Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation

Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf met Rwandan Ambassador to Jordan Urujeni Bakuramutsa. (Petra)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
  Meeting in the wake of King Abdullah's visit to Rwanda in January
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf met Rwandan Ambassador to Jordan Urujeni Bakuramutsa on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral investment cooperation, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting came following King Abdullah’s visit to Rwanda in January.

Saqqaf spoke of the importance of the Rwandan minister of industry and trade’s visit to Jordan in February, which featured the Jordanian-Rwandan Business Forum and high-level discussions.

Talks between Saqqaf and Bakuramutsa centered on key investment opportunities, indicators, and incentives available under Jordan’s newly implemented Investment Environment Law. Saqqaf also provided the ambassador with an overview of the investment platform invest.jo.

The two officials reviewed Jordan’s advances in its investment climate over the past two years, noting the increased potential for attracting further investment.

Saqqaf highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration, particularly within the trade and investment sectors, and expressed Jordan’s eagerness to strengthen and expand partnerships.

The Jordanian minister called for greater encouragement for Rwandan businesses to explore investment opportunities in Jordan, suggesting that promotional visits could be instrumental in showcasing Jordan’s investment potential.

Bakuramutsa praised the robust bilateral relations between the countries and reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to deepening ties for mutual benefit.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of organizing reciprocal meetings of investors to showcase prominent opportunities in both Jordan and Rwanda.
 

Topics: Jordan Rwanda

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists
  More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan's officially secular society, according to authorities
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan repatriated around 20 women and children from Syrian camps on Friday in the Central Asian state’s latest mission to return those stranded by the collapse of Daesh.
Thousands, including from Muslim-majority countries in Central Asia, joined extremist groups like Daesh at the height of the Syrian war from 2013 to 2015.
Many militants and their family members are now held in detention centers or are stuck in displacement camps, often in dire conditions as countries concerned about security threats resist calls for their repatriation.

BACKGROUND

More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan’s officially secular society.

“On July 19, 2024, another humanitarian mission was carried out to repatriate citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in refugee camps in the northeast of Syria,” Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said.
“As a result, 22 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic — eight women and 14 children — were safely brought back to their homeland,” it said.
It added that the US, UNICEF, and other international bodies helped carry out the operation.
More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan’s officially secular society, according to authorities.
The issue of whether to repatriate the families of terrorists is also sensitive in European countries, many of which refuse to let citizens linked to radical groups return.

 

 

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Daesh

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in ‘one or two weeks’: Blinken

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in ‘one or two weeks’: Blinken
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in 'one or two weeks': Blinken

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in 'one or two weeks': Blinken
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Iran is capable of producing fissile material for use in a nuclear weapon within “one or two weeks,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.
The details on Iran’s capabilities emerged following the recent election of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
He has said he wants to end Iran’s isolation and favors reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.
Blinken said, however, that “what we’ve seen in the last weeks and months is an Iran that’s actually moving forward” with its nuclear program.
In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which was designed to regulate Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
Speaking at a security forum in Colorado, Blinken blamed the collapse of the nuclear deal for the acceleration in Iran’s capabilities.
“Instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, (Iran) is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that,” Blinken said.
He added that Iran had not yet developed a nuclear weapon.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last month that Iran is further expanding its nuclear capacities, with Tehran informing the agency that it was installing more cascades — or series of centrifuges used in enrichment — at nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow.
According to the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear weapons state to enrich uranium to the high level of 60 percent — just short of weapons-grade — while it keeps accumulating large uranium stockpiles, enough to build several atomic bombs, the agency says.
Following the US withdrawal, the Islamic republic has gradually broken away from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
But the country’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri told CNN earlier this week that Iran remained committed to the accord, known as the JCPOA.
“We are still a member of JCPOA. America has not yet been able to return to the JCPOA, so the goal we are pursuing is the revival of the 2015 agreement,” he said. “We are not looking for a new agreement.”
Bagheri said no one in Iran had talked “about a new agreement. We have an agreement (signed) in 2015.”
Blinken was speaking just days after reports that the US Secret Service had increased security for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump weeks ago, after authorities learned of an alleged Iranian plot to kill him.
Tehran has denied the allegations.

