Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria

Updated 10 July 2024
Syrian refugees wait at the Oncupinar crossing gate, close to the town of Kilis, south central Turkiye. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria

Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria
  • Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
JEDDAH: Growing warmth in ties between Ankara and Damascus has raised fears among refugees in Turkiye that they will be deported back to Syria.

Syria has said normalization can come only after Turkiye pulls troops out of opposition-held areas of Syria, a condition Ankara has called unacceptable. Nevertheless, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks increasingly of reconciliation and said at the weekend he would invite Syrian leader Bashar Assad “any time” to restore relations severed since 2011.

“There are fears that Erdogan will make a deal with Assad and send the Syrians back,” said Samir Alabdullah of the Harmoon Centre for Contemporary Studies in Istanbul. “There are also those who fear they will be stripped of their Turkish citizenship.”

Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing. 

Ahmad, 19, a Syrian student in the Eyupsultan district of Istanbul, said his family was considering selling their property because of anti-immigrant unrest. “They are scared even though they have Turkish citizenship,” he said.

In the city’s densely populated Sultanbeyli district, where many Syrian refugees live, attackers broke the windows of a Syrian-owned barber shop and chanted anti-immigrant slogans. A Syrian mother said her son, 8, now “wants to stay indoors because he believes people might do us harm.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Syrian refugees

Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says
  • Strike hit gate at Al-Awda school in Abasan, near southern city of Khan Yunis
  • No immediate comment from Israel, which has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: A Gaza hospital source said at least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded Tuesday in a strike on a school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians, the fourth such attack in four days.
The strike hit the gate at the Al-Awda school in Abasan, near the southern city of Khan Yunis, said the source at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis where victims were taken.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools used as displacement shelters.
At least 20 people were killed in these attacks, according to officials in the Hamas-run territory.
Israel said all three strikes targeted militants hiding in the schools.
On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit the UN-run Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 16 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.
The following day a strike on the church-run Holy Family school in Gaza City killed four, according to the civil defense agency.
The Latin Patriarchate, owners of the school, said hundreds of people had packed the grounds.
Another UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat was hit on Monday, with a local hospital saying several people were taken for treatment.
Israel said it targeted “several terrorists” using the school for cover.
Hamas has denied Israeli claims that it uses schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities for military aims.
According to UNRWA, more than 500 people have been killed in schools and other shelters it runs in Gaza since the war started on October 7 with the Hamas attack on Israel.

UKMTO receives report of incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al-Mukha

UKMTO receives report of incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al-Mukha
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
UKMTO receives report of incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al-Mukha

UKMTO receives report of incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al-Mukha
  • UKMTO said that authorities are investigating the incident
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it has received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Al-Mukha.

UKMTO said that authorities are investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, the latest assault on the crucial maritime trade route.

The captain of the ship reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, close to the country’s border with Oman, UKMTO said.

The ship, whose name and flag were not released, and all crew are safe, the UKMTO said in a warning to mariners.

The explosion took place in the farthest reaches of the waterway earlier targeted by the rebels, the center said.

It did not elaborate on what caused the explosion, though the Houthis have been known to use drones and missiles as well as bomb-carrying drone boats.

Late Tuesday night, the Houthis issued a broad claim of responsibility for three attacks, although it remains unclear which of these attacks was reported by authorities. Since the latest assault, shipping or military authorities have not acknowledged any additional attacks in the region.

The last reported Houthi attack in the region took place June 28.

with AP

Topics: Yemen UKMTO

Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities

Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Updated 21 min 48 sec ago
AP
Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities

Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
  • Heavy bombardment in the north meanwhile forced the closure of medical facilities in Gaza City and sent thousands fleeing in search of increasingly elusive refuge
  • Large parts of Gaza City and urban areas around it have been flattened or left a shattered landscape after nine months of fighting
Updated 21 min 48 sec ago
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians on Tuesday, as heavy bombardment in the north forced the closure of medical facilities in Gaza City and sent thousands fleeing in search of increasingly elusive refuge.
Israel’s new ground assault in Gaza’s largest city is its latest effort to battle Hamas militants regrouping in areas the army previously said had been largely cleared.
Large parts of Gaza City and urban areas around it have been flattened or left a shattered landscape after nine months of fighting. Much of the population fled earlier in the war, but several hundred thousand Palestinians remain in the north.
“The fighting has been intense,” said Hakeem Abdel-Bar, who fled Gaza City’s Tuffah district to the home of relatives in another part of the city. He said Israeli warplanes and drones were “striking anything moving” and that tanks had moved into central districts.
The strike at the entrance to the school killed at least 25 people, according to an Associated Press reporter who counted the bodies at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Hospital spokesperson Weam Fares said the dead included at least seven women and children and that the toll was likely to rise.
Earlier airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 14 people, including a woman and four children, according to two hospitals that received the bodies. Israel has repeatedly struck what it says are militant targets across Gaza since the start of the war nine months ago.
The military blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants fight in dense, urban areas, but the army rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children. The Israeli army said the airstrike near the school and reports of civilian casualties were under review, and claimed the strike targeted a Hamas militant who took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
There was also no immediate word on casualties in Gaza City. Families whose relatives were wounded or trapped were calling for ambulances, but first responders could not reach most of the affected districts because of the Israeli operations, said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent.
“It’s a dangerous zone,” she said.
After Israel on Monday called for an evacuation from eastern and central parts of Gaza City, staff at two hospitals — Al-Ahli and the Patients Friends Association Hospital — rushed to move patients and shut down, the United Nations said. Farsakh said all three medical facilities run by the Red Crescent in Gaza City had closed.
Scores of patients were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, which itself was the scene of heavy fighting earlier in the war. “We do not know where to go. There is no treatment and no necessities for life,” said Mohammad Abu Naser, who was being treated there. “We are dying slowly.”
The Israeli military said Tuesday that it told hospitals and other medical facilities in Gaza City they did not need to evacuate. But hospitals in Gaza have often shut down and moved patients at any sign of possible Israeli military action, fearing raids.
The Episcopal Church in the Middle East, which operates Al-Ahli, said the hospital was “compelled to close by the Israeli army” after the evacuation orders and a wave of nearby drone strikes on Sunday.
In the past nine months, Israeli troops have occupied at least eight hospitals, causing the deaths of patients and medical workers along with massive destruction to facilities and equipment. Israel has claimed Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes, though it has provided only limited evidence.
Only 13 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are functioning, and those only partially, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian office.
Israel’s campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed or wounded more than 5 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. Nearly the entire population has been driven from their homes. Many have been displaced multiple times. Hundreds of thousands are packed into sweltering tent camps.
The UN humanitarian office said the exodus in Gaza City was “dangerously chaotic,” with people instructed to flee through neighborhoods where fighting was underway.
“People have been observed fleeing in multiple directions, not knowing which way may be safest,” the agency said in a statement. It said the largest UN bakery in the city was forced to close, and that the fighting had blocked aid groups from accessing warehouses.
Maha Mahfouz, a mother of two, said she fled twice in the past 24 hours. She first rushed from her home in Gaza City to a relative’s house in another neighborhood. When that became dangerous, she fled Monday night to Shati, a decades-old refugee camp that has grown into an urban district where Israel has carried out repeated raids.
She described vast destruction in the areas targeted in the latest raids. “The buildings were destroyed. The roads were destroyed. All has become rubble,” she said.
The Israeli military has said it had intelligence showing that militants from Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group were regrouping in central Gaza City. Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of hiding among civilians. In Shijaiyah, a Gaza City neighborhood that has seen weeks of fighting, the military said it had destroyed 6 kilometers of Hamas tunnels.
Hamas has warned that the latest raids in Gaza City could lead to the collapse of negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage-release deal.
Israel and Hamas had appeared to narrow the gaps in recent days, with the US, Egypt and Qatar mediating.
CIA Director William Burns met Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the negotiations, El-Sisi’s office said. More talks were to be held Wednesday in Qatar, where Hamas maintains a political office.
But obstacles remain, even after Hamas agreed to relent on its key demand that Israel commit to ending the war as part of any agreement. Hamas still wants mediators to guarantee that negotiations conclude with a permanent ceasefire.
Israel has rejected any deal that would force it to end the war with Hamas intact. Hamas on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “putting more obstacles in the way of negotiations,” including the operations in Gaza City.
Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities. The militants took roughly 250 people hostage. About 120 are still in captivity, with about a third said to be dead.
Israel’s bombardment and offensives in Gaza have killed more than 38,200 people and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Hamas

A Tunisian village’s fight for running water

A Tunisian village’s fight for running water
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
A Tunisian village’s fight for running water

A Tunisian village’s fight for running water
  • Tunisia’s national water grid supplies almost all of the country’s urban areas, but only about half of the rural population
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

SBIKHA, Tunisia: In front of a small mosque in central Tunisia, women queue at one of their village’s last water sources, a pipe meant for crop irrigation, but now a lifeline in the parched area.
“We just need something to drink,” said Ribh Saket, 56, under the punishing summer sun as she placed a jerrycan beneath a makeshift tap hooked into the water supply.
Like its neighbor Algeria and large areas of the Mediterranean region, Tunisia suffers from “alert drought conditions,” according to the European Drought Observatory.
But while drought and rising temperatures impact the region as a whole, repercussions are felt twofold in rural areas, where poverty rates tend to be higher.
Tunisia’s national water grid supplies almost all of the country’s urban areas, but only about half of the rural population.
The other half largely rely on wells built by local agrarian associations officially working under the agriculture ministry.
“We’ve been marginalized,” said Saket, whose village of around 250 families had one such well.
But it was shut down in 2018 due to unpaid electricity bills — a common issue among agrarian associations — and the villagers were left without pumps to extract the water for their community in the Sbikha area, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Kairouan city.
Since then, the families said they have been relying on water from wells originally dug up by local farmers to irrigate their lands.
None of these wells have been authorized by the state as they are often contaminated with pollutants and unfit for human consumption due to improper construction and testing.

