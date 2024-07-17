You are here

Nine rescued, one dead after oil tanker capsizes off Oman

Special Nine rescued, one dead after oil tanker capsizes off Oman
Oil tankers sail through the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Nine rescued, one dead after oil tanker capsizes off Oman

Nine rescued, one dead after oil tanker capsizes off Oman
  • Indian Navy’s warship INS Teg participated in the search operation alongside Omani vessels
Updated 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Nine crew members were rescued and a body was recovered from an oil tanker that capsized off the coast of Oman earlier this week, the country’s maritime agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, rescue teams were searching for 16 seamen who went missing in the Arabian Sea on Monday when their oil tanker, bound for Yemen, sunk off Oman.

The Maritime Security Center in Oman said on Tuesday that 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans were missing from the Prestige Falcon, a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that collapsed 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the Omani port town of Duqm.

The Indian news agency Asian News International reported that the Indian Navy’s warship INS Teg was participating in the search operation alongside Omani vessels and coast guards to find the missing sailors. The Indian Navy warship was able to locate the capsized tanker on Tuesday morning.

According to marinetraffic.com, which provides ship information, the Prestige Falcon is an oil tanker flying the Comoros flag, and which was going from the UAE to Yemen’s southern port city of Aden. In Yemen, the state-run Public Electricity Corporation in Aden said that the capsized ship was carrying 5,000 tonnes of fuel owned by a local merchant, contradicting media reports claiming that it controlled the ship’s cargo.

This comes as the Conflict and Environment Observatory, an environmental advocacy charity, stated that images provided by the Sentinel 2 satellite on Tuesday showed a 220 km oil slick beginning 106 nautical miles from Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeidah, which was believed leaked from the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Chios Lion that the Houthis attacked.

On Tuesday, the Houthis released footage of an explosive-laden and remotely operated boat colliding with the Chios Lion in the Red Sea, which was traveling 100 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah on Monday, resulting in an explosion and ball of fire. The CEOBS condemned the Houthis for damaging the Red Sea’s ecosystem by assaulting oil vessels. “Attacks have already impacted the Red Sea environment and attacks on oil and bulk chemical carriers pose ongoing risks,” it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s government said that it had found no evidence of contamination in the Red Sea or along the country’s coast from a fertilizer-laden ship that sank in the Red Sea, repeating appeals for the international community to provide it with technology to neutralize the ship’s danger. The MV Rubymar, a Belize-flagged and Lebanese-operated ship carrying thousands of tons of fertilizer and gasoline, sank in the Red Sea earlier this year after being attacked by Houthi missiles.

Capt. Yeslem Mubarak, vice executive chairman of the Maritime Affairs Authority and a member of the government’s commission responsible for the sinking ship, told Arab News that the Yemeni government teams who visited the ship’s area and combed the Yemeni coasts had not observed any signs of pollution.

He also said that the Yemeni government had requested equipment from some nations, including a remotely operated underwater vehicle, to address the MV Rubymar sinking or any similar incident in the future as the Houthis intensify their attacks on ships. “So yet, there is no pollution or slicks surrounding the ship, and it remains bowed up, indicating that water has not infiltrated all of its compartments,” he said.

Since November, the Houthis have seized a commercial ship, sunk two others, fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and deployed drones and drone boats to attack commercial and naval ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean. The Yemeni militia sees this as an attempt to pressure Israel to end its war in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Topics: Oman India Prestige Falcon duqm

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission
  • Joe Biden has expressed disappointment in the performance of the pier, which has repeatedly been detached from the shore because of bad weather
  • Vice Admiral Brad Cooper: ‘The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there’s no more need to use the pier’
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military’s problem-plagued mission to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended, a senior American officer said Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden has expressed disappointment in the performance of the pier, which has repeatedly been detached from the shore because of bad weather since its initial installation in mid-May, limiting the time it has been operational.
“The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there’s no more need to use the pier,” Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told journalists.
The pier was damaged by bad weather in May and had to be removed for repairs. It was then reattached on June 7, but was moved to Ashdod on June 14 to protect it from anticipated high seas — a situation that was repeated later in the month.
Distribution of aid once it reaches land has also been a problem, with the UN World Food Programme suspending deliveries of assistance that arrived via the pier last month to assess the security situation after Israel conducted a military operation nearby.
Biden announced the pier project during his State of the Union address in March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by land, and the Pentagon has said it helped push the Israeli government to open more aid routes.
“The deployment of this pier has... helped secure Israeli commitment to opening additional crossings into northern Gaza,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists last week.
Gaza is suffering through a war that broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 38,794 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden Trident Pier

Israel’s West Bank policy is dooming two-state solution: UN chief

An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
AFP
Israel's West Bank policy is dooming two-state solution: UN chief

An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
  • Settlement expansion is expected to speed up due to big land seizures in strategic areas and changes to planning, land management and governance, Guterres said
  • “Recent developments are driving a stake through the heart of any prospect for a two-state solution”: UN chief
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Israel’s policy toward the West Bank is dooming any prospect of a two-state solution with the Palestinians, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.
Violence and arrests have soared in the Israeli-occupied territory since the Gaza war erupted over Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Through administrative and legal steps, Israel is changing the geography of the West Bank, Guterres said in a statement read by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, during a meeting of the Security Council.
Settlement expansion is expected to speed up due to big land seizures in strategic areas and changes to planning, land management and governance, Guterres added.
“Recent developments are driving a stake through the heart of any prospect for a two-state solution,” said the UN chief.
He said Israel is taking steps to extend sovereignty over the West Bank.
Guterres said Israel has taken punitive steps against the Palestinian Authority and legalized five Israeli outposts in the West Bank.
Israel has built such outposts as part of its occupation of the West Bank since 1967.
“We must change course. All settlement activity must cease immediately,” Guterres said.
He said Israeli settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.
Guterres repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of all hostages.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a moral stain on us all,” Guterres said.
The war began with Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,794 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Israel two-state solution

US hits former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
US hits former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
  • Sergeant Elor Azaria “and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” State Department said in a statement
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed visa restrictions against a former Israeli military sergeant for his alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights in the occupied West Bank, including an extrajudicial killing, the State Department said on Wednesday.
As a result of the restrictions, Sergeant Elor Azaria “and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” the department said in a statement.
The department also said it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions “on an additional group of individuals for having been involved in or meaningfully contributed to undermining the peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.”

