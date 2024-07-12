You are here

War on Gaza

'Hardly anything' will deter Israel's Gaza war: S.Africa judge on ICJ case
South Africa’s case brought in December 2023 alleges that Israel’s Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. (AFP)
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
'Hardly anything' will deter Israel's Gaza war: S.Africa judge on ICJ case
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: A leading South African judge said on Thursday that “hardly anything” will deter Israel’s Gaza offensive, but Pretoria’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice remains vital to highlight the dire situation.

South Africa’s case brought in December 2023 alleges that Israel’s Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly denied the accusation.

In an interview with AFP, Nambitha Dambuza, a judge of appeal in the Supreme Court of South Africa, lamented that Israel faces few constraints in prosecuting its war.

“The cause of the state concerned, Israel, is so deep and they’re convinced they’re in the right and they know there’s hardly anything that’s going to happen if they continue with their conduct,” Dambuza said.

“Accountability can be a choice among states and I’m not saying all states are the same. Some are more sensitive to pressure, and they might adjust their conduct accordingly, but others will not,” added Dambuza who was in New York for the UN’s High Level Political Forum.

South Africa’s case, which Spain said last month it would join along with several Latin American nations, has resulted in several rulings against Israel.

Last month the ICJ ordered Israel to ensure “unimpeded access” to UN-mandated investigators to look into allegations of genocide.

In a ruling on January 26, the ICJ also ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.

South Africa has gone to the ICJ several times arguing that the dire humanitarian situation means the court should issue further fresh emergency measures.

On May 24, the court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the city of Rafah and keep open the key border crossing there for unhindered humanitarian aid.

It also called for the unconditional release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its October 7 assault that sparked the war.

While ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court has no concrete means to enforce them. Dambuza said that even bringing the case publicized the situation and drew attention to the alleged violations.

“It did bring pressure,” she said. “Although the process didn’t result in any tangible relief... putting these issues out in the public, society gets to see justice — or attempts at justice.”

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The militants also seized hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 38,345 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Turning to ecological problems, Dambuza, chair of the Africa Judicial Network on Environmental Law, called for an international environmental court to be set up.

She also said traditional courts, which are run by community leaders and are common in rural South Africa, had an important role to play in adjudicating environmental disputes globally.

US missiles in Germany signal Cold War, Kremlin says

US missiles in Germany signal Cold War, Kremlin says
AFP
US missiles in Germany signal Cold War, Kremlin says
AFP

MOSCOW: The United States’ plan to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany will lead to Cold War-style confrontation between Russia and the West, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The White House announced the decision on Wednesday during a NATO summit in Washington, arguing the stationing of long-range weapons including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Europe acts as a deterrent.

“We are taking steady steps toward the Cold War,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter.

“All the attributes of the Cold War with the direct confrontation are returning,” he said.

He added Washington’s decision gave Russia “a reason to pull together” and “fulfil all the goals” of its military campaign in Ukraine.

NATO countries spearheaded by the United States have bolstered their defenses in Europe in the wake of Russia’s 2022 offensive against neighboring Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the planned deployment of the US weapons in his country, calling the move a “necessary and important decision at the right time.”

Covid still kills 1,700 a week: WHO

Covid still kills 1,700 a week: WHO
AFP
Covid still kills 1,700 a week: WHO
AFP

GENEVA: Covid-19 is still killing around 1,700 people a week around the world, the World Health Organization said Thursday, as it urged at-risk populations to keep up with their vaccinations against the disease.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sounded a warning on declining vaccine coverage.

Despite the continued death toll, “data show that vaccine coverage has declined among health workers and people over 60, which are two of the most at-risk groups,” the UN health agency’s chief told a press conference.

“WHO recommends that people in the highest-risk groups receive a Covid-19 vaccine within 12 months of their last dose.”

More than seven million Covid deaths have been reported to the WHO, though the true toll of the pandemic is thought to be far higher.

Covid-19 also shredded economies and crippled health systems.

Tedros declared an end to Covid-19 as an international public health emergency in May 2023, more than three years on from when the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

The WHO has urged governments to maintain virus surveillance and sequencing, and to ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments and vaccines.

Man guilty of killing four Indigenous women in Canada

Man guilty of killing four Indigenous women in Canada
AFP
Man guilty of killing four Indigenous women in Canada
AFP

MONTREAL: A Canadian man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing four Indigenous women whose bodies he dumped in landfill sites.

The case is seen by many as a symbol of the plight of Indigenous women in a country where they face disproportionate violence that was called “genocide” by a national public inquiry in 2019.

Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were raped, killed, dismembered and thrown out with the trash in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Police believe their remains are buried deep inside the Prairie Green landfill.

The partial remains of another victim, Rebecca Contois, were found in two places — a garbage bin in the city and in a separate landfill.

