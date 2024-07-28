You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning
War on Gaza

Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning

MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5eues

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning

MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
  • MEA said in a statement that six flights incoming to Beirut overnight from London, Copenhagen and four other cities in the Middle East would be delayed
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) said on Sunday it had delayed the departures of some incoming flights set to land in Beirut overnight to arrive on Monday morning instead.
Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah after 12 children and teenagers were killed by a rocket in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Hezbollah denied responsibility.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been trading fire for nearly 10 months in parallel with the Gaza War, which has spread to several fronts across the region. Previous exchanges of fire have disrupted flights across the region.
MEA said in a statement that six flights incoming to Beirut overnight from London, Copenhagen and four other cities in the Middle East would be delayed so that they would instead take off on Monday morning.
MEA chairman Mohamad El-Hout told local broadcaster Al-Jadeed that the flight changes at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport were due to “insurance risks.”
“We’re not afraid that the airport will be hit, nor do we have any information in that regard. If we were scared, we wouldn’t have left any flights (operating),” he said.
Beirut airport was hit early in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
Passengers were still landing at the airport late on Sunday afternoon, according to a Reuters photographer. People were frantically checking indicator boards to see if more flights would be canceled or delayed. 

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Middle East Airlines Hezbollah Golan Heights Israel

Related

170 killed in days-long Israeli operation, says Gaza civil defense
Middle-East
170 killed in days-long Israeli operation, says Gaza civil defense
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza

Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’ 

Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’ 

Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
  • The Arab Parliament denounced the “shameful international silence on the crimes of the Israeli occupation entity”
Updated 26 min 56 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: There was widespread condemnation on Sunday of Israeli airstrikes on a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, which killed at least 30 people, including several children.

The Arab Parliament condemned the “brutal targeting and heinous massacre committed by Israel forces against unarmed Palestinian civilians inside a field hospital in a school housing thousands of displaced people in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.”

The Arab Parliament also denounced the “shameful international silence on the crimes of the Israeli occupation entity and the failure to deter and hold it accountable for its crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

It described the aggression as “a cowardly terrorist act, a shameful crime, and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The parliament called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibilities and pressure the Israeli “occupation entity to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and provide international protection for Palestinian civilians.”

The call urged international, regional and European parliaments to pressure their governments to take action in all international forums to stand by the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to the most heinous crimes.

It said the international community should hold the occupying entity “accountable and bring it before the International Criminal Court to investigate the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing it is practicing against the Palestinian people.”

Topics: War on Gaza Arab parliament Deir Al-Balah

Related

A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Middle-East
Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
170 killed in days-long Israeli operation, says Gaza civil defense
Middle-East
170 killed in days-long Israeli operation, says Gaza civil defense

US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
  • “Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, when asked about a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.
Israel accused the Iran-backed group of being behind that attack while Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.
“Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News in an interview.

Topics: War on Gaza US Senate Chuck Schumer Hezbollah Israel

Related

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Middle-East
US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Middle-East
White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
  • Since Monday, Israeli forces have operated in and around Khan Yunis including in parts of Al-Mawasi
  • “Today, the Israeli occupation targeted... the tents of displaced people on Al-Istable street in Al-Mawasi,” a Gaza civil defense agency official said
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP: The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza said an Israeli strike Sunday hit tents at a declared safe zone in the Palestinian territory’s south, killing at least five people.
A witness told AFP a newborn was among the dead in Al-Mawasi near Khan Yunis city, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge from the war, now nearing its 11th month.
Since Monday, Israeli forces have operated in and around Khan Yunis including in parts of the coastal area of Al-Mawasi.
“Today, the Israeli occupation targeted... the tents of displaced people on Al-Istable street in Al-Mawasi,” Muhammad Al-Mughayyir of the Gaza civil defense agency told AFP.
“Five martyrs and seven wounded have been transferred to Nasser hospital” in Khan Yunis, he said.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.
Miriam Al-Astal who lives in Al-Mawasi said a newborn baby was killed.
“We were sitting in the tents... when suddenly we heard an explosion,” she told AFP.
“I swear” there was no militant activity in the area, she said.
Israel had warned on Monday its forces would “forcefully operate” in the Khan Yunis area — from which troops withdrew in April — and on Saturday the civil defense agency said that 170 people have been killed by the renewed fighting and military operations.
The military said its latest operations there were to prevent rocket fire. On Wednesday it also announced troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis seized by militants during Hamas’s October 7 attack and held in Gaza.
The attack on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages during the attack, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,324 people, according to the territory’s health ministry which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Al-Mawasi Khan Yunis

Related

Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Middle-East
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst

Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
  • Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon and “sparing it the scourge of war,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese Hezbollah group.
Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon.
Thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies on Sunday for the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.
Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts and now risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.
Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon overnight but a stronger response was expected following a meeting of the security cabinet at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a visit to the United States and met security officials ahead of the meeting.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was every indication that the rocket that hit a sports field where children were playing football had been fired by Hezbollah and said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself.
But he said the US did not want a further escalation of the conflict, which has seen daily air strikes and exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Druze Lebanon Golan Heights Israel

Related

Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Middle-East
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
Middle-East
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
  • Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Yemenia Airways announced on Sunday that commercial flights from Yemen’s Sanaa to Egypt and India will resume starting Sunday evening, Yemen’s state news agency SABA said.
Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption in flights are part of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen aimed at calming hostilities in Yemen’s decade-old civil war.
Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.

Topics: Yemen Egypt India

Latest updates

First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
Arab Parliament denounces ‘shameful international silence over Deir Al-Balah massacre’ 
Palestinians mourn a relative killed in an Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip
Lebanon’s MEA delays return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning
MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah
US Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol.
Kamala Harris campaign raises $200 million in a week
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 27, 2024. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.