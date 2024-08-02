You are here

  Hezbollah resumes steady rocket, artillery fire against Israel
War on Gaza

Hezbollah resumes steady rocket, artillery fire against Israel

Hezbollah resumes steady rocket, artillery fire against Israel
A wounded man in rushed into Bahman hospital after the Israeli military struck a Beirut's southern suburb, on Jul. 30, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
Hezbollah resumes steady rocket, artillery fire against Israel

Hezbollah resumes steady rocket, artillery fire against Israel
  • Hezbollah said it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli warplane flying in Lebanese airspace overnight and forced it to turn back
  • Its forces also carried out two artillery attacks and two rocket strikes at military positions in northern Israel
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Hezbollah forces on Friday resumed rocket and artillery attacks against Israel, ending the lull along the border following Israel's killing of the Lebanese group's military commander in Beirut.
Hezbollah said it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli warplane flying in Lebanese airspace overnight and forced it to turn back. Its forces also carried out two artillery attacks and two rocket strikes at military positions in northern Israel, it said.
The Israeli military said in a statement it had successfully intercepted an aerial target coming from Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit several villages in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanese state media, a day after an Israeli strike killed at least five Syrian migrant workers in southern Lebanon, according to medics.
The Israeli military also said it had hit two Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an address on Thursday that he had ordered calm along the border following the Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Tuesday that killed military commander Fuad Shukr out of respect for the victims and to consider what the next steps should be.
The strike on the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs also killed an Iranian military adviser and five civilians.
Nasrallah said Hezbollah would retaliate but it would need to study what their response would be, and would otherwise resume its usual military operations against Israel.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been trading fire for nearly 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war, with exchanges mostly limited to the border area.
But strikes since last week have threatened to tip the conflict into a full-scale regional war.
Israel and the United States have accused Hezbollah of killing 12 youths in a July 27 rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a claim Hezbollah has denied.
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, told Reuters on Friday it had not investigated the incident as the Israeli-occupied Golan is outside its mandated area of operations.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Lebanon Israel

Yazidis fear returning to their homeland, 10 years after massacre

Yazidis fear returning to their homeland, 10 years after massacre
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Yazidis fear returning to their homeland, 10 years after massacre

Yazidis fear returning to their homeland, 10 years after massacre
  • Survivors fled up the slopes of Mount Sinjar, where some were trapped for many weeks by a Daesh siege
  • The assault on the Yazidis — an ancient religious minority in eastern Syria and northwest Iraq — was part of the militant Daesh’s effort to establish a caliphate
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

SINJAR, Iraq: Fahad Qassim was just 11 years old when Daesh militants overran his Yazidi community in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq in August 2014, taking him captive.
The attack was the start of what became the systematic slaughter, enslavement, and rape of thousands of Yazidis, shocking the world and displacing most of the 550,000-strong ancient religious minority. Thousands of people were rounded up and killed during the initial assault, which began in the early hours of Aug. 3.
Many more are believed to have died in captivity. Survivors fled up the slopes of Mount Sinjar, where some were trapped for many weeks by a Daesh siege.
The assault on the Yazidis — an ancient religious minority in eastern Syria and northwest Iraq that draws from Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs — was part of the militant Daesh’s effort to establish a caliphate.
At one stage, the group held a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria before being pushed back by US-backed forces and Iran-backed militias and collapsing in 2019.
Now 21, Qassim lives in a small apartment on the edge of a refugee camp in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, far from his hometown.
He was trained as a child soldier and fought in grinding battles before being liberated as Daesh collapsed in Syria’s Bagjhuz in 2019, but only after losing the bottom half of his leg to an airstrike by the US-led forces.
“I don’t plan for any future in Iraq,” he said, waiting for news on a visa application to a Western country.
“Those who go back say they fear the same thing that happened in 2014 will happen again.”
Qassim’s reluctance to return is shared by many. A decade after what has been recognized as a genocide by many governments and UN agencies, Sinjar district remains largely destroyed.
The old city of Sinjar is a confused heap of grey and brown stone, while villages like Kojo, where hundreds were killed, are crumbling ghost towns.
Limited services, poor electricity and water supply, and what locals say is inadequate government compensation for rebuilding have made resettlement challenging.

