You are here

  • Home
  • Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member
War on Gaza

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member

A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3ayz

Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member

A masked demonstrator waves a Hezbollah flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinians in Beirut. (File/AFP)
  • The Lebanese man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement
  • He was “strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization,” the prosecutors said
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BERLIN: A suspected member of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been arrested in Germany, accused of procuring components for drones believed to be used in attacks on Israel, German prosecutors said Monday.
The Lebanese man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement.
He was “strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization,” the prosecutors said.
The man is believed to have “procured components, particularly engines for the assembly of drones” which “were supposed to be exported to Lebanon and used in terrorist attacks on Israel,” they added.
The prosecutors added that the man was suspected of having joined Hezbollah “no later than in summer 2016” and that he was apprehended in the town of Salzgitter in Lower Saxony province.
The Israeli military has been trading regular cross-border fire with Hezbollah since early October.
The Shiite Muslim movement has been supporting its ally Hamas since the group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hezbollah

Related

Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli strike on Lebanon
Middle-East
Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah releases video it says shows surveillance of Israeli-occupied Golan
Middle-East
Hezbollah releases video it says shows surveillance of Israeli-occupied Golan

100 injured as Bangladesh student groups clash over job quotas

100 injured as Bangladesh student groups clash over job quotas
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

100 injured as Bangladesh student groups clash over job quotas

100 injured as Bangladesh student groups clash over job quotas
  • The quota system reserves more than half of well-paid civil service posts totalling hundreds of thousands of government jobs
  • These jobs are reserved for specific groups, including children of heroes from the country’s 1971 liberation war from Pakistan
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

DHAKA: Rival students in Bangladesh clashed on Monday leaving at least 100 people injured, as demonstrators opposing quotas for coveted government jobs battled counter-protesters loyal to the ruling party, police said.
Police and witnesses said hundreds of anti-quota protesters and students backing the ruling Awami League party battled for hours on Dhaka University campus, hurling rocks, fighting with sticks and beating each other with iron rods.
Some carried machetes while others threw petrol bombs, witnesses said.
The quota system reserves more than half of well-paid civil service posts totalling hundreds of thousands of government jobs for specific groups, including children of heroes from the country’s 1971 liberation war from Pakistan.
“They clashed with sticks and threw rocks at each other,” local police station chief Mostajirur Rahman told AFP.
Masud Mia, a police inspector, said “around 100 students including women” were injured, and had been taken to hospital. “More people are coming,” Mia added.
Students launched protests earlier this month demanding a merit-based system.
They have continued despite Bangladesh’s top court suspending the quota scheme.
Anti-quota protesters blamed the ruling party students for the violence.
“They attacked our peaceful procession with rods, sticks and rocks,” Nahid Islam, the national coordinator of the anti-quota protests, told AFP.
“They beat our female protesters. At least 150 students were injured including 30 women, and conditions of 20 students are serious.”
Critics say the system benefits children of pro-government groups who back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina, 76, won her fourth consecutive general election in January, in a vote without genuine opposition parties that saw a major crackdown against her political opponents, who boycotted the poll.
Injured student Shahinur Shumi, 26, said the protesters were taken by surprise.
“We were holding our procession peacefully,” she said from her hospital bed at Dhaka Medical Hospital.
“Suddenly, the Chhatra League (the ruling party student wing) attacked us with sticks, machetes, iron rods, and bricks.”
Police said hundreds of students from several private universities shouting anti-quota slogans joined the protests in Dhaka, halting traffic near the US embassy for more than four hours.
“Some 200 students squatted and stood on the road,” deputy police commissioner Hasanuzzaman Molla told AFP.
Thousands of students also marched in a dozen universities overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday morning, protesting against what they said were Hasina’s disparaging comments.
Protesters said they were compared to collaborators of the Pakistani army during Bangladesh’s war of independence.
“This is unacceptable,” a female student from Dhaka University said, asking not to be named for fear of reprisal.
“We want a reform of the quota system so that meritorious students can get a fair chance.”
Violence also erupted during protests in Bangladesh’s second city Chittagong late on Sunday, anti-quota students said.
Khan Talat Mahmud Rafy, the organizer, said two fellow protesters were injured.
“Dozens of Chhatra League activists attacked one of our processions,” Rafy said.
Students are demanding that only those quotas supporting ethnic minorities and disabled people — six percent of jobs — should remain.
Bangladesh was one of the world’s poorest countries when it gained independence in 1971, but it has grown an average of more than six percent each year since 2009.
But much of that growth has been on the back of the mostly female factory workforce powering its garment export industry, and economists say there is an acute crisis of jobs for millions of university students.

