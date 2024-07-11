You are here

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
Colombia’s midfielder #16 Jefferson Lerma celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final against Uruguay at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final

Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 to reach Copa America final
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
CHARLOTTE: Ten-man Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 to reach the final of the Copa America for the first time in 23 years after an ill-tempered semifinal on Wednesday.

A 39th-minute Jefferson Lerma header sealed victory for the Colombians, who will now face holders Argentina in Sunday’s final in Miami.

It was an anarchic semifinal played in front of a packed and passionate crowd which ended with scuffles on the field and fighting in the stands, including several players who had climbed in among supporters amid the flying punches.

Colombia, despite having Daniel Munoz sent off just before the interval and facing plenty of Uruguay pressure, hung on for a famous victory to the delight of their massive following of fans.

The downtown streets of the North Carolina city were packed with partying fans in bright yellow Colombia jerseys hours before the kick-off.

Inside the 74,800 capacity Bank of America Stadium, it was like a home game in Bogota with only pockets of Uruguayan supporters breaking up the wall of yellow on all four sides of the venue.

Not surprisingly in such an atmosphere, Colombia started strongly with their livewire Liverpool winger Luis Diaz doing well to wriggle some space for a cross on the left, finding Daniel Munoz at the back post but the full-back’s header was off target.

Uruguay were, as always, a threat on the counter-attack and their Liverpool star, Darwin Nunez, was close to finishing off one break when Rodrigo Bentancur found him with a clever pass but the forward poked his shot wide.

Nunez had another opening when Maximiliano Araujo played him clear in the inside-right channel but the striker rushed his shot, blasting high and wide.

At the other end, Colombia forced a turnover which led to James Rodriguez curling in a cross from the right but Jhon Cordoba’s header was off target.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute when Lerma rose majestically above Jose Maria Gimenez and powerfully headed home Rodriguez’s corner.

It was the sixth assist of the tournament for Rodriguez with the former Real Madrid midfielder beating the record for most assists in a single Copa, which was set by Lionel Messi in 2021.

Colombia looked to make the most of their momentum with Richard Rios forcing a save out of Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet, after being played in by Munoz.

But having been so influential down the right in the opening half, Munoz lost his head completely, just before the break, picking up a second yellow card, after landing an elbow on Manuel Ugarte.

It was a moment of madness which left Colombia to defend their lead with just 10 men for the entire second half.

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo took off Rodriguez, who was also on a yellow card, in the 62nd minute as Uruguay gradually began to turn their numerical advantage into real pressure.

Nicolas de la Cruz threatened with a low drive before substitute Luis Suarez clipped the outside of the post with a drive from the edge of the box after good work from Federico Valverde.

Valverde, the Real Madrid midfielder, then went close himself with a low drive as Colombia’s back-line continued to ride their luck.

Giveaway from Uruguay keeper and fell to Mateus Uribe, who despite time and space placed his shot wide of the post.

In stoppage time Uruguay had a great chance to force penalties when Nunez laid the ball off to substitute Giorgian de Arrascaeta on the edge of the box but he leaned back and put his shot over the bar.

There was still time for Uribe to waste another chance to make sure of the win, this time hitting the bar in the final minute, but he will be forgiven his wastefulness by the delirious Colombian supporters.

The celebrations were marred by ugly scenes in the stands will concern organizers CONMEBOL ahead of a final which is sure to attract huge numbers of Argentines as well as Colombians.

Topics: Colombia Uruguay Copa America

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official

US coach Berhalter fired after Copa flop: official
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES:  United States coach Gregg Berhalter has been fired following his team’s disastrous first-round exit at the Copa America, the United States Soccer Federation announced on Wednesday.

The USSF said in a statement that the 50-year-old former US international, who was only brought back to manage the team last year, had been relieved of his duties “effective immediately.”

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to US Soccer,” said US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.

“Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward.

“We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavours, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter’s dismissal comes after his team were eliminated from the Copa America in the group stage after defeats to Panama and Uruguay following an opening win over Bolivia.

That early exit — the first time in history a Copa America host nation has been knocked out in the first round — triggered widespread calls from former players, pundits and fans for Berhalter to be dismissed.

The sacking comes just two years before the United States co-hosts the World Cup with Canada and Mexico in 2026, a tournament which is viewed in the US as a golden opportunity to widen soccer’s appeal.

