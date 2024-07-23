You are here

Sudan Unrest
UN investigators decry patterns of grave violations in Sudan

A team of UN investigators said Tuesday they had met in Chad with victims of violence in Sudan's brutal civil war and had documented "disturbing patterns" of grave abuses. (AFP/File)
  • The people they spoke to had detailed firsthand accounts of “horrific acts of killings, sexual violence, including gang rape,” the team said
  • The investigators said that many of the violations appeared to be particularly targeted against professionals
GENEVA: A team of UN investigators said Tuesday they had met in Chad with victims of violence in Sudan’s brutal civil war and had documented “disturbing patterns” of grave abuses.
The recently established UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the situation in Sudan said it had spent three weeks in Chad meeting with survivors of the conflict in Sudan, members of Sudanese civil society and other observers.
The people they spoke to had detailed firsthand accounts of “horrific acts of killings, sexual violence, including gang rape,” the team said in a statement.
“These brutal acts must stop and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” mission member Mona Rishmawi said.
The fact-finding mission, which was created by the UN Human Rights Council late last year to investigate alleged abuses in the conflict, also described “arbitrary detention, torture (and) enforced disappearances.”
It had also heard of “looting, the burning of houses, and the use of child soldiers,” it said.
The investigators said that many of the violations appeared to be particularly targeted against professionals like lawyers, rights defenders, teachers and doctors.
“Forced displacement was a common feature.”
War has raged in the northeast African country for more than a year between the regular military under army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes including deliberately targeting civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid, as famine threatens.
The war, which began in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and uprooted more than 10 million people inside the country while two million more have fled across borders, according to the UN.
More than 600,000 of those have made their way to Chad.
The independent experts, who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, called on the international community to urgently step up efforts to end the conflict.
“This crisis requires the support of the international community as a whole,” said mission chair Mohamed Chande Othman.

Topics: Egypt US Trump Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Gaza health ministry says 70 killed after Israel evacuation order
Gaza health ministry says 70 killed after Israel evacuation order

  • Thousands of Palestinians fled southern areas of the territory following the Israeli army’s temporary evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis
  • Israel’s military said it would act to curb rocket fire in the area
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that an Israeli operation in the main southern city of Khan Yunis killed 70 people and wounded more than 200, after Israel warned its forces would “forcefully operate” in the area.
Thousands of Palestinians fled southern areas of the territory following the Israeli army’s temporary evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis, including the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.
Israel’s military said it would act to curb rocket fire in the area, which saw heavy fighting earlier this year.
The latest incident comes days after the health ministry said 92 people were killed in a strike on Al-Mawasi, when Israel said it was targeting a Hamas commander.
Gaza’s civil defense agency said at least 12 people were killed on Monday in Gaza City, with four others killed in the Jabalia refugee camp.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and has launched intense military operations in areas of Gaza that it previously had declared free of the militants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure to reach a truce and hostage-release deal, arrived in Washington on Monday to address the US Congress.
Netanyahu on Thursday will meet US President Joe Biden, who has pushed him to agree to a ceasefire, more than nine months into the Gaza war ignited by the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attacks on Israel.
In late June, Netanyahu said the war “in its intense phase” was about to end.
The evacuation order for the Al-Mawasi area came just two months after the military directed Palestinians there for their own safety.
“Due to the Israeli occupation’s attacks and massacres in Khan Yunis governorate from the early hours of this morning until now, 70 people have been martyred and more than 200 wounded,” the Gaza health ministry said.
The Israeli military did not offer comment on the toll when asked by AFP.
But in a statement, the military said its fighter jets and tanks “struck and eliminated terrorists in the area.”
It said forces targeted more than “30 terror infrastructure” sites in Khan Yunis. Israeli warplanes also hit a weapons storage facility, observation posts, tunnel shafts and structures used by Hamas militants, it added.
Facing yet another displacement, Palestinians filled the dusty streets of Khan Yunis with cars, motorbikes, donkey-drawn carts, and on foot, carrying what belongings they could.
Hassan Qudayh said his family fled in “panic.”
“We were happily making breakfast for our children, as we had been safe for a month, only to be stunned by shells, warning leaflets and martyrs in the streets,” he told AFPTV.
“This is the 14th or 15th time we’ve been displaced.
“Enough! We’ve been suffering for 10 months.”
Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 39,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
The relentless fighting has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis.
Yussef Abu Taimah from Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis said his family went to the humanitarian zone but found no space.
“Even the sidewalks are full of people and tents. We are tired and fed up. Enough of this displacement and migration.”
Months of intermittent talks for the first ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap since November have yielded little progress.
Netanyahu will deliver a landmark speech to Congress on Wednesday amid unprecedented strains between Israel and its ally the United States.
The Israeli leader has repeatedly resisted pressure from the Biden administration to accept a truce, which far-right members of his coalition oppose.
Biden on Monday vowed to continue working to find a solution during his final months in office, a day after announcing his withdrawal from the US presidential race.
“I’ll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians” to end the war, achieve peace in the Middle East and return the hostages, he said in a public call into his campaign headquarters.
Netanyahu will hold a separate meeting during his visit with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks set to replace Biden atop the Democratic ticket, an aide to Harris told AFP on Monday.
Washington fears a voter backlash over the mounting civilian war toll in Gaza, while protests by anti-government demonstrators and families of hostages in Israel are pressuring Netanyahu at home.
“Never before has the atmosphere been so fraught,” said Steven Cook, a Middle East specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations.
“There is clearly tension in the relationship, especially between the White House and the Israeli prime minister,” Cook said in a commentary.
The visit comes with the Gaza war again fueling regional violence.
Israel on Saturday attacked Yemen for the first time, in retaliation for a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv by the Iran-backed Houthis.
There were also further exchanges of fire between Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and the Israeli military at the weekend, as tensions remained high along the border.
An Israeli delegation will travel to Doha on Thursday to discuss new demands for a Gaza truce and hostage-prisoner exchange, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been working to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Houthis, Yemen govt reach financial 'de-escalation' deal: UN envoy
Houthis, Yemen govt reach financial ‘de-escalation’ deal: UN envoy