Topics: Bangladesh Bangladesh student protest

Pro-Palestinian activists held after protest at UK war memorial

Youth Demand activists hold placards reading “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”
Youth Demand activists hold placards reading “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pro-Palestinian activists held after protest at UK war memorial

Youth Demand activists hold placards reading “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK police on Monday arrested two pro-Palestinian demonstrators after a protest at Britain’s Cenotaph war memorial in central London.
A Palestinian flag was laid in front of the Cenotaph and “180,000 killed” spray-painted on the ground in front of the monument, photos and video footage showed.
The Cenotaph is the focus every year of of national events to commemorate Britain’s war dead.
“Two women were quickly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody,” the Metropolitan Police said on X, adding that damage was caused to the road and not to the monument itself.
In a statement, the Youth Demand group said its supporters had taken action to “commemorate the thousands killed in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza.”
It said Youth Demand was calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the new UK government to halt all new oil and gas licenses granted since 2021.
Supporters planned to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament by head of state King Charles III on Wednesday, it added.
Youth Demand last month staged a protest at the constituency home of former prime minister Rishi Sunak.
The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s surprise October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,584 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Gaza health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Cenotaph war memorial London

Related

Viral clip shows London police ‘assaulting’ pro-Palestine activist video
World
Viral clip shows London police ‘assaulting’ pro-Palestine activist
GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine
Middle-East
GCC chief reiterates ‘firm and absolute’ support for Palestine

Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release

Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Follow

Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release

Families of Pakistanis held ‘hostage’ in Myanmar in recruitment fraud urge authorities to secure release
  • Families say Pakistanis were lured with lucrative job offers by alleged Chinese scammers operating near Thailand-Myanmar border 
  • Spokesperson at Chinese consulate in Karachi says no evidence so far of involvement of Chinese nationals in ‘unsubstantiated’ accusations
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The families of six Pakistani nationals allegedly taken “hostage” by fake job scammers in Myanmar have appealed to Pakistani authorities this week to secure their release, saying their loved ones were being subjected to the “worst forms of torture.” 
Families of the Pakistani nationals say that they were lured by a group of alleged Chinese scammers in Thailand with the offer of lucrative jobs and were now being forced to work up to 18 hours a day and being tortured, including through sleep deprivation and electric shocks, according to their family members. 
Arab News could not independently verify that the Pakistanis were scammed by Chinese nationals but a spokesperson at the Chinese consulate in Karachi said that they were looking into the case but there was no evidence so far of the involvement of Chinese nationals in the “unsubstantiated” accusations. 
While the exact nature of the work the Pakistanis are allegedly being forced to do is not known, the scammers had set a performance target of $150,000 per employee against a salary of $200 a month for the first six months and $500 a month thereafter for a year. 
A copy of a contract by a company called YONGQIAN Group seen by Arab News did not specify the type of work the Pakistanis were required to do in return for the $150,000 target but said that their employment period would be extended until the goal was achieved, while any employee resigning before 18 months would have to pay $8,000 to the company.
In one case, Qamar Zaman, a Pakistani working in Thailand for 10 years, told Arab News that he had invited his son, Muhammad Zain, to the Southeast Asian country from Pakistan’s Punjab province a month and a half ago on a family visa to start a business. 
An acquaintance of the Zaman family, Shahid Mehmood, another Pakistani from Punjab’s Sialkot married to a Thai woman with two children, also convinced Zaman to send over his son.
“He (Mehmood) told me he had a great offer and that he would secure the job only if my son accompanied him,” Zaman told Arab News, saying that Mehmood was not involved with the scammers.
“He promised my son a lucrative salary, but instead, I have brought upon myself a living hell. My life now is worse than hell itself.”
Zaman said that both his son and Mehmood were now trapped in a fake job scam and had gotten in touch with him by using the “secret phone” of three other Pakistani nationals from the Sindh province who were also being held captive on the Myanmar side of the Thailand-Myanmar border.
“‘Papa, get me out of here before I die,’ he pleaded with me on the phone,” Zaman said. “He was crying in agony.”
Zaman, who hails from the city of Gujrat, said that he lodged a complaint about his son’s “abduction” with the Thai police on June 12 and was struggling to bring him home. 
In another case, Muhammad Amir Hussain from Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin, was also “taken hostage” along with Zain and Mehmood, according to Zain’s father.
In a third case, a resident from Sindh’s Hyderabad, Ashiq Hussain, has written a letter to the Pakistani embassy in Myanmar saying his son Kashif Hussain, 22, and two of his friends, Faraz Khan and Shehroz Khan, had gone to visit Thailand on Feb. 19, but met some alleged Chinese individuals in Bangkok who offered them “good jobs with handsome salaries” on employment visas, tempting them into traveling to Myanmar.
According to the letter, the scammers took the men’s mobile phones and other documents and compelled them to work with them. Hussain’s son and his friends managed to use a secret phone to contact their families back home, telling them that they had been handcuffed on arrival at the facility and were now being “forced to work long hours without breaks.”
Hussain said that he had reached out to the Pakistani embassy in Myanmar after his son shared his location using the secret phone. 
“It’s been a month and a half, and we still haven’t heard from the Pakistan embassy,” the father said.
When asked to comment on the cases, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesperson for the Pakistani foreign office, said that she would forward the queries to Pakistan’s embassy in Myanmar and declined further comment. 
Meanwhile, families of the men said that the situation was becoming “increasingly unbearable” for them with each passing day.
“These are scammers and there was no factory as promised to Shahid,” Zaman said. “I threw my son in front of the wolves and his mother in Pakistan doesn’t even know it.”

Topics: Pakistan Myanmar China Thailand

Related

Myanmar junta ‘trying to destroy country’: UN special rapporteur
World
Myanmar junta ‘trying to destroy country’: UN special rapporteur
Fake jobs agency listing Mideast posts shut down by Philippine government
World
Fake jobs agency listing Mideast posts shut down by Philippine government

Philippine trade officials tap small businesses in Mindanao to boost halal industry growth

Officials from the Department of Trade and Industry pose with local business owners in Zamboanga City on July 12, 2024. (DTI)
Officials from the Department of Trade and Industry pose with local business owners in Zamboanga City on July 12, 2024. (DTI)
Updated 56 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippine trade officials tap small businesses in Mindanao to boost halal industry growth

Officials from the Department of Trade and Industry pose with local business owners in Zamboanga City on July 12, 2024. (DTI)
  • Country looking to access the multi-trillion dollar global market
  • Manila launched a national halal strategy in January, targeting $4bn in investment
Updated 56 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine trade officials are helping small businesses in Mindanao boost their output in the halal market, as Manila continues its efforts to expand the domestic halal industry.

The government launched a national halal strategy in January, which includes targets to raise 230 billion Philippine pesos ($4 billion) in investment and generate about 120,000 jobs by 2028 by tapping into the global industry, which is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion.

The Department of Trade and Industry visited western Mindanao’s Zamboanga City last week, where officials met local business owners to strategize ways “to harness the region’s vast potential and capitalize on the global halal market,” it said in a statement.

The halal industry is strategically important “in catalyzing economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation in Mindanao,” the DTI added.

In Zamboanga, the DTI held discussions with local authorities and business communities in an effort to unite “commitment to driving the halal industry’s growth.”

The department also recognized 13 halal-certified establishments in Zamboanga as part of the visit.

