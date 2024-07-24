Biggest prize pool in female gaming for ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ at Esports World Cup

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup’s “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” starting in Riyadh on Wednesday will have 12 teams battling it out for a share of $500,000 — the largest-ever prize pool for female gamers.
The winner will take home a cool $180,000 at the event which includes Team Vitality, Omega Express, Gaimin Gladiators, Tidal Legends Gaming, Falcons Vega MENA, Victory Song Gamers, CFU Serendipity, Net Angels, Zino Lilies, DreamMax Girls, Cloud9, and Falcons Vega.
The contest will have 66 of the best “MLBB” women players in the world. There are 14 nationalities represented, including from the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Brazil, Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, the US, Vietnam, Paraguay, South Korea and Thailand.
Organized by Montoon and the Esports World Cup Foundation, the group stage starts on Wednesday at Boulevard Riyadh City, and continues on Thursday, with the top two sides from each of the four groups advancing to the playoffs.
The quarterfinals take place on Friday, with the semifinals and grand final on Saturday.
The “MLBB” contest is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. It reflects the growing presence of female players, who make up 48 percent of the gaming community in the Kingdom.
With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy driving rapid growth, investment, and interest in the gaming industry, female gamers are playing a crucial role in its evolution.
The Esports World Cup — which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history — features a unique cross-game structure pitting the world’s top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.
More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup. Week four includes “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2” competitions.