Topics: Iran IRAN NUCLEAR

Top UN court says Israel’s settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law

Top UN court says Israel’s settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law
Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
AP
Follow

Top UN court says Israel's settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law

Top UN court says Israel's settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law
  The ruling is expected to have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies
  Israel has built over 100 settlements, according to anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now
Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE: The top United Nations court said Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violates international law, as it delivered a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies.
International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam was expected to take about an hour to read out the full opinion of the panel, which is made up of 15 judges from around the world.
In part of the opinion, he said the panel had found that "the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.” The court also noted with “grave concern” that Israel’s settlement policy has been expanding.
The court also found that Israel's use of natural resources was “inconsistent” with its obligations under international law as an occupying power.
Friday’s hearing comes against the backdrop of Israel’s devastating 10-month military assault on Gaza, which was triggered by the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel. In a separate case, the International Court of Justice is considering a South African claim that Israel’s campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide, a claim that Israel vehemently denies.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state.
Israel considers the West Bank to be disputed territory, whose future should be decided in negotiations, while it has moved population there in settlements to solidify its hold. It has annexed east Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized, while it withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but maintained a blockade of the territory after Hamas took power in 2007. The international community generally considers all three areas to be occupied territory.
At hearings in February, then-Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki accused Israel of apartheid and urged the United Nations’ top court to declare that Israel’s occupation of lands sought by the Palestinians is illegal and must end immediately and unconditionally for any hope for a two-state future to survive.
Israel, which normally considers the United Nations and international tribunals as unfair and biased, did not send a legal team to the hearings. But it submitted written comments, saying that the questions put to the court are prejudiced and “fail to recognize Israel’s right and duty to protect its citizens,” address Israeli security concerns or acknowledge Israel-Palestinian agreements to negotiate issues, including “the permanent status of the territory, security arrangements, settlements, and borders.”
The Palestinians presented arguments in February along with 49 other nations and three international organizations.
Erwin van Veen, a senior research fellow at the Clingendael think tank in The Hague, said that if the court rules that Israel’s policies in the West Bank and east Jerusalem breach international law, that is unlikely to change Israeli policies but it would “isolate Israel further internationally, at least from a legal point of view.”
He said such a ruling would “worsen the case for occupation. It removes any kind of legal, political, philosophical underpinning of the Israeli expansion project.”
It would also strengthen the hand of “those who seek to advocate against it” — such as the grassroots Palestinian-led movement advocating boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.
He said it also could increase the number of countries that recognize the state of Palestine, in particular in the Western world, following the recent example of Spain and Norway and Ireland.”
It is not the first time the ICJ has been asked to give its legal opinion on Israeli policies. Two decades ago, the court ruled that Israel’s West Bank separation barrier was “contrary to international law.” Israel boycotted those proceedings, saying they were politically motivated.
Israel says the barrier is a security measure. Palestinians say the structure amounts to a massive land grab because it frequently dips into the West Bank.
The U.N. General Assembly voted by a wide margin in December 2022 to ask the world court for the advisory opinion. Israel vehemently opposed the request that was promoted by the Palestinians. Fifty countries abstained from voting.
Israel has built well over 100 settlements, according to the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now. The West Bank settler population has grown by more than 15% in the past five years to more than 500,000 Israelis, according to a pro-settler group.
Israel also has annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city to be its capital. An additional 200,000 Israelis live in settlements built in east Jerusalem that Israel considers to be neighborhoods of its capital. Palestinian residents of the city face systematic discrimination, making it difficult for them to build new homes or expand existing ones.
The international community considers all settlements to be illegal or obstacles to peace since they are built on lands sought by the Palestinians for their state.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government is dominated by settlers and their political supporters. Netanyahu has given his finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, a former settler leader, unprecedented authority over settlement policy. Smotrich has used this position to cement Israel’s control over the West Bank by pushing forward plans to build more settlement homes and to legalize outposts.
Authorities recently approved the appropriation of 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) of land in the Jordan Valley, a strategic piece of land deep inside the West Bank, according to a copy of the order obtained by The Associated Press. Data from Peace Now, the tracking group, indicate it was the largest single appropriation approved since the 1993 Oslo accords at the start of the peace process.

