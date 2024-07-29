You are here

Venezuela's opposition rejects Maduro poll victory

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government protest in Caracas on July 29, 2024, a day after the Venezuelan presidential election. (AFP)
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory
  • Result sparks concern over irregularities from Washington and EU
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition declared it was the rightful victor of a presidential election as global concern poured in Monday over alleged irregularities in the re-election of strongman Nicolas Maduro.

After a turbulent decade in power, Maduro, 61, was declared the winner of Sunday’s presidential election which capped a campaign tainted by accusations of political intimidation.

Pollsters had predicted a resounding victory for the opposition, even after its popular leader Maria Corina Machado was blocked from running and appointed a proxy.

The CNE electoral council, largely loyal to Maduro, declared he had won reelection with 51.2 percent of votes, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent.

The result sparked concern over irregularities from the US, EU, and several countries in Latin America.

Maduro, 61, addressed celebrating supporters at the presidential palace minutes after the announcement, vowing “peace, stability and justice.”

But the opposition coalition insisted it had garnered 70 percent of the vote, rejecting the CNE figures.

“We want to say to all of Venezuela and the world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is (candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia,” opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told journalists, calling the official result “another fraud.”

Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat, said “our fight continues, and we will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is reflected.”

“The results are undeniable. The country chose a peaceful change,” he wrote on X ahead of the official result.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry called for an “impartial verification” of the results while Colombia urged an “independent audit” of ballots.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves denounced the CNE result as “fraudulent,” while Chile’s president called it “hard to believe.”

Peru announced it recalled its ambassador over the results.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concerns” that the result did not reflect the will of Venezuelans. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for “full transparency in the electoral process.”

Britain also voiced concerns about allegations of vote count “irregularities.”

Venezuela’s allies, including China, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and Bolivia, however, congratulated Maduro.

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti’s prime minister escaped unharmed Monday after gangs opened fire near a hospital he was visiting, a government source told AFP, as the troubled nation seeks to restore stability after months of gang related violence.

Garry Conille, who came to office in June, was leaving the establishment in a gang-controlled area of capital Port-au-Prince when gunmen began firing automatic weapons, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Conille, escorted by Haitian police and members of a UN-backed Kenyan security force, was able to flee the area unharmed.

Video footage showed several police officers running to take cover as shots rang out. It has not been announced if there were any injuries.

The hospital building was under gang control from the end of February until early July, when a police operation succeeded in taking it back.

Criminal groups control some 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, with residents saying they have faced the threat of murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

Hundreds of police officers from Kenya have been deployed in Haiti’s capital, part of an international effort to bring stability to a country riven by political, social and economic chaos.

Conille has vowed to restore the authority of the state. He came to office as part of an interim government that was formed following the resignation of his unpopular and unelected predecessor, Ariel Henry.

Trump says Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comments reflect love of family

Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family

Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday backed his running mate, Senator JD Vance, over past comments about “childless cat ladies” that have gone viral and become a political headache for their White House campaign.

Vance’s 2021 comments criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” resurfaced after Trump selected the Ohio senator as his running mate earlier this month.

The comments prompted a backlash and warnings from some political strategists that they could cost the Trump campaign valuable votes in a close election that could be decided in a handful of states by a few thousand voters. Harris is the likely Democratic Party presidential nominee for the Nov. 5 election following President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the race.

Trump said in an interview on Fox News he did not place a higher value on people with families.

“You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation,” Trump said.

Harris has two stepchildren with her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff. Emhoff’s ex-wife has called such attacks “baseless” and described Harris as a “loving, nurturing, fiercely protective” co-parent.

Trump said Vance, who had a tough upbringing in Ohio and was largely raised by his grandmother, was simply trying to show how much he values family life.

“He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said.

In the Fox interview, Trump also did little to clear up questions over whether he will participate in a Sept. 10 debate with Harris. The event had been previously scheduled against Biden.

“I’ll probably end up debating,” Trump said. “But I can also make a case for not doing it.”
 

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say
Updated 30 July 2024
AP
Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say
Updated 30 July 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: The Kremlin is turning to unwitting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation about the US presidential race, top intelligence officials said Monday, detailing the latest efforts by America’s adversaries to shape public opinion ahead of the 2024 election.

The warning comes after a tumultuous few weeks in US politics that have forced Russia, Iran and China to revise some of the details of their propaganda playbook. What hasn’t changed, intelligence officials said, is the determination of these nations to seed the Internet with false and incendiary claims about American democracy to undermine faith in the election.

“The American public should know that content that they read online — especially on social media — could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” said an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the office of the director.

Russia continues to pose the greatest threat when it comes to election disinformation, authorities said, while there are indications that Iran is expanding its efforts and China is proceeding cautiously when it comes to 2024.

Groups linked to the Kremlin are increasingly hiring marketing and communications firms located within Russia to outsource some of the work of creating digital propaganda while also covering their tracks, the officials said during the briefing with reporters.

Two such firms were the subject of new US sanctions announced in March. Authorities say the two Russian companies created fake websites and social media profiles to spread Kremlin disinformation.

The disinformation can focus on the candidates or voting, or on issues that are already the subject of debates in the US, such as immigration, crime or the war in Gaza.

