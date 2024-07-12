You are here

War on Gaza

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
War on Gaza

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
  • The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Israel-Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the enclave after the war, telling reporters his ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Hamas but there were still gaps to close.
“That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas. So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details,” Biden said in a news conference.
Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the rebuilding of the coastal enclave.
CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were in the Middle East this week meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the ceasefire deal.
“These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We’re making progress. The trend is positive. I’m determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now,” Biden said in the press conference.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has accepted a key part of a US plan, dropping a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the deal must not prevent Israel from resuming fighting until its war objectives are met. At the outset of the war, he pledged to annihilate Hamas.
Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday he was committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire deal provided Israel’s red lines were respected.
Biden told reporters on Thursday that Israel must not occupy Gaza while also offering some criticism of Israel’s war cabinet, saying “Israel occasionally was less than cooperative.”
Biden also expressed disappointment at some of his steps not having succeeded in Gaza, citing the planned winding down of the US military’s humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza as an example. “I was hopeful that would be more successful,” he said.
The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel in the face of growing civilian casualties.
The United States, Israel’s important ally, has seen months of protests around the country in opposition to the war and to US support for Israel.
A dozen US administration officials have quit, citing opposition to Biden’s Gaza policy. Rights advocates also note a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in the US amid the war.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then over 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the coastal enclave, which has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Topics: War on Gaza

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

“Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkiye,” Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.

Turkiye also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.

Regarding F-16 sales to Turkiye, Erdogan said: “I talked to Mr. Biden. ‘I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks’ he said’.”

Topics: NATO President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israel

Libya's High State Council rejects parliament budget

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Tripoli-based High State Council has rejected a budget approved by the eastern-based parliament, warning of more partition and wasting of public money.

The rejection came in a letter from council head Mohammed Takala to the House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh in Benghazi.

It was sent by the council media office to journalists.

The House approved the budget in two different sessions, one at the end of April worth 90 billion Libyan dinars ($18.5 billion) and another called it an additional budget of 88 billion Libyan dinars on Wednesday.

The budget is for the Benghazi-based government of Osama Hamad, who came to power in March 2023 and is allied with the military commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east and large parts of the southern region of Libya.

The council warned of what it described as “the House of Representatives’ persistence in its transgressions and managing public affairs by its sole will only lead to more division.”

A budget of about 179 billion Libyan dinars “is an unprecedented amount of money,” the council said.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.

In Tripoli, the Government of National Unity is headed by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, installed through a UN-backed process in 2021.

The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012.

Topics: Libya

Erdogan says US 'complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes'

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in what he called Israeli war crimes and violations of international law in the Gaza conflict, and he called for sanctions against Israel.

In an interview with Newsweek during the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan said Israel’s “brutal murder” of civilians and its strikes on hospitals, aid centers, and elsewhere constituted war crimes.

“The US administration, however, disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support. They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations,” Erdogan said.

“At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanction against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question, and no one is answering it,” he said.

More than 38,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since the war broke out on Oct. 7, according to Gaza medical authorities.

NATO member Turkiye has denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza, halted trade with it, and voiced support for Hamas.

It has repeatedly criticized Western countries for backing Israel and called for Israel to be punished by international courts.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye US

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon
Updated 11 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon
  • Hezbollah to accept any Hamas truce decision, abide by ceasefire: Nasrallah
Updated 11 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Israeli army on Thursday ignited fires across orchards and forests on the Lebanese border using internationally banned incendiary weapons.

Hezbollah carried out an aerial attack in response, using drones to target the new headquarters of the artillery battalion of Israel’s 146th division.

The strike, south of Kabri, “achieved a direct hit” and led to deaths and injuries on the Israeli side, Hezbollah said.

The group also targeted Israeli soldiers near Hanita, claiming in a statement that the attack left “one dead and two wounded.” 

Hezbollah’s drone strikes had “very harsh consequences” for their intended targets, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “Following warning sirens that were activated in the Upper Galilee region in the morning, drones were observed crossing the Lebanese territory and landing in the Upper Galilee area.”

Air defense systems intercepted several targets heading toward Israel, the army added.

Meanwhile, Israeli phosphorus artillery targeted Mays Al-Jabal, and the remains of an interceptor missile fell on the roof of an inhabited home in Shaqra.

The shelling of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab resulted in fires erupting in forests and olive groves. Lebanese civil defense teams worked to extinguish the blazes.

Israeli heavy artillery pounded several border areas — Houla, Wadi Al-Saluki, Aitaroun, Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra — some of which have been frequent targets since clashes began nine months ago.

Israeli jets violated the southern Lebanese airspace, flying at very low altitudes.

The Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday called for urgent action in response to a reported Israeli interception of phone calls in Lebanon.

The Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper had reported the breach, which saw Israel accessing data, such as phone calls, through the submarine cable that connects Lebanon to Cyprus.

The party questioned Lebanon’s 2022 approval of the CADMOS-2 cable, which is linked to the Israeli cable Ariel connecting Haifa and Tel Aviv to Cyprus.

Lebanon had “failed to take any precautionary measures to prevent such a major breach,” the party warned.

In response, Hezbollah said it urged members to avoid phone calls and internet usage, and to disconnect surveillance cameras across the south.

The directive follows the assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah members.

“We are not on the verge of any full-scale or open war. Neither the Israelis nor the Lebanese want that. Even the regional and international powers do not want that,” said Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Moussaoui.

Moussaoui told CNN: “Since the beginning of the hostilities, we set a modus operandi under which any escalation provoked by the Israeli enemy will be faced by an escalation of the same intensity if not more.

“This is how things are going around so far. However, I do not believe a full-scale war favors any party.”

In his speech on Wednesday evening, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah referred to the ceasefire negotiations in Doha between Hamas and Israel, with Egypt, Qatar and the US present.

Nasrallah said that his movement would accept any Hamas decision on Gaza truce negotiations, adding that Hezbollah would end its cross-border attacks on Israel if a ceasefire were reached.

“Whatever Hamas accepts, everyone accepts and is satisfied with,” he said.

“This is our commitment as a support front. We have been clear about this from the beginning, and it should go without saying.

“Our brothers in Hamas know better. We are not asking anyone to listen to our opinion. We stand by their side and support them in any position or decision they take until the end.”

A political observer described Nasrallah’s announcement as “a position that tends toward de-escalation and meets the ongoing negotiations held in Doha.”

They added: “Iran is not far from taking the same position.” 

Meanwhile, Israeli officials ramped up their threats against Hezbollah, warning of the possibility of a two-front war.

During his tour of Galilee, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said: “We must be able to confront two fronts simultaneously, and we should realize that these wars are going to last long.”

He added: “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining nuclear weapons. We may face repeated confrontations with Iran.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Lebanon Gaza Hamas Hezbollah

First Israeli military report on Oct. 7 attack finds army failed to protect civilians

First Israeli military report on Oct. 7 attack finds army failed to protect civilians
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

First Israeli military report on Oct. 7 attack finds army failed to protect civilians

First Israeli military report on Oct. 7 attack finds army failed to protect civilians
  • While acknowledging its own failure in protecting the kibbutz civilians, the military hailed the bravery of Be’eri residents, including its rapid response team
  • Israel’s military was unprepared for the scenario of a massive infiltration of militants into Israel
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military published on Thursday the findings of a first probe into its own security failings during the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack, acknowledging it hadn’t protected the citizens of one of the worst hit communities, Kibbutz Be’eri.
More than 100 people were killed in the attack on Be’eri, a community of about 1,000 people, and 32 taken hostage to Gaza, 11 of whom are still there.
The probe examined the day’s chain of events, fighting and security forces’ conduct, the military said. Some of the details have already been revealed by Reuters and other media in the weeks after the attack.
While acknowledging its own failure in protecting the kibbutz civilians, the military hailed the bravery of Be’eri residents, including its rapid response team, who despite being vastly outnumbered, tried to repel the militants who invaded.
Israel’s military was unprepared for the scenario of a massive infiltration of militants into Israel, had inadequate forces in the area, did not have a clear picture of the events until noon, a few hours after the attack began, did not properly alert Be’eri’s residents and its fighting was uncoordinated, the investigation found.
The probe, however, did not find fault in tank fire toward a house where militants were holding some 15 people hostage, an incident that has drawn criticism in Israel for having put civilians in harms way.
“After shooting was heard from the house and the terrorists announced their intent to kill themselves and the hostages, the forces decided to storm it in order to save the hostages,” the military’s summary said.
“The team found that the civilians inside the house were not hurt by the tank shells,” the summary said, however, further investigation is needed to determine how hostages inside died, with signs pointing to them having been killed by the gunmen.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant On Thursday called for a state inquiry into the security failings of the Oct. 7 attack, which was Israel’s deadliest day and the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.
He said the probe should investigate Gallant himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has dismissed past calls to form a state inquiry.
The military presented its report to Be’eri’s residents, many of whom are among the tens of thousands of Israelis still displaced since the Oct. 7 attack, which precipitated Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.
“I didn’t need all these details,” said Miri Gad Mesika, a kibbutz member. “What matters to me is why what happened happened, how we can prevent it from happening again, how we can bring back our hostages and how we can feel secure again.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli military Hamas Kibbutz Be'eri

