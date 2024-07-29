You are here

Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition

Jordanian driver Ameer Najjar topped the overall rankings in the opening round of the Hill Climb competition at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Al-Shifa in Taif Governorate.

The two-day event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport and Taif Governorate.

Updated 29 July 2024
SALEH FAREED
  • More than 50 drivers compete in the event in Taif Governorate, which marks start of 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship season
  • Najjar, from Jordan, takes top place in the overall rankings with fastest time of 2 mins 07.427 secs on the 30-turn, steeply ascending, 4.2 km track
TAIF: Jordanian driver Ameer Najjar topped the overall rankings in the opening round of the Hill Climb competition at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Al-Shifa in Taif Governorate over the weekend, which marked the start of the 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship season.

He secured top place among more than 50 competing drivers with the fastest time of 2 minutes 07.427 seconds on the 30-turn, steeply ascending, 4.2-kilometer track.

“It has been an amazing weekend. I and my team feel very happy and proud to emerge as the winners of the first round and hope to continue our pace for the next rounds,” said Najjar.

The two-day event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport and Taif Governorate.

Khaled Al-Suwaidan, the CEO of the federation, thanked the Saudi leadership, the ministry, other government departments, official partner Jameel Motorsport, strategic partner the Saudi Investment Bank, and the other organizations that contributed for their help in making the event a success.

Full results

Overall ranking:

1. Ameer Najjar

2. Fadi Hamadeh

3. Faisal Qabbani

Category 2:

1. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih

2. Sultan Al-Masoud

Class 1:

1. Hisham Najjar

2. Muadh Al-Zahrani

3. Alwaleed Zaki

Class 2a:

1. Ameer Najjar

2. Fadi Hamadeh

3. Faisal Qabbani

Class 2b:

1. Wael Mustafa

2. Ahmed Abdelhady

3. Mamoun Al-Qabbani

Class 3a:

1. Rabie Al-Aawar

2. Ibrahim Al-Sharida

3. Mohammed Al-Sharyan

Class 3b:

1. Hamza Bakhsheb

2. Jaber Al-Ahmad

3. Mahmoud Abed

Class 4a:

1. Hisham Al-Badea

2. Ali Al-Khudair

3. Abdulaziz Al-Fadhli

Class 4b:

1. Abdullah Qabbani

2. Mashaal Al-Huwaish

3. Khaled Baghdadi

Class 5a:

1. Bandar Al-Salmi

2. Ahmed Jankhout

3. Suhaib Ash'ari

Class 5b:

1. Abdullah Al-Khuraiji

2. Hadeel Khan

3. Inas Abtini

Ladies Category:

1. Hadeel Khan

2. Inas Abtini

3. Mashaal Al-Huwaish

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Defending champions New Zealand will play the United States in the semifinal of the Olympic sevens, but French hopes of double rugby gold were dashed after defeat by Canada at the Stade de France on Monday.

Another partisan, near sell-out crowd of 66,000 packed into the Stade de France primarily to watch the France team in their mission to emulate Antoine Dupont and the men’s team in claiming gold.

But there was disappointment as the Canadians ran out 19-14 winners to set up a semifinal against Australia.

The Australians outclassed Ireland 40-7 in their quarter, Maddison Levi scoring a hat-trick to set a new women’s record of 11 tries scored at an Olympics, beating Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s previous best of 10 at the 2016 Rio Games.

Piper Logan opened the scoring for Canada against France, haring away from a scrum for a fine individual try, Chloe Daniels converting.

But the home side, roared on by a raucous crowd, drew level at the whistle for half-time, Ian Jason sprinting away for a try.

Yolaine Yengo converted that and her own try to take the lead after a brilliant Lili Dezou offload out of a double tackle.

But Logan scooted away for her second, identikit, try, captain Olivia Apps converting to make it 14 points apiece with three minutes to play.

Daniels dashed French hopes when she shot down an unguarded blindside for Canada’s third try.

New Zealand, gold medallists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, ran out comprehensive 55-5 winners over China and will play the US, 17-7 victors over Britain.

They were on the scoreboard within 30 seconds, veteran Sarah Hirini finishing off a break by Theresa Setefano.

But China roared back, Yang Feifei hauled down the line beckoning. When Hirini was yellow carded for a head-high tackle, the Chinese made the numerical advantage pay as Hu Yu outstripped the stretched defense for a try.

