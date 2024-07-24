You are here

  • Home
  • Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel
War on Gaza

Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel

Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel
UAE field hospital in Gaza has begun fitting prosthetics for wounded and injured who lost limbs during the catastrophic events in the Gaza Strip (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whwjb

Updated 24 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel

Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel
  • Announcement came more than five months after the Israeli government gave approval for Starlink’s use in the hospital in Rafah
  • The high speed Internet would enable potentially life-saving medical consultations via real-time video calling
Updated 24 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said that his Starlink satellite Internet service has been activated in a hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been destroyed by the war, with the help of the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
The Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanked the billionaire entrepreneur for supporting the UAE field hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been demolished and medicines are scarce.
“Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel,” Musk posted on X.

The announcement came more than five months after the Israeli government gave approval for Starlink’s use in the hospital in Rafah, a flashpoint city in southern Gaza.
Residents said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had blown up several homes in Rafah, near the Egyptian border, where Israel said its operation aimed to dismantle the last Hamas battalions.
The high speed Internet would enable potentially life-saving medical consultations via real-time video calling, the UAE foreign ministry said in February.
Hamas started the war in Gaza on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, and turned the coastal strip into a wasteland.

Topics: War on Gaza United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ellon Musk Starlink satellites

Related

Analysis What is the human cost of Israel’s relentless pursuit of Hamas commanders in Gaza?
Middle-East
What is the human cost of Israel’s relentless pursuit of Hamas commanders in Gaza?
Global media watchdogs, human rights groups call on Biden to pressure Netanyahu regarding rising journalist deaths in Gaza
Media
Global media watchdogs, human rights groups call on Biden to pressure Netanyahu regarding rising journalist deaths in Gaza

Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel

Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel
Updated 3 sec ago
Follow

Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel

Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel
Updated 3 sec ago
It was the third in a series of videos released by Hezbollah
The latest video was more than eight minutes long and, Hezbollah said, mostly shot on Tuesday

BEIRUT: Lebanese armed group Hezbollah broadcast drone video on Wednesday that it said showed air defense facilities, planes and fuel storage units at Israel’s Ramat David air base, nearly 50km (30 miles) into Israeli territory.
It was the third in a series of videos released by Hezbollah which the group has said are meant to demonstrate how far its surveillance of Israel has reached. The first video showed the Israeli port city of Haifa and the second the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
A spokesman for the Israeli military said in a statement on X that the video was filmed by a surveillance drone and the base’s operations were not affected.
The latest video was more than eight minutes long and, Hezbollah said, mostly shot on Tuesday.
It included labels pointing out apparent military infrastructure, including the short-range Iron Dome air defense system which is designed to destroy rockets and drones.
The video also included nighttime shots that Hezbollah said were captured “earlier” and other images the group said were taken earlier in July. The caption said it was only “some” of what the drone had captured.
The videos were released as tensions mount over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and over frequent exchanges of fire across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Hezbollah has sought to evade high-tech Israeli surveillance with low-tech means, while sending its own drones across the border to monitor and attack Israeli military positions.

‘Miracle’ baby born in Gaza after airstrike kills heavily pregnant mother

‘Miracle’ baby born in Gaza after airstrike kills heavily pregnant mother
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

