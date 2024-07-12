Kingdom records 17% rise in passenger air travel in first half of 2024

RIYADH: The Kingdom has recorded a 17 percent rise in passenger air traffic over the first six months of 2024, to 62 million compared to 53 million in the same period last year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

There were 446,000 flights, marking a 12 percent increase compared to 399,000 flights during the first six months of 2023, the report said, citing statistics released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Airfreight volume also went up, hitting 606,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2024, a 41 percent jump from 430,000 tonnes in the same period last year, GACA reported.

The Kingdom’s aviation sector has developed considerably over the past six months, including 16 Saudi Arabia airports obtaining the Airports Council International Airport Service Quality accreditation for 2024, the report also said.

Saudi Arabia’s airports are now ranked in the top 50 worldwide, it said, citing the evaluation results announced by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

Three of the Kingdom’s international airports won awards from ratings agencies last year.

Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport was rated the best regional airport in the Middle East during the Skytrax World Airport Awards ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah got the highest ratings on the Airports Council International list for 2023.

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam won three of the Saudi Airports Awards for 2023, including for the best facility in the 5 to 15 million passenger category, for the best customs inspection area, and best services for people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, national carrier Saudia won awards for being the most advanced airline in the world, and having the best economy class catering for 2024 in the Skytrax global ranking, the SPA noted.

Flynas was named fourth-best low-cost airline in the world for the second consecutive year and the first in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive year, according to Skytrax.

“All these achievements are part of the initiatives and programs launched by GACA, aiming to contribute to the development of the air transport industry locally, regionally, and internationally, in line with the National Strategy for the Civil Aviation Sector,” the SPA report stated.

“The strategy aims to make the aviation sector in the Kingdom the first in the Middle East by reaching 330 million passengers, increasing air freight capacity to 4.5 million tonnes, and raising air connectivity to reach 250 destinations to and from Saudi airports by 2030,” it added.

During the first half of this year, GACA launched several projects, including the development and expansion of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

In addition, there was an expansion of Al-Ahsa International Airport, a new international departure terminal built at Taif International Airport, and self-driving taxi experience for the first time during the Hajj season.

Also, the first permit was awarded to use drones for cleaning buildings; a testing center for aviation personnel was launched; and the first phase of electronic gates was completed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

This year, GACA won two gold awards for Best Customer Service and Best Public Service Center in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.

In addition, it won a Consumer Protection Association award for excellence in upholding passengers’ rights, and a certificate for flight safety and environmental sustainability.