Topics: US Israel West Bank

WHO warns of rising attacks on Sudan hospitals

Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
AFP
WHO warns of rising attacks on Sudan hospitals

Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
  • Recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of “acute food insecurity”
  • Both the army and the RSF have been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid and nearly destroying Sudan’s already fragile health care system
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Hospitals and other health care facilities in war-torn Sudan are facing increased attacks, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday as fighting between the army and paramilitaries rages on.
Since the start of the war in April 2023, the WHO has recorded 82 attacks on health care facilities, “including 17 in the last six weeks alone,” said Hanan Balkhy, the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional director.
Meanwhile, the country is suffering from the “spread of diseases such as cholera, malaria and meningitis,” she warned during a video conference.
The conflict between the regular army under Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than ten million people, according to the United Nations.
With the war showing no signs of abating, the delivery of humanitarian aid faces “administrative, security and logistical obstacles,” said Shible Sahbani, the WHO’s representative in Sudan.
Despite the challenges, “the WHO distributed 510 tons of medicines and aid materials between January and July,” he added, saying that two trucks entered North Darfur last week from Chad and seven trucks are en route to Darfur from Port Sudan.
Sahbani said hunger is the main factor driving Sudanese to flee the country, referring to testimonies from asylum-seekers in neighboring Chad.
A recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of “acute food insecurity.”
Humanitarian agencies say that the difficulty of obtaining data on the ground has prevented famine from being officially declared in Sudan.
Both the army and the RSF have been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid and nearly destroying Sudan’s already fragile health care system.

Topics: Sudan World Health Organization (WHO) hospitals

Israeli strike kills Syrian refugee children in Lebanon

Relatives and friends mourn over the bodies of three children killed in Israeli strikes during their funeral in Al-Qasmiya area.
Relatives and friends mourn over the bodies of three children killed in Israeli strikes during their funeral in Al-Qasmiya area.
Updated 17 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israeli strike kills Syrian refugee children in Lebanon

Relatives and friends mourn over the bodies of three children killed in Israeli strikes during their funeral in Al-Qasmiya area.
  • Nasrallah threatens to target settlements if civilians continue to be targeted
Updated 17 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes on Wednesday renewed their raids on the town of Umm Al-Tut, near the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, hours after similar raids on the town resulted in the deaths of three children from a Syrian refugee family.

The children, who were killed while working on a farm when an Israeli drone struck, were buried in the town of Qasimia in the Tyre region.

According to media reports from the south, “Israeli attacks recently hit new villages that were relatively spared for several months, and their residents had not been displaced.”

Such attacks last week targeted the outskirts of the towns of Deir Mimas, Jdeidet Marjeyoun, Borj El-Mlouk, Qlayaat, Ebel El-Saqi, Rachaya Al-Foukhar, Rmeish and Kawkaba, which are predominantly Christian villages.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech on Wednesday to mark Ashura, said: “The enemy has gone too far in targeting civilians in recent days; two civilian martyrs in Kfarkela, three martyrs, a brother and his two sisters in Bint Jbeil, two Syrian civilian martyrs between Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit, three child martyrs in Umm Al-Tut near the border.

“The resistance responded to this at night with dozens of rockets, approximately 120 rockets, targeting Kiryat Shmona and many other settlements; six or seven settlements at night. Today, I want to tell the enemy that persistence in targeting civilians will prompt the resistance to launch rockets and target new settlements that have not been targeted before,” Nasrallah said.

Alfred Mady, the head of Al-Khayar Al-Akhar, or The Other Choice movement, made a plea to the Maronite authority in Bkerke to “take action to preserve the Christian presence in southern Lebanon.”

A security source suggested that “Israel may be adopting a policy of intimidating civilians in villages that have been spared so far, to push them to flee and thus continue pressuring Hezbollah.”

Nasrallah warned Israel of the consequences of any invasion of Lebanon, saying Israel would be left without any tanks if a full-blown conflict erupted.

“Our front will not stop as long as the aggression continues on Gaza, and the threat of war will not scare us.”

He stressed that “in case the aggression stops, the party negotiating on behalf of Lebanon is the Lebanese state, and we informed everyone who contacted us that the party responsible for negotiations and providing answers is the Lebanese state. All rumors about a ready agreement on the situation at the southern borders are incorrect. No agreement has been reached so far. There are drafts, ideas, and proposals. The future of the situation in the south will be decided in light of the results of this battle.”

Nasrallah said: “Whatever support the Lebanese state will provide to our people in the villages of the south, we assure our people whose homes were completely or partially demolished that we will work with you. We will reconstruct our homes, and we will rebuild our front villages as they were and more beautiful than they were.”

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib warned of the catastrophic consequences that would arise in the event of any Israeli escalation against Lebanon. He praised the diplomatic efforts of the mediators, emphasizing “Lebanon’s commitment to initiatives and solutions aimed at reducing escalation and enhancing regional security and peace.”

Topics: War on Gaza Syrian refugee Lebanon

