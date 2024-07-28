You are here

Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth’s temperatures soar to record highs

A picture shows a view of the old town during a heatwave in the city of Fez on July 26, 2024. A heatwave in Morocco has killed at least 21 people in a 24-hour period in the central city of Beni Mellal, the health ministry announced on July 25. (AFP)
A shepherd checks his mobile phone sitting on cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometers south of Casablanca, on March 6, 2024. (AFP)
AP
  • As the warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured, the world focused on cold, hard numbers that showed the average daily temperature for the entire planet
AP
BENI MELLAL, Morocco: In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
On Wednesday, there were 21 heat-related deaths at Beni Mellal’s main hospital as temperatures spiked to 48.3 degrees (118.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in the region of 575,000 people, most lacking air conditioning.
“We don’t have money and we don’t have a choice,” said Ouhbour, a 31-year-old unemployed woman from Kasba Tadla, an even warmer city that some experts say is among the hottest on Earth.
“The majority of the deaths were among people suffering from chronic diseases and the elderly, as the high temperatures contributed to the deterioration of their health condition and led to their death,” Kamal Elyansli, the regional director of health, said in a statement.
This is life and death in the heat.
As the warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured, the world focused on cold, hard numbers that showed the average daily temperature for the entire planet.
But the 17.16 degrees Celsius (62.8 degrees Fahrenheit) reading recorded on Monday doesn’t convey how oppressively sticky any one particular place became at the peak of sunshine and humidity. The thermometer doesn’t tell the story of warmth that just wouldn’t go away at night so people could sleep.
The records are about statistics, keeping score. But people don’t feel data. They feel the heat.
“We do not need any scientists to tell us what the temperature is outside as this is what our body tells us instantly,” said Humayun Saeed, a 35-year-old roadside fruit seller in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore.




Heatstroke patients receive treatment at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 25, 2024. (AP)

Saeed had to go to the hospital twice in June because of heat stroke.
“The situation is much better now, as it was not easy to work in May and June because of the heat wave, but I have been avoiding the morning walk,” Saeed said. “I may resume it in August when the temperature will go further down.”
The heat was making Delia, a 38-year-old pregnant woman standing outside a Bucharest, Romania, train station, feel even more uncomfortable. Daytime was so hot she was drowsy. With no air conditioning at night, she considered sleeping in her car like a friend had.
“I’ve really noticed a very big increase in temperatures. I think it was the same for everyone. I felt it even more because I am pregnant,” said Delia, who only provided her first name. “But I guess it wasn’t just me. Really everyone felt this.”
Self-described weather nerd Karin Bumbaco was in her element, but then it became just a little too much when Seattle had day after day of much warmer than normal heat.
“I love science. I love the weather. I have since I was a little kid,” said Bumbaco, the deputy state climatologist for Washington. “It’s sort of fun to see daily records get broken. ... But in recent years just living through it and actually feeling the heat has become just more miserable on a day-to-day basis.”
“Like this recent stretch we’ve had. I wasn’t sleeping very well. I don’t have AC at my home,” Bumbaco said. “I was watching the thermostat every morning be a little warmer than the previous warm morning. It was just building up the heat in the house and I just couldn’t wait for it to be over.”
For climate scientists around the world, what had been an academic exercise about climate change literally hit home.
“I’ve been analyzing these numbers from the cool of my office, but the heat has started to affect me as well, causing sleepless nights due to warmer urban temperatures,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, Maharashtra, which normally has a relatively mild climate.
“My children return home from school during the peak hours exhausted,” Koll said. “Last month one of my colleagues’ mother died from heat stroke in north India.”




