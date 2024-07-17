You are here

Tunisia urges EU to increase aid to tackle migration crisis

Tunisia urges EU to increase aid to tackle migration crisis
Tunisia has faced protests by local residents and extra financial costs over migrants arriving from other countries in the hope of traveling on to Europe by sea. (AFP/File)
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Tunisia’s prime minister urged European countries on Wednesday to increase financial assistance to his country and others to help tackle the flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Tunisia has faced protests by local residents and extra financial costs over migrants arriving from other countries in the hope of traveling on to Europe by sea, risking perilous journeys on what in many cases are dilapidated boats.

Thousands of migrants are now concentrated in southern Tunisian towns such as Amra and Jbeniana, many of them fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

“More assistance must be provided to countries such as Tunisia. The aid provided is insufficient to address the problem,” Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani told a migration conference in Tripoli.

He said Tunisia was a victim country and was exhausting its public finances on efforts to deal with the migration crisis, which is an additional burden for a government that was already facing other problems.

“There are towns that have absorbed migrants beyond their ability,” he said, referring to Amra and Jbeniana.

“There has been money spent for 10 or 50 years on this problem, and this problem has not been solved,” Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh told the conference. “This money must be spent there (in the countries of origin) and not in detention camps, whether in Libya or Europe.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the conference that the situation could not be resolved without tackling the problem in the countries of origin.

Syrian official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse arrested by US officials

Syrian official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse arrested by US officials
Syrian official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse arrested by US officials

Syrian official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse arrested by US officials
  • Samir Ousman Al-Sheikh, 72, was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport on immigration fraud charges
  • Al-Sheikh, who was in charge of Syria’s infamous Adra prison, ‘provided materially false information on his visa application’
Updated 2 sec ago
LOS ANGELES: A former Syrian military official who oversaw prisons with widespread allegations of abuse has been arrested in Los Angeles.
Samir Ousman Al-Sheikh, 72, was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport on immigration fraud charges, specifically that he denied on his US visa and citizenship applications that he had ever carried out any abuse in Syria, according to a criminal complaint filed on July 9.
Al-Sheikh, who was in charge of Syria’s infamous Adra prison, “provided materially false information on his visa application by falsely stating that he had not committed, ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in extrajudicial killings, political killings, or other acts of violence,” the complaint states. Al-Sheikh has been a resident of Los Angeles since 2020.
Investigators were considering additional charges, according to court papers.
“This is the highest level Assad regime official arrested anywhere in the world, it is the highest regime official arrested in the United States for sure, if not the only one of his type,” Mouaz Moustafa, executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, said Wednesday. “This is a really big deal, it’s unprecedented.”
Human rights groups and United Nations officials have accused the Syrian government of widespread abuses in its detention facilities, including torture and arbitrary detention of thousands of people, in many cases without informing their families about their fate. Many remain missing and are presumed to have died or been executed.
Other players in Syria’s civil war, now in its 14th year, have also been accused of abuse of detainees, including insurgent groups and the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which guard suspected and convicted Islamic State members imprisoned in northeastern Syria.
The war, which has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, began as peaceful protests against the government of Bashar Assad in March 2011.

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission

US declares end to troubled Gaza aid pier mission
  • Joe Biden has expressed disappointment in the performance of the pier, which has repeatedly been detached from the shore because of bad weather
  • Vice Admiral Brad Cooper: ‘The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there’s no more need to use the pier’
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military’s problem-plagued mission to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended, a senior American officer said Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden has expressed disappointment in the performance of the pier, which has repeatedly been detached from the shore because of bad weather since its initial installation in mid-May, limiting the time it has been operational.
“The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there’s no more need to use the pier,” Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told journalists.
The pier was damaged by bad weather in May and had to be removed for repairs. It was then reattached on June 7, but was moved to Ashdod on June 14 to protect it from anticipated high seas — a situation that was repeated later in the month.
Distribution of aid once it reaches land has also been a problem, with the UN World Food Programme suspending deliveries of assistance that arrived via the pier last month to assess the security situation after Israel conducted a military operation nearby.
Biden announced the pier project during his State of the Union address in March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by land, and the Pentagon has said it helped push the Israeli government to open more aid routes.
“The deployment of this pier has... helped secure Israeli commitment to opening additional crossings into northern Gaza,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists last week.
Gaza is suffering through a war that broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 38,794 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