POWER STRUGGLE
The security situation further complicates matters. A mosaic of armed groups that fought to free Sinjar have remained in this strategic corner of Iraq, holding de facto power on the ground.
This is despite the 2020 Sinjar Agreement that called for such groups to leave and for the appointment of a mayor with a police force composed of locals.
And from the skies above, frequent Turkish drone strikes target fighters aligned with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that is outlawed by Turkiye. Civilians are among those killed in these attacks, adding to the sense of insecurity.
Akhtin Intiqam, a 25-year-old commander in the PKK-aligned Sinjar Protection Units (YBS), one of the armed factions in the area, defends their continued presence:
“We are in control of this area and we are responsible for protecting Sinjar from all external attacks,” she said.
Speaking in a room adorned with pictures of fallen comrades, numbering more than 150, Intiqam views the Sinjar Agreement with suspicion.
“We will fight with all our power against anyone who tries to implement this plan. It will never succeed,” she said.

GOVERNMENT EFFORTS
As the stalemate continues, Sinjar remains underdeveloped. Families who do return receive a one-time payment of about $3,000 from the government.
Meanwhile, more than 200,000 Yazidis remain in Kurdistan, many living in shabby tent settlements. The Iraqi government is pushing to break up these camps, insisting it’s time for people to go home.
“You can’t blame people for having lost hope. The scale of the damage and displacement is very big and for many years extremely little was done to address it,” said Khalaf Sinjari, the Iraqi prime minister’s adviser for Yazidi affairs.
This government, he said, was taking Sinjar seriously.
It plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars – including all previously unspent budgets since 2014 — on development and infrastructure, including for paying compensation, building two new hospitals and a university and linking Sinjar to the country’s water network for the first time. “There is hope to bring back life,” said Sinjari, himself a member of the Yazidi community.
However, the presence of an estimated 50,000 Daesh fighters and their families across the border in Syria in detention centers and camps stokes fears of history repeating itself.
Efforts by some Iraqi lawmakers to pass a general amnesty law that could see the freeing of many Daesh prisoners from Iraqi jails only add to these concerns. And the Yazidi struggle for justice is stalled, with the government this year ending a UN mission that sought to help bring Daesh fighters to trial for international crimes, citing a lack of cooperation between it and the mission.
Despite the challenges, some Yazidis are choosing to return. Farhad Barakat Ali, a Yazidi activist and journalist who was displaced by Daesh, made the decision to go back several years ago.
“I’m not encouraging everyone to return to Sinjar, but I am also not encouraging them to stay at the IDP camps either,” he said from his home in Sinjar city, in the stifling heat of a power cut.
“Having your hometown — living in your hometown — is something that people can be proud of.”

Topics: Iraq Syria sinjar Yazidis Daesh

Turkiye arrests 99 suspected Daesh members

Turkiye arrests 99 suspected Daesh members
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP
Turkiye arrests 99 suspected Daesh members

Turkiye arrests 99 suspected Daesh members
  • Turkish authorities have made several mass arrests of alleged Daesh members in recent years
Updated 02 August 2024
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s interior minister said Friday that 99 suspected members of Daesh group had been detained in recent raids across the country.
The arrests were made mainly in Ankara and in Izmir in the west, as well as in the center, east and south, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.
“99 suspects have been arrested in the GURZ-4 operations over the past three days,” Yerlikaya said.
“We will not tolerate any terrorist,” he added.
Turkish authorities have made several mass arrests of alleged Daesh members in recent years, most recently a roundup of 147 people announced in March.
After those arrests, Yerlikaya said police had detained a total of 2,919 people suspected of links to the jihadist group.
Two of the assailants who massacred 145 people at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow last March, an attack for which Daesh claimed responsibility, had spent several weeks in Turkiye before heading to Russia, according to local authorities.

