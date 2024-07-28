Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning

Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’

CAIRO: There was widespread condemnation on Sunday of Israeli airstrikes on a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, which killed at least 30 people, including several children.

The Arab Parliament condemned the “brutal targeting and heinous massacre committed by Israel forces against unarmed Palestinian civilians inside a field hospital in a school housing thousands of displaced people in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.”

The Arab Parliament also denounced the “shameful international silence on the crimes of the Israeli occupation entity and the failure to deter and hold it accountable for its crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

It described the aggression as “a cowardly terrorist act, a shameful crime, and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The parliament called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibilities and pressure the Israeli “occupation entity to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and provide international protection for Palestinian civilians.”

The call urged international, regional and European parliaments to pressure their governments to take action in all international forums to stand by the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to the most heinous crimes.

It said the international community should hold the occupying entity “accountable and bring it before the International Criminal Court to investigate the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing it is practicing against the Palestinian people.”