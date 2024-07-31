Drone strike hits east Sudan base during visit by army chief

You are here

Sudan Unrest

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan (C) waves during a graduation ceremony in Gibet near Port Sudan on July 31, 2024. (AFP)
Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan (C) waves during a graduation ceremony in Gibet near Port Sudan on July 31, 2024. (AFP)
Reuters
  • An adviser to the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, the army’s rival in the war, denied that the paramilitary force was responsible for the strike
DUBAI: A drone strike targeted an eastern Sudanese army base during a visit by army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, eyewitnesses told Reuters on Wednesday, casting doubt over recent efforts to bring an end to a 15-month civil war.
A statement by the army said the attack took place at a graduation ceremony at the Gibeit army base, about 100 km (62 miles) from the army’s de facto capital Port Sudan in Sudan’s Red Sea state, and that five people were killed.
An adviser to the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the army’s rival in the war, denied that the paramilitary force was responsible for the strike.
Witnesses said Burhan was at the base during the strike. Officials from the government, which is aligned with the army, said he was taken safely to Port Sudan afterwards.
“We heard sounds of explosions all of a sudden and everyone ran scared,” said one eyewitness, noting that many families of graduating officers were present.
A video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed soldiers marching in a graduation ceremony before a whirring sound is heard followed by the sound of an explosion. Another video shows a cloud of dust and scores of people running.
Footage shared by the military that it says was filmed in Gibeit after the graduation ceremony shows Burhan being mobbed by cheering civilians, chanting “one army, one people.”
The drone attack is the latest in a string of such attacks on army locations in recent months, and the closest to Port Sudan. Over the past two days, drone strikes have hit Kosti, Rabak, and Kenana in Sudan’s southern White Nile state, as well as Al-Damer, to the north of the capital, according to locals.
The RSF has not commented on those strikes.
War broke out between the RSF and the regular army in April 2023 over plans to integrate the two forces under a political transition toward elections.
The two forces had shared power uneasily after staging a coup in 2021, derailing a previous transition that followed the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.
The conflict has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, pushed half the population into a hunger crisis and driven more than 10 million out of their homes.

DUBAI: The prime minister of Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, suggested on Wednesday that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could jeopardize efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.
“Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side?” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X.
“Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life.”
Qatar, Egypt and the United States have repeatedly tried to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel in October, killing 1,200 people.
A final deal to halt more than nine months of war has been complicated by changes sought by Israel, sources have told Reuters.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who mainly resided in Qatar, was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, drawing fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.
Qatar strongly condemned the killing in Tehran, saying it was a dangerous escalation.

DUBAI: Qatar and Egypt, which have acted as mediators in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, suggested on Wednesday that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could jeopardize efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.
“Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X.
“Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life.”
Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement that a “dangerous Israeli escalation policy” over the past two days had undermined efforts to broker an end to the fighting in Gaza.
“The coincidence of this regional escalation with the lack of progress in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza increases the complexity of the situation and indicates the absence of Israeli political will to calm it down,” the statement said.
“It undercuts the strenuous efforts made by Egypt and its partners to stop the war in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the human suffering of the Palestinian people,” it added.
Qatar, Egypt and the United States have repeatedly tried to clinch a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Hamas-led militants attacked Israel in October, killing 1,200 people.
A final deal to halt more than nine months of war has been complicated by changes sought by Israel, sources have told Reuters, and there was no sign of progress at the latest round of talks in Rome on Sunday.
Haniyeh, who mainly resided in Qatar, was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, raising fears of wider escalation in a Middle East shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.
Qatar condemned Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran, saying it was a dangerous escalation.
His demise occurred less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed a Hezbollah commander in Beirut whom it blamed for a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Haniyeh had not been directly involved in the day-to-day Gaza ceasefire negotiations and was not leading the talks. The senior Hamas figure who has been central throughout ceasefire and hostage release negotiations is Khalil Al-Hayya, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters previously.
Haniyeh’s killing also came as Egypt’s recently appointed Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty was in Qatar for talks on issues including the Gaza crisis. He discussed the assassination with Sheikh Mohammed, the Qatari foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Maha El Dahan, Andrew Mills, Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Peter Graff and Mark Heinrich)