The body of a fourth, unidentified, woman in her 20s, is still missing.

Jeremy Skibicki, 37, was found guilty of all four counts of first-degree murder, Justice Glenn Loyal said in his judgment, adding that the accused was criminally responsible despite mental health issues.

The accused had the mental capacity to understand that the murders he committed in March and May 2022 were reprehensible crimes, the judge said.

As the verdict was announced, applause and cheers broke out in the court, including from the victims’ families, some with tears in their eyes.

“I’m flooded with emotions. I’m extremely happy and I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Justice was served today,” said Jorden Myran, a relative of Marcedes.

Skibicki targeted Indigenous women he met in homeless shelters, prosecutors told his trial, which began in late April.

At the time of his arrest, the then-minister of crown-indigenous relations Marc Miller said the case was part of “a legacy of a devastating history” of Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women “that has reverberations today.”

Indigenous women represent about one-fifth of all women killed in gender-related homicides in the country — even though they are just five percent of the female population.

Biden holds high-stakes news conference as he fights for survival

Biden holds high-stakes news conference as he fights for survival
AFP
Biden holds high-stakes news conference as he fights for survival
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a “big boy” press conference on Thursday, his first major appearance since his debate disaster against Donald Trump that will be a make-or-break moment for his teetering reelection bid.

The eyes of the world will be on the 81-year-old’s solo appearance at a NATO summit in Washington as concerns over his age and health spark growing calls in his Democratic Party for him to step aside.

Biden will be under close scrutiny to show he can handle a rare unscripted exchange with reporters.

Any missteps by Biden at the event — which was delayed by an hour to 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) — could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.

The dam appeared to be breaking on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and Democratic supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, and party grandee Nancy Pelosi stopped short of backing him.

Around 14 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have openly urged the man who beat Trump four years ago to drop out, along with one Democratic senator.

A new poll released on Thursday showed more than half of Democrats say Biden should end his bid for a second term, and two-thirds of Americans believe he should quit the race.

But the debate did not seem to have moved the overall battle with Trump, with the former president and the incumbent remaining in a dead heat on 46 percent, according to the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey.

Biden’s campaign was however quietly testing the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris in a potential match-up against Trump, The New York Times reported.

Some of the president’s longtime aides are meanwhile discussing how to persuade him that he should step aside, the paper also said, citing anonymous sources.

The White House said the report was “unequivocally” false.

Harris has firmly stood behind Biden and was out campaigning for him in North Carolina on Thursday.

“We always knew this election would be tough, and the past few days have been a reminder that running for president of the United States is never easy,” Harris said.

“But one thing we know about our president, Joe Biden, is that he is a fighter.”

Biden now faces what CNN called the “most high-pressure presidential news conference in modern history,” exactly two weeks after his stumbling debate performance ignited a firestorm of concerns about his age, health and mental acuity.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly promised Thursday’s “big boy press conference” — a phrase first used by a journalist that she has since adopted — will feature multiple questions.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday he was speaking with each of the party’s representatives, adding that they would then “convene as a leadership team and figure out the next step.”

The once-talkative Biden has given fewer news conferences than his predecessors, and recent ones have only been with foreign leaders, restricted to two questions each.

Coupled with a lack of interviews, it has led critics to accuse the White House of shielding the effects of age on America’s oldest president.

Biden has called his debate meltdown a “bad night,” blaming it on a cold and jet lag.

But Clooney tried to torpedo the narrative that it was a one-off, saying it was “devastating” to admit but the signs were also clear at a June 15 fundraiser in Los Angeles he hosted.

Biden has insisted he is committed to running in November, and with the Democratic party primary votes under his belt there is no real way of forcing him out.

His campaign fought back Thursday with a new ad campaign on the last day of the NATO summit portraying Trump as a “lap dog” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

NATO allies have also been seeking reassurance about Biden’s leadership abilities and over their fears that a return of the isolationist, Putin-praising Trump could spell trouble for the alliance.

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region injures five children, governor says

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says
Reuters
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region injures five children, governor says
  • An explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone
  • Five children who were in the playground received various injuries
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone strike on a courtyard outside a multi-story apartment block on a border town in southern Russia’s Belgorod region injured five children, two of them seriously, the regional governor said.
“In the town of Shebekino, an explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone in the courtyard of a multi-story apartment building,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
“Five children who were in the playground received various injuries. Two of them in serious condition were taken to the regional children’s hospital.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also writing on Telegram, described the incident as a “deliberate terrorist attack on children” and called for international condemnation.
The incident occurred three days after a Russian bomb caused considerable destruction at a children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of many of its patients. At least two people were killed.
Gladkov also said three civilians were injured in another Ukrainian attack on Shebekino.

