British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar's 'My Friend' lands on Booker Prize longlist

British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar’s ‘My Friend’ lands on Booker Prize longlist
Hisham Matar secured a spot on the Booker Prize longlist. (Getty Images)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar’s ‘My Friend’ lands on Booker Prize longlist

British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar’s ‘My Friend’ lands on Booker Prize longlist
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar has secured a spot on the Booker Prize longlist with his latest offering, “My Friend.”

The book explores the lives of Khaled and Mustafa, two Libyan university students in the UK, whose lives are irrevocably changed after they are injured during a political protest outside the Libyan embassy. As the revolution unfolds in Libya, they face the difficult choice of remaining in London or returning to help rebuild their homeland.

The shortlist of six finalists will be revealed on Oct. 12, with the winner, who receives a prize of $61,000, announced in London on Nov. 12.

This is the second time Matar has been nominated for the prestigious Booker Prize; his debut novel, “In the Country of Men,” was shortlisted in 2006.

Lamia Bousnina Gallery shines spotlight on Tunisia's craftmanship

Lamia Bousnina Gallery shines spotlight on Tunisia’s craftmanship
Updated 4 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Lamia Bousnina Gallery shines spotlight on Tunisia’s craftmanship

Lamia Bousnina Gallery shines spotlight on Tunisia’s craftmanship
  • ‘Carthagisme’ show unites present with tradition, ancient history
  • Exhibition showcases 6 international designers, runs until Sept. 29
Updated 4 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Inside the remnants of Carthage, a great city founded by the Phoenicians during the ninth century B.C. — near to Tunisia’s capital, Tunis — are several delicately placed objects of contemporary design. Their newly made finishing is in stark, yet complementary, contrast to the ancient ruins.

Vibrantly-colored wool kilims created by American Medellin-based designer Chris Wolston and Tunisian Le Kef artisans are placed graciously over the remnants of old Roman columns.

In addition, there are the curved lines of handsome new furniture pieces made from palm wood by Studio Manda, a firm of Lebanese designer Georges Mohasseb, produced by Tunisian artisan Kais Gharbya. These can be found nearby, also stationed amid the ruins and sculptures from antiquity.

These works are part of the inaugural show “Carthagisme,” curated by Milan-based curator Nicolas Bellvance-Lecompte for Lamia Bousnina Gallery.

This is a space that opened at the end of May in downtown Tunis and is dedicated to showcasing art and design with a focus on championing the country’s craftsmanship.

“In a country where tradition intertwines with constant Mediterranean cultural influences, the exhibition celebrates Tunisia’s artistic heritage while embracing the dynamism of contemporary creative expression,” stated Bellvance-Lecompte in his curatorial statement.

“We want to celebrate our Tunisian heritage,” Lamia Bousnina Ben Ayed, founder of the eponymous space, told Arab News. “Design is now becoming more important in Tunisia. We want to champion design objects made in Tunisia. I’ve always wanted to create bridges and connections with designers from all over the world.”

The exhibition, which runs until Sept. 29, presents specially commissioned pieces by six international designers.

They include Elias and Yousef Anastas from Palestine, French multidisciplinary designer Louis Barthelemy, Beirut-based Mary-Lynn Massoud and Georges Mohasseb, also from Beirut, and American Wolston, presently based in Medellin, Colombia.

The works have been placed temporarily amid the ruins of Carthage for a preview of the exhibition and will later be moved to the gallery — a sleek new white-walled venue with high ceilings in the center of town.

To create each project, the designers were paired with local Tunisian artisans.

Tunisia has long been home to a vibrant community of artisans. According to data from the Oxford Business Group, the country has around 350,000 artisans, mostly women, working largely in marginalized communities where they contribute to the local economy.

These new pieces, served to uphold Tunisian artisanship, form a dialogue with the local industry to create new breathtaking works of contemporary design and is aimed at jumpstarting a microeconomy in Tunisia.

“The group exhibition is a manifesto celebrating Tunisian culture, revitalizing and reinterpreting traditional craft practices through a series of unique collaborative commissions,” Bellvance-Lecompte said.

Mohasseb joined hands with Gharbya to produce furniture from palm wood — a material notoriously difficult to work with due to its irregular fibers and tough texture.

“The entire process was very exciting,” said Mohasseb who works regularly with wood but had not done so previously with palm.

