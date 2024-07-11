Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says/node/2548136/world
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says
A view shows a damaged apartment block following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Russia, in this handout picture released Jul. 10, 2024. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone strike on a courtyard outside a multi-story apartment block on a border town in southern Russia’s Belgorod region injured five children, two of them seriously, the regional governor said.
“In the town of Shebekino, an explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone in the courtyard of a multi-story apartment building,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
“Five children who were in the playground received various injuries. Two of them in serious condition were taken to the regional children’s hospital.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also writing on Telegram, described the incident as a “deliberate terrorist attack on children” and called for international condemnation.
The incident occurred three days after a Russian bomb caused considerable destruction at a children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of many of its patients. At least two people were killed.
Gladkov also said three civilians were injured in another Ukrainian attack on Shebekino.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In its third year, the war in Ukraine is at the forefront of NATO’s agenda, at the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C.
The final declaration solidified NATO’s pledge to remain steadfast in its support for Kyiv, highlighting a pivotal shift in policy where NATO as an alliance will directly coordinate the provision of weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine.
“We’re going into a different phase now, and that’s linked to the notion that the future of Ukraine is NATO,” Boris Ruge, NATO’s assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy, told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the three-day summit.
NATO’s commitment to supporting Ukraine is reinforced by a significant financial package of €40 billion and the establishment of a Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JTEC) in Poland, alongside bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
The US, Denmark and the Netherlands announced on Wednesday that the transfer of F-16 jets had begun and that UKraine will be flying operational F-16 this summer. This has been a key request by Kyiv, which wants advanced aircraft as it strives to gain parity in the skies with Russia.
Ruge said that the urgency of fortifying Ukraine’s defenses against aerial threats was underscored on the eve of the summit when Russia fired a barrage of missiles on several Ukrainian cities, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was reduced to rubble.
“These guys desperately need more air defense. That’s part of the package,” he said.
“It does not make us a party to the conflict. We’re supporting Ukraine in its exercise of self-defense under Article 51.”
NATO will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Ruge said, stressing that such steadfast support stems from a collective understanding that “Russia is a long-term threat to our alliance and to European security in general, and that we cannot let Russia prevail in Ukraine, because that would mean that our security order in Europe is undermined. And the assumption is Russia will not stop in Ukraine if it prevails.”
There had been much speculation in the lead-up to the 75th anniversary summit about the potential detrimental effect on trans-Atlantic unity and purpose were President Donald Trump, who is described as a NATO skeptic, to return to the White House next year.
“It’s not my business as a NATO international staff person to take an interest in US domestic politics,” Ruge said, refocusing the conversation on NATO’s collective security and strategic priorities.
He gave credit to the Trump administration for catalyzing increased European defense spending, with 23 members now meeting the 2 percent GDP spending threshold, which has fortified NATO’s capabilities and solidarity amid geopolitical turbulence.
“President Trump had one major complaint about NATO, and that was that European allies were not taking on their fair share of the burden, and sadly, this was entirely true,” Ruge said.
“President Trump pushed allies hard, and in a very direct way — you could say undiplomatic way — but entirely, absolutely legitimate.”
The situation, according to Ruge, is very different today. “Now we have 23 allies above 2 percent of GDP, so we’re in a better situation. And we can also show that when it comes to supporting Ukraine, half of the support roundabout is being provided by Europe,” he said.
“So, there’s been a real change in terms of European stepping up.
“Why is that? That is because the Americans have kept telling us, but (it) is also because the security situation in Europe after the full-scale invasion is such that it has dawned on allies that they really need to deliver on the 2 percent. So, two-thirds of our allies are now 2 percent-plus, and we will continue to push the allies who are not there to get there.”
Turning his attention to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Ruge, drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience, having served as German ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted its strategic importance due to its resources, geopolitical weight, and influence.”
He has already paid three visits to the region since he was appointed to his post in September of last year.
“Think of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, who have the ability to shape the environment, not just in the immediate region and neighborhood, but beyond,” Ruge said.
“So, we better be in touch with them.”
Ruge is candid about the reasons why NATO-Gulf cooperation has yet to achieve its full potential.
“I would say, somewhat self-critically, since the first Russian invasion of Ukraine (in 2014), we’ve been super focused on Russia, Ukraine, deterrence and defense. And because we were so absorbed in this immediate issue, we have not invested enough into the relationship with our Gulf partners,” he said.