A stop sign warns tourists of extreme heat at Badwater Basin on July 8, 2024, in Death Valley National Park, California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Philip Mote, a climate scientist and dean of the graduate school at Oregon State University, had moved in junior high to California’s Central Valley and its triple digit summer heat.
“I pretty quickly figured I didn’t like a hot dry climate,” Mote said. “And that’s why I moved to the Northwest.”
For decades, Mote worked on climate issues from the comfort of Oregon, where people feared that with global warming the Northwest “would be the last nice place to live in the US and everybody would move here and we’d have overpopulation.”
But the region was hit by nasty fires in 2020 and a deadly heat wave in 2021, causing some people to flee what was supposed to be a climate haven.
In the second week of July, the temperature hit 104 degrees (40 Celsius). As a member of a masters’ rowing club, Mote practices on the water Tuesdays and Thursday evenings, but this week they decided to just float down the river in tubes.
In Boise, Idaho, tubing in the heat that has hovered between 99 and 108 degrees Fahrenheit (37 to 42 degrees Celsius) for 17 days has become so popular there’s a 30-minute to an hour wait to get into the water, said John Tullius, general manager for Boise River Raft & Tube.
“I think it’s been record numbers these last 10 days in a row,” Tullius said, adding that he worries about his outdoor workers, especially the physical toll on those who pick up rafts at the end of the trek.
He erected special shade structure for them, added more workers to ease the load and urges them to hydrate.
In Denver’s City Park, the swan-shaped pedal boat rental shop isn’t that busy because it’s beastly hot outside and those brave souls who do go out have to sit on hot fiberglass seats.
There’s not much shade for the workers, “but we do hide in our little shack,” said employee Dominic Prado, 23. “We also have a very strong fan in there that I like to raise my shirt over it just to cool down.”
 

Harris says 'underdog' campaign will overcome Trump's 'wild lies'

  • The Harris campaign has adopted “weird” as a new catch-all for describing Trump’s aggressive rhetoric
  • “Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain weird,” she said
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday acknowledged the uphill climb to defeating Donald Trump in November, but said her freshly minted presidential campaign would prevail over the “wild lies” of her Republican rival.
As Trump addressed a bitcoin conference in Tennessee, Harris was speaking at a fundraising event in Massachusetts with celebrity guests including singer-songwriter James Taylor and cellist Yoyo Ma.
“We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people-powered campaign,” she told the crowd at the event, which her campaign said would net $1.4 million.
“Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain weird,” she said.
The Harris campaign has adopted “weird” as a new catch-all for describing Trump’s aggressive rhetoric.
His attacks include allegations that Harris wants to legalize killing newborn babies — a falsehood stemming from the vice president’s fervent support of abortion rights.
Harris has made her advocacy on the issue central to her campaign against Trump, whose conservative nominees to the Supreme Court helped overturn the national right to the procedure in 2022.
The former California prosecutor also challenged Trump to a debate, after his campaign said this week he would not agree to keeping a September 10 televised face-off previously scheduled with Biden.
“I hope he reconsiders because we have a lot to talk about,” she said.

Supporters hold signs before US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to deliver remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024. (Pool via REUTERS)


Trump, 78, is now the oldest major-party nominee in history and scrambling to reorient an election against someone two decades his junior, having expected to face an 81-year-old incumbent Joe Biden beset by concerns over infirmity.
On Saturday, he made his pitch to the cryptocurrency industry, one he previously called a “scam.”
Saying China or others could seize the reins on the fast-growing field, Trump’s appeal is welcomed by crypto enthusiasts who feel they have been treated harshly by the Biden administration.
“This is the steel industry of 100 years ago,” Trump told the bitcoin conference. “I think you’re just in your infancy.”
“If crypto is going to define the future I want (it) to be mined, minted and made in the USA,” he said to cheers, calling for the United States to be “the crypto capital of the planet.”
Trump on Saturday also vowed a return to outdoor rallies two weeks after being wounded in an attempted assassination at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.
“I will continue to do outdoor rallies, and the Secret Service has agreed to substantially step up their operation. They are very capable of doing so,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
“No one can ever be allowed to stop or impede free speech or gathering,” he added.
Trump has made the shooting a key part of his campaign pitch, telling supporters he “took a bullet for democracy.”
He and running mate J.D. Vance will hold a rally later Saturday night — at an indoor hockey arena in the midwestern US state of Minnesota.
Harris, seeking to become the first female president in US history, is tasked with rapidly assembling a campaign against an opponent who has been in near permanent reelection mode since he became president in 2016.
Her late-starting White House bid has enjoyed early momentum. Polls that had shown Biden steadily slipping against Trump now show Harris in a race too close to call.
She’s garnered support from Democratic heavyweights, including Biden himself and most recently Barack and Michelle Obama.
Torianna Parrish, 34, was among the crowd greeting Harris upon her arrival Saturday afternoon at the airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.
“I wanted to show there’s power in numbers. I wanted to show my support,” she said.
“We’re rooting for her and we want to see her make this country what it needs to be.”
Harris was introduced at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield by Taylor, who said: “Let us honor the woman and the moment and may our ardent support be the wind in her sails. Our hopes go with her and she stands for us all.”
 