Topics: Turkiye Turkey Daesh

Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation

Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation

Tunisian presidential candidates complain of restrictions and intimidation
  • Saied announced on July 19 that he would seek another five-year term
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian opposition parties, presidential candidates and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using “arbitrary restrictions” and intimidation in order to ensure the re-election of President Kais Saied in a vote set for Oct. 6.
Saied announced on July 19 that he would seek another five-year term. Elected in 2019, Saied dissolved parliament in 2021 and began ruling by decree in a move the opposition described as a coup. He has said he will not hand over power to what he calls “non-patriots.”
As an Aug. 6 deadline for registering as a presidential candidate looms, 11 opposition figures who hope to run against Saied issued a joint statement this week criticizing the authorities.
“The violations have affected most of the serious candidates to the point that they appear to indicate a desire to exclude them (from the election) and restrict them in order to make way for a specific candidate,” they said in the joint statement.
None of the 11 opposition candidates have yet obtained a document certifying that they have no criminal record — a new condition — which will then allow them to register.
The Election Commission spokesperson said the interior ministry would contact the candidates to provide them with the necessary document, without saying when this would happen. The Commission also rejected the accusations of bias.
’Climate of intimidation’
In a separate statement on Thursday, 17 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Human Rights League, and six opposition parties criticized government control of public media, the judiciary, and the Elections Commission.
“A climate of intimidation of opponents and journalists through the use of the judiciary and the Election Commission to serve the interests of the authorities and the lack of equal opportunities does not provide guarantees for free and fair elections,” they said in the statement.
One of the 11 presidential candidates, Nizar Chaari, said his campaign manager and a volunteer member had been arrested and that police had confiscated the signatures he had received from the public endorsing his candidacy.
The Public Prosecutor’s office said the two people had been arrested over their seizure of a database and the forging of endorsements, accusations that Chaari’s campaign deny.
Earlier this month, a court sentenced another candidate, opposition party leader Lotfi Mraihi, to eight months in prison on a charge of vote buying. It also imposed a lifetime ban on Mraihi, one of Saied’s most prominent critics, running in presidential elections.
Also this month, a judge barred candidate Abd Ellatif Mekki from appearing in the media or traveling around the country.
The head of the Freedoms Committee in Parliament, Hela Ben Jaballah, called in a statement for the lifting of restrictions on candidates. She also urged the Election Commission to perform its role in a neutral way, something it says it already does.

Topics: Tunisia

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader
  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Friday, Aug 2, a day of national mourning for Haniyeh
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign ministry summoned the deputy Turkish ambassador for a reprimand on Friday after Turkiye’s embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half mast in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
“The State of Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
Haniyeh was killed in Tehran while there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel has not made any official claim of responsibility for his death but Iran and allies including Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of the assassination and vowed revenge.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Friday, Aug 2, a day of national mourning for Haniyeh.
Katz’s statement said Haniyeh had been Hamas leader during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and saw more than 250 taken hostage into Gaza, triggering Israel’s assault on the coastal enclave.
Tensions between Israel and Turkiye have risen sharply since the start of the war in Gaza, in which more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye Hamas Gaza Israel

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount

Airlines avoid some Mideast airspace, cancel Israel flights as tensions mount
  • The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the route changes
  • Britain has for the past month advised pilots of potential risk from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.
Singapore Airlines stopped flying through Iranian airspace from early Friday morning and is using alternative routes, saying safety is its top priority, it told Reuters in a statement.
Taiwan’s EVA Air and China Airlines also appeared to be avoiding Iran airspace for flights to Amsterdam on Friday which previously had flown over Iran, Flightradar24 data showed.
The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the route changes.
In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organization that shares flight risk information, advised traffic between Asia and Europe to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, a day after sources told Reuters that top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran’s regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against Israel.
Many airlines, including US and European airlines, already avoid flying over Iran, especially since the reciprocal missile and drone attacks in April between Iran and Israel.
Singapore Airlines’ flight to London Heathrow early on Friday went north of Iran through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, rather than crossing through Iran as it did the day before, Flightradar24 showed.
However, a significant number of airlines on Friday were still flying over Iran, including United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai, as well as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.
Over the past two days, Air India, Germany’s Lufthansa Group, US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air, and Italy’s ITA Airways said they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv.
Airlines this week have also been canceling and delaying flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Israel has blamed the attack on Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah, which denied involvement.
Canada on Thursday issued a notice to Canadian aircraft to avoid Lebanese airspace for one month due to the risk to aviation from military activity.
Britain has for the past month advised pilots of potential risk from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity in Lebanon’s airspace.
Should an all-out war break out in the Middle East, OpsGroup said civil aviation will likely face the risk of drones and missiles crossing airways, as well as the increased risk of GPS spoofing — a growing phenomena around Lebanon and Israel where militaries and other actors broadcast signals that trick a plane’s GPS system into thinking it is somewhere it is not. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Miral Fahmy and Ros Russell)

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hizballah Israel Hamas Middle East