Zamboanga City’s strategic location to further expand the Philippines’ domestic halal industry also makes it a potential halal hub for the country, said Aleem Guiapal, who heads the DTI Halal Industry Development Program.

“Zamboanga is a strategic point that connects the island province and also the mainland provinces of the Bangsamoro,” Guiapal told Arab News on Monday, referring to the Philippines’ Muslim-majority region.

But trade officials will also be visiting other cities across the country to move the Philippines’ halal strategy forward.

“Any region is a potential halal hub,” Guiapal said. “We just need to provide the parameters, the availability and accessibility of halal products.”

Topics: halal Zamboanga Mindanao Philippines

Related

Philippines looks to ‘halal ecosystem’ to boost tourism, trade
World
Philippines looks to ‘halal ecosystem’ to boost tourism, trade
Philippines launches first halal travel and trade expo
World
Philippines launches first halal travel and trade expo

Indian scholars, students gather for Arabic Language Month in Delhi

Indian scholars, students gather for Arabic Language Month in Delhi
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Follow

Indian scholars, students gather for Arabic Language Month in Delhi

Indian scholars, students gather for Arabic Language Month in Delhi
  • King Salman academy partnered with universities in Delhi, Kerala to engage Indian learners
  • Arabic scholars from the Saudi institution will also train Indian teachers as part of the program
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian scholars and students gathered for sessions in New Delhi on Monday to observe a specially organized Arabic Language Month, as Saudi Arabia seeks to engage learners in the world’s most populous nation.

The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language partnered with universities in Delhi and Kerala for the initiative, which is aimed at developing and improving its teaching for non-native speakers.

The program started with preliminary rounds of an Arabic-language competition earlier this month, the finals of which were held at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday.

“We believe that this is a month of great importance … We also believe that through this program we can continue discussions with experts, teachers and students (in India),” Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, KSGAAL’s secretary-general, said during his speech.

“We hope that with the grace of Allah we can continue holding this program in the future too.”

Since it was established in 2020, KSGAAL has been committed to preserving and sharing Arab culture and heritage, while its work has focused on fostering a greater understanding of Arabic.

While in India, the academy’s scholars will also hold training sessions for teachers.

Students and scholars in the South Asian nation say that Arabic is an important skill to learn because of globalization.

“The Arab world has emerged at the global scale, and this area holds very strategic importance for India and for the world, (for) energy security and other things,” Mujeebur Rahman, professor at the Center of Arabic and African Studies in JNU, told Arab News.

“India has very close economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with the UAE, with Egypt … So from a business point of view also, Arabic is very important, because (in) these countries they speak Arabic.

“Most of their transactions, whether business or other cultural transactions, are in (the) Arabic language, so it’s very important for us to engage in Arabic. In terms of diplomacy also, we need to study Arabic.”

Naim Akhtar, a JNU student who won the competition’s first prize, said it was important to learn about “the contribution of the Arab world.”

“It’s not anymore that Arabic is only for Arab people … There are a lot of opportunities, not only in terms of education, but also in economy, even in culture,” Akhtar said.

For Mohd. Rihan, a student from the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, learning Arabic was also about discovering India’s connections with the Arab world.

“India has connections with the Arab world from ancient times … When we learn this language, then India’s relations with the Arab world will be strengthened,” Rihan said, adding that it would open up opportunities for Indians in the region and vice versa.

“It is beneficial financially and educationally.”

Topics: India

Related

Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with $2.1bn raised in first half of 2024: Markaz
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads GCC IPO market with $2.1bn raised in first half of 2024: Markaz
Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Business & Economy
Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%

Latest updates

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member
Egypt condemns terrorist bombing in Mogadishu as death toll rises to 9
Egypt condemns terrorist bombing in Mogadishu as death toll rises to 9
Syria’s Assad says will only meet Turkiye’s Erdogan if ‘core’ issues addressed
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on May 29, 2023, Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus on July 16, 2023.
Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
Pro-Palestinian activists held after protest at UK war memorial
Youth Demand activists hold placards reading “Stop arming Israel” and “Never again for anyone.”

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.