 

Russia takes control of Lozuvatske settlement in eastern Ukraine

Reuters
  • Russian forces have been slowly advancing through the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east,
  • Ukraine’s General Staff made no mention of the settlement in its reports, but noted that the area around it was gripped by heavy fighting
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that its forces had taken control of the settlement of Lozuvatske in the Pokrovsk sector of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, site of some of the most heated frontline battles in the 29-month-old war.
Ukraine’s General Staff made no mention of the settlement in its reports, but noted that the area around it was gripped by heavy fighting. Unofficial military bloggers have reported the loss of at least two other localities in the sector.
Russian forces have been slowly advancing through the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east, with steady, incremental gains since seizing the key town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region in February.
The Russian defense ministry said its “center” grouping of forces had captured Lozuvatske, northwest of the Russian-held regional center of Donetsk.
It also reported that its forces had launched strikes on other localities in the sector and repelled three Ukrainian counter-attacks.
Ukrainian officials have reported for weeks that the Pokrovsk sector is gripped by the heaviest fighting along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line.
President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the sector twice on Thursday with his top commander, Olexandr Syrskyi.
The Ukrainian General Staff on Saturday reported its forces had repelled 17 attacks in the area, with 10 clashes still proceeding.
“The situation is difficult, but under the control of the armed forces,” the report said.
Ukraine’s popular unofficial military blog DeepState made no reference to Lozuvatske in its latest report, but in the past two days has reported the fall of two villages in the sector — Prohres and Vovche.
Official Ukrainian accounts have made no such acknowledgement.

Hungarian PM says Russia stands to gain as 'irrational' West loses power

Reuters
  • “In the next long decades, maybe centuries, Asia will be the dominant center of the world,” Orban said, mentioning China, India, Pakistan and Indonesia as the world’s future big powers
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday Russia’s leadership was “hyper rational” and that Ukraine would never be able to fulfill its hopes of becoming a member of the EU or NATO.
Orban, a nationalist in power since 2010, made the comments during a speech in which he forecast a shift in global power away from the “irrational” West toward Asia and Russia. “In the next long decades, maybe centuries, Asia will be the dominant center of the world,” Orban said, mentioning China, India, Pakistan and Indonesia as the world’s future big powers.

• ‘In the next long decades, maybe centuries, Asia will be the dominant center of the world,’ Viktor Orban said, mentioning China, India, Pakistan and Indonesia as the world’s future big powers.

“And we Westerners pushed the Russians into this bloc as well,” he said in the televised speech before ethnic Hungarians at a festival in the town of Baile Tusnad in neighboring Romania. Orban, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has sharply differed from the rest of the bloc by seeking warmer ties with Beijing and Moscow, and he angered some EU leaders when he went on surprise visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing this month for talks on the war in Ukraine.
He said that in contrast to the “weakness” of the West, Russia’s position in world affairs was rational and predictable, saying the country had shown economic flexibility in adapting to Western sanctions since it invaded Crimea in 2014.