‘Miracle’ baby born in Gaza after airstrike kills heavily pregnant mother

‘Miracle’ baby born in Gaza after airstrike kills heavily pregnant mother
  • Mother fell through several floors of bombed family home
  • Families face daily tragedy as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Nine months pregnant, Ola Al-Kurd could not wait to hold her baby and bring new life to Gaza during a war which has killed over 39,000 fellow Palestinians and razed much of the enclave.
That special moment never came.
An Israeli airstrike smashed into the family home in Al-Nuseirat in central Gaza on July 19, according to her father Adnan Al-Kurd. The blast threw Ola down several floors to her death in the house, whose inhabitants included women, children and the elderly, he said.
Somehow, her baby survived, as did her husband, who was hospitalized.
“It’s a miracle that the fetus stayed alive inside of her when she was martyred (died),” Adnan Al-Kurd said, contemplating a photo of his daughter’s graduation.
The explosion, like many others, killed several members of a single family, a daily tragedy across Gaza since Israel began its offensive in Gaza in response to a devastating cross-border attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Oct. 7 last year.
Mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt have failed in multiple attempts to secure a ceasefire. So it is highly unlikely that Israeli airstrikes and shelling will end anytime soon.
“She wanted to hold her child and fill our home with his presence,” Al-Kurd said. “She would say, ‘Mom, hopefully, this will make up for the loss of my martyred brothers and bring life back to our home’.”
Entirely against the odds, surgeons at Al Awda hospital in Nuseirat — where Ola was first taken after the strike — managed to deliver the newborn, Malek Yassin. He was then transferred to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, where an aunt touched the baby’s face as he lay in an incubator.
“Thank God, this baby’s life was saved and he is now alive and well,” doctor Khalil Al-Dakran said at the hospital, where many medical facilities have been destroyed in over nine months of war.
Al-Kurd gazes at photos of his three late children killed in the Gaza war. He said baby Yassin is blond like his deceased uncle Omar. “I go visit him everyday. He is a part of me,” he said.
Babies who survive frequent Israeli bombardment get no relief as the conflict inflicts more destruction in the heavily built-up, densely populated Gaza Strip.
“We are in fact facing very great difficulties in the nursery department,” said Al-Dakran, due to a lack of sufficient medication and supplies and fears that the hospital generator could stop at any moment due to fuel shortages.
Hospitals across impoverished Gaza have been demolished or seriously damaged during the war, which began when Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.
Israel responded with an air and ground offensive that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, and levelled much of the coastal territory.
“What is the fault of this child to start his life under difficult and very bad circumstances, deprived of the most basic necessities of life?” said Dakran.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas

Related

Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel
Middle-East
Musk activates Internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel
Israel carries out new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US
Middle-East
Israel carries out new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

Climate change imperils drought-stricken Morocco’s cereal farmers and its food supply

Climate change imperils drought-stricken Morocco’s cereal farmers and its food supply
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
AP
Follow

Climate change imperils drought-stricken Morocco’s cereal farmers and its food supply

Climate change imperils drought-stricken Morocco’s cereal farmers and its food supply
  • Delays to annual rains and inconsistent weather patterns have pushed the growing season later in the year and made planning difficult for farmers.
  • Agriculture Ministry estimates that this year’s wheat harvest will yield roughly 3.4 million tons, far less than last year’s 6.1 million tons
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
AP

KENITRA: Golden fields of wheat no longer produce the bounty they once did in Morocco. A six-year drought has imperiled the country’s entire agriculture sector, including farmers who grow cereals and grains used to feed humans and livestock.
The North African nation projects this year’s harvest will be smaller than last year in both volume and acreage, putting farmers out of work and requiring more imports and government subsidies to prevent the price of staples like flour from rising for everyday consumers.
“In the past, we used to have a bounty — a lot of wheat. But during the last seven or eight years, the harvest has been very low because of the drought,” said Al Housni Belhoussni, a small-scale farmer who has long tilled fields outside of the city of Kenitra.
Belhoussni’s plight is familiar to grain farmers throughout the world confronting a hotter and drier future. Climate change is imperiling the food supply and, in regions like North Africa, shrinking the annual yields of cereals that dominate diets around the world — wheat, rice, maize and barley.
The region is one of the most vulnerable in the world to climate change. Delays to annual rains and inconsistent weather patterns have pushed the growing season later in the year and made planning difficult for farmers.
In Morocco, where cereals account for most of the farmed land and agriculture employs the majority of workers in rural regions, the drought is wreaking havoc and touching off major changes that will transform the makeup of the economy. It has forced some to leave their fields fallow. It has also made the areas they do elect to cultivate less productive, producing far fewer sacks of wheat to sell than they once did.
In response, the government has announced restrictions on water use in urban areas — including on public baths and car washes — and in rural ones, where water going to farms has been rationed.
“The late rains during the autumn season affected the agriculture campaign. This year, only the spring rains, especially during the month of March, managed to rescue the crops,” said Abdelkrim Naaman, the chairman of Nalsya. The organization has advised farmers on seeding, irrigation and drought mitigation as less rain falls and less water flows through Morocco’s rivers.
The Agriculture Ministry estimates that this year’s wheat harvest will yield roughly 3.4 million tons, far less than last year’s 6.1 million tons — a yield that was still considered low. The amount of land seeded has dramatically shrunk as well, from 36,700 square kilometers to 24,700 square kilometers.
Such a drop constitutes a crisis, said Driss Aissaoui, an analyst and former member of the Moroccan Ministry for Agriculture.
“When we say crisis, this means that you have to import more,” he said. “We are in a country where drought has become a structural issue.”
Leaning more on imports means the government will have to continue subsidizing prices to ensure households and livestock farmers can afford dietary staples for their families and flocks, said Rachid Benali, the chairman of the farming lobby COMADER.
The country imported nearly 2.5 million tons of common wheat between January and June. However, such a solution may have an expiration date, particularly because Morocco’s primary source of wheat, France, is facing shrinking harvests as well.
The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization ranked Morocco as the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer this year, between Turkiye and Bangladesh, which both have much bigger populations.
“Morocco has known droughts like this and in some cases known droughts that las longer than 10 years. But the problem, this time especially, is climate change,” Benali said.

