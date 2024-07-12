You are here

  • Home
  • Syrians prepare for ‘predetermined’ election

Syrians prepare for ‘predetermined’ election

Syrians prepare for ‘predetermined’ election
People walk past electoral campaign posters ahead of parliament elections in Damascus, on July 10, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jw6e5

Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Syrians prepare for ‘predetermined’ election

Syrians prepare for ‘predetermined’ election
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

DAMASCUS: Campaign posters have sprung up across Damascus as Syria prepares to hold a parliamentary election in government-held areas on Monday that is designed to renew the ruling Baath party’s grip on power.

It will be the fourth election to Syria’s largely rubber-stamp parliament since civil war erupted in 2011. As in the previous ones, President Bashar Assad’s Baath party, in power since 1963, is expected to secure most of the 250 seats.

“Although there are new candidates... the old ones that we’re used to seeing” are still running, said Fawaz Hanna, 56.

“Our demands are solely focused on living conditions,” said Hanna, referring to the hyperinflation caused by the war, which has driven millions into poverty.

“We urge candidates to take responsibility for their slogans and to keep their promises,” he added.

Outside his photography studio in central Damascus, candidates have put up campaign posters promising to revive the economy.

On one banner, a candidate pledged “to support small businesses,” while another, a few meters away promised “a competitive industry... a thriving economy.”

The Baath party and its secular left-wing and Arab nationalist allies are running virtually unopposed in the election with independents the only alternative.

Polling stations will operate only in government-controlled areas, effectively disenfranchising the millions of Syrians who live in the Kurdish-controlled northeast or in areas along the Turkish border controlled by Ankara-backed rebels or by jihadists.

Candidates are still contesting seats allocated to the north and northeast but only voters who have moved to government-controlled areas can cast ballots in the designated polling stations.

The millions of Syrians who have found refuge abroad also have no vote.

Syria’s exiled opposition issued a statement Wednesday condemning the election as “absurd” and saying that polls organized by the government “only represent the ruling authority.”

Authorities said 8,953 candidates, including 1,317 women, are competing for a seat in parliament.

“Most of the candidates are men, I only saw pictures of two female candidates,” said Aya Jdid, 22, a Damascus University student.

In another part of the city, a group presenting themselves as independents set up a tent with pictures of candidates on their list — mostly businessmen wearing suits.

“I don’t expect these elections to be any different than the previous ones, because we’re seeing the same” candidates, said 46-year-old event planner Johnny Arbash.

“However, we ask that they work in the interest of the people, who are tired after years of war,” he said.

Arbash said the fledgling rehabilitation of Assad’s government on the regional diplomatic stage gave him some hope for the economy.

“We are following news of political openings with Saudi Arabia and a possible rapprochement with Turkiye, and we hope this will have an impact on... living conditions,” Arbash said.

Last year, Damascus was readmitted to the Arab League after reconciling with Gulf Arab states that had championed its suspension from the regional bloc.

Earlier this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he might invite Assad to Turkiye “at any moment.”

Geography teacher Hossam Shaheen, 40, told AFP he was excited to vote and had urged his friends to do so too.

“We must vote instead of watching and criticizing,” he said.

But Bashir, 33, who gave only his first name, said he intended to spoil his ballot in protest at the “predetermined” outcome.

“I don’t believe in any of the candidates, but at the same time... it’s my right to participate,” he said.

“I will cast a blank vote.”

Topics: Syria

Related

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
Middle-East
Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights
Middle-East
Israeli military says it strikes Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
  • The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Israel-Gaza war must end now and Israel must not occupy the enclave after the war, telling reporters his ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Hamas but there were still gaps to close.
“That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas. So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details,” Biden said in a news conference.
Biden in late May detailed a proposal of three phases aimed at achieving a ceasefire, the release of hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the rebuilding of the coastal enclave.
CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were in the Middle East this week meeting with regional counterparts to discuss the ceasefire deal.
“These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We’re making progress. The trend is positive. I’m determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now,” Biden said in the press conference.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has accepted a key part of a US plan, dropping a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the deal must not prevent Israel from resuming fighting until its war objectives are met. At the outset of the war, he pledged to annihilate Hamas.
Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday he was committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire deal provided Israel’s red lines were respected.
Biden told reporters on Thursday that Israel must not occupy Gaza while also offering some criticism of Israel’s war cabinet, saying “Israel occasionally was less than cooperative.”
Biden also expressed disappointment at some of his steps not having succeeded in Gaza, citing the planned winding down of the US military’s humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza as an example. “I was hopeful that would be more successful,” he said.
The Biden administration has faced international criticism for its continuing support of Israel in the face of growing civilian casualties.
The United States, Israel’s important ally, has seen months of protests around the country in opposition to the war and to US support for Israel.
A dozen US administration officials have quit, citing opposition to Biden’s Gaza policy. Rights advocates also note a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in the US amid the war.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then over 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the coastal enclave, which has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Topics: War on Gaza

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

“Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkiye,” Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.

Turkiye also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.

Regarding F-16 sales to Turkiye, Erdogan said: “I talked to Mr. Biden. ‘I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks’ he said’.”

Topics: NATO President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israel

Related

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Middle-East
Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Update Turkiye’s Erdogan voices worries of NATO, Russia clash
World
Turkiye’s Erdogan voices worries of NATO, Russia clash

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget

Libya’s High State Council rejects parliament budget
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Tripoli-based High State Council has rejected a budget approved by the eastern-based parliament, warning of more partition and wasting of public money.

The rejection came in a letter from council head Mohammed Takala to the House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh in Benghazi.

It was sent by the council media office to journalists.