 

UK police arrest two men after assault on anti-facism protester

AFP
  • London’s Metropolitan Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a “Stand Up To Racism” protester
  • Officers gave the victim first aid after he sustained a head injury in the incident
AFP

LONDON: UK police arrested two men on Saturday following an assault on a participant in an anti-facism protest, held to counter another nearby demonstration organized by far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.
London’s Metropolitan Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a “Stand Up To Racism” protester in Victoria Embankment Gardens in the city center.
Officers gave the victim first aid after he sustained a head injury in the incident, and he will be taken to hospital to be checked, according to the force.
It noted that, contrary to social media reports, the arrests were not related to the carrying of any flags.
The Met, as the London force is known, said around 1,000 officers were on duty Saturday as part of the policing operation to deal with the two rallies, as well as another protest.
Thousands gathered in the heart of the British capital from late morning for the demonstration organized by Robinson, a far-right firebrand and founder of the now defunct Islamophobic English Defense League organization.
Meanwhile the counter-protest staged by Stand Up To Racism and others also rallied in the heart of London, with the Met imposing so-called conditions on the two marches “with the aim of preventing serious disruption.”
They included requiring participants to stick to certain areas and streets and disperse by stipulated times.
“Our first priority is to keep the peace to ensure that those exercising their right to lawful protest can do so safely,” Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said ahead of the weekend events.

Ex-cricketer and racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq says Manchester Airport footage 'triggering'

Arab News
  • The former cricket star said: “The man could have died and looking at his mother in the clip reminded me of my own”
  • The family’s lawyer, Akhmed Yakoob, said that the man who was stomped on has a brain cyst and had undergone a CT scan following head injuries
Arab News

LONDON: Former cricketer and racism whistleblower Azeem Rafik has said the footage of a Manchester Airport policeman stamping on an Asian man’s head was “incredibly triggering” and accused the police of “brutality.”
“I found the footage incredibly triggering; not just me, but the whole community and the rest of my family. It’s infuriating because that resonates, plus the way you get treated in airports generally, as a Muslim, since 9/11,” Rafiq told The Independent on Friday.
Video scenes surfaced on Tuesday showing a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on the head of 19-year-old Mohammed Fahir, who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman believed to be his mother kneeling beside him.
Former cricket star, Rafiq, who is from Pakistan, said: “The man could have died and looking at his mother in the clip reminded me of my own.”
The ex-Yorkshire player spoke out in 2020 about the racism he suffered as a cricketer and his testimony to a select committee in 2021 led to a major overhaul in the county’s leadership.
“I have had dealings with the police around some of the death threats and attacks that were happening at my house and the lack of interest in protecting me and my family effectively, which is why I left the country.
“When that gentleman is on the floor defenseless, no context excuses that level of police brutality. Yet, you still have a lot of people defending that stuff, which is the scary bit,” said Rafiq, who now lives in Dubai.
The white officer was also shown in the video striking a second man, believed to be Fahir’s brother.
In a media brief at Rochdale police station on Thursday, the family’s lawyer Akhmed Yakoob revealed that the man who was stomped on has a brain cyst and had undergone a CT scan following his head injuries. Mohammed was “fighting for his life,” and Fahir’s brother and 56-year-old mother were also assaulted at the airport, according to Yakoob.
Rochdale’s Labour MP Paul Waugh has reportedly met the family and said that they have appealed for “calm in all the communities.”
Their elder brother, a serving officer with Greater Manchester Police, the lawyer said, was “too afraid” to go to work.
Rafiq told the publication that he was not optimistic that improvements would be made to policing following the incident and protests.
“We’ve seen these sorts of videos before, and it doesn’t seem to matter. The change doesn’t seem to get anywhere closer to change.”
Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice came under fire for describing the alarming footage as “reassuring.”
Referring to the remarks as “sickening,” Rafiq said: “We’ve had members of parliament yesterday not only justifying it but actually advocating for that type of police response.
“As a person of color, and given the current dynamics around Muslims in this country, it’s a pretty scary place to be.”
Campaigners have expressed concern that the officer’s assault was racially motivated and steeped in Islamophobia, which has increased across England and Wales in recent months.
Rafiq called for support for the family, adding that the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s probe should happen “quickly and independently.”