At the Washington summit, there were attempts to compensate for the underinvestment in the relationship. The alliance announced the establishment of its first liaison office in Amman, demonstrating, according to a joint NATO-Jordan statement, its “commitment to reinforcing engagement and cooperation with its partners in the Middle East and North Africa.”
The liaison office will be in addition to the NATO regional center in Kuwait, and its presence and work with security forces in Iraq.
There will now also be a special NATO representative for the “southern neighborhoods,” and a number of various measures aimed at engaging more regularly at a higher level with MENA partners, and building various types of cooperation.
Four of the six GCC are members of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative — the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Established in 2004, ICI is a platform through which NATO and MENA partners can meet and discuss security issues of common concern.
The latter include, as reflected in the summit’s declaration, irregular migration (“that’s a big one,” said Ruge) climate change, counterterrorism, the threat of a nuclear Iran, and Iran as a “destabilizing factor in the region” and “a supporter of the Russian war effort.”
“Iran is very much on our radar,” Ruge said.
He underscored NATO’s commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing regional security architectures through initiatives such as the ICI and Mediterranean Dialogue.
These programs, tailored to individual partner countries, aim at facilitating military interoperability and capacity-building, underpinned by robust political dialogues.
Ruge envisions future enhancements to these initiatives, advocating for broader participation and deeper and more regular high-level engagement with partner nations to mitigate shared security threats across the Mediterranean and MENA regions.
“The most important thing for me is to start with an improvement, a strengthening of the political dialogue, and everything else flows from there.
“So, cooperation, in terms of military interoperability, the participation of officers from these countries in NATO courses, NATO exercises, all super important, but it starts with a proper political dialogue.”
Reflecting further on the importance of MENA, Ruge said: “Anyone who thought that this was a region that we could neglect woke up on the eighth of October to see that this is a region that we have to keep in touch with.”
On the question of conflict de-escalation in Gaza, he acknowledged what he called NATO’s “limited toolbox.”
“NATO’s toolbox is in a sense limited, you have to say, because we do not have a common position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue,” Ruge said.
“We are not a player when it comes to crisis management in Gaza, but we are well aware that this has a huge impact on our security: Deterioration of stability in the region, refugees, terrorism, all those things.
“So, the starting point again, is understanding the point of view of our Arab partners in the region, in the Gulf in this particular case, understanding where they come from, to be mindful of that and to look at where we can work together.
“But we do not have, and I don’t think we will have, any role in addressing the situation in Gaza. We have a basic position, which is that international humanitarian law is relevant and must be applied by all parties to the conflict.”
In contemplating NATO’s future partnerships, Ruge expressed openness to expanding partnerships, particularly with influential middle powers such as Saudi Arabia.
“For 20 years, I think the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has considered whether it wants to be part of the ICI and whether it wants to be a partner of NATO, and we are very open to that.
“Witness the visit of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the first visit of a sitting secretary general to the Kingdom,” Ruge said.
“But we are also open to other forms of dialogue and cooperation with the Kingdom. Saudi officers and officials do participate in NATO courses, including in Kuwait at the NATO ICI Regional Center, or in Rome at the NATO Defense College.
“We are very, very happy to build on that cooperation. We would be happy to open the door for a partnership if the Kingdom were interested. But again, the starting point is political dialogue.
“That took place during my visits with senior officials and during the secretary general’s visit. But I think most recently, at the sort of top level, when Secretary General Stoltenberg met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Munich Security Conference in February, when they had a very good conversation on the margins.
“So, we are definitely very, very keen to develop the relationship and the dialogue with the Kingdom.”
US to wind down Gaza pier operations soon, Pentagon says
Updated 50 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
The US military’s humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza, which has been hampered by bad weather and aid distribution problems, will shut down soon, President Joe Biden’s administration said.
Biden announced in March plans to put the pier in place for aid deliveries as famine loomed in Gaza, an enclave of 2.3 million people.
While the pier has brought in 8,100 metric tonnes of aid to a marshaling area on Gaza’s shore since it started operating in May, the 370-meter-long floating pier has had to be removed multiple times because of bad weather.
Much of the aid has not reached hungry Gazans after the UN World Food Programme paused operations in June because of security concerns.
Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said the military unsuccessfully tried to re-anchor the pier on Wednesday. There was no new date for re-anchoring, but the effort would soon end.
