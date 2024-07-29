Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics after switching to the Algerian team

You are here

The 17-year-old athlete, one of the best in the world on uneven bars, was born in France. She grew up here, and still trains here. (AP)
PARIS: When Kaylia Nemour competes alongside Simone Biles and her gymnastics rivals at the Paris Olympics, she feels right at home.

The 17-year-old athlete, one of the best in the world on uneven bars, was born in France. She grew up here, and still trains here.

She posted the best score on her favorite apparatus during Sunday’s women’s team qualifications and will be aiming for the gold medal in that discipline.

Too bad for the Olympics host country, she competes for Algeria. The situation is due to a dispute between the French gymnastics federation and Nemour’s club of Avoine Beaumont, which has led the gymnast to embrace her father’s Algerian nationality.

The long-lasting crisis was settled after the French minister for Sport intervened following an initial refusal from the federation to release the gymnast that could have jeopardized her presence in Paris.

Nemour’s massive score of 15.600 on Sunday was unmatched by any of her rivals. It was the second highest score of the day on any apparatus, bettered only by Biles’ first vault score of 15.800. Nemour was consistent on all four events and also qualified in fifth place for the all-around final, where no French athlete will be represented.

PARIS: Benjamin Hassan secured a landmark victory on Sunday as he became the first Lebanon player to win a match in an Olympic tennis event, stunning American Christopher Eubanks.

Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career to fully vindicate being handed a Universality place by the ITF.

“I am unbelievably happy. We just enjoy it from the whole team. We are really proud and I'm also proud of myself,” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere. I was just trying to be calm because I didn’t want to waste too much energy. When I won I could let it all out.”

Hassan did not even set about becoming a professional until the age of 22, having previously played just for fun. But now he is living the dream as an Olympian and has a second-round clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to look forward to.

He has thrown himself into life in the athletes village, amassing quite a collection of pins. “I think the most special one is Japan because I'm a huge fan of Japan. I like watching a lot of animated mangas,” he said.

Hassan was not the only Lebanon player in the draw as Hady Habib lost to French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday

Hassan and Habib also lost in the doubles on Sunday.

DUBAI: When Cory Sandhagen steps into the Octagon at Etihad Arena for UFC Night on Aug. 3, it will be with an increasing sense of familiarity.

The 32-year-old American is set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout next week, marking the third time he has been to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

With one win and one loss in Abu Dhabi, Sandhagen has been preparing for all eventualities against the rising star from Dagestan in the UAE capital.

“I’m just preparing my best for everything that’s going to come in the fight,” Sandhagen told Arab News.

“Just learning and understanding all of the ways that he fights, the ways that he grapples, the way that he strikes,” he added. “Making sure that I’m not going to be caught off guard by anything because I do know with guys that have very unique styles like that, it’s really easy for people to go in and think that it’s going to be one thing and have it definitely not be that thing.”

Sandhagen (17-4-0) is on a three-fight winning streak, and another victory in Abu Dhabi should give him a shot at the title belt.

“I definitely think so. I don’t think that there’s anyone else really in the division that is beating (these opponents),” said Sandhagen. “(Yadong) Song is a top 10 guy, Chito (Marlon Vera) is a top 10 guy, and (Rob) Font, when I fought him, was a top 10 guy.

“A lot of those wins were really impressive,” he added. “A stop against Song, winning every round against Chito, and then winning every round against Font — I think that I definitely am having the most impressive performances against some of the best guys. I think that a fight against a big up-and-comer who’s known as one of the better prospects in the division, a win against him, I think will definitely solidify that (title shot) for me.”

Sandhagen dismisses any suggestion that, as the second-ranked bantamweight fighter, he has more to lose in Abu Dhabi than his 10th-ranked opponent, who has a record of 17-0-0.

“I don’t care about the rankings. If people are better than me, I want them to have the belt over me,” he said. “If Umar is better than me (and beats me), I want him to go on because that means that he earned it and deserves it more than I do. I don’t care about the rankings. I don’t care about having things to lose.

