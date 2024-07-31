Who’s Who: Tarik Al-Saad, chief internal audit officer at Sports Boulevard Foundation

You are here

Tarik Al-Saad.
Tarik Al-Saad is the chief internal audit officer at the Sports Boulevard Foundation, where he oversees the foundation’s internal audit strategy and operations. 

He has been instrumental in establishing the internal audit function, developing and refining internal audit charters, policies and risk-based plans.

He has also created financial, operational, project and engineering audit departments, and implemented technology tools to enhance internal operations. 

Since 2022, Al-Saad has developed and executed comprehensive plans that have significantly enhanced the internal control environment. 

Prior to joining the foundation, Al-Saad served as general manager of internal audit at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Previously, he was head of internal audit at the Ministry of Housing, and he held senior internal audit and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) roles in various organizations, including banks, financial institutions, hospitals and ministries.

In these positions, he was responsible for developing and implementing internal audit functions, managing compliance risks and implementing finance-related systems, as well as supervising GRC implementation. 

With more than 13 years of practical experience, Al-Saad’s expertise has been pivotal in helping organizations to develop robust programs and efficiently manage risks. 

He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s of science in finance from the University of Tampa in the US.

Additionally, he is a certified information systems auditor, a certified corporate governance officer, and certified in GCR.

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi met with South Korea’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation and “the exchange of qualitative experiences in the priority sectors of the two friendly countries,” the Saudi minister wrote on X.

Al-Qasabi also met with the CEO of SK Telecom Ryu Young-sang and discussed how “the company could contribute to existing projects in the Kingdom, given its global leadership in a number of emerging and advanced fields.”

  The reserve's rangers protect, monitor and control the area with daily patrols and monitoring
RIYADH: A campaign to raise awareness about rangers’ contributions to protecting the environment, wildlife and historical monuments has been launched by the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority.

The start of the initiative, July 31, was also World Ranger Day.

The reserve’s rangers protect, monitor and control the area with daily patrols and monitoring, as well as working to prevent illegal activities such as grazing, poaching and tree felling. They also help scientific research teams and those carrying out academic studies.

To date, the authority has trained more than 100 rangers and staff over 8,000 hours as part of the Kingdom’s biggest environmental protection and monitoring program. It also uses more than 40 drones, smart devices, artificial intelligence software and data science.

The rangers’ capabilities will be further enhanced through specialized training in areas such as environment monitoring, first aid, disaster management, emergency and crisis management, and using technology for environmental protection.

RIYADH: In partnership with the Saudi Entertainment Academy, the Embassy of South Korea in Saudi Arabia is set to hold the final preliminary round of its first-ever participation in the K-pop World Festival in JAX district on Saturday. 

In the first preliminary round, held at the academy’s hall earlier this week, 30 teams from all over the Kingdom, including Jeddah, participated. 

Out of these, only 10 made it to the final preliminary round, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 in JAX.

Winners of the competition will move forward to the finals of the K-pop festival that will be held in Changwon, South Korea, in October. 

The preliminary round of the competition was organized by the South Korean Embassy represented by Ambassador Choi Byung-Hyuk and headed by Director-General Kim Jong-Ho, with LG Electronics Saudi Arabia as a sponsor. 

According to an official statement, through the festival, the embassy aims to showcase how relations between Saudi Arabia and South Korea have advanced from economic cooperation to include cultural partnership, connecting people through their passion for K-pop.  

The qualifying teams are set to perform K-pop dances at JAX, a creative hub for artists in the heart of the former industrial heritage site in Diriyah.

The K-pop World Festival, held annually in Changwon, has welcomed performers from all around the world including Kuwait, Singapore, the US, Spain, Ireland, Canada, and Cuba.

K-pop has surged in popularity in the Kingdom, especially among Gen-Z and Gen Alpha.

To meet the demand for K-pop music and culture in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom hosted its first-ever South Korean music and culture festival, KCON, in Riyadh in 2022. 

The inaugural festival featured K-pop artists Rain, Sunmi, and Hyolyn, as well as bands including Pentagon, Secret Number, P1Harmony, The Boyz, Ateez, NewJeans, Oneus, STAYC, and TO1.

The second edition of the festival featured performers including Everglow, Highlight, Hyolyn, Kard, Riize, and Super Junior-D&E.

  People and creativity are on the move in the garage turned theater rather than cars, says CEO
ALKHOBAR: A new performing arts center quietly opened its doors — and curtains — in Alkhobar this spring. Fantakah is a new space which hosts improv classes, original plays and everything in between, curated by six local people who have dedicated the past few years to honing their crafts and developing a place where imagination can thrive.

This refurbished garage space is the brainchild of Husain Zaberi, founder and chief operating officer. He is joined by Hamad Alabdulwahed as CEO, Ali Baokbah as academy content manager, Ahmed Shono as theater tech and operations manager, and Yara Qaroot as public relations and marketing manager. Last but not least, Abdulrazaq Salamah is the financial and legal manager. This diverse group spans a range of ages and includes both Saudis and non-nationals.