“The pier has always been intended as a temporary solution to enable the additional flow of aid into Gaza during a period of dire humanitarian need ... the pier will soon cease operations,” Ryder said.
US officials said the pier operations could shift to the Israeli port of Ashdod as soon as next week, when aid meant for the pier in Cyprus could dry up.
Zelensky urges NATO leaders to lift all limits on striking Russia
The Ukrainian leader joined his NATO counterparts after receiving promises of new air defenses for Ukraine
“If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations,” Zelensky said
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on NATO leaders to drop all restrictions on letting Kyiv strike inside Russia with Western weaponry as they wrapped up a three-day summit in Washington.
The 32-nation alliance has used the pomp-filled 75th anniversary gala in the US capital to showcase its resolve against Moscow and backing for Kyiv.
The gathering has been overshadowed by uncertainty in the United States as President Joe Biden — who will give a press conference Thursday — fights for his own political survival.
The Ukrainian leader joined his NATO counterparts after receiving promises of new air defenses for Ukraine and as allies began the transfer of long-promised F-16 jets.
But Zelensky called on Kyiv’s backers, especially the United States, to go further — including by giving his outgunned forces greater scope to strike inside Russia.
“If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations,” Zelensky said.
Key allies such as Washington and Germany relaxed conditions on Ukraine hitting inside Russia in May in response to Moscow’s offensive toward the second city Kharkiv, but they kept in place some limits on how far and under which circumstances Kyiv could strike.
“The only way to hit military targets, missile launchers or airfields which are conducting attacks against Ukraine is to hit military targets on Russian territory, because the frontline and the borderline is more or less the same,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
NATO allies have put together a package of support for Ukraine including the pledge of more Patriot missile systems to defend the skies over the war-torn country.
Zelensky said he hoped to see the air defenses — including one new Patriot system from the United States — delivered “as soon as possible.”
NATO’s leaders at the summit once again risked disappointing Zelensky by refusing to issue Ukraine a clear invitation to join their alliance.
But in a bid to soften any upset, leaders called Ukraine’s path to membership “irreversible.”
They also pledged to provide Kyiv a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military support “within the next year.”
“We are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member, and I am confident we will achieve this,” Zelensky said.
The United States on Wednesday also announced an important step to bolster NATO’s own deterrence against Russia in Europe by saying it would begin “episodic deployments” of long-range missiles to Germany in 2026.
The White House said it would eventually look to permanently station them in Germany, and the missiles would “have significantly longer range” than current US systems in Europe.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the move and said it would help “securing peace.”
But the Kremlin on Thursday struck back, saying it was planning “response measures” to contain the “very serious threat” from NATO, accusing the alliance of being “fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine.”
CNN meanwhile reported that the United States foiled a Russian plot earlier this year to assassinate the chief executive of a major German arms maker supplying weaponry to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said he did not want to comment on those specific reports.
But he said there has been “a Russian campaign organized by the security services to conduct hostile actions against NATO allies, across the alliance, with sabotage attempts, with cyberattacks, with arson, with different types of hostile actions.”
“The purpose of this campaign is, of course, to intimidate NATO allies from supporting Ukraine, and what we have seen over the last months that NATO allies have not been intimidated,” he said.
Ahead of the sit-down with Zelensky, NATO shifted attention eastwards by welcoming the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.
A strongly worded declaration from NATO released Wednesday called Beijing a “decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine” through its supplies of dual-use goods such as microchips that can help Moscow’s military.
China “cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation,” NATO leaders said.
Beijing hit back by warning NATO to “stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry.”
The United States has been pushing its European allies for years to pay closer attention to the challenges posed by China.
The Washington summit is the third such gathering attended by leaders from the four Asia-Pacific partners.
NATO agreed to several initiatives with the partner countries, including bolstering cooperation against cyberattacks and disinformation, and providing Ukraine non-lethal help.
Lawsuits target alleged anti-Arab hate groups accused of bullying pro-Palestine student protesters
Laila Ali and Kinza Khan say they ‘suffered greatly,’ personally and professionally, after their personal details were published by the groups, an act known as ‘doxxing’
A law introduced in January gives people in Illinois the right to take civil action against persons who reveal personal details to cause harm or economic injury
Updated 11 July 2024
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Two college students who participated in campus protests against Israel’s actions during its war on the Gaza Strip plan to file lawsuits against organizations they accuse of engaging in “illegal harassment” and “bullying” that provoked “death threats” against them.