Gaza Strip: The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air strike in Tehran Wednesday came as a “thunderbolt” to war-weary Gazans, with some expressing disappointment Iran was unable to “protect him.”
“This news is like a thunderbolt, something unbelievable,” said Wael Qudayh, 35, a resident of the central city of Deir Al-Balah.
On Wednesday, Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran in an Israeli air strike.
He was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in on Tuesday of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“Qatar was able to protect Haniyeh for 10 months, but Iran was unable to protect him even for a few hours,” said Youssef Saeed, 40, also a resident of Deir el-Balah.
Hossam Abdel Razek, 45, an employee in a private institution in Ramallah, said Haniyeh’s killing showed that the “blood of Palestinians is cheap.”
“The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran proves that we, the Palestinian people, have no protector, that our blood is cheap, and that the Arab and Islamic nation sold us out to America and Israel,” he said.
Palestinian factions meanwhile called for a general strike and marches across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to protest the killing of Haniyeh.
AFP journalists in Ramallah witnessed employees leaving government buildings in response to the strike call.
AFP photographers saw closed shops and employees leaving work in several West Bank cities.
Several Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said Haniyeh had achieved “martyrdom” because of the way he was killed.
“This is what every Palestinian hopes for... to obtain martyrdom while defending his land, his people and its sanctities,” said Muhammad Farwana, 38, from the southern city of Khan Yunis, where Israeli troops ended a major ground assault this week that displaced tens of thousands of people.
“Haniyeh was someone who gave away his children and grandchildren on the same path.”
In June, 10 family members of Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
In April, Haniyeh lost three sons and four grandchildren in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, with the Israeli military accusing them of “terrorist activities.”
Haniyeh at the time said that about 60 members of his family had been killed since the war broke out on October 7.
The war began after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,400 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry, which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.

DUBAI: The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Iran drew regional and global reactions, raising fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.

Hamas said that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration of the country’s new president. 

Israel itself did not immediately comment but it often doesn’t when it comes to assassinations carried out by their Mossad intelligence agency.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was “not aware of or involved in” the killing of Haniyeh in Iran.

“I can't tell you what this means. I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains,” Blinken said, according to a transcript shared by his staff from an interview with Channel News Asia in Singapore.

However, Iran said that the United States bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.

Attack risks to escalate regional fighting
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed revenge on Israel over the killing of Hamas' political chief, saying Israel “prepared a harsh punishment for itself.”

“We consider his revenge as our duty” in a statement on his official website, saying Haniyeh was “a dear guest in our home.” Iran also declared three days of mourning following the killing of the Hamas chief.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters: “This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas.”

He said that Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”

Hamas senior official Moussa Abu Marzouk, meanwhile, said that Haniyeh’s assassination will not go unanswered, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday. He also called the assassination a cowardly act.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killing of Haniyeh, and Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank called for a general strike and mass demonstrations.

Russia on Wednesday denounced the killing of Haniyeh as an “unacceptable political assassination.”

“It is a completely unacceptable political assassination, and this will lead to a further escalation of tensions,” Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Konstantin Kosachev, the vice president of Russia’s upper house Federation Council, said that he expected a “sudden escalation of mutual hatred in the Near East.”

“The most difficult period of confrontations is beginning in the region,” he wrote on Telegram.

On Haniyeh’s death, China’s foreign ministry said that China opposes and condemns the act of “assassination.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “perfidious assassination” in Tehran of his close ally and “brother” Haniyeh. 

“May God have mercy on my brother Ismail Haniyeh, fallen in martyrdom after this odious attack,” Erdogan wrote on the X social media platform, denouncing “Zionist barbarity.”

“This shameful act aims to sabotage the Palestinian cause, the glorious Gazan resistance and our Palestinian brothers' just fight, and to intimidate Palestinians,” Erdogan added.

Qatar and Egypt say assassinations damage Gaza truce chances

Qatar strongly condemned the assassination of Haniyeh considering it a heinous crime, “a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement that “the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.”

Egypt said that Israeli escalation indicated a lack of political will from Israel for de-escalation, after the killing of Haniyeh. 

A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said this escalation, along with making no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, was complicating the situation.

Iraq's foreign ministry in a statement described the killing as a “flagrant violation of international law and a threat to security and stability in the region.”

Iran-backed groups condemn Haniyeh killing

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards military force confirmed the death of Haniyeh and said in a statement that “Iran and the resistance front will respond to this crime," employing a term Tehran uses to refer to allied militant groups across the Middle East.

Yemen’s Iran-backed militant Houthi group called Haniyeh’s killing a “heinous terrorist crime”.

“Targeting him is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Huthis' political bureau, posted on X.

The Yemeni rebels have been launching drones and missiles at shipping in the Red Sea since November, saying that they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah issued its condolences on Wednesday but did not specifically accuse Israel. It said that Haniyeh’s killing would make Iran-aligned groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, more determined to confront Israel.

Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah, part of a pro-Iran alliance of armed groups, said the Israeli killing of Haniyeh in Tehran “broke all rules of engagement,” in a statement on its official Telegram account on Wednesday.


 

GENEVA: The UN human rights office has issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.
The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel’s prison service held more than 9,400 “security detainees” as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights.
A summary of the report, based on interviews with former detainees and other sources, decries a “staggering” number of detainees — including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders — and said such practices raise concerns about arbitrary detention.
“The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, among other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in a statement.
Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath, including Israel’s blistering military campaign that is ongoing in Gaza.
Authors of the report said its content was shared with the Israeli government. The Associated Press has contacted the Israeli diplomatic mission for comment.