The ultimate goal, however, is to get Americans to spread Russian disinformation without questioning its origin. People are far more likely to trust and repost information that they believe is coming from a domestic source, officials said. Fake websites designed to mimic US news outlets and AI-generated social media profiles are just two methods.

In some cases, Americans and American tech companies and media outlets have willingly amplified and parroted the messages of the Kremlin.

“Foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand, and getting Americans to do it,” said the official, who spoke alongside officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said last month that he worries the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation this year than it was before the 2020 election. On Monday he said the warning from intelligence officials shows the US election is “in the bullseye of bad actors across the globe.”

“It also, disturbingly, emphasizes the extent to which foreign actors — and particularly Russia — rely on both unwitting and witting Americans to promote foreign-aligned narratives in the United States,” Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement.

In one measure of the threat, officials tracking foreign disinformation say they have issued twice the number of warnings to political candidates, government leaders, election offices and others targeted by foreign groups so far in the 2024 election cycle as they did in the 2022 cycle.

Officials won’t disclose how many warnings were issued, or who received them, but said the significant uptick reflects heightened interest in the presidential race by America’s adversaries as well as improved efforts by the government to identify and warn of such threats.

The warnings are given so the targets can take steps to protect themselves and set the record straight if necessary.

Russia and other countries are also quickly pivoting to exploit some of the recent developments in the presidential race, including the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as well as President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following the attack on Trump, for instance, Russian disinformation agencies quickly amplified claims that Democratic rhetoric led to the shooting, or even baseless conspiracy theories suggesting that Biden or the Ukrainian government orchestrated the attempt.

“These pro-Russian voices sought to tie the assassination attempt with Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine,” concluded the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which tracks Russian disinformation.

Intelligence officials have in the past determined that Russian propaganda appeared designed to support Trump, and officials said Monday they have not changed that assessment.

Eroding support for Ukraine remains a top objective of Russian disinformation, and Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and is seen as less supportive of NATO.

While China mounted a sprawling disinformation campaign before Taiwan’s recent election, the nation has shown much more caution when it comes to the US Beijing may use disinformation to target congressional races or other down-ballot contests in which a candidate has voiced strong opinions on China. But China isn’t expected to try to influence the presidential race, the officials said Monday.

Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the US, said Monday that his government has no intention to interfere with US politics.

Iran, however, has taken a more aggressive posture. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said earlier this month that the Iranian government has covertly supported American protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Groups linked to Iran have posed as online activists, encouraged protests and have provided financial support to some protest groups, Haines said.

Iran opposes candidates likely to increase tension with Tehran, officials said. That description fits Trump, whose administration ended a nuclear deal with Iran, reimposed sanctions and ordered the killing of a top Iranian general.

Messages left with representatives from the Russian and Iranian governments were not immediately returned Monday.

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump said he would sit for an interview with the FBI, as the bureau continues to investigate what motivated 20-year-old Thomas Crooks to try and assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“They’re coming in on Thursday to see me,” Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said in an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday.

Police noticed the man who tried to assassinate Trump more than an hour before the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, and took a photo to share with other law enforcement officers, an FBI official said on Monday.

“The shooter was identified by law enforcement as a suspicious person,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, told reporters at a briefing on the agency’s investigation into the assassination attempt.

He said a local officer took a photo of Crooks and sent it to other law enforcement officials at the scene of Trump’s rally that day. Some 30 minutes later, Rojek said, SWAT team operators saw Crooks using a rangefinder and browsing news sites.

Crooks was seen carrying a backpack around 5:56 p.m., less than 20 minutes before the shooting took place, and at 6:08 p.m. he was caught on a police dashboard camera walking on the roof from where he ultimately fired the shots, Rojek said.

Although the FBI is not the agency responsible for investigating any lapses in Trump’s security, FBI personnel are putting together a timeline of events, he said.

FBI officials said they had yet to identify a motive for Crooks, who was shot dead by a Secret Service agent after opening fire.

But they said he had conducted online searches on prior mass shooting events, on improvised explosive devices and on the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister in May.

Trump, who has been highly critical of the FBI, agreed to sit for a standard victim’s interview, which “will be consistent with any victim interview we do,” Rojek said. “We want to get his perspective.”

Rojek confirmed Trump was struck by a bullet, whether “whole or fragmented into smaller pieces.”

FBI officials have described Crooks as a loner who had no close friends or acquaintances, with his social circle limited primarily to immediate family members.

Using encrypted applications, Crooks made 25 firearm-related purchases and six chemical precursors used to make explosive devices, FBI officials told reporters.

Crooks’ longtime interest in science and doing science experiments did not rouse any suspicion by his parents, whom the FBI said have been cooperative with the investigation. 

Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours

Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours

Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

Peru’s foreign ministry on Monday ordered Venezuelan diplomats accredited in the Andean nation to leave the country within 72 hours, after Venzuela’s ruling party declared an election victory that the Venezuelan opposition and independent pollsters called implausible.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement citing the “serious and arbitrary decisions made today by the Venezuelan regime.”

Peru had said earlier on Monday it would not accept a violation of Venezuelans’ popular will and that it had recalled its ambassador. 

