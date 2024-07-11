You are here

War on Gaza

Outcry as Microsoft allegedly shuts down Palestinian accounts used to call Gaza

Some individuals speculated that the cancelation of their accounts might be linked to Microsoft suspecting connections to Hamas. (AFP/File)
Some individuals speculated that the cancelation of their accounts might be linked to Microsoft suspecting connections to Hamas. (AFP/File)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
Outcry as Microsoft allegedly shuts down Palestinian accounts used to call Gaza

Outcry as Microsoft allegedly shuts down Palestinian accounts used to call Gaza
  • BBC investigation found Palestinians using Skype to call Gaza from abroad had their account terminated without reason
  • ‘Microsoft destroyed our digital lives,’ one person claimed
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Microsoft has been accused of shutting down email accounts associated with Palestinians who used Skype to make phone calls to Gaza.

A BBC investigation found that several Palestinians living abroad had their Microsoft-owned voice and video chat app accounts terminated without warning, effectively “destroying their digital lives.”

“I’ve had this Hotmail account for 15 years,” said Salah Elsadi, a Palestinian living in the US who was interviewed by the BBC.

“They banned me for no reason, saying I violated their terms — what terms? Tell me.”

The investigation uncovered at least 20 cases in which Palestinians had their accounts suspended without any explanation.

Those affected explained that with a paid Skype subscription, it is possible to call mobiles in Gaza cheaply, making it a lifeline for many Palestinians while the Internet is down.

In some instances, these email accounts were more than 15 years old, and users had no way to retrieve emails, contacts or memories. Some reported that their email accounts were linked to their work.

“We are civilians with no political background who just wanted to check on our families,” Eiad Hametto, who has been calling his family from Saudi Arabia, he said.

“They’ve suspended my email account that I’ve had for nearly 20 years. It was connected to all my work. They killed my life online,” he said.

Some individuals speculated that the cancelation of their accounts might be linked to Microsoft suspecting connections to Hamas.

Microsoft did not respond directly to the accusation that these individuals had been labeled as Hamas, but a spokesperson stated that it did not block calls or ban users based on the calling region or destination.

“Blocking in Skype can occur in response to suspected fraudulent activity,” they said without elaborating, adding that users were advised that they could appeal the decision.

EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access ‘tap to pay’ iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case

EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access ‘tap to pay’ iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access ‘tap to pay’ iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case

EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access ‘tap to pay’ iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case
  • The commission had accused Apple in 2022 of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to its mobile payment technology
  • The commission had charged the company with denying others access to Apple Pay
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

LONDON: The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said that it’s accepting the commitments that Apple offered earlier this year and will make them legally binding.
The commission had accused Apple in 2022 of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to its mobile payment technology.
Apple responded by proposing in January to allow third-party mobile wallet and payment service providers access to the contactless payment function in its iOS operating system. After Apple tweaked its proposals following testing and feedback, the commission said those “final commitments” would address its competition concerns.
“Today’s commitments end our Apple Pay investigation,” Margrethe Vestager, the commission’s executive vice president for competition policy, told a press briefing in Brussels. “The commitments bring important changes to how Apple operates in Europe to the benefit of competitors and customers.”
The deal promises more choice for Europeans. iPhone users will be able to set a default wallet of their choice while mobile wallet developers will be able to use important iPhone verification functions like Face ID, Vestager said.
Mobile wallets rely on near-field communication, or NFC, which uses a chip to wirelessly communicate with a merchant’s payment terminal.
The commission had charged the company with denying others access to Apple Pay, which it said is the biggest NFC-based mobile wallet on the market.
The changes that Apple is making are to remain in force for a decade, will apply throughout the bloc’s 27 countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, and will be monitored by a trustee.
Apple must make the changes in the EU by July 25.
“As of this date, developers will be able to offer a mobile wallet on the iPhone with the same “tap and go” experience that so far has been reserved for Apple Pay,” Vestager said.
Apple said in a prepared statement that it is “providing developers in the European Economic Area with an option to enable NFC contactless payments and contactless transactions” for uses like car keys, corporate badges, hotel keys, and concert tickets.
Breaches of EU competition law can draw fines worth up to 10 percent of a company’s annual global revenue, which in Apple’s case, could have amounted to tens of billions of dollars.

Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism

Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism

Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

The Russian prosecutor general’s office on Wednesday declared The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, as an “undesirable organization.”
The designation comes amid a crackdown on critical news media and the opposition. It means the newspaper must stop any work in Russia and it subjects any Russian who cooperates with the paper to up to five years in prison.
It is a more severe measure than the “foreign agent” designation applied to the news outlet in November, which subjects individuals and organizations to increased financial scrutiny and requires any of their public material to prominently include notice of being declared a foreign agent.
The Moscow Times already moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for material regarded as discrediting the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.
It publishes in English and in Russian, but its Russian-language site was blocked in Russia several months after the Ukraine war began.
In an editors’ note on the decision, the newspaper said “the labeling of The Moscow Times as ‘undesirable’ is the latest of many efforts to suppress our reporting on the truth in Russia and its war in Ukraine. ... This designation will make it even more difficult for us to do our jobs, putting reporters and fixers inside Russia at risk of criminal prosecution and making sources even more hesitant to speak to us.
“We refuse to give in to this pressure. We refuse to be silenced,” the newspaper said.
The publication began in 1992 as a daily print paper distributed for free in restaurants, hotels and other locations popular with expatriates, whose presence in Moscow was soaring after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It later reduced its print edition to weekly, then became online only in 2017.
Russia in recent years has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and some as “undesirable.” Other news outlets declared as undesirable include the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Dmitry Muratov won a Nobel Peace Prize, and the online news site Meduza.
Russia also has imprisoned prominent opposition figures including anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin’s most persistent domestic foe, and dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin.

Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war

Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war

Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
  • Clips featured journalist Jeremy Scahill discussing Hamas officials’ responses to Israel’s military actions following Oct. 7 attack
  • Meta said videos were taken down by mistake
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram removed on Tuesday a series of posts from American left-wing outlet Democracy Now about the conflict in Gaza.

The posts featured interview clips between host Amy Goodman and journalist Jeremy Scahill discussing his meeting with some Hamas fighters.

These clips were swiftly taken down after Meta-owned Instagram determined they violated community guidelines regarding dangerous individuals and organizations.

According to sources familiar with the takedown notice, Instagram stated the clips were removed due to their inclusion of “symbols, praise, or support of people and organizations we define as dangerous.”

One clip featured Scahill discussing his reporting on whether Hamas members anticipated Israel’s extensive military response following an attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of over a thousand Israelis and tens of thousands of Palestinians during months of bombardment and invasion.

Scahill explained that Hamas fighters and officials told him that the “primary motivation (for the Oct. 7 attack) was to shutter the status quo.”

Following the initial removal, Democracy Now uploaded a condensed version of the clip.

In response to queries, a Meta spokesperson acknowledged the videos had been mistakenly removed but were subsequently reinstated.

However, the specific reasons that prompted Instagram to flag these clips as guideline violations remain unclear.

UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed

UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed

UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
  • Kyle Clifford is believed to be responsible for the deaths of radio racing commentator John Hunt's wife and two daughters
  • Motive for the murders remains unknown, but British media reported that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

LONDON: British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder, which potentially involved a crossbow and other weapons.
“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident,” Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said.
Police said the three women — ages 25, 28 and 61 — were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC Radio 5 Live, the corporation’s main news and sports radio channel, said the victims were Carol Hunt, wife of its commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters.
John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby. British media say that he found the bodies early Tuesday evening after returning home from reporting at Lingfield Park racecourse, which is just south of London.
As part of a note sent to BBC staff, the broadcaster described the incident as “utterly devastating” and that it will provide Hunt “with all the support we can.”
Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women, but British media reported that he was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.
Local councillor Laurence Brass, who lives nearby, said the area is “a typical leafy British suburb.”
“At about eight o’clock last night, I was watching the football on television, and suddenly a helicopter landed in the lawn outside my flat, which is at the top of this road, and then my phone started going, and I was told that there was a major incident here in Bushey and we should all keep away because there was somebody apparently on the run,” he told the BBC.
Addressing the suspect directly, Simpson said: “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”
Britain’s new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she is being kept “fully informed” about the “truly shocking” incident.
People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Netanyahu criticizes Israeli army spokesperson over comments on Hamas’ future

Netanyahu criticizes Israeli army spokesperson over comments on Hamas’ future
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Netanyahu criticizes Israeli army spokesperson over comments on Hamas’ future

Netanyahu criticizes Israeli army spokesperson over comments on Hamas’ future
  • During a press briefing, Daniel Hagari said Hamas will continue to exist for the next 5 years
  • Claims renew debate about the feasibility of Israel’s goal to ‘destroy Hamas’
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, for saying that Hamas will continue to exist in the Gaza Strip for the next five years.

According to local media reports, Netanyahu was angered by Hagari’s public remarks, which seemed inconsistent with the stance of the prime minister’s office.

“Israel is planning a long war against Hamas,” Hagari said in an interview with the American ABC network on Monday, adding that he believes that “Hamas will remain with the ambition to be a terror organization” for years to come.

“Will you and me be talking five years from now about Hamas as a terror organization in Gaza?” Hagari asked the host, then continued: “The answer is yes.”

Reports from Israel’s Channel 14 indicated that Netanyahu criticized Hagari in private, saying: “There are also members of Hamas in the West Bank, but there is no Hamas rule. There are neo-Nazis in Germany, but there is no Nazi rule.”

Netanyahu claimed that “Israel will eliminate Hamas’s rule and will not allow it to control the Gaza Strip again and threaten Israel from there.”

This is not the first instance of Hagari diverging from the prime minister’s office.

Late last month, he told Channel 13 that to truly achieve Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas in Gaza, an alternative must be introduced.

Hagari described Hamas as an “idea” rooted in the hearts of Gazans, stating that “anyone who thinks it can be eliminated is wrong.”

Netanyahu and the Israeli army issued a clarification following Hagari’s comments, stating that the army is “committed to achieving the goals of the war as defined by the Cabinet” and has been working on this “throughout the war, day and night, and will continue to do so.”

Hagari’s remarks have intensified public debate in Israel regarding the feasibility of Israel’s goal to “destroy Hamas,” with many military analysts and observers expressing skepticism about achieving this objective.