The Civil Liability for Doxxing Act, an Illinois law that came into effect in January this year, gives residents of the state the right to raise a civil action against individuals or organizations that intentionally publish their personal information without consent to cause harm or economic injury. It gives courts the power to issue protection orders to ensure the safety of victims, lawyers for the students said.
Laila Ali and Kinza Khan, who participated in pro-Palestine protests during the spring, said they “suffered greatly,” personally and professionally, after their personal information was posted on social media, an act known as “doxxing,” by two organizations that target Palestinian students.
The organizations — StopAntisemitism, which is accused of harassing students on Twitter, and Canary Mission — are considered by critics to be among the most virulent anti-Arab hate groups in the US.
“The doxxing, harassment and threats that I faced were completely out of line,” Khan said during a press conference in Chicago hosted by the Council on American Islamic Relations.
“This abusive, doxxing behavior is continuing for others who support Palestine, including kids, college students, small business owners and other vulnerable people.
“We are witnessing a double standard in how pro-Palestinian doxxing gets addressed, or not addressed, by law enforcement. It’s time to demand that the anti-doxxing law is implemented fairly.”
Khan and Ali said they received thousands of emails and telephone calls after their personal details were revealed, not only to their homes but also to their employers in an attempt to have them fired.
“They threatened my life and they threatened my career,” Khan said.
Phil Robertson, CAIR-Chicago’s litigation director, said the intent of the organizations through their actions was to silence legitimate criticism of a foreign government, and that such criticism has nothing to do with antisemitism or hatred of Jews or any religious group.
“Doxxing not only aims to suppress freedom of expression but also creates an atmosphere of fear and vulnerability among Palestinians and their allies, both online and offline,” he added.
“In this situation, we have two individuals — who are indicative of many, many more — who have been subjected to this type of harassment and treatment online and it has resulted in very adverse impacts on their lives and to their well-being.”
Ali and Khan have had issues with their employers and careers as a result of the harassment, Robertson said.
“We now have tools in Illinois to allow citizens to go after people who are harassing them … We want to encourage people to contact CAIR to let us know if they have been doxxed, how long it has been going on, and keep these lawsuits coming so that we can work to end this scourge that has been happening for far too long in this country,” he added.
“The impact extends beyond individual victims to affect broader advocacy efforts and public discourse on Palestinian issues, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced protections against online abuse and harassment based on political beliefs and affiliations.”
CAIR-Chicago’s director, Ahmad Rehab, said that CAIR and the plaintiffs in the lawsuits oppose antisemitism and do not engage in “hatred against people who are Jewish.”
He added: “These organizations are weaponizing antisemitism in order to shut down Palestinian voices, individuals who have a constitutional right of expression in America.
“But don’t be mistaken. We are also very clear that we oppose antisemitism. We will not support the hatred of anyone, including Jewish people. But no one can say that you can’t criticize a foreign country or foreign government, or anyone, simply because they are Jewish. Weaponizing antisemitism actually weakens the fight against antisemitism.”
Rehab described StopAntisemitism and Canary Mission as “anti-American organizations that contradict American civil rights and don’t belong in America.”
Biden confronts crucial day in campaign, as team says no Democrat would do better
Any missteps by Biden could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood
His recent appearances have been joint appearances with foreign leaders restricted to two questions each
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON DC: President Joe Biden’s ability to run for reelection faced crucial tests Thursday as he prepared for questions at a highly anticipated press conference and his team met privately with skeptical senators on Capitol Hill. The outreach came even as more House Democrats called for him to exit the race.
The Biden campaign laid out what it sees as its path to keeping the White House in a new memo, saying that winning the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory. And it declared no other Democrat would do better against Republican Donald Trump. Biden will head to Detroit on Friday.
It all comes as Democrats are facing an intractable problem. Top donors, supporters and key lawmakers are doubtful of Biden’s abilities to carry on his reelection bid after his recent debate performance, but the hard-fighting 81-year-old president refuses to give up as he prepares to take on Trump in a rematch.
“There is also no indication that anyone else would outperform the president vs. Trump,” said the memo from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez that was obtained by The Associated Press.