Tunisian President Saied announces re-election bid

Tunisian President Saied announces re-election bid
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Tunisian President Saied announces re-election bid

Tunisian President Saied announces re-election bid
Updated 28 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he will run for another presidential term in Oct. 6 elections.
The candidacy aims “to continue the national liberation struggle,” Saied said in a video on the presidency’s Facebook page.
Opposition parties, many of whose leaders are in prison, have accused Saied’s government of exerting pressure on the judiciary to crack down on his rivals in the 2024 elections and pave the way for him to win a second term.
The re-election bid was announced the same day a court jailed opposition leader Lotfi Mraihi, a potential presidential election candidate, to eight months in prison on a charge of vote buying.
The court also banned Mraihi, leader of the Republican Union Party and one of the most prominent critics of President Kais Saied, from running in presidential elections for life.
The opposition says fair and credible elections cannot be held unless imprisoned politicians are released and the media is allowed to do its job without pressure from the government.
Saied, who was elected in 2019, dissolved parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree in a move the opposition has described as a coup.
The president said his steps were legal and necessary to end years of rampant corruption among the political elite.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied

Russian envoy visits Lebanon, calls for restraint on all sides as Israel launches more strikes

Russian envoy visits Lebanon, calls for restraint on all sides as Israel launches more strikes
Updated 19 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Russian envoy visits Lebanon, calls for restraint on all sides as Israel launches more strikes

Russian envoy visits Lebanon, calls for restraint on all sides as Israel launches more strikes
  Hezbollah targets 3 Israeli settlements 'for the first time' with dozens of drones in response to 'attacks on civilians,' vows more will follow
  Prime Minister Najib Mikati concerned about deteriorating situation despite 'external reassurances' it is under control, government source says
Updated 19 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Russian diplomat Vladimir Safronkov held talks with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Friday during which he emphasized “the need for all parties to exercise restraint in preparation for reviving the peace process.”

After a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Safronkov, the Russian foreign minister’s special envoy to Lebanon, stressed the importance of strengthening relations between their nations.

He also met the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, whose office said: “The discussions focused on the developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.”

Safronkov’s visit was part of a regional tour. It was preceded by a stop in Saudi Arabia and followed by a trip to Israel, a government source in Lebanon said.

Prime Minister Mikati is worried about the “deteriorating situation on the southern front, like other Lebanese officials, despite external reassurances that the situation is under control,” the source added.

Safronkov’s visit came amid an escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli army along their shared border, as the former deploys new types of heavy missiles to the battlefield.

The government source said an Israeli assault on the village of Jmaijmeh in the Bint Jbeil District of southern Lebanon on Thursday night did not bode well for the prospects of peace. An airstrike destroyed a three-story building, killing four people and injuring 14. Among the dead was Ali Ahmed Maatouk, from the village of Sir El-Gharbiyeh, who was said to be a leader in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

Hezbollah responded on Thursday night and Friday morning with an aerial attack by “a squadron of assault drones on the Filon base (the headquarters of Brigade 210) and its warehouses in the northern region southeast of the occupied city of Safad, targeting the positions and accommodations of its officers and soldiers.”

The group said it carried out another aerial attack “with a squadron of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade … south of the Ya'ara settlement, and targeted the positions and accommodations of its officers and soldiers.”

Israeli media reported that dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Western Galilee while Safronkov was holding talks in Beirut.

Hezbollah said it had targeted the settlements of Neve Ziv, Abirim, and Manot with dozens of Katyusha rockets “for the first time” since hostilities began nine months ago. It said the assaults were in response to “attacks on civilians on Thursday in southern Lebanese towns,” and vowed that “any attack on civilians will be met with a response against new Israeli settlements.”

Amid the threats, Israeli forces carried out attacks on several locations along the border. Warplanes targeted the village of Hula, and shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene there a second attack took place nearby, injuring some members of the emergency crews and narrowly missing others.

Hezbollah’s attacks on Friday included one it said targeted the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfarchouba with a heavy Wabel rocket, manufactured by Islamic Resistance fighters, which directly hit the site, partially destroying it and causing fires.” The group also used a Burkan missile and anti-tank missiles in its assaults.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that about 70 rockets had been launched by Hezbollah at Israel since that morning.

Hezbollah reportedly struck Israeli artillery bunkers in Khirbet Ma’ar and soldiers in their vicinity with dozens of Falaq and Katyusha rockets. The group also targeted the Metula military site with artillery shells, and Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks were attacked with a Burkan missile, Hezbollah said.

The Lebanese Resistance Brigades said it took part in military operations against Israeli positions and had targeted “Al-Raheb site with guided missiles and artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

On Friday, Hezbollah mourned the death of member Mohammed Hassan Mostapha, 37, from the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army said on Thursday night that a 25-year-old officer serving at its Ma'aleh base had died of injuries caused by a drone explosion in Golan.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Russia Yemen Houthis Iran

