he showed a lot of faith and trust in picking me when he didn’t have to.” — England defender Luke Shaw on manager Gareth Southgate.
“Hopefully it’s us that will have the ball more than England. So it’s more England that’s running. I expect a high intensity game.” — Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven.

Topics: England Netherlands Euro 2024

Related

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
  • The Australian Boomers squad includes eight members of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning team
  • Australia to face the US on July 15 and Serbia on July 16 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Australia have announced their final squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with the nation calling on a host of the world’s best players. Before arriving in France, the talent-packed squad will take part in a pre-Games preparation camp in Abu Dhabi, organized by the USA Basketball Men’s National Team and featuring three high-profile exhibition games from July 15-17.

The Australian Boomers, ranked No. 5 in the world, are the 2022 FIBA Asia champions and include Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists. Their 2024 roster — featuring Patty Mills (captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Will Magnay, and Jack McVeigh — includes eight players from the Tokyo squad.

The Boomers’ first game in the USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi will be on July 15 against the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which features 12 athletes with extensive experience. The team includes three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant and the NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James, who owns a pair of Olympic gold medals. In addition to Durant and James, the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers, Stephen Curry, will also be on the roster.

The Australians will be playing Serbia, ranked No. 4, on July 16. Serbia, which reached the finals of last year’s FIBA World Cup, recently announced their provisional squad, featuring current NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who was not part of their World Cup roster. Other key players on Serbia’s provisional roster include Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The last game of the showcase in Abu Dhabi will see Serbia facing the US inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on July 17.

All three games will tip off at 8 p.m. local time, and tickets are on sale now at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Topics: UAE Australia

Related

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2
  • Gustavo Firmino: PFL MENA 2 is arguably the greatest fight card in Middle East history
  • One of the most anticipated matchups is Amir Fazli versus Badreddine Diani
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: PFL MENA 2, the Professional Fighters League’s Middle East and North Africa landmark event, is set to bring elite mixed martial arts to the region on July 12.

According to Gustavo Firmino, vice president of fighter operations at PFL MENA, the event, in Riyadh, will feature the best lightweight and welterweight fighters from the area.

“PFL MENA 2 is arguably the greatest fight card in Middle East history,” Firmino said.

“We’ve assembled the best lightweight and welterweight fighters the Middle East has to offer. They’ll be competing in the signature PFL league format, where every fight counts and is decisive for each fighter to continue their journey to the title, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

“Many of these fighters are established regional MMA champions or possess strong backgrounds in other combat sports before transitioning to MMA. They’ll bring an incredible mix of skills and an unwavering desire to win.”

One of the most anticipated matchups is Amir Fazli versus Badreddine Diani. Firmino called Fazli, a two-time wushu sanda world champion, “definitely a force to be reckoned with. He’s riding a four-fight win streak and is known for his devastating first-round knockouts.

“Diani, a former UAE Warriors champion, brings a strong sambo base to the table. This clash of styles promises to be an explosive encounter.”

Another intriguing bout features undefeated fighters Mohammad Alaaqra and Youcef Ouabbas. Firmino said: “Alaaqra has a strong judo and wrestling background, has trained at AKA gym with Javier Mendez and has finished his preparations at Khabib’s gym in Dagestan, Club Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

As Khabib’s disciple, there’s a lot of excitement for this debut with PFL MENA. However, he’ll be going against the well-rounded and also undefeated Algerian fighter, Youcef Ouabbas, who’s won multiple grappling championships in France.”

The lightweight division at PFL MENA is stacked with talent. Firmino mentioned undefeated prospects like Abdullah Saleem from Kuwait, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Omar Reguigui, a sambo black belt from Tunisia.

Firmino added: “The Iranian Mohsen Seifi is likely the most decorated striker in the whole roster, with multiple world titles in wushu sanda. And we also have very experienced MMA fighters, including Lebanese Josh Togo, a former UAE Warriors champion, Souhil Tahiri from Algeria, who’s a very smart fighter and also (has a) PhD in mathematics — he always brings extremely exciting fights. And of course, we can’t forget the former BRAVE CF lightweight champion, Ahmed Amir. He’s a proven force, and I expect him to put on a great show. They all possess impressive skill sets.”

