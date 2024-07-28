You are here

US's Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to 'respect democratic process' in vote

US’s Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to ‘respect democratic process’ in vote
Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag at his campaign closing rally in Caracas on July 25, 2024, ahead of Sunday's presidential election. (AFP)
AFP
US’s Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to ‘respect democratic process’ in vote

US’s Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to ‘respect democratic process’ in vote
  • Washington is keen, as is Caracas, for an easing of punitive measures against Venezuela’s critical but severely weakened oil sector at a time of great pressure on crude prices with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East
AFP
TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for all parties in Venezuela to “respect the democratic process” in an election on Sunday, speaking less than an hour before polls open.
“The Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation. The international community is going to be watching this very closely. We urge all parties to honor their commitments and to respect the democratic process,” Blinken told reporters in Japan.
Venezuelans will vote between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tension following the incumbent’s threat of a “bloodbath” if he loses, which polls suggest is likely.
Maduro, who is seeking a third six-year term at the helm of the once wealthy South American petro-state, is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.
Blinken said the election is a “pivotal event at a pivotal time given the severe political, economic and humanitarian crises the country faces.”
Washington is keen, as is Caracas, for an easing of punitive measures against Venezuela’s critical but severely weakened oil sector at a time of great pressure on crude prices with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Venezuela has also been a major source of migration pressure on the southern US border, a situation experts say will only worsen in the event of a post-election political crisis.
The United States has insisted that the lifting of sanctions depends on a fair vote.

DHAKA:A Bangladeshi student group has vowed to resume protests that sparked a lethal police crackdown and nationwide unrest unless several of their leaders are released from custody on Sunday.
Last week’s violence killed at least 205 people, according to an AFP count of police and hospital data, in one of the biggest upheavals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.
Army patrols and a nationwide curfew remain in place more than a week after they were imposed, and a police dragnet has scooped up thousands of protesters including at least half a dozen student leaders.
Members of Students Against Discrimination, whose campaign against civil service job quotas precipitated the unrest, said they would end their weeklong protest moratorium.
The group’s chief Nahid Islam and others “should be freed and the cases against them must be withdrawn,” Abdul Hannan Masud told reporters in an online briefing late Saturday.
Masud, who did not disclose his location because he was in hiding from authorities, also demanded “visible actions” be taken against government ministers and police officers responsible for the deaths of protesters.
“Otherwise, Students Against Discrimination will be forced to launch tough protests” from Monday, he said.
Islam and two other senior members of the protest group were on Friday forcibly discharged from hospital in the capital Dhaka and taken away by a group of plainclothes detectives.
Earlier in the week Islam told AFP he was being treated at the hospital for injuries police inflicted on him during an earlier round of detention and said he was in fear for his life.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters Friday that the trio were taken into custody for their own safety but did not confirm if they had been formally arrested.
Police told AFP on Sunday that detectives had taken two others into custody, while a Students Against Discrimination activist told AFP that a third had been taken on Sunday morning.
At least 9,000 people have been arrested nationwide since the unrest began according to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s largest daily newspaper.
While a curfew imposed last weekend remains in force, it has been progressively eased through the week, in a sign of the Hasina government’s confidence that order was gradually being restored.
Bangladesh’s mobile Internet network was restored in the afternoon, 11 days after a nationwide blackout imposed at the height of the unrest.
Fixed line broadband connections had already been restored on Tuesday but the vast majority of Bangladesh’s 141 million Internet users rely on their mobile devices to connect with the world, according to the national telecoms regulator.
One small street rally held in Dhaka on Sunday to demand Hasina’s resignation was quickly dispersed by police.
Protests began this month over the reintroduction of a quota scheme reserving more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.
With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move deeply upset graduates facing an acute employment crisis.
Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists to the ruling Awami League.
The Supreme Court cut the number of reserved jobs last week but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.
Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.
Protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks by police and pro-government student groups on demonstrators last week.

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi student group has vowed to resume protests that sparked a lethal police crackdown and nationwide unrest unless several of their leaders are released from custody on Sunday.

Last week’s violence killed at least 205 people, according to an AFP count of police and hospital data, in one of the biggest upheavals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.

Army patrols and a nationwide curfew remain in place more than a week after they were imposed, and a police dragnet has scooped up thousands of protesters including at least half a dozen student leaders.

Members of Students Against Discrimination, whose campaign against civil service job quotas precipitated the unrest, said they would end their weeklong protest moratorium.

The group’s chief Nahid Islam and others “should be freed and the cases against them must be withdrawn,” Abdul Hannan Masud told reporters in an online briefing late Saturday.

Masud, who did not disclose his location because he was in hiding from authorities, also demanded “visible actions” be taken against government ministers and police officers responsible for the deaths of protesters.

“Otherwise, Students Against Discrimination will be forced to launch tough protests” from Monday, he said.

Islam and two other senior members of the protest group were on Friday forcibly discharged from hospital in the capital Dhaka and taken away by a group of plainclothes detectives.

Earlier in the week Islam told AFP he was being treated at the hospital for injuries police inflicted on him during an earlier round of detention and said he was in fear for his life.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters Friday that the trio were taken into custody for their own safety but did not confirm if they had been formally arrested.

Police told AFP on Sunday that detectives had taken two others into custody, while a Students Against Discrimination activist told AFP that a third had been taken on Sunday morning.

At least 9,000 people have been arrested nationwide since the unrest began according to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s largest daily newspaper.

While a curfew imposed last weekend remains in force, it has been progressively eased through the week, in a sign of the Hasina government’s confidence that order was gradually being restored.

