You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones

South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones

South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones
Above, attack drones on display during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. (KCNA/KNS via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4mvtu

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones

South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones
  • The new laser weapons are invisible and noise-free, require no additional ammunition
  • The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SEOUL: South Korea will begin deploying drone-melting laser weapons designed to shoot down North Korean UAVs this year, the country’s arms procurement agency said Friday.
The new laser weapons — dubbed the “StarWars Project” by the South — are invisible and noise-free, require no additional ammunition, operate solely on electricity and cost only about 2,000 won ($1.45) per shot, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The “Block-I” system, developed by Hanwha Aerospace, will be “put into operational deployment in the military this year,” Lee Sang-yoon, a DAPA official, said.
The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
In December 2022, Seoul said five North Korean drones crossed into the South, the first such incident in five years, prompting its military to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets, but they failed to shoot any of them down.
The South’s “ability to respond to North Korea’s drone provocations will be significantly enhanced” by the laser weapons system, DAPA said in a statement Thursday.
It has successfully achieved a 100 percent shoot-down rate in previous tests, and with future improvements, it could become a “game-changing” weapons system capable of countering aircraft and ballistic missiles in the future, DAPA said.
The “StarWars” system — a “weapon of the future” according to official Lee — neutralizes targets by directly hitting them with laser light generated from optical fiber.
“When a laser weapon transfers heat to a drone, its surface melts. As the surface melts, the internal components catch fire, causing the drone to eventually fall,” Lee said.
“This laser weapon uses electricity, so simply increasing the output allows it to travel at the speed of light,” he said.
“Laser weapons can travel even further in space where there is no air,” which gives it a significant advantage over conventional weapons, he added.
But some analysts said it was too early to be sure about the weapon’s capabilities.
“Laser weapons have not yet been put to practical use worldwide, and further verification and more time are needed to determine whether they can be utilized as a practical weapon system,” Hong Sung-pyo, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Military Affairs, said.
“Laser weapons also have an operational range. While it may be possible to shoot down (North Korean) drones that come within this range, it is difficult to target those that are outside of it,” he added.
Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with Pyongyang ramping up weapons testing as it draws ever closer to Russia.
After Pyongyang sent multiple barrages of trash-carrying balloons across the border, Seoul last month fully suspended a tension-reducing military deal and resumed live-fire drills on border islands and by the demilitarised zone that divides the Korean peninsula.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
World
US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says
World
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says

Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump

Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump

Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump on Thursday and the pair discussed the “possibilities of peace,” a spokesperson for the prime minister said as he pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump and Orban met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida “as the next stop of his peace mission,” Orban’s spokesperson said. “The discussion was about the possibilities of peace“

Nationalist leader Orban, a long-time Trump supporter, made surprise visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing in the past two weeks on a self-styled “peace mission,” angering NATO allies.

His meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin in particular vexed some other NATO members, who said the trip handed legitimacy to Putin when the West wants to isolate him over his war in Ukraine.

Orban traveled to Kyiv before visiting Moscow but did not tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about his mission to Russia, Zelensky said, dismissing Orban’s ambition of playing the peacemaker.

“Not all the leaders can make negotiations. You need to have some power for this,” Zelensky said earlier at a news conference at the NATO summit.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, when asked about Orban’s initiative, said Ukraine would be rightly concerned about any attempt to negotiate a peace deal without involving Kyiv.

“Whatever adventurism is being undertaken without Ukraine’s consent or support is not something that’s consistent with our policy, the foreign policy of the United States,” Sullivan said.

Orban’s self-styled peace mission has also irked many members of the European Union, whose rotating presidency Hungary took over at the start of this month.

The Hungarian embassy in Washington declined to comment on the planned meeting with Trump, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Orban has been attending a NATO summit hosted by Democratic President Joe Biden. Hungary’s delegation voiced opposition to key NATO positions, while not blocking the alliance from taking action.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Reuters on Wednesday that Hungary believes a second Trump presidency would boost hopes for peace in Ukraine.

Orban hoped to bring an end to the war through peace talks involving both Russia and Ukraine, according to Szijjarto.