Crocker said the search for Berhalter’s replacement was already under way.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” Crocker said.

Berhalter had faced relentless skepticism since he was first appointed as US coach six years ago in the wake of the team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Although he enjoyed respectable results in regional competitions — winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League in 2021 before adding the Gold Cup in the same year — his results against top tier nations remained poor.

He helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the knockout rounds by the Netherlands after emerging from a first phase group that included England, Wales and Iran.

However his future as US coach was plunged into uncertainty in the wake of the Qatar World Cup, when an ugly feud with the family of midfielder Gio Reyna exploded into public view.

Berhalter’s contract, which expired in December 2022, was not automatically renewed.

The United States Soccer Federation meanwhile conducted an investigation into a 1992 allegation of domestic violence by Berhalter against his then girlfriend, now wife.

He was subsequently cleared and then, following a much-touted global search for coaching candidates, reappointed to his old job in June 2023.

That decision was widely viewed as unimaginative and underwhelming by swathes of US fans, who have consistently demanded Berhalter be replaced.

The pressure on the US coach was amplified by the team’s failure to mount a serious challenge at the Copa America, while at the same time, another American coach, Jesse Marsch, took Canada to the semifinals.

Berhalter meanwhile had insisted he was the right man to lead the US at the 2026 World Cup following last week’s Copa demise while admitting performances at the tournament had not been good enough.

“I think collectively the staff, the players, the sporting department, we need to look at where do we improve? How do we do better?” Berhalter said.

“It’s not the aspirations that we have as a group. We know it’s a talented team with big potential and we didn’t show it in this tournament.”

Topics: US Gregg Berhalter Copa America

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
  It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: Ollie Watkins struck a stunning injury-time winner as England beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday to set up a Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain in Berlin.
It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund.
However, England were soon level through a Harry Kane penalty following a contentions VAR call by German referee Felix Zwayer, and the match looked set to drift toward extra time until Watkins struck.
On for Harry Kane, Watkins received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, turned and fired low into the far corner to leave the Netherlands completely stunned.
It has rarely been a convincing campaign from Gareth Southgate’s England side, but they are through to their second consecutive European Championship final as they dream of finally winning a first major trophy since 1966.
To do that they will surely have to perform better than at any point so far in Germany as they face an outstanding Spain team.
Spain will also have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for the final, having defeated France 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Netherlands had been hoping to repeat their triumph at the last Euros held in Germany, in 1988, but their current side lacks anyone with the star quality of Marco van Basten or Ruud Gullit.
A victory for them would have seen this Euros conclude with the same final as the 2010 World Cup. Instead they now go home.
England had got to this stage despite not winning any of their last four matches in 90 minutes, and having been taken to extra time by Slovakia and Switzerland.
That might have given the Dutch an edge physically, after the Oranje shrugged off finishing third in their group to brush aside Romania and then see off Turkiye.
England welcomed back Marc Guehi in defense after suspension, while Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman opted to start Donyell Malen in attack in the ground where he plays club football for Borussia Dortmund.
The Westfalenstadion is a special place for the Dutch, as the scene of their 2-0 win over Brazil that took them through to the 1974 World Cup final.

They went ahead here after just seven minutes thanks to a stunning goal by Simons, who robbed Declan Rice 35 meters from goal and advanced before sending a rasping drive beyond Jordan Pickford.
The Dutch players ran off to celebrate with their fans behind that goal, as England found themselves behind for the third game running.
Just like against the Swiss in the quarter-finals, however, they reacted swiftly.
Kane forced a save from Bart Verbruggen and moments later sent a volley over the bar, and was caught by Denzel Dumfries on the follow-through.
It seemed totally innocuous but Zwayer was summoned across to review the images and gave a penalty.
Kane, whose missed spot-kick against France cost England dear in the 2022 World Cup, made no mistake, slotting low into the bottom-left corner.
It settled into an open and entertaining game, with Dumfries redeeming himself by clearing off the line from Phil Foden.
Dumfries crashed a header off the bar from a Simons corner, but Foden responded by curling a superb shot from range off the top of the post.
England’s midfielders were being given too much time on the ball, and Koeman used an injury to Memphis Depay to reinforce the center, replacing the forward with Joey Veerman.
Another change followed at the interval, with Wout Weghorst — super-sub in previous rounds — replacing Malen.
Yet the game became more cagey as the minutes went on and the fear of making a mistake grew.
Pickford denied Virgil van Dijk on 65 minutes and the Netherlands began to take control as England’s leading players started to tire.
England did have the ball in the net on 79 minutes when Bukayo Saka turned in a Kyle Walker cutback, but the latter was just offside and the flag cut short the celebrations.
Southgate then decided to remove Kane and Foden, with Watkins and Palmer entering the fray to devastating effect.