Telecommunications minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak told reporters the country’s mobile Internet network would be restored later on Sunday, 11 days after a nationwide blackout imposed at the height of the unrest.

Fixed line broadband connections had already been restored on Tuesday but the vast majority of Bangladesh’s 141 million Internet users rely on their mobile devices to connect with the world, according to the national telecoms regulator.

Protests began this month over the reintroduction of a quota scheme reserving more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.

With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move deeply upset graduates facing an acute employment crisis.

Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists to the ruling Awami League.
The Supreme Court cut the number of reserved jobs last week but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.

Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

Protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks by police and pro-government student groups on demonstrators last week.

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirmed its intention to deploy missiles to Germany or elsewhere in Europe.
“If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities,” Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.
Such missiles, which can travel between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (300-3,400 miles), were the subject of an arms control treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987.
But both Washington and Moscow withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, each accusing the other of violations.
Russia subsequently said it would not restart production of such missiles as long as the United States did not deploy missiles abroad.
In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the “episodic deployments” of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.
Putin said that “important Russian administrative and military sites” would fall within the range of such missiles that “could in the future be equipped with nuclear warheads, such that our territories would be within around 10 minutes” of a strike being launched.
“This situation reminds us of the events of the Cold War linked to the deployment of American Pershing medium-range missiles in Europe,” said Putin.
The Kremlin had already warned in mid-July that the proposed US deployment would mean that European capitals would become a target for Russian missiles.

Putin

Migrant dies trying to cross Channel: French maritime authority

Migrant dies trying to cross Channel: French maritime authority
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

Migrant dies trying to cross Channel: French maritime authority

Migrant dies trying to cross Channel: French maritime authority
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

LILLE: A migrant died while trying to cross the Channel from northern France to Britain, a seventh such death since mid July, the French maritime authority, Premar, announced on Sunday.
The dead person was found aboard an overcrowded boat after its passengers had issued a call for help, Premar said, pointing to a “new phenomenon of people dying at sea not by drowning (but) by illness or in a crush.”

France clamps down on sex work for Olympics

France clamps down on sex work for Olympics
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Follow

France clamps down on sex work for Olympics

France clamps down on sex work for Olympics
  • Around 40,000 people — the overwhelming majority women — sell or are exploited for sex in France, according to government and charity estimates
  • Under French law, selling sex is allowed, but it is illegal to exploit someone or pay for sex, placing the criminal responsibility on pimps and clients
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: As Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics, undocumented Chinese sex worker Hua says increased police patrols are threatening her livelihood.
“I really feel under pressure, I’m constantly scared. Every day, there are police checks,” the 55-year-old said, using a different name so as not to be recognized.
“So I go out less and less to work.”
Around 40,000 people — the overwhelming majority women — sell or are exploited for sex in France, according to government and charity estimates.
Under French law, selling sex is allowed, but it is illegal to exploit someone or pay for sex, placing the criminal responsibility on pimps and clients.
It is more complicated however if the sex worker is undocumented.
“I’m so scared that I’ll be arrested that I won’t work in the street during the Olympics,” added the divorcee, who came to France seven years ago hoping to earn a decent wage as a domestic cleaner, and has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“If they arrest me, I’ll be sent back to China and they won’t give me medical care over there.”
Inside an office of the Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) charity in the northeastern Paris neighborhood of Belleville, she broke down in tears.
“I don’t understand, what have we ever done to anybody?” said the Chinese woman, who says she sometimes sells her services to nicer clients for just 20 euros ($21) because “they don’t have money, and neither do I.”
In another part of Paris, on a street famous for the sex trade near the city center, Mylene Juste was on the lookout for clients.
She said she was most bothered by new security rules limiting pedestrian and traffic movement around Paris.
“Our regulars won’t be able to make it with all the restrictions in place,” said Juste, 50, a sex worker for 22 years.
“And I don’t think the tourists walking by will be leaping on us. So we’re getting out of here,” she added.

Ahead of the opening ceremony along the River Seine for the fortnight long sports fiesta that took place on Friday, sex workers like Hua and Juste all but disappeared from their usual Paris haunts.
But with most sex trade online these days, police battling sexual exploitation are also focusing their efforts there.
“Clients go onto a website, tick a category, price and time,” a policewoman specializing in the issue told AFP.
It’s like ordering food online, “except it’s girls” who are delivered, she said, asking to remain anonymous because of the nature of her job.
Medecins du Monde, which also tries to support sex workers virtually, says it recently saw more than 46,000 ads in a single evening on one popular website.
Through the charity’s Jasmine project, since 2019 sex workers have reported tens of thousands of “risky” or “dangerous” clients in a bid to warn others about them.

The build-up to the Games also coincided with a key ruling by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued on Thursday, which said France’s criminalizing clients of sex workers does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
The ruling disappointed some right groups who argue France’s policy only increases stigmatization of sex workers.
“Criminalization increases physical attacks, sexual violence, and police abuse of people who sell sex, while having no demonstrable effect on the eradication of human trafficking,” said Erin Kilbride, women’s and LGBT rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.
The French authorities are anticipating gangs promoting women from Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay will continue to advertise during the Games.
They speculate high-end prostitution could be on the rise with all the wealthy visitors expected.
But they also remain worried about an increase in minors being abused in recent years, including vulnerable young girls from the state care system.
Some 20,000 minors are sexually exploited in France, according to rights group Acting Against the Prostitution of Children.
A court in May jailed five men over paying for sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl, in a rare instance of such a case making in to trial.
She was pimped after she ran away from home.
 