The House approved the budget in two different sessions, one at the end of April worth 90 billion Libyan dinars ($18.5 billion) and another called it an additional budget of 88 billion Libyan dinars on Wednesday.

The budget is for the Benghazi-based government of Osama Hamad, who came to power in March 2023 and is allied with the military commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east and large parts of the southern region of Libya.

The council warned of what it described as “the House of Representatives’ persistence in its transgressions and managing public affairs by its sole will only lead to more division.”

A budget of about 179 billion Libyan dinars “is an unprecedented amount of money,” the council said.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.

In Tripoli, the Government of National Unity is headed by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, installed through a UN-backed process in 2021.

The House of Representatives was elected in 2014, while the High State Council was formed as part of a 2015 political agreement and drawn from a parliament elected in 2012.

Topics: Libya

Related

Abducted Libya political activist released: media
Middle-East
Abducted Libya political activist released: media
Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says
Middle-East
Armed bandits interrupt a rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean off Libya, an aid group says

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’

Erdogan says US ‘complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes’
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in what he called Israeli war crimes and violations of international law in the Gaza conflict, and he called for sanctions against Israel.

In an interview with Newsweek during the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan said Israel’s “brutal murder” of civilians and its strikes on hospitals, aid centers, and elsewhere constituted war crimes.

“The US administration, however, disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support. They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations,” Erdogan said.

“At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanction against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question, and no one is answering it,” he said.

More than 38,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since the war broke out on Oct. 7, according to Gaza medical authorities.

NATO member Turkiye has denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza, halted trade with it, and voiced support for Hamas.

It has repeatedly criticized Western countries for backing Israel and called for Israel to be punished by international courts.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye US

Related

Update Turkiye’s Erdogan voices worries of NATO, Russia clash
World
Turkiye’s Erdogan voices worries of NATO, Russia clash
US to wind down Gaza pier operations soon, Pentagon says
World
US to wind down Gaza pier operations soon, Pentagon says

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon
Updated 11 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon

Israeli incendiary weapons leave trail of destruction in southern Lebanon
  • Hezbollah to accept any Hamas truce decision, abide by ceasefire: Nasrallah
Updated 11 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Israeli army on Thursday ignited fires across orchards and forests on the Lebanese border using internationally banned incendiary weapons.

Hezbollah carried out an aerial attack in response, using drones to target the new headquarters of the artillery battalion of Israel’s 146th division.

The strike, south of Kabri, “achieved a direct hit” and led to deaths and injuries on the Israeli side, Hezbollah said.

The group also targeted Israeli soldiers near Hanita, claiming in a statement that the attack left “one dead and two wounded.” 

Hezbollah’s drone strikes had “very harsh consequences” for their intended targets, Israel’s Channel 13 said.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “Following warning sirens that were activated in the Upper Galilee region in the morning, drones were observed crossing the Lebanese territory and landing in the Upper Galilee area.”

Air defense systems intercepted several targets heading toward Israel, the army added.

Meanwhile, Israeli phosphorus artillery targeted Mays Al-Jabal, and the remains of an interceptor missile fell on the roof of an inhabited home in Shaqra.

The shelling of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab resulted in fires erupting in forests and olive groves. Lebanese civil defense teams worked to extinguish the blazes.

Israeli heavy artillery pounded several border areas — Houla, Wadi Al-Saluki, Aitaroun, Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra — some of which have been frequent targets since clashes began nine months ago.

Israeli jets violated the southern Lebanese airspace, flying at very low altitudes.

The Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday called for urgent action in response to a reported Israeli interception of phone calls in Lebanon.

The Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper had reported the breach, which saw Israel accessing data, such as phone calls, through the submarine cable that connects Lebanon to Cyprus.

The party questioned Lebanon’s 2022 approval of the CADMOS-2 cable, which is linked to the Israeli cable Ariel connecting Haifa and Tel Aviv to Cyprus.

Lebanon had “failed to take any precautionary measures to prevent such a major breach,” the party warned.

In response, Hezbollah said it urged members to avoid phone calls and internet usage, and to disconnect surveillance cameras across the south.

The directive follows the assassinations of high-ranking Hezbollah members.

“We are not on the verge of any full-scale or open war. Neither the Israelis nor the Lebanese want that. Even the regional and international powers do not want that,” said Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Moussaoui.

Moussaoui told CNN: “Since the beginning of the hostilities, we set a modus operandi under which any escalation provoked by the Israeli enemy will be faced by an escalation of the same intensity if not more.

“This is how things are going around so far. However, I do not believe a full-scale war favors any party.”

In his speech on Wednesday evening, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah referred to the ceasefire negotiations in Doha between Hamas and Israel, with Egypt, Qatar and the US present.

Nasrallah said that his movement would accept any Hamas decision on Gaza truce negotiations, adding that Hezbollah would end its cross-border attacks on Israel if a ceasefire were reached.

“Whatever Hamas accepts, everyone accepts and is satisfied with,” he said.

“This is our commitment as a support front. We have been clear about this from the beginning, and it should go without saying.

“Our brothers in Hamas know better. We are not asking anyone to listen to our opinion. We stand by their side and support them in any position or decision they take until the end.”

A political observer described Nasrallah’s announcement as “a position that tends toward de-escalation and meets the ongoing negotiations held in Doha.”

They added: “Iran is not far from taking the same position.” 

Meanwhile, Israeli officials ramped up their threats against Hezbollah, warning of the possibility of a two-front war.

During his tour of Galilee, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said: “We must be able to confront two fronts simultaneously, and we should realize that these wars are going to last long.”

He added: “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining nuclear weapons. We may face repeated confrontations with Iran.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Lebanon Gaza Hamas Hezbollah

Related

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Latest updates

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
Biden says Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Erdogan says Turkiye will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit
China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.