Trump has said he would quickly end the war. He has not offered a detailed plan to achieve that, but Reuters reported last month that advisers to the former president had presented him with a plan to end the war in part by making future aid to Kyiv conditional on Ukraine joining peace talks.

In the past several months, foreign officials have regularly sought meetings with Trump and his key advisers to discuss his foreign policy should he beat Biden in the Nov. 5 election. Polls show Trump widening his lead over Biden.

One adviser, Keith Kellogg, has met with several high-ranking foreign officials on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Reuters reported this week.

NATO FRUSTRATION

Orban appeared isolated at the opening of a NATO meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, sitting alone while other leaders talked in a huddle.

Two European diplomats told Reuters that NATO allies were frustrated with Orban’s actions around the summit, but stressed that he had not blocked the alliance from taking action on Ukraine.

Multiple EU leaders made clear Orban was not speaking for the bloc in his discussions on the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t think there’s any point in having conversations with authoritarian regimes that are violating international law,” said Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Hungary also diverged from its NATO allies on China, which the alliance said is an enabler of Russia’s war effort and poses challenges to security. Hungary does not want NATO to become an “anti-China” bloc, and will not support it doing so, Szijjarto said on Thursday.

Topics: US Donald Trump Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban EU

Related

Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
World
Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban
World
EU foreign policy chief issues fresh rebuke to Hungary’s Orban

US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea

US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea

US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US commitment to deterrence against North Korea is backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear, US President Joe Biden told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

The two leaders also authorized a guideline on establishing an integrated system of extended deterrence for the Korean peninsula to counter nuclear and military threats from North Korea, Yoon’s office said.

The guideline formalizes the deployment of US nuclear assets on and around the Korean peninsula to deter and respond to potential nuclear attacks by the North, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a briefing in Washington.

“It means US nuclear weapons are specifically being assigned to missions on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.

Earlier Biden and Yoon issued a joint statement announcing the signing of the Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula.

“The Presidents reaffirmed their commitments in the US-ROK Washington Declaration and highlighted that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response,” it said.

DPRK is short for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. ROK refers to South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.

Cheong Seong-Chang, a security strategy expert at the Sejong Institute and a strong advocate of South Korea’s own nuclear armament, said the new nuclear guideline is a significant progress that fundamentally changes the way the allies will respond to a nuclear threat from North Korea.

“The problem is, the only thing that will give South Korea full confidence is a promise from the US of an immediate nuclear retaliation in the event of nuclear use by the North, but that is simply impossible,” Cheong said.

“That is the inherent limitation of nuclear deterrence,” he said, adding whether the nuclear guideline will survive a change in US administration is also questionable.

Yoon’s office said the guideline itself is classified.

North Korea has openly advanced its nuclear weapons policy by codifying their use in the event of perceived threat against its territory and enshrining the advancement of nuclear weapons capability in the constitution last year.

Earlier this year, it designated South Korea as its “primary foe” and vowed to annihilate its neighbor for colluding with the United States to wage war against it, in a dramatic reversal of peace overtures they made in 2018.

Both Seoul and Washington deny any aggressive intent against Pyongyang but say they are fully prepared to counter any aggression by the North and have stepped up joint military drills in recent months.

Yoon reaffirmed South Korea’s support for Ukraine, pledging to double its contribution to a NATO trust fund from the $12 million it provided in 2024, his office said. The fund enables short-term non-lethal military assistance and long-term capability-building support, NATO says.

It made no mention of any direct military support for Ukraine. Yoon’s office has said it was considering weapons supply for Kyiv, reversing its earlier policy of limiting its assistance to humanitarian in nature. 

Topics: US South Korea North Korea

Related

South Korea to withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse
World
South Korea to withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says
World
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong calls South Korean drills a provocation, KCNA says

China scolds EU over statement about South China Sea

China scolds EU over statement about South China Sea
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

China scolds EU over statement about South China Sea

China scolds EU over statement about South China Sea
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: China has rebuked the European Union over a statement about the South China Sea, saying the latter ignored historical and objective facts of the testy issue and “blatantly endorses” what it called the Philippines’ violation of its sovereignty.

On Friday, the EU issued a statement to mark the anniversary of arbitration regarding sovereignty in the region which ruled in the Philippines’ favor and which was rejected by China.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a statement that it is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes the statement about the South China Sea Arbitration Award. It has made solemn representations to European Union.