Israel’s West Bank policy is dooming two-state solution: UN chief

An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
Israel’s West Bank policy is dooming two-state solution: UN chief

An Israeli army excavator moves during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees east of Tulkarm in West Bank.
  • Settlement expansion is expected to speed up due to big land seizures in strategic areas and changes to planning, land management and governance, Guterres said
  • “Recent developments are driving a stake through the heart of any prospect for a two-state solution”: UN chief
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Israel’s policy toward the West Bank is dooming any prospect of a two-state solution with the Palestinians, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.
Violence and arrests have soared in the Israeli-occupied territory since the Gaza war erupted over Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Through administrative and legal steps, Israel is changing the geography of the West Bank, Guterres said in a statement read by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, during a meeting of the Security Council.
Settlement expansion is expected to speed up due to big land seizures in strategic areas and changes to planning, land management and governance, Guterres added.
“Recent developments are driving a stake through the heart of any prospect for a two-state solution,” said the UN chief.
He said Israel is taking steps to extend sovereignty over the West Bank.
Guterres said Israel has taken punitive steps against the Palestinian Authority and legalized five Israeli outposts in the West Bank.
Israel has built such outposts as part of its occupation of the West Bank since 1967.
“We must change course. All settlement activity must cease immediately,” Guterres said.
He said Israeli settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.
Guterres repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of all hostages.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a moral stain on us all,” Guterres said.
The war began with Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,794 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

US hits former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
US hits former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Israeli army soldiers take position during a raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.
  • Sergeant Elor Azaria “and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” State Department said in a statement
Updated 17 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed visa restrictions against a former Israeli military sergeant for his alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights in the occupied West Bank, including an extrajudicial killing, the State Department said on Wednesday.
As a result of the restrictions, Sergeant Elor Azaria “and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” the department said in a statement.
The department also said it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions “on an additional group of individuals for having been involved in or meaningfully contributed to undermining the peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.”

WHO warns of rising attacks on Sudan hospitals

Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
WHO warns of rising attacks on Sudan hospitals

Patients receive treatment at the Gedaref Oncology Hospital in eastern Sudan on May 1, 2024. (AFP)
  • Recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of “acute food insecurity”
  • Both the army and the RSF have been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid and nearly destroying Sudan’s already fragile health care system
Updated 17 July 2024
AFP

CAIRO: Hospitals and other health care facilities in war-torn Sudan are facing increased attacks, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday as fighting between the army and paramilitaries rages on.
Since the start of the war in April 2023, the WHO has recorded 82 attacks on health care facilities, “including 17 in the last six weeks alone,” said Hanan Balkhy, the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional director.
Meanwhile, the country is suffering from the “spread of diseases such as cholera, malaria and meningitis,” she warned during a video conference.
The conflict between the regular army under Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than ten million people, according to the United Nations.
With the war showing no signs of abating, the delivery of humanitarian aid faces “administrative, security and logistical obstacles,” said Shible Sahbani, the WHO’s representative in Sudan.
Despite the challenges, “the WHO distributed 510 tons of medicines and aid materials between January and July,” he added, saying that two trucks entered North Darfur last week from Chad and seven trucks are en route to Darfur from Port Sudan.
Sahbani said hunger is the main factor driving Sudanese to flee the country, referring to testimonies from asylum-seekers in neighboring Chad.
A recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of “acute food insecurity.”
Humanitarian agencies say that the difficulty of obtaining data on the ground has prevented famine from being officially declared in Sudan.
Both the army and the RSF have been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid and nearly destroying Sudan’s already fragile health care system.