  • On Monday, two sides informed the UN envoy to Yemen that they “agreed on several measures to de-escalate”
  • It came as the warring parties were locked in a fight for control over the country’s banks, with both facing a severe financial crunch
DUBAI: Yemen’s government and the Iran-backed Houthis have agreed to halt tit-for-tat banking sanctions as they wrestle for control of the country’s financial institutions, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The Houthis have been fighting the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen since March 2015, months after they seized the capital Sanaa and most of Yemen’s population centers, forcing the internationally recognized government south to Aden.
The militia and the government had in December committed to a UN-led roadmap to end the war, agreeing to work toward “the resumption of an inclusive political process.”
But Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping since November and subsequent US and British retaliation have put peace talks on hold.
On Monday, the two sides informed Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy to Yemen, that they “agreed on several measures to de-escalate,” said a statement from Grundberg’s office, which thanked Saudi Arabia for its “significant role” in brokering the deal.
It came as the warring parties were locked in a fight for control over the country’s banks, with both facing a severe financial crunch.
Their latest agreement involves “canceling all the recent decisions and procedures against banks by both sides and refraining in the future from any similar decisions or procedures,” the envoy’s office said.
In May, the government-controlled central bank banned transactions with six banks in Houthi-held Sanaa for failing to abide by an order to relocate to Aden.
As a result, currency exchange offices, money transfer agencies and banks in government-held areas could no longer work with those financial institutions.
The Houthis, who run their own central bank and use different bank notes with different exchange rates, said the move was a disguised attempt by the United States and Saudi Arabia to exert financial pressure on the Houthi banking system.
They retaliated by banning any dealings with 13 banks in Aden, which means those in Houthi-held areas could no longer receive remittances through them or withdraw and deposit funds.
After striking their latest agreement, the warring parties will convene “meetings to discuss all economic and humanitarian issues based on the(UN) roadmap,” said Grundberg’s office.
It stressed “the need for the parties to collaborate toward an economy that benefits all Yemenis and supports the implementation of a nationwide ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process.”
The statement said the warring parties have also agreed to settle disputes over Yemenia, the country’s national airline, which has accused the Houthis of freezing its funds held in Sanaa banks.
Meetings will be “convened to address the administrative, technical, and financial challenges faced by the company,” the statement said.
Yemenia flights will resume between Sanaa and Jordan, and the number of trips will be raised to three daily, according to the deal. Yemenia will also operate flights to Cairo and India “daily or as needed,” the statement said.

WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

  • Number of people in the Gaza Strip now needing to be evacuated from the territory for medical care may have risen to 14,000
GENEVA: A top WHO official said Tuesday he was “extremely worried” over possible outbreaks in war-torn Gaza after poliovirus was detected in the sewage, that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries.
Ayadil Saparbekov, the World Health Organization’s head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, also said the number of people in the Gaza Strip now needing to be evacuated from the territory for medical care may have risen to 14,000.

Besieged Palestinian develops desalination system for clean water
Besieged Palestinian develops desalination system for clean water

  • Severe water crisis from Israel’s war, blockade on Gaza
  • Ahmed Atef Afana uses stones, sand, cotton, charcoal
A Palestinian in Jabaliya refugee camp has developed a homemade desalination system amidst Israel’s war and aid blockade on Gaza.

Ahmed Atef Afana, who has been displaced for more than 50 days, said: “Unfortunately, we have no water. The water crisis here is really bad. You could say only 1 percent can hope of getting water.”

Afana’s system uses stones, sand, cotton and charcoal. “I thought I could combine all these aspects together and experiment with the sea water to see what I could come up with,” he said.

Many people on social media have praised him for his resilience and creativity.

“I used to think what I would do if the world was ending and I needed to be creative to survive. Palestinians have shown me everything I need to know,” said one person.

“This is truly incredible and wise. Palestinian people always find a way, no matter the circumstances,” another person said.

According to Palestine’s health ministry, the Gaza death toll has surpassed 38,900, with more than 89,000 Palestinians injured since Oct. 7.

Approximately 1 million residents have been displaced or uprooted. In addition, 10.4 percent of 17,757 children screened by the UN between January and May face extreme malnutrition.