The EU should be clear about facts, be objective and fair, and respect the rights and interests of China side as well as the efforts made by regional countries for peace and stability, China said.

Topics: South China Sea China

Related

Special Philippines, Japan sign key defense pact amid rising tensions in South China Sea  video
World
Philippines, Japan sign key defense pact amid rising tensions in South China Sea 
China anchors ‘monster ship’ in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says
World
China anchors ‘monster ship’ in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

NEW YORK: Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday asked the judge who presided over his hush money trial to throw out his conviction, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling that a former US president enjoys broad immunity from prosecution.

“The jury’s verdicts must be vacated and the indictment dismissed,” Trump’s attorneys said in a court filing with New York Judge Juan Merchan.

Trump, 78, was convicted in New York in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had a sexual encounter with the real estate tycoon.

Trump’s lawyers, in asking Merchan for the conviction to be dismissed, cited the landmark Supreme Court ruling from earlier this month that a president enjoys “absolute immunity” for official acts.

Some of the evidence introduced by prosecutors during the hush money trial involved actions taken while Trump was in the White House and testimony from White House aides, they said.

Trump, who is expected to be formally named the Republican Party nominee for president next week, had been scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Thursday, but Merchan postponed sentencing following the Supreme Court ruling.

Merchan said he will rule on the Trump dismissal motion on September 6 and hold sentencing — if still necessary — on September 18.

Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg said in an earlier court filing that he was not opposed to the sentencing delay, but that he believed the “defendant’s (dismissal) arguments to be without merit.”

Trump, the first former US president convicted of a crime, faces four criminal cases and has been doing everything in his power to delay the trials until after the November election.

He faces charges in Washington and Georgia related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is also accused in an indictment filed in Florida of endangering national security by holding onto top secret documents after leaving the White House.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Related

Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
World
Hungary sees ‘chance for peace’ in Ukraine if Trump returns, foreign minister says
Trump revels in Democratic turmoil as he returns to campaign trail and teases VP pick
World
Trump revels in Democratic turmoil as he returns to campaign trail and teases VP pick

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Follow

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is “moving forward” with sending 500-pound bombs to Israel after a pause over concerns that 2,000-pound munitions in the same shipment could be used in populated areas, a US official said Thursday.

Washington halted the bomb shipment in early May when it appeared Israel was on the verge of a major ground operation in Rafah in southern Gaza that the US government strongly opposed, with Israel eventually launching a more limited incursion instead.

“We’ve been clear that our concern has been on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs, particularly in advance of Israel’s Rafah campaign which they have announced they are concluding,” the US official said on condition of anonymity.

“Because of how these shipments are put together, other munitions may sometimes be co-mingled. That’s what happened here with the 500-pound bombs,” the official said, adding: “Because our concern was not about the 500-pound bombs, those are moving forward as part of the usual process.”

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly accused President Joe Biden’s administration of slowing down weapons deliveries to Israel, which has been at war in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

US officials denied the accusations, saying that the single bomb shipment was the only one affected, with the two sides later signaling progress on resolving the rift.

Biden said during a news conference on Thursday that the 2,000-pound bombs would not be sent to Israel.

“I’m not providing the 2,000-pound bombs. They cannot be used in Gaza or any populated area without causing great human tragedy and damage,” the president said.

The United States is Israel’s main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, where Israel has conducted more than nine months of operations against Hamas.

The unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian militants on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas has killed at least 38,345 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the Gaza health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

‘Hardly anything’ will deter Israel’s Gaza war: S.Africa judge on ICJ case
World
‘Hardly anything’ will deter Israel’s Gaza war: S.Africa judge on ICJ case
Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan
Middle-East
Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan

Latest updates

South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones
South Korea to deploy ‘StarWars’ lasers against North’s drones
Air travel up by 17 percent in Saudi Arabia in first half of 2024: GACA
Air travel up by 17 percent in Saudi Arabia in first half of 2024: GACA
Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump
Hungary’s Orban, a NATO outlier on Ukraine, talks ‘peace mission’ with Trump
US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after ‘crazy’ run
Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after ‘crazy’ run

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.