“I want the best guy to be the champion, and if I think that I’m the best guy, I’ll have to go out and prove that regardless of who (my opponent) is, regardless of ranking, regardless of how many fights they’ve had in UFC,” the Colorado native said. “If Umar is better than me, I want him to beat me, that means that he earned it. If I beat Umar, it means that I’m better than him and I earned the title shot. That’s the way that I approach talking fights. We’ll see if he’s better than me.”

Sandghagen has already performed in Abu Dhabi twice, first beating Marlon Moraes at Flash Forum in October 2021 before losing to Petr Yan a year later at Etihad Arena. He looks back fondly on both experiences.

“It was great, I honestly love that part of the world,” he said. “My first time there was when I went out and fought Marlon. I love that part of the world, I thought that the hospitality was insane, very kind. The hotels were really awesome.”

He also had special praise for the local fans.

“I really don’t recall hearing a ton of boos out there. I think that demographic of fans is very different than the American one, in that they’re not really big booers. They still root for their guy, but I do think that part of the world just has a deeper, richer history in martial arts. And I think what they care most about is watching good fights and watching high-level performers.

“The Middle East has some of the best fighters in the world. A lot of those areas around the Middle East have some of the best fighters in the world, and a deep, rich culture in martial arts. I love the fans in Abu Dhabi. I think they are very kind and fair.”

Abu Dhabi has for several years been a UFC hub, and on June 22, Saudi Arabia held its first-ever UFC Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Sandhagen believes that hosting events in this region has boosted UFC and its roster of fighters.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “The more globalized that UFC gets, the more opportunities that we have. More than anything, man, I think that it’s really cool that fighting is bringing all parts of the world together.

“Right now, the Dagestani guys are really hot, and people here (are) really liking it, really enjoying it,” he added. “It put Dagestan on the map. I didn’t know where it was before, and I think (that) is a very cool aspect of what the UFC is doing. It’s making us all a little bit closer.”

Sandhagen hopes that the spread of UFC in the region will in the coming years also produce more local fighters, something he is happy to play a role in.

“One of my favorite things about going to UFC fights is that I typically leave very inspired,” he said. “Inspired to be better at fighting, but I also just feel very inspired by the people, some of the fighters and the way that they can go out and perform. I think that if you can just add a touch of inspiration to someone’s life, it can make a giant difference.”

PARIS: Jordan’s Ziad Ashish has qualified for boxing’s under-71 kg round of 16 at the Olympic Games after beating Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov.

Competing in his second Olympic Games, Ashish avenged his previous losses to the Kazakhstan fighter, winning Sunday’s bout 3-2.

He will face Japan’s Okazawa Sewon in the next round on Wednesday.

On Monday, in the 63.5 kg category’s round of 16, Jordan’s Obada Al-Kasbeh takes on France’s Sofiane Oumiha.

Al-Kasbeh had opened his account at the Olympics on Saturday with a victory over Ireland’s Dean Clancy.

RIYADH: Brazilian powerhouses Alpha7 Esports roared to “PUBG Mobile” gold at the Esports World Cup on Sunday night — then revealed meeting compatriot Neymar in Riyadh provided the inspiration for their triumph.

Alpha7 won $467,312 from the over $3 million prize pool, and collected 1,000 Esports World Cup Club points, after putting on a commanding performance at a packed SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Their 153 main tournament points — consisting of 71 placement points, 82 kill points and five WWCDs, or Winner Winner Chicken Dinner — lifted the Brazilians 29 points ahead of second-placed outfit Reject.

Al-Hilal football star Neymar, a Brazilian hero as well as a keen esports fan who recently attended the Esports World Cup in person, may not have been able to cheer Alpha7 on to victory at the arena. But his words when he met the team recently proved inspiration aplenty.

Alpha7 player Revo, real name Roan Henrique Alessio, revealed: “We talked about so many things because he’s just a guy like us. He’s so humble. It was a dream come true.

“The inspiration came from meeting Neymar face to face. When we met him, we were like: ‘We need to win this now. We need to become champions now.’

“He said: ‘I trust you guys and I want to come to the arena to see you.’ But unfortunately, he couldn’t. But all the words he said to us were good (enough). We took photos to send to our families and they couldn’t believe it.”

Revo added: “I’m feeling great and grateful because we fought so much to be champions. I feel so good. I think we are writing a new story for esports in Brazil. I think we are going to become champions more times.”

