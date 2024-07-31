You are here

ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar

ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar
A 47,000-capacity arena, to be called the Aramco Stadium, is to be built in Alkhobar in the Eastern Province following a cooperation agreement between ROSHN Group and Saudi Aramco. (SPA)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar

ROSHN Group, Saudi Aramco to cooperate in the construction of 47,000-capacity stadium in Alkhobar
  • The Aramco Stadium is expected to be fully operational by 2026
  • New facility to meet the requirements of recreational, sports activities
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
ALKHOBAR: A 47,000-capacity arena, to be called the Aramco Stadium, is to be built in Alkhobar in the Eastern Province following a cooperation agreement between ROSHN Group and Saudi Aramco.
The stadium is expected to be fully operational by 2026, when it will be ready to host local and international events, including the Asian Cup which Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host in January 2027, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
ROSHN Group, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund, announced that its arrangement with Saudi Aramco will build the arena, which will have a distinctive design inspired by the whirlpools that form off the coast of the Arabian Gulf.
The new facility will meet the requirements of recreational and sports activities. It will adhere to the highest standards of inclusiveness, safety and sustainability, making it a leading local destination for sports and entertainment.
Promoting sports is a fundamental pillar of the Quality of Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030. Developing projects such as Aramco Stadium contributes to enhancing community participation and aiding the Kingdom’s attractiveness to host international competitions, which helps the sports economy.
ROSHN Group announced on Tuesday that a 45,000-seater stadium is to be built in southwest Riyadh. The landmark mixed-use project, which will be built over 450,000 sq. meters, will also contain shops, restaurants and hospitality venues.

Topics: ROSHN Group Saudi Aramco Alkhobar Aramco Stadium

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
Follow

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown
  • Mateta: With everything that has happened recently, everyone in France was affected, so we will see what happens in the quarterfinals
  • The tie will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning Copa America
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP

MARSEILLE: France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta set the tone Tuesday ahead of a quarterfinal clash with Argentina in the men’s Olympic football tournament by saying recent bad blood with the South Americans had left on its mark on the country.

“With everything that has happened recently, everyone in France was affected, so we will see what happens in the quarterfinals,” said Crystal Palace striker Mateta after wearing the captain’s armband and scoring the opening goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against New Zealand in Marseille.

A third win out of three in the first round, each one with a clean sheet, allowed the Thierry Henry-coached hosts to finish on top of Group A.

That set up a last-eight tie against Argentina, who qualified for the knockout phase earlier Tuesday by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon but missed out on first place in Group B as Morocco pipped them on head to head.

The tie, which will be played on Friday in Bordeaux, will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning the Copa America earlier this month.

FIFA said it would investigate the chants, which targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and included racist and homophobic insults.

The game will be the first meeting of the nations since the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar which Argentina won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, although Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez are the only players to feature in that match who are involved at the Olympics.

“Argentina are the reigning world champions and are a team who always get to the finals of tournaments,” said Mateta.

“But we will celebrate our victory first and then gently build up to that match.”

Argentina are targeting a third men’s Olympic football gold medal after previous triumphs in 2004 and 2008.

They lost their opening game in France to Morocco in controversial circumstances but recovered to beat Iraq and then Ukraine.

“We started with a defeat and were really angry about the first game but we managed to bounce back,” Manchester City striker Alvarez told broadcaster TyC Sports.

“We know what it means playing France, who are the hosts, but to get to the final we have to beat whoever is in front of us.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Morocco join Argentina in men's Olympic football knockouts

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
  • Morocco, winners of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina
  • Head-to-head record after fiery clash in opening round sees Atlas Lions top the group
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Two-time gold medallists Argentina joined Morocco and Egypt in securing their places in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football on the final day of the group stage on Tuesday.
All four sides in Group B were tied on three points going into the last matches, but Javier Mascherano’s Argentina qualified by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon while Morocco eased through with a 3-0 victory against Iraq in Nice.
Morocco, winners of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina but go through as group winners because of their superior head-to-head record.
Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game, but only after a last-gasp equalizer for the South Americans was disallowed after a VAR review and the final minutes of the game were completed in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.
Morocco will play a quarter-final tie on Friday in Paris against the runners-up in Group A, while the winners of that section will face Argentina in Bordeaux.
Group A will be completed later Tuesday with France needing just a point against New Zealand to secure top spot.
The United States and Guinea are also in Group A, but there is now the possibility of a showdown between Thierry Henry’s French side and Argentina — two of the leading contenders — in the last eight.
Thiago Almada’s superb strike gave Argentina the lead against Ukraine just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed their victory late on, following in to score after a Kevin Zenon shot was parried.
Morocco made short work of Iraq with all their goals coming in the first half.
Amir Richardson, son of former NBA star Michael Ray Richardson, headed Morocco in front and Soufiane Rahimi made it 2-0 from close range just before the half-hour mark for his fourth goal at the tournament.
The third goal, in the 37th minute, was a tremendous strike by Abde Ezzalzouli, who came in from the left and smashed a shot into the far top corner.
Earlier, Egypt reached the quarter-finals with a surprise 2-1 win over already-qualified Spain, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.
Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.
Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their opponents and snatch first place in Group C.
Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.
Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.