Flashing a scar that ran the length of his abdomen, Ali Kammoun, 57, said he has had two surgeries due to waterborne diseases.
“Half of us have kidney issues,” his neighbor, Leila Ben Arfa, said. “The water is polluted, but we have to drink it.”
The 52-year-old said she and other women “bring the jerrycans on our backs.”
Tunisia, in its sixth year of drought, ranks as the world’s 33rd most water-stressed country, according to the World Resources Institute.
The World Bank says by 2030 the Middle East and North Africa will fall below the “absolute water scarcity” threshold of 500 cubic meters yearly per person.
That amount is already below 450 cubic meters per inhabitant in Tunisia.
More than 650,000 Tunisians, mainly in the countryside, have no running water at home, with almost half of them living far from a public water source, according to a 2023 United Nations report.
Bottled water, costing around half a Tunisian dinar (16 cents) per liter, remains a luxury for the families whose governorate is Tunisia’s poorest.
“We need to find a solution,” said Djaouher Kammoun, a 26-year-old farmer who has been sharing his well water with other villagers.
“Most families come to fetch water while we’re working, and sometimes we can’t do both,” he said, describing the system as unsustainable.
According to the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI), about 60 percent of wells across the country are privately dug and unauthorized.
But while the practice may provide a temporary — albeit unhealthy — solution for some, it exacerbates water scarcity.
A 2022 study by ONAGRI found that Tunisia’s deep aquifers were being exploited at 150 percent their rate of recharge, and groundwater aquifers at 119 percent.

“Today we are in the same spiral, the same vicious circle, with the same problems,” said Minyara Mejbri, Kairouan coordinator at the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES).
The villagers have protested, blockaded roads, and complained multiple times — all to no avail.
“The governorate said we already had access to drinking water,” said Saief Naffati, a 34-year-old who has been leading his community’s efforts to solve the crisis.
“They told us if we protest, we should own up to it, because the National Guard would arrest us.”
At their wit’s end, many have left the village, Naffati added.
Among them is his brother, Raouf, now living in the coastal city of Hammamet.
Saleh Hamadi, a 55-year-old farmer also struggling with distributing his well water, said “at least 150 families have left.”
“Most of our youth have moved away, leaving their elders on their own,” he said.
“In 2024, why is this still a problem? Why are we still thirsty?“
 

 

Topics: Tunisia water shortage

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
  • The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Police in Iran shut down the Turkish Airlines office in the capital of Tehran, Iranian media reported Tuesday, after female employees there apparently refused to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in an act of defiance of the country’s law.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said police officers went to the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran on Monday to issue what is called a first warning over the “non-observance of hijab” by the company’s employees.
However, the employees — who are Iranian nationals — reportedly “made trouble for the police officers,” prompting the closure. The Tasnim report said police subsequently sealed the office over the employees’ behavior.
According to Tasnim, the Turkish Airlines office will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday and resume business as usual, something that the police did not confirm. The report further said that police would not seal any business due to the non-observance of hijab but issue first warnings.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish Airlines over the incident in Tehran.
An open defiance of the headscarf law erupted into mass protests across Iran following the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police. While those demonstrations appear largely to have cooled, the choice by some Iranian women to remain uncovered in the street poses a new challenge to the country’s theocracy.
Iranian authorities have over the past years shuttered hundreds of businesses across the country — from shops, restaurants to pharmacies and offices — for quietly allowing their female employees to forgo wearing the hijab.
That reinforcement was intensified in the months running up to Iran’s presidential election in June to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash a month earlier.
The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week.
Pezeshkian bested hard-liner Saeed Jalili in the election by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that no legal proceedings or ruling had been issued regarding the sealing the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran.
Iran and Turkiye have maintained good relations and in 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between the two stood at $5.4 billion. Turkiye is also a popular tourist destination for Iranians, with some 2.5 million visiting last year.
Turkish Airlines is a favored carrier among Iranians because of the shorter travel time to the United States and Canada, compared to other long-haul flights from Arab countries in the Arabian Gulf.

 

Topics: Iran hijab Turkish Airlines