“I moved to Alkhobar in 2016. Husain Zaberi was already around. I met him during one of the classes that he was teaching — I had never done improv at the time,” Baokbah, originally from Jeddah, told Arab News.

Before that, he had been studying for his degree in Denver, Colorado, in the US. For fun, he decided to explore his creative side and signed up for acting and performance activities.

“I studied computer science, nothing related to arts. The thing about engineers and scientists is that ... they like to deal with things ... I always craved more humancentric activity. I managed to find some time to do exactly that through performance arts,” he said.

In 2017, Baokbah took an improv class with Zaberi. The two became fast friends and one night, while the two were at Baokbah’s house, Fantakah was born.

“It was around 2 a.m. in the morning and we were both really tired. One of us threw the idea: ‘What if we do our own thing and become an established entity that is concerned with not only improv, but performance arts? We love performance arts. You love performance arts; I love performance arts. We know others do. There's a community’,” Baokbah recalled.

They spent an hour throwing around random words until they came up with the name “Fantakah.” The name blends two Arabic words — “fan” translates as “art,” while “fazlaka” is a colloquial West Coast word used to refer to pedantic storytellers who are overly detailed and expressive.

Fast forward to 2019, when the two performed at each other’s houses and rented spaces. Despite logistical challenges — and getting kicked out of co-working spaces “for being too loud” during rehearsals — they finally decided it was time for a dedicated space.

In January 2020, fueled by the success of performances that included opening for legendary comedian Eddie Griffin at the Riyadh Comedy Nights Festival, Baokbah prepared a business plan.

However, then came COVID-19, which brought everything — including the two men’s dreams — screeching to a halt.

During the pandemic they used video and online platforms to prepare, perform and connect. Baokbah said: “Zoom was perhaps a blessing in disguise because we found that our material was reaching people outside of the Eastern Province, in Riyadh, in Jeddah, people wanted to collaborate with us — and they did!”

Post-lockdown, finding a permanent space for Fantakah became a more pressing need. While people were starting to recognize the name, there was no dedicated venue.

Enter Alabdulwahed, stage left. While he was a fan of improv and the Fantakah group, he wasn't yet a partner.

“This is my hometown, I was born and raised in Sharqiya,” he told Arab News.

He drove Zaberi to Auto Moto Complex, a cluster of spaces dedicated to all things motor related. It took some imagination, but Alabdulwahed had a vision. He knew it was a bold decision, but they decided to take a chance and make it anyway.

“When we met with the management for Auto Moto, we said, ‘We want to do a performing arts center here,’ and they were like, ‘What, you’re building a theater?!’” Alabdulwahed said with a chuckle.

The process involved extensive consultations and leveraging the six partners’ mixed backgrounds in engineering and construction. It was a true labor of love — each of them had day jobs and spent every spare moment making plans, designing the space and meeting necessary official requirements.

Despite many challenges, they completed the renovation within a year and opened the theater in March. The space is gritty but also feels like someone’s house.

Creative solutions were needed to customize the multi-purpose rooms and make the most of the space. Windows were added on the second floor that can be opened for different scenes, while a bridge to the side is a balcony for live performances. The theater is even versatile enough for cinematic shoots.

“We write our own plays in Arabic and English,” Alabdulwahed said. The team also supports local creatives who want to try writing, acting and performing, while spare rooms can be rented out to host yoga or ballet classes and other activities.

On the night we visited, Fantakah was hosting Swifties Night, a karaoke experience of Taylor Swift songs old and new. It was hosted by Naif Hashem, a dentist by day and a musician by night, and co-hosted by seasoned local talent, Zamzam. The next night there was a more general karaoke event, with songs in English and Arabic.

Fantakah also hosts classes, workshops and improv shows. There are plans for Arabic plays and National Day events, with plenty of other sessions in between.

“Remember, Google started in a garage and we are actually sitting in a garage,” Alabdulwahed said playfully. “Instead of cars in motion, now it’s people and creativity moving ahead.”

For more information about the project, check out @Fantakah.Art on Instagram.

  2-day event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals
RIYADH: Riyadh is set to host the educational conference LEARN 2024 on Oct. 6-7.

The two-day event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to improve the quality of life through educational excellence.

LEARN 2024 will feature more than 120 speakers from global government sectors, industry leaders, and academic pioneers, with around 2,000 attendees, including key stakeholders and industry influencers.

The conference will explore education’s role in achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on fostering a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

Sessions will address advancing education to meet global economic needs; integrating arts into the curriculum; and fostering innovation and critical thinking for a creative economy.

Key subjects for discussion include “Investment for Impact,” which looks at strategic investments, decentralization, and privatization in education; “The Future Workforce,” which addresses evolving workplace demands; and “GenAI and Beyond,” which will examine the impact of artificial intelligence on learning.

The event will update educational curriculums with the latest trends and technologies, and offer professional development for educators.

LEARN 2024 will also feature an exhibition showcasing leading companies in education, training, and assistive technologies, providing networking opportunities and innovative solutions.

The conference aims to foster global collaboration among policymakers, educators, innovators, and leading educational firms, enhancing international cooperation in the sector.
 