Topics: Euro 2024 England Netherlands

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Lionel Messi was on target as world champions Argentina turned on the style to beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday and reach the Copa America final where they will look for a third straight major title.

The defending Copa champions will face the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia in what will be a highly anticipated final in Miami on Sunday.

The 15-times Copa champions produced their best display of the tournament in front of a capacity crowd at the 82,500 MetLife Stadium and as in their 2022 World Cup triumph they look to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Canada, who surprised many by reaching the last four in their first Copa America appearance, can take great credit for their run in the tournament but Messi and company were simply a step too far.

Jesse Marsch’s side had progressed by hitting teams with high-energy football straight out of the gate but after an early opening for left-winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who fired wide after cutting in from the flank, the South Americans took control and never gave it up.

Angel Di Maria, the veteran wide-man playing in his final tournament for his country, was seeing plenty of the ball down the right and he offered an early warning of his threat when he picked out Messi with a ball inside which the forward flashed just wife of the post.

But it was Rodrigo De Paul who was to create the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, picking the ball up on the half-way line, taking a quick glance up and then lofting the ball over the top to Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City forward, recalled to the starting line-up ahead of Lautaro Martinez, delivered a deft first touch that took him away from Moises Bombito and gave him just enough room to drive the ball home.

The classy triangle of Di Maria, Messi and De Paul, was a constant source of danger for Canada’s back line and the former threatened a second with a chip from the right which floated over the bar.

The assuredness of Argentina’s build-up play reflects the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, a well-drilled unit but one that never allows their organizational solidity dominate over their creativity.

Two minutes before the break, former Real Madrid winger Di Maria provided a slide-rule pass to Messi, who worked himself space for a shot on his right-foot, but he was narrowly wide of Max Crepeau’s right-hand post.

Canada’s American coach Marsch had plenty of work to do at the interval if he was to find a way of getting his team back on level terms and any strategy went out of the window when the world champions doubled their lead, just six minutes after the restart.

The excellent De Paul pulled the ball back from the byline to Enzo Fernandez and his side-foot shot was directed home by Messi in front of goal.

For a moment Canada had hope that Messi may have been offside but the VAR review showed that defender Derek Cornelius had played him onside.

The two-goal cushion established, Argentina were content to sit back and preserve their energy and invite the Canadians to take them on.

It was not until the final minutes though that Canada were able to trouble Emiliano Martinez with substitute Tani Oluwaseyi forcing the keeper into action after some sloppy defending.

But it was a comfortable victory for Scaloni’s men and one which leaves them one win away from a record 16th Copa America triumph.

Topics: Argentina Canada Copa America

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
  Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
  Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev set up a Wimbledon semifinal repeat on Tuesday as Donna Vekic ended the magical run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 while Medvedev stunned world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who suffered a mid-match health scare, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3.

Vekic recovered to defeat Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first Slam semifinal where she will take on Italian late bloomer Jasmine Paolini, who swept past Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1.

Spanish world No. 3 Alcaraz, seeking a fourth Grand Slam title, was broken twice by 12th-seeded Paul in a 72-minute first set.

Paul raced into a two-game lead in the second set before Alcaraz got back on level terms.

Three breaks in the third set put the Spaniard in charge and he stepped up another gear in the fourth, making just four unforced errors.

Alcaraz, seeking to become just the sixth man to capture the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back, defeated Medvedev in straights sets in last year’s Wimbledon semifinals.

“Hopefully I’m going to get the same result,” he said.

“But he won against Jannik Sinner, the best player right now, so I know that he’s in really good shape.”

Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win.

Medvedev, 28, will be playing in his ninth Grand Slam semifinal.

Sinner, a semifinalist in 2023, required medical treatment early in the third set as he appeared dazed and unsteady on his feet.

He had his blood pressure taken before undergoing a medical time-out.

