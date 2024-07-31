ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar

ALKHOBAR: A 47,000-capacity arena, to be called the Aramco Stadium, is to be built in Alkhobar in the Eastern Province following a cooperation agreement between ROSHN Group and Saudi Aramco.
The stadium is expected to be fully operational by 2026, when it will be ready to host local and international events, including the Asian Cup which Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host in January 2027, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
ROSHN Group, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund, announced that its arrangement with Saudi Aramco will build the arena, which will have a distinctive design inspired by the whirlpools that form off the coast of the Arabian Gulf.
The new facility will meet the requirements of recreational and sports activities. It will adhere to the highest standards of inclusiveness, safety and sustainability, making it a leading local destination for sports and entertainment.
Promoting sports is a fundamental pillar of the Quality of Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030. Developing projects such as Aramco Stadium contributes to enhancing community participation and aiding the Kingdom’s attractiveness to host international competitions, which helps the sports economy.
ROSHN Group announced on Tuesday that a 45,000-seater stadium is to be built in southwest Riyadh. The landmark mixed-use project, which will be built over 450,000 sq. meters, will also contain shops, restaurants and hospitality venues.