There was no panic from New Zealand, who went on to score eight tries without reply.

Five-pointers for Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Michaela Blyde and global rugby legend Woodman-Wickliffe, in her third and final Olympics, made it 24-5 at half-time.

Blyde crossed for her seventh try of the tournament early in the second period, swiftly followed by four more from Felix-Hotham, Mahina Paul (2) and Hirini in what turned out to be a procession.

New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, made a strong start against Ireland.

Levi bagged a first-half hat-trick in what was a re-run of both sides’ final pool match earlier Monday won 19-14 by the Australians.

Faith Nathan crossed to make it 26-0 at half-time before Isabella Nasser and Bienne Terita added two more either side of an Irish consolation try from Stacey Flood.

Britain took the lead in their quarter through Ellie Boatman, the US responding through Naya Tapper after a strong break from TikTok star Ilona Maher.

Maher looked like she might have been in for the US’ second on the stroke of half-time, but an outstanding Jasmine Joyce tackle wiped her out.

Kristi Kirche did get that American second, however, early in the second half, followed by Sammy Sullivan to end British medal hopes and hand the US a place in the last-four for the first time.

In the play-offs for lesser placings, there was a memorable 28-22 victory for Brazil over Fiji, who had won bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Raquel Kochhann scored four tries, including an injury-time winner, with a jink and sprint from her own line, the conversion setting up a play-off against Japan for ninth place.

Japan snatch Olympic men’s gymnastics gold after China stumble late on

Japan snatch Olympic men’s gymnastics gold after China stumble late on
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Japan snatch Olympic men’s gymnastics gold after China stumble late on

Japan snatch Olympic men’s gymnastics gold after China stumble late on
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Daiki Hashimoto conjured up some late magic to propel Japan to Olympic men’s team gymnastics gold on Monday as arch-rivals China stumbled with the title within their grasp.

It was a record-extending eighth team title for Japan and made up for narrowly missing out to Russia for gold at the Tokyo Games. China took silver and the United States bronze, ahead of Britain.

China were favorites after bossing the qualifying and, streets ahead, only had to hold their nerve in the last of the six rotations for victory.

But China’s Su Weide fell twice on the horizontal bars, leaving an unexpected opening for Japan to overhaul them on the line.

And in a nail-biting denouement that had the crowd at the Bercy Arena on the edge of their seats, Hashimoto, the all-around and horizontal bar champion in Tokyo three years ago, finally hit form.

After a quiet night including a slip-up on the pommel horse, the 22-year-old clicked into gear to produce a superb performance and get Japan home by just 0.532 points with an overall points tally of 259.594.

They take the crown that was left vacant because of the absence of Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Hashimoto, whose nickname is “Mr Infinite Stamina,” said: “I had a lot of things on my mind, but when I got onto the stage, I just concentrated on my performance.

“I felt the rest of the team was all behind me, they had my back. They pushed me on to the stage.

“I was almost crying before the performance.”

Hashimoto was joined on the top of the podium by teammates Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Wataru Tanigawa and Takaaki Sugino.

Su and his Chinese team were distraught at their near miss.

“I think today taught me a big lesson, it’s of great regret,” he said.

“I feel sorry for my teammates. Because of my errors we didn’t win the gold medal.”

A downcast Zhang Boheng added: “Regrettably in the last part we didn’t perform well.

“We are frustrated. Up to then we have done very well.”

Up to the final drama, China appeared to be in firm control over the world champions.

After a sluggish start, the Zhang-led Chinese leapt into the lead at the midway stage after Zou Jingyuan, Zhang and Liu Yang showed some cast-iron crosses and assured handstand control on the rings.

Japan were lagging in fifth.

Ukraine emerged briefly as China’s main challengers after the fourth rotation, courtesy of fine parallel bars routines from Illia Kovtun and Oleg Verniaiev.

Zou had produced a huge score in qualifying on the parallel bars and the champion in Tokyo did not disappoint with 16.000 to push China over three points clear, ahead of the closing rotation.

Japan were going to need a herculean effort from Hashimoto, the defending champion on the horizontal bar, if they were to usurp the Chinese.

And he came up with the goods, his performance combined with Su’s two faux pas earning Japan the gold they last won at Rio 2016.

This was the first of 14 artistic gymnastics titles on the line in Paris, with Simone Biles’ United States team in the spotlight on Tuesday.