Firmino said: “PFL MENA is deeply committed to fostering the growth of MMA across the region. By providing a platform for these talented athletes to compete on a global stage, we hope to inspire the next generation of fighters. We’re also working hard to develop grassroots programs and educational initiatives to help the sport flourish at all levels.”

He envisions PFL MENA as part of PFL’s overall goal of creating the Champions League of MMA. “PFL is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide.

PFL MENA is part of PFL’s overall vision of creating the Champions League of MMA. We’ve built a strong roster with the very best talent in the Middle East and North Africa region, combining established champions and top rising prospects, which make PFL MENA the ultimate proving ground to determine who are the best fighters in the region.”

The rise of Saudi Arabia as a center for combat sports highlights the substantial growth of MMA in the Middle East, and PFL MENA is excited to showcase this untapped talent.

Firmino noted: “MMA has grown substantially worldwide in recent years, and especially in the Middle East, with the rise of Saudi Arabia as an epicenter for combat sports. We believe that this region has a wealth of untapped talent, like Hattan Alsaif, who’s become a big star already in her early MMA career. Through PFL MENA, we’re excited to showcase the very best MMA talent, providing a platform to create new regional stars that can later become global stars through the PFL Global Season.”

PFL MENA 2 is set to be a historic event with 24 fighters vying for a coveted playoff spot. Firmino concluded: “PFL MENA 2 is poised to be a night etched in the history books of Middle Eastern MMA. With 24 fighters vying for a coveted playoff spot, the intensity will be off the charts. This event is a launchpad for future champions, and you won’t want to miss it. Tune in live on MBC Action on July 12th and witness history in the making.”

Topics: PFL MENA 2 Gustavo Firmino Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Related

PFL MENA 2 confirmed for July 12 in Riyadh
Sport
PFL MENA 2 confirmed for July 12 in Riyadh
Kuramagomedov takes welterweight world title at Bellator Champions Series Dublin
Sport
Kuramagomedov takes welterweight world title at Bellator Champions Series Dublin

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
Follow

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms
  • The paceman, 42 at the end of this month, will bow out after playing first match of England-West Indies series at Lord’s starting on Wednesday
  • Anderson says he has yet to decide whether this week’s match will be his farewell to first-class cricket or he would play on for county side
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: James Anderson said Monday he was “most proud” of his endurance as a Test bowler as he prepares for his farewell match with England after a career spanning two decades.
The paceman, 42 at the end of this month, will bow out from international cricket after playing in the first match of the series between England and the West Indies at Lord’s starting on Wednesday.
It will be his 188th match in the format — he has already taken 700 Test wickets.
No fast bowler has taken more wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches in the five-day game.
“Playing my 188th Test at just short of 42 years old, makes me the most proud and I’m still pushing myself to be the best I possibly can,” Anderson told a news conference at Lord’s.
“Even though I’ve got one game left, I’ve still tried to train as hard as I can.”
England, looking ahead to the 2025/26 Ashes against Australia, effectively called time on a Test career that Anderson started against Zimbabwe at Lord’s 21 years ago.
“I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have,” he said. “But I knew it had to end at some point, whether it’s now or in a year or two.
“The fact it’s now is something I’ve got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I’ve made peace with that.
“I can’t complain. I don’t have any regrets, I’ve played hundreds of games for England, played with people who are much more talented than me but didn’t get the opportunity because of injury.”
Asked about his emotions, he said: “I feel pretty normal these last couple of days, trying not to think too much about it.
“It’s been a strange couple of months. I feel pretty happy with where things are now and excited for the week.”
Anderson said he had yet to decide whether this week’s match would represent his farewell to first-class cricket or if he would play on for county side Lancashire.
“I’ve loved being ut on the field for Lancashire, always have,” said Anderson, who recently took an impressive 7-35 for the county.
“I’ve not played a lot for them over the last 20 years, but always tried to give my all.”

Topics: james anderson

Latest updates

Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting ‘Zionists’
Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting ‘Zionists’
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Saudi environment minister launches agriculture insurance scheme
Saudi environment minister launches agriculture insurance scheme
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
How Bangladesh’s traffickers are targeting Rohingya women at refugee camp
Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.