“It’s always tricky because you want to play more points to make him suffer a little bit more but in a good way,” said Medvedev.

In a tight first set in which neither man gave up a break point, Medvedev edged ahead in the tie-break on the back of a lung-busting 33-shot rally.

However, he squandered a set point and his game suddenly fell apart, serving up a double fault as Sinner pocketed the opener.

The mercurial Russian levelled the quarter-final before Sinner summoned the tournament physio after falling a break down in the third set.

After a 10-minute delay, the 22-year-old resumed play and thrilled the Center Court crowd when he bravely clawed his way back to 5-5.

He then wasted two set points, which allowed Medvedev to sweep through the tie-break.

However, the Italian was undaunted and levelled the quarter-final before Medvedev finished the fresher of the two players, breaking in the fourth game of the final set on his way to victory.

“I was not feeling great. I didn’t vomit but I took some time because I was dizzy quite a lot,” said Sinner.

Vekic has reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 43rd attempt.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” said the 28-year-old world No. 37.

Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, was playing her eighth match of the tournament, including qualifying, in two weeks and the strain eventually told.

“Maybe if I could have moved faster, maybe if I didn’t have the cramps, who knows what would have happened,” said Sun, who will rise into the top 60 thanks to her All England Club run.

Italian seventh seed Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open last month, needed just 57 minutes to see off Navarro, the conqueror of second-ranked Coco Gauff in the last round.

The 28-year-old, who had not won a tour-level main draw match on grass before this year, fired 19 winners to her opponent’s six.

“It’s a dream to be here in this position, to be in the semifinal,” said Paolini, the first Italian woman in the Open era to make the last four.

The tournament’s remaining quarterfinals take place on Wednesday, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic facing Alex de Minaur, while Taylor Fritz clashes with Lorenzo Musetti.

In the women’s draw, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina tackles Elina Svitolina, with Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova meeting in a clash of former French Open champions.

Topics: Wimbledon 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
  Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Lamine Yamal, 16, became the tournament’s youngest ever goalscorer as Spain came back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday and reach the Euro 2024 final.
Trailing after Randal Kolo Muani headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross in the ninth minute, Spain turned the match around in a four-minute period, scoring twice against a side who had only conceded once in five previous games in this tournament.
Yamal, who turns 17 a day before Sunday’s final against either the Netherlands or England in Berlin, equalized with a superb strike from outside the box, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.
Spain took the lead on 25 minutes, Dani Olmo expertly gathering a loose ball and firing a low shot into the net with the aid of a deflection off Jules Kounde.
Masters of midfield game management, Spain shut up shop after taking the lead, frequently holding possession rather than attack on the counter, controlling the match and claiming the win.
Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown.
Finalists in three of the past four major tournaments, questions will be asked of how France failed to click up front despite boasting enviable attacking riches.
France had only scored three goals heading into the match, none of which were scored by a French player from open play and coach Didier Deschamps reacted, benching forward Antoine Griezmann for Ousmane Dembele.
Yamal created the first chance of the match four minutes in, lofting a curling cross to an unmarked Fabian Ruiz, who headed over from point-blank range.
Four minutes later, Mbappe skated down the left flank and sent in a carbon copy of Yamal’s cross, but Kolo Muani’s header was on target to give France the lead.
While the pre-match doubts focused on Spain veterans Jesus Navas, 38, and Nacho, 34, who replaced suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, the younger Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella were at fault for Kolo Muani’s opener.
France’s strike seemed to take the wind out of Spain’s sails but it was the youngest player on the pitch who produce a piece of sublime brilliance to level the scores.
Collecting the ball well outside the box, Yamal cut inside, took one look at the goal and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the top left corner.
The goal made Yamal, who already has three assists at Euro 2024, the youngest scorer in the competition’s history, beating the previous record by a year and a half.
Lamal’s goal, 13 minutes after France’s opener, ignited Spain’s attack and La Roja took the lead four minutes later through Olmo.
Olmo leapt acrobatically to collect a cleared cross, shed a defender and smashed goalwards, his shot taking a deflection off Kounde before bouncing in.
France’s best chance to force extra time fell to their captain with five minutes remaining, but Mbappe blasted well over with only goalkeeper Unai Simon to beat.

Topics: Euro 2024 Spain France Lamine Yamal