Italy’s Ceccon wins ‘dream’ Olympic backstroke gold

Italy’s Ceccon wins ‘dream’ Olympic backstroke gold
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Italy’s Ceccon wins ‘dream’ Olympic backstroke gold

Italy’s Ceccon wins ‘dream’ Olympic backstroke gold
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Thomas Ceccon said he fulfilled a childhood “dream” by giving Italy their second swimming gold of the Paris Olympics with a thrilling victory in the men’s 100m backstroke on Monday.

Ceccon won with a time of 52.00 seconds, with China’s Xu Jiayu 0.32sec behind for silver and Ryan Murphy of the USA in bronze.

The Italian, who was fourth in Tokyo, delivered Italy more joy following Nicolo Martinenghi’s triumph in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Ceccon, who won the world championship in 100m in Budapest in 2022, picked up his second medal of the week after bronze in the 4x100m free relay.

“Ever since I was a kid I knew I could win this medal and today is that day,” a delighted Ceccon told Italy’s Rai television.

“I can’t be happier. As a kid, at 15, the coach asked me: ‘What is your dream?’ I answered: ‘To win the Olympics’, and he said: ‘Calm down’. It’s always been my dream,” he said.

“Winning here isn’t like at the World Championships, it’s a race that happens every four years. I went strong and tried to hold on until the end. And in the end I was exhausted,” he added.

For China’s Xu it was a frustrating silver medal, having also finished second in the same event in Rio in 2016.

Murphy, the 29-year-old from Chicago who won three golds in Rio in 2016 including in the 100m backstroke, was hoping to restore his dominance in the event but had to settle for bronze.

He also finished with bronze in the event in Tokyo and his latest medal was his seventh in total, spanning three Olympics.

“I feel good about it. That’s a really talented field. What I’ve improved on over the years is being able to frame things really quickly,” he said.

“Thomas and Xu, they’re both really talented guys, they’ve been really good at this sport for a long time. They deal well with pressure. Being third behind them, I’m not disappointed,” he added.

Teen swim star McIntosh ‘soaking up the moment’ after first Olympic gold

Teen swim star McIntosh ‘soaking up the moment’ after first Olympic gold
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Teen swim star McIntosh ‘soaking up the moment’ after first Olympic gold

Teen swim star McIntosh ‘soaking up the moment’ after first Olympic gold
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh said she was “soaking up the moment” after the 17-year-old swimmer won her first Olympic gold medal in style on Monday.

World record-holder McIntosh produced a dominant 400m medley swim in Paris, clocking the fourth-fastest time ever.

She powered to the wall in 4mins 27.71secs, outpacing American pair Katie Grimes (4:33.40) and Emma Weyant (4:34.93).

It was the Toronto swimmer’s second Paris medal after pipping Katie Ledecky to win silver behind Australian star Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.

“I’m just trying to soak up the moment as much as possible because obviously these moments only come around every four years. So just trying to make Team Canada proud,” she said.

McIntosh’s journey to the top began at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she made her mark as a 14-year-old by coming fourth in the 200m freestyle behind winner Titmus.

Now at her second Games, she feels like a veteran and said her Japan experience helped her deal with the big occasions better.

“Every single time I get to race on the world stage I learn more and more about handling it, mentally and physically and emotionally, and trying not to get too high or too low, depending on my race results,” she said.

Weyant praised the teenager for her composure and dedication.

“She set an impressive standard, for sure,” said Weyant. “She is training with my old club team so she is in good hands. She continues to do impressive things.”

The Canadian is also favorite in the 200m medley and a serious contender in the 200m butterfly.

“I just hope I try to inspire as many young kids as possible and I hope that they know that,” said McIntosh.

“If I can do it, they can do it too.

“I was once in their shoes watching the Rio Olympics. And now that I’m here eight years later, I hope to inspire them as much as possible.”
 

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

MONTREAL: World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s ATP Canadian Open tournament in Montreal, Tennis Canada said on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia has reached the third round of the Paris Olympics with a victory over Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 37, has won 98 career ATP titles but will not compete in the hardcourt tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 26.

“While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

Djokovic’s withdrawal will give Roman Safiullin, a 26-year-old Russian ranked 66th in the world, a spot in the main draw.

The schedule at Montreal was changed from the usual Monday-Sunday format due to the Olympics, with main draw action starting Tuesday, August 6 and the finish on Monday, August 12.
 

