  Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions

Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions

Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions
The funding will enable Rebellions to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence chips globally and expand its business into the Kingdom. Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions

Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures invests $15m in South Korean chipmaker Rebellions
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco’s growth capital arm, Wa’ed Ventures, has invested $15 million in chipmaker firm Rebellions, marking the fund’s first investment in a South Korean startup.  

The funding will enable Rebellions to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence chips globally and expand its business into the Kingdom, according to a press statement. 

Saudi Arabia is aggressively pushing to develop its chipmaking industry as part of its broader strategy to advance technological capabilities and drive economic diversification under Vision 2030. 

Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures, said: “This investment underscores our commitment to fostering innovation in the semiconductor industry, which has become one of the strategic focus areas in Saudi Arabia’s vision for technological advancements.”  

Established in 2013 by Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed Ventures is a $500 million venture capital fund investing in technology-based startups to promote economic diversification and business growth in the Kingdom.  

It currently manages a portfolio of over 70 startups, providing end-to-end support from funding to partner resources. 

The investment will help Rebellions establish a foothold in the Saudi AI infrastructure market and align with the Kingdom’s aim for economic diversification through technological advancements. 

“This strategic investment is pivotal as it not only accelerates our growth but also enhances our global business opportunities, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where AI technology investment is thriving. This partnership provides us with a clearer path to expand and innovate in key markets worldwide,” said Sunghyun Park, CEO of Rebellions.  

Founded in 2020, Rebellions specializes in AI inference accelerators with superior energy efficiency and low-latency performance. The company has introduced two AI chips in three years and plans to roll out its third in the latter half of 2024. 

Rebellions completed a $124 million Series B funding round in January and has now secured over $225 million in total funding since inception. The company is working with Samsung Foundry on its next-gen AI chip, REBEL. 

Earlier this month, Wa’ed Ventures also led a $6.5 million pre-Series A funding round for California-based AI platform aiXplain. Backed by US firms including Transform VC and Calibrate VC, aiXplain has raised $16.5 million to date and is planning a global rollout of AI solutions. 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after falling for the past two sessions, as investors remained cautious amidst expectations of plentiful supplies and weak demand, while brushing off the US presidential campaign upheaval, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for September rose 11 cents to $82.51 a barrel by 09:45 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude for September climbed 5 cents to $78.45 per barrel.

Traders mostly ignored US President Joe Biden’s decision to call off his reelection bid and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday. Citi analysts said they believed neither Harris nor Republican nominee Donald Trump would promote policies that would greatly affect oil and gas operations.

Instead, the market focused on fundamentals, which Morgan Stanley analysts said were likely to balance out by the fourth quarter and rise to a supply surplus by next year, which would drag down Brent prices to the mid-to-high $70s per barrel range.

Any uptick in oil prices was more because of market consolidation and dip buying activity, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“Any further weakening of demand signals, combined with a resolution in Gaza, could lead to a further decrease in oil prices,” Sachdeva said, adding that a swell in US inventories last week would be a sign of dented demand.

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, is due to release its estimates for last week’s oil inventories on Tuesday, while official US government data is scheduled to land on Wednesday.

A preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts estimated that US crude stocks, on average, fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to July 19, while gasoline stocks likely dropped by 500,000 barrels.

The market is also watching developments in Russia. The Tuapse oil refinery, its biggest on the Black Sea, was damaged in a major Ukrainian drone attack that sparked a fire, Russian officials said on Monday, though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

“Further strikes on Russian refinery capacity would support refined product prices, due to lower output, and somewhat bearish for crude oil, as it would increase availability of crude oil for export,” said ING market strategists in a note.