After thoroughly enjoying playing at Gamers8 in Riyadh, Revo believes that the Esports World Cup has boosted Saudi Arabia’s status as a host on the global scene.

“Last year it was so good,” he said. “This year is so good. Every time we come here it’s better — there’s always something better. It’s the best organization we have ever seen. I want to say thank you because every time we come here it’s a good time. Thank you to all the fans and all the organizers.”

Japanese outfit Reject — whose player Reiji claimed $50,000 as the “PUBG Mobile” tournament MVP — earned $259,312 for finishing second, while $212,312 went to Chinese side Tianba in third.

The Esports World Cup, which features a unique cross-game structure pitting the world’s top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games, runs until Aug. 25.

Befitting the largest gaming festival in the world, the tournament has a prize pool of $60 million — the largest in the history of esports.

More than 1,500 players, of over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup. Week five, which begins on Wednesday, sees competitions in “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” “Apex Legends,” and “Honor of Kings” taking place.

PARIS: Lena Von Schonlaub used Eiffel Tower Stadium as a backdrop for her own personal photo shoot.

Von Schonlaub shifted her head from side to side, smiling big while she held her phone in front of her face and clicked over and over. Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower hovered right behind her, overlooking the site where beach volleyball is being played at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It has been one of the most popular attractions of the Olympics, drawing hundreds of people looking for the best photo to post on their social media pages. The perfect setting for a digital age.

“I think it’s the most beautiful location you can have,” said Von Schonlaub, who traveled to Paris from Munich, Germany. “It’s Instagrammable.”

The sand and upbeat DJ music always give beach volleyball the feel of a party. The sport has been played at plenty of iconic sites, including Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where beach volleyball is very popular.

But for many athletes and visitors, Eiffel Tower Stadium is an unparalleled background.

The 13,000-seat stadium was built specifically for the Olympics at Champ de Mars, a garden where Parisians and tourists typically sit on the grass for picnics or July 14 firework displays. The site draws hundreds of people on any regular day, but since the start of the Olympics, people buy tickets to beach volleyball matches just to squeeze through crowds of people for the perfect selfies and videos with the tower and sand in the background.

“We don’t really follow beach volleyball but we wanted to see the site with the Eiffel Tower,” said Solene Naeye, a local Parisian who came to the spot for pictures. She took in her surroundings and noted the beauty of the moment. “It’s a way for us French people to rediscover our city, so that’s really nice.”

Matt Knigge, an alternate with the US men’s indoor volleyball team, came to the stadium on his night off from training Sunday. Knigge, from California, has traveled all over playing volleyball but said he’s never seen such an “emblematic” location.

“You’re hard-pressed to find anything more beautiful than what we have right now,” he said, pointing up at the tower. “The sun is setting in the background. I think if you were writing a fairytale of beach volleyball at the Olympics, this is it.”

He took photos of himself with his digital camera, and then asked a stadium attendant to get a photo of him, hoping for the best angle possible. Then he took a few more on his phone.

“In the day and age of social media and people marketing based on social media, this is it,” Knigge said while pointing around. “They’ve done it. They’ve achieved it.”

TikTok said the Eiffel Tower location tag on its app had over 80,000 posts Sunday, with the beach volleyball hashtag around 88,900.

Athletes from sports all across the Games have come over. French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the stadium on Wednesday, posted a selfie video from the top row of the stands facing the Eiffel Tower.

American college gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne was there Saturday night getting some shots for all her socials. She shared a video with her 8 million followers on TikTok, as well as photos on her Instagram stories. Her TikTok post, during which she was standing right in front of the Eiffel Tower, had 1.6 million views and more than 173,000 likes only 23 hours later.

Right around 10 p.m. Sunday, the lights at the stadium dimmed. The tower lit up. Orange streaks painted the blue sky. Suddenly, the tower began to glitter and everyone “ooh’d” and “ah’d” in harmony. They all raised their phones, the same image displayed thousands of times throughout the venue.

“I’ll definitely be making a post on Instagram,” said Kaden Augustine, of St. Louis, Missouri, standing next to his brother, Kanen, in matching overalls displaying the US flag. “Just because of how pretty it is here.”