The memo sought to brush back “hypothetical polling of alternative nominees ” as unreliable and it said such surveys “do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter.”
Meanwhile, the campaign has been quietly surveying voters on Vice President Kamala Harris to determine how she’s viewed among the electorate, according to two people with knowledge of the campaign who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to talk about internal matters.
The people said the polling was not necessarily to show that she could be the nominee in Biden’s place, but rather to better understand how she’s viewed, particularly as Trump steps up his attacks against her. The survey was first reported by The New York Times.
Thursday is pivotal. Biden must show skeptics during his whirlwind day with world leaders at NATO, and the evening press conference that he is up for another four years. Voters are watching, and elected officials are deciding whether to press for another choice.
As the day unfolded, Rep. Hillary Scholten, whose district is in the battleground state of Michigan, and Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois became the 11th and 12th Democrats in Congress to call on Biden to step out of the race.
Scholten, a first-term Democrat, told The Detroit News that people can’t “unsee” Biden’s terrible debate performance and said in a statement that “it’s time to pass the torch.”
Top leaders in Congress have largely kept quiet as they meet privately with other lawmakers. But House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi opened the door this week to a continued conversation about Biden’s political future when she publicly said “it’s up to the president” to decide what to do — even though Biden had already emphatically told Congress he was staying in the race.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said talks among lawmakers are “candid, comprehensive and clear-eyed” as they discuss the path ahead.
Jeffries, who supports Biden and the Democratic ticket, said House and Senate Democrats remain unified on the agenda ahead that includes growing the middle class, fighting for reproductive rights and pushing back against Trump and the far-right Project 2025 agenda.
While Biden has expressed confidence in his chances, his campaign on Thursday acknowledged he is behind, and a growing number of the president’s aides in the White House and the campaign privately harbor doubts that the president can turn things around.
But they’re taking their cues from Biden, expressing that he is in 100 percent unless and until he isn’t, and there appears to be no organized internal effort to persuade the president to step aside. His allies were well aware heading into the week there would be more calls for him to step down, and they were prepared for it.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden’s team to meet with senators privately at the lunch hour to discuss concerns and the path forward, but some senators groused they would prefer to hear from the president himself.
One Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said afterward, “My feeling is still the same. And this is not a reflection on that meeting. My belief is that the president can win, but he’s got to be able to go out and answer voters’ concerns. He’s got to be able to talk to voters directly over the next few day.”
The fresh emphasis on the “blue wall” states by the campaign, which has heavily invested in other battlegrounds such as Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia, acknowledges that the path to defeating Trump in November is narrowing, even as the team insists the Sun Belt states are “not out of reach.”
Though senior campaign aides write in the memo that Biden could clinch 270 electoral votes in a number of ways, it also says those three states are critical and that is why Biden has prioritized the areas in his recent travels. including the upcoming trip to Michigan. He went to Madison, Wisconsin; Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania over the weekend.
It acknowledges “real” movement in the race, but argues that it was not a “sea change.”
Campaign leaders say they want to continue touting Biden’s achievements in office, drawing a contrast with Trump and his policies, and redoubling their grassroots efforts to engage voters — which were their goals anyway before the disastrous June 27 debate that left in question Biden’s cognitive capabilities and fitness to serve. Their internal research suggests that voters will make their decisions based on policies and issues, rather than Biden’s age, O’Malley Dillon and Rodriguez contend.
“What has changed following the debate is that the urgency and discipline with which we need to pursue them has kicked into high gear,” O’Malley Dillon and Rodriguez wrote. “We believe if we follow the roadmap below, we will win.”
It’s all part of a mounting effort from the president, who insists he is not stepping aside, and his allies to stop a potential flood of defections and end the turmoil tearing the party apart.
Polls conducted after the debate have largely agreed that Democrats nationwide have doubts about Biden’s ability to lead the ticket in November.
More than half of Democrats, 56 percent, in a recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll said that given Biden’s debate performance, he should step aside and let someone else run. But the Biden campaign points to this same poll to argue that despite the “increased anxiety” after the debate, his performance was not leading to a “drastic shift in vote share.”
More than half of Democratic voters in a CNN/SSRS poll said the party has a better chance of winning the presidency in November with a different candidate. And around 6 in 10 voters, including about one-quarter of Democrats, said that reelecting Biden as president this November would be a risky choice for the country rather than a safe one, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.