US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen's northern Hajjah

US and UK forces on Sunday hit a Houthi target in an area of north Yemeni region, while an EU naval operation destroyed a Yemeni militia drone in the Gulf of Aden. (Anadolu Agency)
US and UK forces on Sunday hit a Houthi target in an area of north Yemeni region, while an EU naval operation destroyed a Yemeni militia drone in the Gulf of Aden.
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen’s northern Hajjah

US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen’s northern Hajjah
  • Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said on Sunday that the US and UK “aggression” struck Medi district in Hajjah province
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: US and UK forces on Sunday hit a Houthi target in an area of north Yemeni region, while an EU naval operation destroyed a Yemeni militia drone in the Gulf of Aden. 

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said on Sunday that the US and UK “aggression” struck Medi district in Hajjah province on Sunday, the latest round of strikes by the US and UK against the Houthis in retribution for the militia’s anti-ship operation.

The Houthi TV station did not provide details on the targeted area or any human or property damage.

This comes as the EU military operation in the Red Sea, known as Aspides, said on Sunday that its Greek warship Psara shot down a drone suspected to have been launched by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden.

The warship was repelling a barrage of Houthi explosive-laden drones aimed at a commercial ship escorted by the EU mission. 

“This operation aims to protect the lives of seafarers, ensure global trade, protect global common goods, uphold freedom of navigation, and contribute to regional peace and security,” the EU naval mission said on X. 

In response to Houthi attacks on ships, which began in November, the US formed a coalition marine task force in the Red Sea, designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, and launched strikes on Houthi military locations and mobile drone and missile launchers in Hodeidah, Sanaa and other areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

The Houthis claim that their campaign against the ship is solely aimed at targeting Israel-bound ships and those linked to Israel to put pressure on Israel to halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip, as well as targeting US and UK ships after the two countries bombarded Yemeni territory under Houthi control.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s army said its soldiers in the southern city of Taiz repelled a Houthi attack on Saturday, killing and injuring six Houthis, according to SABA, the official news agency. 

In an attempt to take control of more areas in the besieged city of Taiz, the Houthis attacked the army’s mountainous sites in the city’s northeast on Saturday, resulting in fighting that killed two Houthis and injured four more.

The army said the Houthis were compelled to cease their attack and flee after failing to make any military advances. 

Despite a considerable decline in hostilities throughout Yemen since the UN-brokered ceasefire went into effect in April 2022, scores of government troops have been killed or injured in Houthi strikes on positions in Dhale, Taiz, Marib and other disputed districts.

Separately, one Yemeni soldier was killed and another was wounded on Saturday night while battling Al-Qaeda militants in a valley in the southern province of Abyan.

According to media channels funded by the Southern Transitional Council, Al-Qaeda assaulted the council’s soldiers in Abyan’s Omaran Valley with drones and heavy machine guns, killing one soldier and injuring another.

Since late 2022, more than 100 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in Al-Qaeda guerrilla raids as STC forces moved into the militia’s long-held hiding areas in rough and isolated valleys and mountains in Abyan and Shabwa. 

Topics: Yemen UK US Red Sea

Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks after deadly Israeli strike

Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks after deadly Israeli strike
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks after deadly Israeli strike

Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks after deadly Israeli strike
  • Hamas group says leader Mohammed Deif is ‘fine’ after an Israeli strike
  • Says ‘ready to resume negotiations’ when Israel’s ‘demonstrates seriousness’
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: A Hamas official said Sunday the Palestinian group was withdrawing from Gaza truce talks, following a deadly Israeli strike that targeted militant commander Mohammed Deif more than nine months into the war.
Another Hamas official told AFP that “Commander Mohammed Deif,” the Islamist group’s military chief, was “well and directly overseeing” operations despite the bombing raid on a southern Gaza displacement camp on Saturday, which Israel said was an attempt to kill him.
Another senior official from the Iran-backed Islamist group, whose Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the war, said Hamas was pulling out of negotiations toward a ceasefire because of Israeli “massacres” and repeated stalling.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 92 people had been killed, more than half of them women and children, and 300 wounded in a strike on Al-Mawasi, an Israeli-designated “safe zone” on the Mediterranean coast.
Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s Qatar-based political chief, told international mediators of the “decision to halt negotiations due to the (Israeli) occupation’s lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians,” the official said.
But Hamas was “ready to resume negotiations” when Israel’s government “demonstrates seriousness in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal,” the official quoted Haniyeh as saying.
Talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with United States support, have for months tried but failed to bring a halt to the war.
Israeli demonstrators, sometimes in the tens of thousands, have stepped up their actions demanding the government reach a deal to free the captives taken by Hamas on October 7.
Hamas’s attack resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,584 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Gaza health ministry.
An Israeli security source said on Saturday that the Al-Mawasi strike showed Israel “will continue to target senior Hamas leadership” even as it “pursues negotiations for a hostage agreement.”
Al-Mawasi, near the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, had in May been declared a safe humanitarian zone by the Israeli military and civilians ordered to evacuate to it. However, there have been multiple deadly incidents there blamed on Israeli strikes.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, described the area as “a sandy 14-square-kilometer (5.4-square-mile) agricultural land, where people are left out in the open with little to no buildings or roads.”
“The claim that people in Gaza can move to ‘safe’ or ‘humanitarian’ zones is false,” said Lazzarini on social media site X.
Israel said it had on Saturday targeted Deif as well as an associate, Rafa Salama.
Deif heads the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades and had announced in an audio message the start of Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack.
Israel’ military on Saturday said Salama, commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis brigade, had been killed by a strike “in the area of Khan Yunis.”
Israel accuses both Salama and Deif of helping to “mastermind” the October 7 attack.
Deif has been among Israel’s most wanted men for decades and is blamed by Israeli authorities for the killings of multiple civilians and soldiers.
At the site of the strike, an AFP photographer saw the charred remains of tents as Palestinians searched through the wreckage for any salvageable items.
Plastic covers, broken water tanks and other equipment used for makeshift shelters was scattered on the sand.
Scott Anderson, director of UNRWA affairs in the Gaza Strip, said that on a visit to Khan Yunis’s Nasser hospital, where many of the casualties were taken, he had “witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I have seen” in the war.
“I saw toddlers who are double amputees, children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment, and others separated from their parents,” he said in a statement.
Anderson added that “impediments to humanitarian operations prevent us from supporting people anywhere near the scale necessary.”
The deaths in Al-Mawasi drew condemnation from governments across the region, with Egypt’s foreign ministry saying such “crimes... cannot be accepted under any justification whatsoever.”
The Israeli military said of its attack targeting Deif that “the area that was struck... was not a tent complex, but an operational compound.”
Separately on Sunday, rescuers said at least eight people were killed in strikes on different parts of Gaza City, where the Israeli military said its operations were ongoing.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden had said that a framework for a truce and hostage deal he had set out earlier in the war was “now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas,” though gaps remained.

UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AP
UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel and West Bank and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Lammy met Sunday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: The new British foreign secretary called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday, his second international trip since Labour’s resounding victory in elections earlier this month.
David Lammy said the ongoing war in Gaza is “intolerable” and stressed in meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leadership that Britain wants to assist with diplomatic efforts “securing a ceasefire deal and creating the space for a credible and irreversible pathway toward a two-state solution.”
Lammy met Sunday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday. During his visit, Lammy will also meet with families of hostages currently being held in Gaza who have ties to the UK He called for the release of all hostages and a dramatic increase in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.
Lammy demanded Israel halt settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, and said that the Palestinian Authority needs to be “reformed and empowered.”
Both Lammy’s Labour Party and the previous Conservative government initially avoided calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war, using phrases like “humanitarian pause.” But the language has got stronger. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Netanyahu last week there was a “clear and urgent need for a ceasefire.”
Labour’s stance on the Gaza war cost it votes in this month’s UK election. Although the party won in a landslide, pro-Palestinian independents defeated Labour candidates in several seats with large Muslim populations.
Lammy’s comments came the day after Israel said it had targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 90 people, including children, according to local health officials.
Top Hamas officials said on Sunday that the negotiations for a possible ceasefire deal had not been halted because of the attack. Hamas also denied that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, the target of the strike, was killed and said Israel’s “false claims are merely a cover-up for the scale of the horrific massacre.”
Deif and Hamas’ top official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, are believed by Israel to be the chief architects of the Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped 250, triggering the Israel-Hamas war.
Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,400 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza West Bank UK David Lammy

Israeli police kill car-ramming suspect after pedestrians injured

Israeli police kill car-ramming suspect after pedestrians injured
Updated 14 July 2024
AFP
Israeli police kill car-ramming suspect after pedestrians injured

Israeli police kill car-ramming suspect after pedestrians injured
  • Paramedics said two of the injured were in a serious condition
Updated 14 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police shot dead a car driver supected of ramming into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in a town on Sunday and injured four people, a spokesman said.
Police called it a “suspected terrorist attack” and said the driver had been “neutralized” during the incident at Nir Tzvi near the city of Lod, in central Israel.
Video footage widely shared on social media and broadcast on Israeli television showed a white car on the pavement next to a bus shelter and uniformed men firing at the car. Traffic is halted on the major highway.
The four wounded were taken to hospital. Paramedics said two of the injured were in a serious condition, with police saying one of the victims was in a “critical” state.
In a statement released by a first aid group, the paramedic Michelle Rashkovski said, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle that had hit pedestrians stopped at a bus shelter. We immediately called additional forces to the scene.”

Topics: Israel

UAE appoints Hamdan bin Mohammed as deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

UAE appoints Hamdan bin Mohammed as deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
UAE appoints Hamdan bin Mohammed as deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle

UAE appoints Hamdan bin Mohammed as deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has announced a cabinet reshuffle that includes the appointment of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum as minister of defense and deputy prime minister, Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said on X on Sunday.

“Sheikh Hamdan is a leader who loves his people and his people love him. We have immense confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the country’s future,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also been named a deputy prime minister while he retains his role as minister of foreign affairs.

Other major appointments included naming Sarah Al-Amiri as Minister of Education; Ahmed Belhoul as Minister of Sports; Abdul Rahman Al-Awar as acting minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Alia Al-Mazroui as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship. 

 

Topics: UAE

EU naval mission says it destroyed aerial drone in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed aerial drone in Gulf of Aden
Updated 14 July 2024
Reuters
EU naval mission says it destroyed aerial drone in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed aerial drone in Gulf of Aden
Updated 14 July 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said that its frigate Psara had destroyed an unmanned aerial drone in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants on vessels in the region. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

Topics: EU Gulf of Aden

