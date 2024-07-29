You are here

Yemen port damage estimated at $20 mn after Israel strike: official

The July 20 attack on Hodeida, the main harbor under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis, destroyed most of the port’s oil storage capacity. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Port official Nasr Al-Nusairi relayed the results of a preliminary damage assessment,
  • The sum does not factor in losses incurred by the destruction of fuel storage facilities
AFP
HODEIDA: An Israeli strike on Yemen’s Houthi-held Hodeida port has caused at least $20 million in damage, adding to losses due to the destruction of fuel storage facilities, a port official has said.
The July 20 attack on Hodeida, the main harbor under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis, destroyed most of the port’s oil storage capacity and triggered a massive inferno that burned for days.
Nine people were killed in the strike, according to the militia, the first attack ever claimed by Israel on Yemen which came a day after a deadly Houthi attack on Israel.
Speaking to AFP on Sunday from the harbor after operations resumed last week, port official Nasr Al-Nusairi relayed the results of a preliminary damage assessment, saying two cranes were destroyed, a small vessel was burnt and a number of buildings were torched.
“There is also damage to the docks,” said Nusairi, the vice president of the Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation which runs the Hodeida harbor.
Nusairi estimated the cost of port damage to “exceed $20 million,” noting, however, that the sum does not factor in losses incurred by the destruction of fuel storage facilities which “is the responsibility of the oil ministry.”
The port damage caused a temporary interruption of activities but operations resumed quickly, Nusairi said.
The first two container ships docked in Hodeida three days after the Israeli raid, according to Houthi officials.
The port appeared to be operational on Sunday, with container ships anchored on its docks and workers unloading containers using cranes, according to an AFP photographer who toured the area.
The Houthis have launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November, in a campaign they say is to signal their solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Follow

  • Lebanese state media said a Monday morning strike hit a motorcycle traveling close to the Lebanon-Israel border, killing two riders and injuring a child
AP

Israeli strikes killed two people and injured three others in southern Lebanon early Monday, Lebanon’s state-run news agency said.
The report came as Israel mulls its response to a rocket attack from Lebanon over the weekend that killed 12 children and teenagers in a town in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights. Monday’s strikes did not appear to be Israel’s response to the deadly weekend attack but more routine fighting.
Lebanese state media said a Monday morning strike hit a motorcycle traveling close to the Lebanon-Israel border, killing two riders and injuring a child.
No more information about the dead or injured was immediately available.
Also Monday, two were injured in a separate strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported.
Israeli military officials said only that the military had struck Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure but did not give more information.
Since Oct. 8, violence has flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. Israel’s military says the weekend attack on Majdal Shams marked the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7, raising fears of a broader regional war.
Here’s the latest:
Officials from Egypt and Hamas say ceasefire negotiations still face hurdles
CAIRO — Officials from Egypt and Hamas said Monday that mediators negotiating a Gaza ceasefire deal were still working to iron out sticking points.
The officials, who have direct knowledge of the negotiations, said the contentious points include Israeli demands to maintain a presence in a strip of land on the Gaza-Egypt border known as the Philadelphi corridor, as well as along a highway separating Gaza’s south and north.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the sensitive talks with the media.
They said Israel refuses to leave the area between Egypt and Gaza during the ceasefire. They said Israel has linked its forces’ departure from the border corridor to installing underground sensors and an underground wall to monitor any future efforts by Hamas to build tunnels or smuggle weapons. Officials in Israel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israel says Hamas uses tunnels that pass under the corridor to smuggle weapons, although Egypt denies the allegation and says it destroyed many in an earlier crackdown.
Israel’s military seized control of the Philadelphi corridor in early May along with the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza when it began its invasion of Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.
The Egyptian official said no agreement has been reached on the corridor and the reopening of Rafah, adding that direct negotiations between Egypt and Israel were continuing to find a compromise.
The Hamas official, meanwhile, rejected Israel’s demands, including its desire to maintain Israeli troops along the highway halving Gaza, which is meant to vet Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza and weed out any militants.
The Hamas official said the group will hand its written response to Qatar and Egypt within the coming days.
Both officials said Hamas still wants “written guarantees” from mediators that negotiations will continue during the first phase of the ceasefire to establish a permanent truce.
CIA director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani and Egypt’s head of intelligence Abbas Kamel met Sunday with Mossad chief David Barnea in Rome to discuss Israel’s latest demands.
— Samy Magdy
Israel weighs response to Hezbollah after a rocket from Lebanon kills 12 youths on a soccer field
TEL AVIV, Israel — The Middle East is bracing for a potential flare-up in violence after Israeli authorities said a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teens in what the military called the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7.
Saturday’s strike raised fears of a broader regional war between Israel and Hezbollah, which in a rare move denied it was responsible.
The White House National Security Council said it was speaking with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts and working on a diplomatic solution to “end all attacks once and for all” in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.
The Israeli military said it struck a number of targets inside Lebanon overnight into Sunday, though their intensity was similar to months of cross-border fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Hezbollah said it also carried out strikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Updated 39 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Britain welcomes the Lebanese government’s call for a cessation of all violence after an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights blamed on Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Britain’s foreign minister said following a call with Lebanon’s prime minister.
“I spoke to (Lebanon’s) Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati today to express my concern at escalating tension and welcomed the Government of Lebanon’s statement urging for cessation of all violence,” David Lammy wrote on X on Monday.
“We both agreed that widening of conflict in the region is in nobody’s interest.”