Gharbya, said Mohasseb, is located eight hours away from Tunis in the southwest region of Tunisia where the biggest palms grow. “It was a challenge for all of us, but we were up for it.”

He added: “While the pieces are very simple in form, they are challenging to make in terms of connection and assembly. (The artisans) wanted to learn and explore and they were open to the idea of doing something different from what they had been doing for ages.”

The resulting pieces — a bookshelf, long bench, table and chairs — came together said Mohasseb in a “genuine and humble way.”

Palestinian brothers Elias and Yousef created a series of stone tables whose irregular anamorphous shapes were created from computer modelling.

The pieces, which feature irregular-shaped pieces joined together without any glue or cement, are an extension of their “Stone Matters” project, which explores the predominance of stone in Palestinian architecture. The resulting tables on view at the gallery were made with local Tunisian artisan MDO.

Beirut-based Lebanese designer Massoud worked with local Tunisian ceramist Ali Kadher to create ceramic pieces titled “Primordial Echoes” that honor and uphold traditions from the Gafsa region of Tunisia.

The aim was to create variously rendered ceramic floor and table lamps and side tables that echo the color and texture of Mohasseb’s palm wood pieces. Of note are how her works incorporate references to Tunisian tribal ceramics.

Wolston, on the other hand, created 10 alluring colorfully-hued kilims featuring a variety of geometric patterns. To produce each one, Wolston worked with 10 weavers from the Le Kef region in northwestern Tunisia who based their design on drawings he had created.

Also created in various textiles is “Hannon and the Mediterranean Mirage,” a tapestry by French designer Louis Barthelemy made with Tunisian Nejib Bel Haj that powerfully unites Tunisian ancient history with the present-day stories from the Mediterranean.

The vibrantly hued tapestry features a mix of figural and abstract depictions, including the portrayal of sixth century B.C.E. Carthaginian explorer Hannon.

It references his travels around the Mediterranean as well as the bright orange lifejackets reflecting the hardship of North African migrants crossing the Mediterranean in the hopes of a new life.

The tapestry, like the works specially created around the theme of “Carthagisme,” poignantly unites tradition, ancient history and the present within the context of Tunisian heritage.

Mana Jalalian on the 'democratization of art' and working with a French heritage brand 

Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 

Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Art collector Mana Jalalian made her mark on interior design in the UAE by bringing renowned French manufacturer Moissonnier to the country for the first time, but the entrepreneur is also known for sharing her substantial art collection with the world.

Over the past 16 years she has amassed a collection of more than 400 works of art, a number of which have been exhibited at museums and biennales including La Biennale di Venezia, Musee d’Art Moderne de Paris, MAXXI Museum in Rome, Davis Museum in Boston, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

“Sharing my collection with the public is a deeply meaningful endeavor for me,” the US Canadian told Arab News. “I believe in the democratization of art, making it accessible to diverse audiences and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and expression.”

When it comes to sourcing additions to her collection, Jalalian says she is driven by personal taste.

“Firstly, I gravitate towards pieces that resonate with me on an emotional or intellectual level,” she said.

“Whether it's a specific theme, artistic technique or cultural context, I seek artworks that evoke a strong response. Additionally, I consider the diversity of my collection, aiming to encompass various regions, styles, and mediums.

She highlighted a painting by Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri as a particularly precious piece and added: “Another cherished artwork is the Moissonnier Home’s L.XV Chest-of-Drawers, Cabinet 573. Its fusion of classic elegance with contemporary flair encapsulates the essence of my design philosophy.”

Moissonnier has been known for creating high-end furniture since 1885. Jalalian acquired exclusive distribution rights in North America, paving the way for her first flagship showroom in Vancouver, Canada, in 2016. Now, she has another flagship store in the UAE.

“Moissonnier’s distinctive aesthetic resonates well with clients in the UAE, thanks to its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship,” she said.

She also teased expansion into Saudi Arabia: “By bringing Moissonnier to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, we aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of customers who appreciate the fusion of heritage and innovation in furniture design.”

