Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border

“The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians,” a local official said after the attack. (AFP file photo)
“The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians,” a local official said after the attack. (AFP file photo)
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border

Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border
  "The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians," a local official said after the attack
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
BAMAKO: Drone attacks killed at least six civilians Tuesday in a northern Mali town where the military and its Russian allies recently suffered heavy losses fighting separatist rebels, local officials and separatists told AFP.
The Malian army said Tuesday that it had launched an aerial attack in coordination with Burkina Faso’s military at Tinzaouatene near the Algerian border.
The army said the attack had been carried out under the collective defense mechanism of the recently-formed Confederation of Sahel States, which unites the military regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
“The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians,” a local official said after the attack.
Another official accused armed forces and the Russian fighters of killing 10 people in the attack.
Separatist spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud, told AFP that “drone fire from the Malian army accompanied by Wagner (Russian fighters) targeted civilian gold miners working in a mine near the Algerian border.”
He added there had been “dozens of deaths, mainly Nigerien Hausa and Chadians.”
A Malian source told AFP that “the drones targeted and hit a pick-up transporting terrorists and their weapons,” without giving further details.
The Malian army and Wagner acknowledged a serious setback in the region on Saturday, taking heavy losses in fighting against separatist rebels and jihadists.
The Malian army on Monday said it had suffered a “large number” of deaths, in a rare admission.
The CSP-DPA alliance, a mainly Tuareg separatist coalition, claimed a major victory over the army and its Russian allies at the weekend following three days of intense combat around Tinzaouatene.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) also claimed it had attacked an army convoy and Wagner mercenaries just south of Tinzaouatene.
JNIM said it killed 50 Russians and 10 Malians, though AFP could not verify the claims.
The Wagner group on Monday likewise admitted severe losses, including a commander.
The West African nation’s military leaders, who seized power in a 2020 coup, have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatists and jihadist forces.
At the same time, the junta has broken off its military alliance with former colonial power France and turned to Russia for support.
 

 

World reacts to killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

World reacts to killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News
Agencies
World reacts to killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

World reacts to killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Iran drew regional and global reactions, raising fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.

Hamas said that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration of the country’s new president.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh and said that it was investigating.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters: “This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas.”

He said that Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killing of Haniyeh, and Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank called for a general strike and mass demonstrations.

Russia on Wednesday denounced the killing of Haniyeh as an “unacceptable political assassination.”

“It is a completely unacceptable political assassination, and this will lead to a further escalation of tensions,” Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Konstantin Kosachev, the vice president of Russia’s upper house Federation Council, said that he expected a “sudden escalation of mutual hatred in the Near East.”

“The most difficult period of confrontations is beginning in the region,” he wrote on Telegram.

On Haniyeh’s death, China’s foreign ministry said that China opposes and condemns the act of “assassination.”

Yemen’s Iran-backed militant Houthi group called Haniyah’s killing a “heinous terrorist crime.”

“Targeting him is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, posted on X.

The Yemeni rebels have been launching drones and missiles at shipping in the Red Sea since November, saying that they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah issued its condolences on Wednesday but did not specifically accuse Israel. It said that Haniyah’s killing would make Iran-aligned groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, more determined to confront Israel.

Iran’s top security body is expected to meet to decide Iran’s strategy in reaction to the death of Haniyeh, a close ally of Tehran, said a source with knowledge of the meeting.

UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment

UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment
Updated 31 July 2024
AP
UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment

UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment
  Report said Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture
Updated 31 July 2024
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights office has issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.
The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel’s prison service held more than 9,400 “security detainees” as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights.
A summary of the report, based on interviews with former detainees and other sources, decries a “staggering” number of detainees — including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders — and said such practices raise concerns about arbitrary detention.
“The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, among other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in a statement.
Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath, including Israel’s blistering military campaign that is ongoing in Gaza.
Authors of the report said its content was shared with the Israeli government. The Associated Press has contacted the Israeli diplomatic mission for comment.

Austin says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'

Austin says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to ‘take the temperature down’
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters
Austin says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to ‘take the temperature down’

Austin says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to ‘take the temperature down’
  Austin said Washington would continue to help defend Israel if it were attacked, but the priority was de-escalating tensions
Updated 31 July 2024
Reuters

SUBIC: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday he did not think a wider war in the Middle East was inevitable and the United States was seeking to cool rising tensions in the region.
“I don’t think war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there’s always room and opportunities for diplomacy,” Austin told reporters during a visit to the Philippines.
His remarks come after Israel claimed on Tuesday to have killed the Hezbollah commander who it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Asked also if he could confirm information about another strike that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on Wednesday, Austin said: “I don’t have any additional information to provide.”
Palestinian militant group Hamas said the strike was a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country’s new president, and said it was investigating.
Asked what assistance the United States would provide if a wider conflict should break out in the Middle East, Austin said Washington would continue to help defend Israel if it were attacked, but the priority was de-escalating tensions.
“We don’t want to see any of that happen. We’re going to work hard to make sure that we’re doing things to help take the temperature down and address issues through diplomatic gatherings,” he said.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
  Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the swearing in ceremony of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian
  Hamas calls the development a 'grave escalation,' says it will continue on the path of resistance
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has been assassinated in Iran, the Palestinian group said.
Iran’s state television made the announcement of the killing early on Wednesday.
A statement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that Haniyeh and a security guard had been ambushed in their place of residence, and an investigation is now underway.
Haniyeh, who was the head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, traveled to Iran for the swearing in ceremony of the reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian.
The 62-year-old Palestinian leader had earlier met Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said : “This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.”
“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”
Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthis, said: “Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.”
Israel has promised to wipe out Hamas after the group conducted a deadly raid into settlements outside the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking hostages back to the Palestinian enclave.
Israel soon after launched a devastating military assault in Gaza and has since killed over 40,000 people, mainly civilians.
Both sides have been trying to negotiate a hostage release agreement, which would include a cessation of fighting, with the help of the US and regional negotiators.
The assassination comes amid an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which was blamed for an attack on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights which killed 12 children on the weekend.
On Tuesday night, Israel struck a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, saying that it had killed Fuad Shukr, head of Hezbollah’s military operations room, who Israel said was responsible for the attack in the Golan Heights, an accusation the Lebanese group denies.
Israel, which has not yet commented on the killing of Haniyeh, has previously carried out assassinations in Iran on figures key to the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
In 2021, Israel assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist.
But since the war in Gaza, Israel has been carrying out targeted attacks on key Hamas and IRGC figures, including Saleh Al-Arouri, a leader in the Palestinian group.
In April, Iran said its consulate in Damascus was destroyed and a top general killed in an attack Tehran blamed on Israel.
Iran soon after launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, but they were all shot down. Israel hit back by attacking sites in Isfahan.
Further escalation between the two sides had been avoided through diplomacy, but Israel has continued to attack Iranian affiliates in Syria.
The scale of Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks has been condemned, with the International Court of Justice agreeing that there may be a possible case that the country has engaged in acts of genocide.
Israel has also been accused of collective punishment and using starvation as a weapon in the fight against the militant group.