Topics: Paris Olympics football soccer Morocco Argentina Paris 2024 Olympics

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men's Olympic football knockouts

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
  • Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half
  • He added another on 62 minutes
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Egypt reached the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.
Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.
Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.
Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.
Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.
Hosts France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Spain

After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine

After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine
Updated 28 July 2024
AP
Follow

After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine

After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine
  • Ihor Krasnopir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for 10-man Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
  • Ukraine’s late win left all four teams in Group B tied on three points after Argentina shook off defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1
Updated 28 July 2024
AP

PARIS: There was no reprieve for Morocco this time.
After the chaos and violence that marred the end of their 2-1 win over Argentina in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament, Morocco conceded late again against Ukraine on Saturday — and this time the goal stood.
On Wednesday, Morocco fans rushed the field and threw bottles in protest when Cristian Medina appeared to score an equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time for Argentina — causing the game to be suspended for around two hours. That goal was later disallowed by VAR for offside.
But there was no sign of a repeat of those scenes when Ihor Krasnopir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for 10-man Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
Morocco looked like they were edging closer to the quarterfinals after Soufiane Rahimi’s 64th-minute penalty leveled the game at 1-1. The forward, who took his total to three goals for the Paris Games, won the spot kick when he was fouled by Volodymyr Saliuk. Saliuk was sent off for the offense.
Ukraine had taken the lead in the 22nd through Dmytro Kryskiv.
Ukraine’s late win left all four teams in Group B tied on three points after Argentina shook off defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1 on Saturday in Lyon.
Argentina 3, Iraq 1
While Iraq threatened to pull off another surprise when Aymen Hussein leveled the game 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, goals from Luciano Gondou and Ignacio Fernandez sealed victory for Argentina.
Thiago Almada, who Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said had a watch stolen when the team’s training base was robbed earlier this week, opened the scoring with a volley in the 14th at Stade de Lyon.
Gondou’s far-post header in the 62nd restored Argentina’s lead after Hussein’s goal and Fernandez curled in a long-range shot from the edge of the box in the 85th.
“There were two options: dwell on what happened or look ahead. We focused on what we can control, which is to play football,” Mascherano said.
Spain 3, Dominican Republic 1
Spain reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic in Bordeaux.
Goals from Fermín Lopez, Alex Baena and Miguel Gutierrez made it two wins from two for Spain in Group C.
Lopez scored in the 24th, but Angel Montes de Oca evened the game in the 38th.
The Dominican Republic’s Edison Azcona was sent off before halftime. Baena restored Spain’s lead in the 55th and Gutierrez sealed the win in the 70th.
Spain’s men are aiming to add to a golden period for their nation’s soccer teams after the women’s team won the World Cup last year and the men won the European Championship earlier this month.
Egypt 1, Uzbekistan 0
Ahmed Koka scored in the 11th minute and Egypt beat Uzbekistan to move a step closer to the knockout phase.
Egypt are in second place in Group C, behind Spain, which they play on Tuesday.
A draw would be enough to see them advance.
The Dominican Republic play Uzbekistan and are third on one point.

Topics: Paris Olympics football soccer Egypt Morocco Iraq

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year
Updated 27 July 2024
AP
Follow

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women's soccer, bans coaches 1 year

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year
  • FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case
  • FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play”
Updated 27 July 2024
AP

PARIS: FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal.
The stunning swath of punishments include a 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) fine for the Canadian soccer federation in a case that has spiraled at the Summer Games. Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices before their opening game last Wednesday.
Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national soccer federation then removed from the Olympic tournament.
Priestman and her two assistants implicated in the case, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, are now banned from all soccer for one year.
FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.
FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play.”
The Canadian federation was held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules.
The coaches and the Canadian federation now can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s special Olympic court in Paris. That tribunal is set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Olympics.
The 38-year-old Priestman is from England and was hired in 2020 to coach the Canada team. She is under contract through the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
She had stepped aside from the defending champion’s Olympic opener against New Zealand on Wednesday after the scandal was revealed. Canadian officials suspect the spying has been systemic over years.
Her two staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on New Zealand in training. Canada won the game 2-1 with interim coach Andy Spence in charge.
The points deduction, if upheld by the CAS judges, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament. It could mean the team must win all three games in Group A and hope to advance with three points, likely as runner-up in the standings.
Canada plays group leader France on Sunday in Saint-Etienne, then faces Colombia on Thursday in Nice.

Topics: Paris Olympics Canada drone FIFA Bev Priestman