Topics: Drought in Morocco Global warming Morocco

Israel far-right minister says prayed at flashpoint mosque compound

Israel far-right minister says prayed at flashpoint mosque compound
Updated 24 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Israel far-right minister says prayed at flashpoint mosque compound

Israel far-right minister says prayed at flashpoint mosque compound
Updated 24 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: A far-right Israeli minister said Wednesday he had prayed at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, yet again defying longstanding rules that allow Jews to visit but not to pray.
The mosque compound is Islam’s third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity but it is also revered by Jews as the site of their ancient temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.
“I’m the political leadership and the political leadership authorizes prayers on the Temple Mount,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told a symposium in the Israeli parliament.
“I prayed on the Temple Mount last week and Jews pray on the Temple Mount... There is no reason why parts of the Temple Mount should be off-limits for Jews,” said Ben Gvir, who is known for provocative gestures.
While Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specific hours, they are not permitted to pray or display religious symbols.
In recent years, the restrictions have been increasingly flouted by hard-line religious nationalists like Ben Gvir, prompting a sometimes violent reaction from Palestinians.
Ben Gvir’s remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to address the US Congress in a bid to rally support amid tensions with President Joe Biden’s administration over his government’s handling of the war in Gaza.

Topics: Israel Palestinians conflict

Related

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on July 17, 2024. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rejects, condemns Israeli security minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Jordan condemns increased incursions by Israeli extremist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque
Middle-East
Jordan condemns increased incursions by Israeli extremist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iran condemns UN expert report on 1980s ‘atrocity crimes’

Iran condemns UN expert report on 1980s ‘atrocity crimes’
Updated 24 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran condemns UN expert report on 1980s ‘atrocity crimes’

Iran condemns UN expert report on 1980s ‘atrocity crimes’
  • UN’s independent special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran, on Monday called for a probe into allegations Iran committed summary, arbitrary and extra-judicial executions
Updated 24 July 2024
AFP
Tehran: Iran on Wednesday condemned a report by a United Nations expert that accused the country of “atrocity crimes” against minorities and killings in the 1980s.
Javaid Rehman, the UN’s independent special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran, on Monday called for a probe into allegations Iran committed summary, arbitrary and extra-judicial executions in 1981-1982 and in 1988.
He said in a statement, after releasing a report with his detailed findings, that the actions “amounted to crimes against humanity of murder and extermination, as well as genocide.”
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani dismissed the report as an attempt by Tehran’s “enemies to tarnish the image of the Islamic republic.”
“The claims lack any legal basis and are completely rejected,” said Kanani, accusing Rehman of “abusing his position” and spreading “false news.”
In his report, Rehman said there should be “no impunity for such gross human rights violations, regardless of when they were committed.”
“The Iranian regime and its leaders should not be allowed to escape the consequences of their crimes against humanity and genocide,” he added.
The expert, whose mandate ends on July 31, said that “the targeting and victimising of religious, ethnic and linguistic minorities and political opponents continued with complete impunity during, and since, the first decade of the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979.”
He highlighted in particular attacks on the Bahai — Iran’s largest non-Muslim minority — which he said was “targeted with genocidal intent and persecution.”
In response, Kanani said: “Iran reserves its legal right to protest this wrong process in some human rights institutions.”

Latest updates

Adidas apologizes to Bella Hadid after 1972 Olympics ad furor
Adidas apologizes to Bella Hadid after 1972 Olympics ad furor
1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy
1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy
Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel
Hezbollah broadcasts drone video it says shows air base deep in Israel
UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India
UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India
Palestinians are winners by just being at Paris Games, say athletes
Yazan Al Bawwab of Palestine, with a Palestine flag before training. REUTERS

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.