Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition

TAIF: Jordanian driver Ameer Najjar topped the overall rankings in the opening round of the Hill Climb competition at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Al-Shifa in Taif Governorate over the weekend, which marked the start of the 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship season.
He secured top place among more than 50 competing drivers with the fastest time of 2 minutes 07.427 seconds on the 30-turn, steeply ascending, 4.2-kilometer track.
“It has been an amazing weekend. I and my team feel very happy and proud to emerge as the winners of the first round and hope to continue our pace for the next rounds,” said Najjar.
The two-day event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport and Taif Governorate.
Khaled Al-Suwaidan, the CEO of the federation, thanked the Saudi leadership, the ministry, other government departments, official partner Jameel Motorsport, strategic partner the Saudi Investment Bank, and the other organizations that contributed for their help in making the event a success.
Full results
Overall ranking:
1. Ameer Najjar
2. Fadi Hamadeh
3. Faisal Qabbani
Category 2:
1. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih
2. Sultan Al-Masoud
Class 1:
1. Hisham Najjar
2. Muadh Al-Zahrani
3. Alwaleed Zaki
Class 2a:
1. Ameer Najjar
2. Fadi Hamadeh
3. Faisal Qabbani
Class 2b:
1. Wael Mustafa
2. Ahmed Abdelhady
3. Mamoun Al-Qabbani
Class 3a:
1. Rabie Al-Aawar
2. Ibrahim Al-Sharida
3. Mohammed Al-Sharyan
Class 3b:
1. Hamza Bakhsheb
2. Jaber Al-Ahmad
3. Mahmoud Abed
Class 4a:
1. Hisham Al-Badea
2. Ali Al-Khudair
3. Abdulaziz Al-Fadhli
Class 4b:
1. Abdullah Qabbani
2. Mashaal Al-Huwaish
3. Khaled Baghdadi
Class 5a:
1. Bandar Al-Salmi
2. Ahmed Jankhout
3. Suhaib Ash'ari
Class 5b:
1. Abdullah Al-Khuraiji
2. Hadeel Khan
3. Inas Abtini
Ladies Category:
1. Hadeel Khan
2. Inas Abtini
3. Mashaal Al-Huwaish