A flurry of diplomatic activity is underway to contain an expected Israeli response against Hezbollah, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.
On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had vowed to “hit the enemy hard” after rocket fire from Lebanon killed 12 minors, raisings fears the war in Gaza could spread.
Israel has accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement of firing a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket, but the Iran-backed group — which has regularly targeted Israeli military positions — said it had “no connection” to the incident.
Bou Habib said the United States, France and others were trying to contain the escalation, in an interview late Sunday with local broadcaster Al-Jadeed.
“Israel will escalate in a limited way and Hezbollah will respond in a limited way... These are the assurances we’ve received,” Bou Habib said.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had also said that “talks are ongoing with international, European and Arab sides to protect Lebanon and ward off dangers,” in a statement Sunday.
The rocket fire in Majdal Shams, whose population is Arabic-speaking Druze, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return early from the United States.
On Sunday, the White House said the deadly rocket fire was “conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah.”

Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • Authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Anti-Narcotics Department foiled two significant drug smuggling rings, seizing 600,000 narcotic pills and arresting 12 suspects in a series of coordinated operations, news agency Petra reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, AND officials intercepted 400,000 pills two smugglers were trying to transport into Jordan, intending to re-export them to a neighboring country. Both individuals were arrested.

In a separate incident, authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle. Detailed surveillance led to their capture in Zarqa Governorate, where 200,000 pills were found in a concealed compartment. The suspects were detained as they approached a border crossing, marking another major success in the fight against drug trafficking.

The spokesperson also said a strategic crackdown in the central Badia region targeted high-profile suspects and drug networks. Supported by a special unit, AND agents detained four individuals, two of whom were classified as highly dangerous, and seized various narcotics, including pills, hashish and cocaine.

In other operations AND officers raided two adjacent houses in Balqa Governorate, identified as distribution centers for illegal drugs. The raid resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of 12,000 pills.

In Tafilah Governorate, a notorious drug dealer was arrested after a well-planned raid, leading to the seizure of 2,000 pills and six hashish tablets.

Similarly, in Mafraq Governorate, AND agents captured another dealer, uncovering seven hashish tablets and a stash of narcotic pills.

Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term
Arab News

TUNIS: The Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections announced that candidates for the Oct. 6 presidential election can begin submitting their documents on Monday.

The submission period will remain open until August 6, news agency TAP reported.

Candidates or their authorized representatives must submit documents in person at the authority headquarters in Tunis between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Each submission must include a notarization confirming the authenticity of the signatures, validated by the relevant authorities.

For those representing political parties, the authority requires that the candidacy declaration bears the signature of the party’s legal representative, as well as their contact details.

Candidates must submit a list of their endorsers in paper and electronic formats, including comprehensive details of each endorser. The paper version must include the signatures of the endorsers and be notarized if the endorsers are elected council members or presidents.

The detailed requirements are intended to ensure a transparent and fair process leading up to the presidential election in October.

Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term. Elected in 2019, Saied, a former constitutional law professor and anti-establishment candidate, promised to combat corruption.

In 2021 he took full control of the country by dismissing the elected parliament and ruling by decree, a move the opposition condemned as a coup. He then supervised the drafting of a new constitution, which was approved by referendum in 2022. This new constitution established a presidential system and weakened the powers of parliament.

Saied’s consolidation of power has exacerbated Tunisia’s long-standing economic woes. Unemployment is at 15 percent, and about 4 million of the country’s 12 million people live in poverty.

A crackdown on dissent has led to the prosecution of more than 60 journalists, lawyers and political opponents, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.

Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • The organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences
  • Those who violated the law would face severe penalties
Arab News

DUBAI: A license to operate the first authorized lottery in the UAE has been granted by the country’s gaming regulatory authority.
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is a commercial gaming operator specializing in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content.
Operating under the banner “UAE Lottery,” the organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences, according Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The Game LLC, a subsidiary of Momentum, has a portfolio that includes mobile game development and publishing, virtual reality experiences, iGaming, esports management and content platform services.
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority said a framework was in place to ensure a well-regulated commercial gaming sector based on transparency, accountability, consumer protection and respect the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.
It emphasized it was illegal to engage, conduct or facilitate commercial gaming activities in the UAE without approval and those who violated the law would face severe penalties.