Rihanna reps jewelry by Emirati label Ailes

Rihanna reps jewelry by Emirati label Ailes
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Rihanna reps jewelry by Emirati label Ailes

Rihanna reps jewelry by Emirati label Ailes
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Beauty mogul and pop star Rihanna was spotted in New York recently wearing products from Emirati jewelry brand Ailes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AILES (@ailesjewelry)

Bedecked with hoop earrings and necklaces from the Dubai-based firm’s “Wave” and “Chaine’” collections, the 36-year-old Barbadian was seen stepping out in her signature sporty streetwear style.

Ailes was founded by sisters Hind and Fatma Ismail Janahi in 2021 and has produced statement pieces that reflect the Emirati identity.

Bella Hadid 'upset' by Adidas' advertising campaign

Bella Hadid ‘upset’ by Adidas’ advertising campaign
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Bella Hadid ‘upset’ by Adidas’ advertising campaign

Bella Hadid ‘upset’ by Adidas’ advertising campaign
  • Condemns linking Palestine struggle with antisemitism
  • Her team and Adidas should have done ‘more research’
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: American Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid says she was “shocked” and “upset” by Adidas’ “lack of sensitivity” in its controversial advertising campaign showcasing shoes inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

Hadid’s comments this week come in the wake of the German sportswear company’s campaign featuring her as the face of its relaunched SL72 shoes.

The original version of the footwear was created for the 1972 Munich Games, during which 11 Israeli athletes and a German policeman were killed by a Palestinian militant group.

The model shared a statement on her Instagram Story to address the controversial campaign. (Instagram)

Following the campaign’s release, Adidas faced criticism from pro-Israeli groups. In response, the brand apologized for the “upset and distress” caused by their choice of Hadid for the campaign.

This week, Hadid took to Instagram to address the campaign.

“For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about the recent campaign with Adidas,” she began in a statement posted on her Story.

“I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign,” she added. “Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”

Hadid then noted that she, her team and Adidas “should have done more research.”

“As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong,” she continued. “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism.”

Hadid condemned the connection between “the liberation of the Palestinian people” and an antisemitic attack, emphasizing that “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism.”

She expressed pride in her Palestinian heritage and criticized the campaign for “unintentionally” highlighting an event that misrepresents her people.

Hadid affirmed her commitment to advocating for a world free of antisemitism, and standing for peace over violence.

Mayyas take inspiration from Lebanon for debut drama show

Mayyas take inspiration from Lebanon for debut drama show
Updated 29 July 2024
Hams Saleh
Mayyas take inspiration from Lebanon for debut drama show

Mayyas take inspiration from Lebanon for debut drama show
Updated 29 July 2024
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, winners of “America’s Got Talent,” are all set to perform in Lebanon on Aug. 1, with founder and choreographer Nadim Cherfan revealing to Arab News this week that the team is tapping into the genre of drama for the first time.

“We are doing a dramatic scene. People are used to seeing the Mayas perform mythology and fantasy, but this is the first time we’re hitting drama,” he told Arab News.

Cherfan teased that the show will be a “realistic” reflection of the daily lives of Lebanese people.

The choreographer said that his inspiration for this show, as with most of his work, comes from women.

“I was raised by a single mom and my grandma as well, so I always see strength in women. To me, Beirut is a woman,” he said. “For this theater play, everything goes back to my mom, my grandmother, and every woman who has struggled and endured heartaches to stand up again and again.

“This theater play is a tribute to every mother in Lebanon.”

Cherfan said that because this show holds a special place in the dancers’ hearts, they do not need any additional motivation.

“When you are doing what you love, motivation comes second. Everyone working on this project is driven by passion and love for this country. We are all motivating each other, connected to this story and feel responsible for this country,” he said.

Besides winning the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” a highlight for Mayyas was performing alongside US superstar Beyonce at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in 2023.

“Beyonce has been my dream since I was a child,” Cherfan said. “She is the artist of my life, and working with her made my dream come true. Since then, it has been really hard to work with any other artist because, as we all know, the queen has set the standard really high. It was an experience I will never forget.”

Cherfan said he and his team spent eight consecutive days working with Beyonce on the show. “She is a hardworking artist, involved in everything happening behind the scenes, backstage and on stage,” he said.

Speaking about performing in Saudi Arabia, Cherfan said: “Saudi Arabia has been another home to the Mayyas. This country is deeply invested in the arts. The way we are treated in Saudi Arabia is top-notch — very respectful and generous. They take care of everyone on the team. So anytime Saudi Arabia knocks on the door, Mayyas will answer.”

